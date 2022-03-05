News
Ukraine's Government Opens Website To Recruit Foreigners To 'International Legion'
KYIV -- Ukraine's government has started a website to recruit foreign volunteers to an "international legion" to fight invading Russian troops, following repeated calls by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for outsiders to join in his country's defense.
His office announced the website's launch on March 5 and said, "foreigners who want to help Ukraine can find a detailed, step-by-step instruction on the website on how to join the just fight with the aggressor."
It suggested that people contact the Ukrainian Embassy in their respective countries.
Such participation in foreign conflicts is banned in many countries.
The UN Mercenary Convention of 2001 also prohibits the recruitment, use, financing, and training of mercenaries.
The Ukrainian recruitment website says contracts with the government can be signed on arrival in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy has said several times that Ukraine welcomes foreigners who want to join Ukrainian forces fighting Russian troops since their invasion began on February 24.
He signed a decree introducing visa-free entrance to Ukraine for foreign volunteers that came into effect on March 1.
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on March 2 that more than 1,000 foreigners had expressed their willingness to join the Ukrainian Army.
The Defense Ministry said on March 5 that more than 66,000 men had returned from abroad to join the fight.
Ukrainian authorities have banned men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country.
With reporting by Caucasus.Realities
All Of The Latest News
Putin Warns Against No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine, Likens Western Sanctions To Declaration Of War
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that punitive sanctions imposed by Western countries following Russia's invasion of Ukraine are "akin to a declaration of war" and warned that any country that attempts to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered a party to the conflict.
"These sanctions that are being imposed are akin to a declaration of war but thank God it has not come to that," Putin said while speaking at an Aeroflot training center in Moscow on March 5.
Addressing Kyiv's calls for NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a request that has been rejected by the Western defensive alliance as well as the U.S. and European leaders, Putin said that "any movement in this direction will be considered by us as participation of the respective country in an armed conflict."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has criticized NATO for confirming on March 4 at an emergency meeting that it would not impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying that the decision would lead to more civilian deaths from Russia's bombing campaign in Ukraine.
"Today the leadership of the alliance gave the green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages," Zelenskiy said of the NATO announcement.
NATO has argued that sending alliance aircraft to patrol Ukraine's airspace would mean shooting down Russian warplanes, which the alliance has said would risk full-fledged war in Europe and lead to further human suffering.
Since Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have imposed a sweeping range of increasingly tighter economic sanctions on Russia in an effort to convince Moscow to stop the war.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Kyrgyz TV Head To Remain In Pretrial Detention Over Report On Ukraine War
BISHKEK -- The Kyrgyz authorities have ordered pretrial detention for the director of the NEXT television channel over the airing of a controversial report in which an interviewee alleged the existence of an agreement between Bishkek and Moscow to send troops to Ukraine.
A Bishkek court ruled on March 5 that Taalai Duishembiev must remain in detention until at least May 3.
Duishembiev's lawyer, Timur Sultanov, vowed to appeal the ruling.
On March 3, the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said it had launched a probe against the TV channel for inciting ethnic hatred.
The report in question quoted the exiled former chief of the Committee for National Security (KNB) of neighboring Kazakhstan, Alnur Musaev, as saying that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan had agreed to support Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by sending troops to help Russia.
There has been no evidence of Tajik or Kyrgyz troops fighting in Ukraine since the invasion was launched on February 24.
The station's owner, Ravshan Jeenbekov, has rejected the charge, insisting that the report quoted Musaev directly while giving other people's views on the issue as well.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry has rejected the report and has called on local media outlets to base their reporting on the ongoing war in Ukraine solely on official government statements.
On March 5, Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, who met Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow the same day, called Russia a strategic partner with "especially privileged ties based on mutual trust and understanding on bilateral level and in frames of integrational unions and international organizations."
Russian Anti-War Activist Gets 30 Days In Jail Over Call For Protest
MOSCOW -- Russian opposition activist and former Moscow lawmaker Yulia Galyamina has been sentenced to 30 days in jail on a charge of violating the law on public events over her attempt to organize a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Galyamina's lawyer, Maria Eismont, said Moscow's Savelovsky district court sentenced her client on March 5, a day after she was detained.
