Opposition Protesters Accuse Ukrainian President Of Failing On Corruption

KYIV -- Several thousand protesters demonstrated peacefully in front of Ukraine's parliament, amid a heavy police presence, at a rally organized by firebrand politician Mikheil Saakashvili and other opposition leaders.

Saakashvili, the former Georgian president and governor of Ukraine's Odesa region who has been stripped of both his Georgian and Ukrainian citizenship, had called for the demonstration last month after he returned to Ukraine in defiance of President Petro Poroshenko's government.

That call was backed by most of Ukraine's opposition parties, which sent prominent lawmakers, veterans of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, and others critical of President Petro Poroshenko’s ruling coalition. They are demanding the creation of anticorruption courts, the abolition of parliamentary immunity from prosecution, and an overhaul of Ukraine's electoral legislation.

Protestors erected a wooden gate near the entry way police had set up to the area around parliament, with one side dedicated to those lawmakers who don’t support the three demands, while the second side had a sign saying "I hear the people" for those who support the goals.

"If Poroshenko again does not hear us and tries to buy some time as he has been doing all these three years [of his presidency], then I think we will have to move to another place on this square," Saakashvili told the crowd, suggesting he could seek to hold a bigger and more sustained protest.

"I call on residents of Kyiv, after their work is over -- because we do not plan to leave this site -- to come here, to join us and...make Poroshenko think about leaving his post," he said.

Addressing one of the demands in a Facebook post, Poroshenko wrote that lawmakers' immunity has "turned into a guarantee [of] impunity" and proposed that the constitution be amended to abolish it.

Tensions have been running high after Ukraine's SBU security agency warned on October 16 that "armed provocations" were planned for the protest, and that agents had thwarted an effort by two former activists of a group it called the Revolutionary Right Forces to acquire automatic weapons and rocket launchers, to be used during the rally.

Saakashvili has pledged that the demonstration would be peaceful, but security was tight. The authorities set up cordons in front of parliament and closed off streets in the government quarter of central Kyiv, and demonstrators could only enter the rally area after passing through metal detectors.

Valeriy Parkhomchuk, an activist from the Dnipro region who supports Saakashvili, held up two signs -- one showing an image of Poroshenko in crosshairs and another with the president behind bars. He said Poroshenko has "betrayed the Ukrainian idea."

"He is corrupt and belongs in prison," Parkhomchuk said, adding that he believes a “third Maidan” -- meaning another change of power -- is inevitable.

"There will be blood on the streets again, 100 percent," he said.

Saakashvili was previously an ally of Poroshenko, who appointed him governor of Odesa in 2015.

He resigned in November 2016, complaining of rampant corruption and saying reform efforts were being blocked, and has since turned his outspoken rhetoric against Poroshenko and his allies.

Poroshenko stripped Saakashvili of Ukrainian citizenship in July, when he was outside the country. He lost his Georgian citizenship in 2015, and authorities in Tbilisi have begun criminal proceedings against him.

Saakashvili forced his way back into Ukraine on September 10, defying border guards and vowing to reenter politics.