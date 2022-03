Protests have become common in Ukrainian towns and cities occupied by Russian troops. On March 20, hundreds of people raised their voices in Kherson, Kakhovka, Berdyansk, and elsewhere and waved Ukrainian flags to demonstrate their opposition to the invading army. In Enerhodar, protesters also demanded the release of the town's deputy mayor, Ivan Samoydyuk, after it was reported that he had been kidnapped by Russian forces.