Russian authorities have been trying to stamp out public expressions of opposition to the unprovoked attack on Ukraine and have erected unprecedented barriers to independent reporting.
According to OVD-Info, a nonprofit that monitors police arrests nationwide, 8,255 people have been detained so far for anti-war actions in Russia.
Sweden, Finland Vow Greater Security Cooperation In Shadow Of Ukraine War
The Swedish and Finnish prime ministers have told a joint press conference in Helsinki that they will further buttress their security cooperation, amid a surge in diplomatic activity in both those non-NATO countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine late last month.
The meeting between visiting Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin follows warnings from Moscow of "retaliatory steps" if either country joins NATO.
Finland and Sweden's defense ministers held meetings concurrently with Andersson and Marin's talks.
The Finnish and Swedish foreign ministers attended a NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels on March 4, at which the military alliance rejected calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine but sought ways to end the fighting.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg left the meeting vowing the alliance would "strengthen our coordination and information-sharing with Finland and Sweden" and said both were involved in all NATO consultations on Ukraine.
He noted that NATO security guarantees only apply to the 30 alliance members, though.
Both are members of the European Union, and Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia.
"It's obvious that if Finland and Sweden join NATO, which is first of all a military organization, it will entail serious military-political consequences, which would require retaliatory steps by the Russian Federation," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on February 25.
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto met with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on March 4, with Biden calling Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an attack on the security of Europe."
Based on reporting by Reuters and YLE News
Russian Agency Urges Suspension Of Flights Abroad, Aeroflot Quickly Complies
Russia's federal air-transport agency, Rosaviatsia, has recommended that domestic airlines with foreign-leased aircraft suspend all flights abroad, except to neighboring Belarus, from March 8.
The March 5 announcement discouraging both passenger and cargo flights is a de facto recognition of the crushing effect of international sanctions since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine 10 days ago.
Rosaviatsia suggested that such routes would risk Russian airlines' planes being impounded based on fresh bans on the lease of planes to Russia.
The recommendation excluded Russia airlines with Russian planes or ones that don't risk seizure.
Flagship national carrier Aeroflot quickly announced it was halting all of its international flights, except to Belarusian destinations.
It cited "circumstances that hinder operating flights."
The Aeroflot halt also affected subsidiaries Rossia and Aurora airlines.
Aeroflot said it would cancel return tickets for passengers departing Russia after March 6 but respect one-way tickets until March 8.
Belarus allowed tens of thousands of Russian troops on its soil ahead of their incurion into northern Ukraine late last month, and Russian President Vladimir Putin has propped up Alyaksandr Lukashenka since the latter claimed victory in a 2020 presidential vote that the opposition said was fraudulent.
S7, Russia's largest private airline, said earlier this week that it was suspending all its international flights.
Putin Signs 'Harsh' Law Allowing Long Prison Terms For 'False News' About Army
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a new law into effect that calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who distribute "false news" about the Russian military.
The Kremlin said it needed a "harsh" new law to tackle such reports due to the current "information war."
The law and other aspects of the current Russian clampdown on independent domestic and international media outlets covering Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine have already prompted Russian and international closures and suspensions.
Major international broadcasters who have announced suspensions include BBC, CNN, Bloomberg, CBS, and German ARD and ZDF to suspend reporting from inside Russia.
Multiple websites of RFE/RL, BBC, and other outlets have also been blocked over what Russian regulators say is erroneous reports.
Blocks by the Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor have included social media including, most recently, Facebook.
Roskomnadzor has ordered media across the country to only publish information provided by official sources. It also forbids describing the unprovoked actions as an invasion or a war, instead insisting they are called "special military operations."
Russian lawmakers approved the draft law to criminalize spreading "false news" about the army on March 4.
The legislation will be added as a separate article to the Criminal Code to "prevent the discrediting of the armed forces of the Russian Federation during their operations to protect the interests of the Russian Federation and its citizens, maintaining international peace and security."
It envisages penalties of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of the offense. The penalty for the distribution of fake news about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" rises to up to 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
The move comes as the Russian authorities ratchet up pressure on media outlets, threatening them for their reporting about the invasion on topics such as the heavy resistance being put up by Ukrainian forces despite Russia's overwhelming military power.
