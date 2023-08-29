Forbidden No More? Ukrainian Lawmakers Propose Decriminalizing Porn

Ukrainian parliament members are proposing new legislation that would abolish a 2001 law against pornography, saying the current rules criminalize normal people and open the door to police corruption. Porn makers who support the change have helped raise $850,000 in war aid for Ukraine by offering revealing photos in exchange for charity donations. Some 1,200 porn-related charges are filed every year in Ukraine and anyone with nude photos of someone on their phone is technically subject to prosecution.