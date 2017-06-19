Ukrainian President Poroshenko Leaves For Washington

President Petro Poroshenko has left Ukraine for a working visit to the United States, his press secretary says.

Svyatoslav Tseholko made the announcement in a message on Twitter on June 19, after media reported that Poroshenko would meet with U.S. President Donald Trump this week for their first face-to-face meeting.

Poroshenko's trip to Washington comes days before Trump's expected meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7-8.

It also follows reports that the conflict between Ukrainian armed forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine is intensifying despite a peace deal known as the Minsk accord.

A United Nations report on June 13 said at least 10,090 people, including 2,777 civilians, have been killed during the conflict since it began in April 2014.

With reporting by TASS