On March 3, one of the most popular media outlets in the country, the Moscow-based Ekho Moskvy radio station, said it would be closing, at least temporarily, after being taken off air this week over its coverage of the invasion.
Another independent outlet, Dozhd TV, also announced its suspension of broadcasts.
With reporting by AFP
Belarusian Nobel Laureate Alexievich Says Lukashenka's Actions Over Ukraine A 'Crime'
MINSK -- Belarusian writer, Nobel laureate, and opposition figure Svetlana Alexievich says Belarus is no longer independent and has become "an aggressor nation."
In an interview with RFE/RL published on March 4, Alexievich said Alyaksandr Lukashenka's decision to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and allow Belarusian territory to be used by Russian troops invading Ukraine was "a crime."
Lukashenka has maintained his grip on Belarus since massive protests followed a flawed presidential election in 2020 with Putin's support.
Tens of thousands of Russian troops remained in southern Belarus near the border with Ukraine after the scheduled end of joint Russia-Belarus military exercises before invading following Putin's launch of the all-out attack on February 24.
Lukashenka has publicly insisted that Belarusian troops are not participating in the invasion.
"In accordance with the laws of wartime, providing a territory for an aggressor country is nothing but complicity in a crime," Alexievich said.
She called Ukrainians and Belarusians who joined them in the fight against Russian troops "heroes."
Alexievich said that if Belarusian soldiers are sent to Ukraine to assist Russia to fight against Ukrainian forces, "heroism for them will be not to shoot."
"Those people who were brought up by their Soviet parents, taught by Soviet teachers on Soviet textbooks, are now Soviet people.... The romanticism of slavery is still living in the people who do not have anything, who are victims themselves, talk about the pain they are in, but still are confident that 'we used to be great.' That is what lives in them," Alexievich said.
Borrowing a phrase from Russian writer Anton Chekhov, she said it will take a long time "to squeeze the Soviet slave from someone."
Alexievich called the war in Ukraine an indication that the former communist mentality among many people in Russia and Belarus has not been eradicated.
"Now we see that we were so naive and romantic in times of 'perestroika,'" Alexievich said. "We thought and kept saying that people were disappointed with communism, that we managed to deal with it with a peaceful revolution. Now, it turns out that we did not overcome communism. We never prevailed."
She called Putin's order to put Russia's nuclear weapons on high alert an indication of "an insane" person who "absolutely recklessly is talking about nuclear weapons."
The 73-year-old Alexievich, whose father was Belarusian and mother was Ukrainian, was born in Ukraine.
Erdogan To Speak With Putin As Turkey Pushes For End To Ukraine War
A spokesman for Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the Turkish president will speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 6 and that Ankara is ready to do what it can to stop the war in Ukraine.
Turkey, a NATO member, has close relations with both Kyiv and Russia and has been urging an end to the fighting since Putin announced the full-scale invasion on February 24.
Erdogan spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said in Istanbul on March 5 that Turkey was ready to help resolve the crisis.
He repeated Turkey's offer to host talks between Russia and Ukraine and called for an immediate stop to the violence.
Kalin repeated Erdogan's desire to maintain ties with both Moscow and Kyiv.
Russia's ambassador to UN institutions in Geneva, Gennady Gatilov, on March 4 welcomed Ankara's proposal to set up a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers during a diplomatic forum in Antalya on March 11-13.
Mykhaylo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said that Kyiv wanted "a responsible international mediator" because the Ukrainians "don't trust the Russian Federation at all."
Podolyak suggested that Turkey, Hungary, or Poland could possibly host talks.
Ukrainian delegates have held two rounds of talks with Russian counterparts since the invasion began.
Erdogan has held separate talks with Zelenskiy, who is in Kyiv leading the military and civilian defense of Ukraine, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who vowed on March 5 further legal measures next week to sanction wealthy Russians seen as close to the Kremlin.
Based on reporting by Reuters
In Iran, IAEA Chief Cites Obstacles To Revived Nuclear Deal
The visiting head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog has warned in Tehran of outstanding issues as time runs out to revive a 2015 nuclear deal crippled by a U.S. pullout and Iran's retreat from compliance, with both sides warning it will take months to clear the obstacles.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi emerged from meetings with Iranian officials on March 5 saying he had had a "very fruitful exchange" but that there were "still matters that need to be addressed" by Iran.
