Forbidden No More? Ukrainian Lawmakers Propose Decriminalizing Porn

Forbidden No More? Ukrainian Lawmakers Propose Decriminalizing Porn
Forbidden No More? Ukrainian Lawmakers Propose Decriminalizing Porn

Ukrainian parliament members are proposing new legislation that would abolish a 2001 law against pornography, saying the current rules criminalize normal people and open the door to police corruption. Porn makers who support the change have helped raise $850,000 in war aid for Ukraine by offering revealing photos in exchange for charity donations. Some 1,200 porn-related charges are filed every year in Ukraine and anyone with nude photos of someone on their phone is technically subject to prosecution.