Grossi told a press conference it was "clear" that a number of crucial differences still need to be resolved "together."
He suggested joint work with Tehran to resolve the issues would continue for three or four months.
Iranian media quoted officials there as saying Tehran had agreed to "present documents to the IAEA to close remaining issues."
Multiple rounds of talks including U.S. and Iranian negotiators have been held in the Austrian capital over the past year to reach a new agreement to replace the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) exchanging curbs on Iranian nuclear activities for sanctions relief.
Grossi was scheduled to meet in Tehran with the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, and later with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Eslami emerged from his meeting with Grossi saying he hoped Tehran's cooperation with the IAEA would not be "politicized."
Iranian state TV quoted Eslami as saying he was "very optimistic" of a resolution of nuclear issues with the IAEA.
But Eslami said it was decided in the meeting with Grossi "to exchange the necessary documents between Iran and the IAEA" by the end of the Iranian month of Khordad on June 21, according to Iranian Press TV.
Grossi said before his trip that it is "a critical time but a positive outcome for everyone is possible."
A quarterly IAEA report saying Iran has sharply increased it stockpile of enriched uranium of a purity allowing its quick processing to create weapons has added urgency to the negotiations.
Russian envoy and talks mediator Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted on March 3 that negotiations were "almost over."
The next day, his French counterpart Philippe Errera urged a quick return to talks "because we are very, very close to an agreement."
Iran signed the JCPOA with the United States, Britain, France, German, Russia, and China, plus the European Union.
On March 4, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in connection with the rollout of massive financial and other sanctions over the war in Ukraine that Moscow would insist on "written guarantees at the minimum level of secretary of state" before backing a new nuclear deal with Iran.
He said such guarantees should ensure "that the current [sanctions] process launched by the U.S. will not in any way harm our right to free, fully-fledged trade and economic and investment cooperation and military-technical cooperation with Iran."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Evacuation Plans Halted, As Ukrainians Say Russian Troops Ignoring Declared Cease-Fire
Ukrainian officials have put on hold civilian evacuation plans in two besieged cities after reporting firing by Russian troops despite a Moscow claim to have ordered cease-fires around Mariupol and Volnovakha based on mutual agreement to allow humanitarian corridors.
Officials in the strategic southern city of Mariupol announced via social media that "due to the fact that the Russian side does not adhere to the cease-fire and has continued shelling both of Mariupol itself and its environs and for security reasons, the evacuation of the civilian population has been postponed."
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych echoed that accusation in a televised appearance.
"For security reasons, the evacuation is therefore postponed," Mariupol city authorities said via Telegram. They said talks were continuing with Russia on how to "ensure a safe humanitarian corridor."
"We ask all residents of Mariupol to return to their places of refuge," they said.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a video statement that Russia had "violated the agreement" and despite the mediation of the Red Cross "is shelling the city of Volnovakha."
Vereshchuk cited ongoing attacks with "heavy weaponry" and called on the Russian side to "cease shelling, restore the cease-fire, and allow the formation of columns of the humanitarian corridor so that children, women, and the elderly can leave the settlements."
She also urged Russia to provide an opportunity for humanitarian supplies including "medicine, insulin, and so on, as well as food" from the cities of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhya.
It was not clear that Russian bombardments stopped at any point.
Hours earlier, Russia's Defense Ministry said it had ordered at least a partial cease-fire in the besieged Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha to allow humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave.
The ministry added that its 10-day-old offensive around the rest of the country was continuing in Ukraine, where international bodies are already investigating accusations of war crimes and other offenses against civilians.
WATCH: Hundreds of people with Ukrainian flags gathered on the main square in Kherson, chanting against the Russian invasion. Russian forces have seized control of the city in southern Ukraine.
A senior Ukrainian government adviser had suggested more agreements would follow to let civilians evacuate other areas. "There will definitely be more agreements like this for all other territories," Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said.
The Ukrainian government said the plan was to evacuate around 200,000 people from Mariupol and 15,000 from the much smaller Volnovakha.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, and thousands of people have been killed and more than 1.2 million war refugees have fled the country.
Belarus allowed thousands of Russian troops to stage the invasion from near its border with northern Ukraine, prompting further sanctions against the regime of Alyaksandr Lukashenka atop punitive measures already levied since a crackdown on a flawed presidential election in 2020.
On March 5, Russian media said the Russian and Belarusian foreign ministers had discussed setting up humanitarian corridors for "foreigners" leaving Ukraine. Details were unclear.
Mariupol is a strategically important city of more than 400,000 people on the Sea of Azov where water and power have been cut off for days.
The mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko, appeared to say via Telegram that the break would "give an opportunity to begin the restoration of critical infrastructure -- electricity, water, and mobile communications. It will also be possible to provide Mariupol with essential food and medicine."
"We are simply being destroyed," Boychenko said.
Volnovakha is a town of around 20,000 people that lies close to the former "line of contact" between Moscow-backed separatists and Ukrainian-controlled territory in the eight-year war that began shortly after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.
Ukrainian and international accusations of possible war crimes and the targeting of civilians have mounted in recent days as images of blown-up Ukrainian apartment buildings and other residential areas have spread and local officials have warned of cutoffs of electricity and water.
Shelling was continuing on March 5 in and around the capital, Kyiv, home to nearly 3 million people before the full-scale Russian invasion.
The Ukrainian military has warned that invading Russian forces are fighting to surround Kyiv and the besieged second city of Kharkiv in the east, as Western diplomats seek measures to curb the conflict and warn that civilians are likely to come under more intense attack.
Meanwhile Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed in a video message posted early on March 5 that he and senior officials remain in Kyiv where "We continue to fight. We will protect our state. We will liberate our land."
But Zelenskiy reacted bitterly to NATO's rejection of pleas to impose a no-fly zone over non-member Ukraine.
"All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity," he said in his overnight address "The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said amid intense diplomatic efforts in Brussels that the situation in Ukraine "is likely to get worse before it gets better."
The Ukrainian military said in a report early on March 5, the 10th day of the invasion, that Russian forces were using aerial support and high-precision weapons in their assault.
NATO foreign ministers meeting on March 4 rejected calls, including from Kyiv, for the West to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine to put its army and civilian defenses on more even footing with the Russian forces.
Ukraine's military said on March 5 that Russian soldiers were trying to expand their captured territory to the administrative borders of the eastern Luhansk and Donbas regions, where the separatists have been fighting an eight-year war against the central government.
The Ukrainian command said Kyiv continued to fight off the "enemy offensive."
Tens of thousands of residents were crowding Kyiv's main train station as mostly women and children tried to flee the threat of encirclement and bombardment.
Western intelligence officials believe Russia is poised to try to "bombard cities into submission," according to CNN.
The UN has estimated at least 331 civilian deaths, although a lack of access to many besieged areas means that could be an undercount. Ukrainian authorities say at least 2,000 civilians have died.
The UN refugee agency said more than 1.2 million people had fled Ukraine since the launch of the war on February 24. More than half of those war refugees have gone to Poland.
In Russia, authorities have intensified their crackdown on domestic and international media.
Traditional and social media have been blocked or prevented from newsgathering and reporting by moves that have affected major international news providers like BBC, CNN, and RFE/RL, as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.
CNN cited "indications" that Russian mercenaries could already be fighting "in some places." It quoted an unnamed U.S. official as saying Russia appears to be planning to deploy up to 1,000 more mercenaries soon.
Meanwhile Ukrainian workers continue to operate a nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhya where a building caught fire under Russian bombardment a day earlier "at gunpoint," according to energy officials.
WATCH: Staff at Ukrainian nuclear sites, Zaporizhzhya and Chernobyl, are being held by Russian forces and working under the barrel of a gun, according to the former head of Ukraine's nuclear inspectorate.
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the world had "narrowly averted" a nuclear catastrophe and noted that Russian fighting forces were now approaching another Ukrainian nuclear plant, at Yuzhnoukrayinsk in southern Ukraine.
Moscow has said a third round of cease-fire talks with Ukrainian officials is planned this weekend, but no time or site has been confirmed.
CNN cited sources saying Zelenskiy was scheduled to hold an online meeting with U.S. senators on March 5.
With reporting by AP, dpa, AFP, Reuters, CNN, BBC, and RFE/RL's Russian and Ukrainian services
Russian Air Strike Kills Six People In Village Near Kyiv
MARKHALIVKA, Ukraine -- A Russian air strike has killed six people, including a child, in the village of Markhalivka near Kyiv, regional police say.
Two adults and two children were wounded in the air strike and rushed to a hospital, the Kyiv regional police also announced.
The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said earlier in the day that as of midnight, March 3, there had been 1,006 casualties, including 331 deaths, registered among civilians in Ukraine since Russian started its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
The statement said that the real number of casualties among civilians in Ukraine may be much higher.
Ukrainian authorities said on March 2 that more than 2,000 civilians had been killed by Russian strikes since last week.
Ukraine's presidential office on March 4 quoted Children's Ombudswoman Darya Herasymchuk as saying that 28 children had been killed and 64 wounded by Russian attacks on towns and cities across Ukraine.
WATCH: Patients and medical staff at Ukraine's largest children's hospital have been forced to shelter in the building's basement as Russian forces continue to shell and advance on Kyiv.
Russian Activist Charged Over Anti-War Actions
MOSCOW -- Russian opposition activist and former Moscow lawmaker Yulia Galyamina has been detained and charged with violating the law on public events over her attempt to organize a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Galyamina's lawyer Sergei Telnov said on March 4 that his client was being held in custody until her trial, which is expected to be held in the coming days.
If found guilty, Galyamina may be sentenced to up to 30 days in jail.
Russian authorities have been trying to stamp out any opposition to the unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
According to OVD-Info, a nonprofit that monitors police arrests nationwide, 8,255 people have been detained so far for anti-war actions in Russia.
Ethnic Kazakh From Xinjiang Says Released From Ukrainian Custody, Now In EU
An ethnic Kazakh from China's northwestern province of Xinjiang who was held in immigration custody in Ukraine for months says he has been released and is on his way to an unspecified Western country.
Chinese citizen Ersin Erkinuly told RFE/RL on March 4 that he was now on the Polish side of the border along with thousands of refugees, mainly women and children, who fled as Russian armed forces continued their attack on Ukraine.
Erkinuly told RFE/RL that there were many foreign nationals among the people who left Ukraine for Poland as refugees.
According to Erkinuly, the Polish side is sheltering refugees in various buildings, including malls, and providing them with food, clothes and other necessities.
Ukrainian border guards arrested Erkinuly in October 2020 when he tried to cross into Poland without proper documentation.
He was released from custody in the western city of Lviv in December that year after an appeals court canceled a lower court decision to deport him back to China.
In August 2021, Slovak border guards detained Erkinuly after he attempted to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Slovak border and sent him back to Ukraine, where he was arrested and held in an immigration center in Lviv.
Erkinuly has claimed he lost his Chinese passport and that he would face imprisonment and torture if he was sent back to China. Ukrainian authorities eventually granted him refugee status.
In recent years, many Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other mostly Muslim, indigenous ethnic groups have fled the country, fearing detention.
The U.S. State Department has said that as many as 2 million members of these ethnic groups have been taken to Chinese detention centers.
China denies that the facilities are internment camps, calling them reeducation centers instead.
Kazakhs are the second-largest Turkic-speaking indigenous community in Xinjiang after Uyghurs. The region is also home to ethnic Kyrgyz, Tajiks, and Hui, also known as Dungans.
Russian-Friendly Ukrainian Lawmaker Detained While Taking Pictures Of Checkpoint
KYIV -- A Russian-friendly Ukrainian lawmaker has been detained by Ukrainian soldiers after they said he was taking pictures of a military checkpoint in Kyiv, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russian invasion since last week.
Ukrainian soldiers of the 206th battalion of the territorial defense of the Ukrainian capital told RFE/RL on March 4 that Shufrych's three bodyguards were detained as well.
"Shufrych arrived at the checkpoint, stepped out of the car with his three bodyguards, and started taking pictures of the checkpoint, for which he was detained. His bodyguards tried to use firearms to prevent Shufrych's detention," one of the soldiers told RFE/RL, adding that all four had been handed over to the police.
The soldiers said they became suspicious when Shufrych explained that he came to the site to take pictures of himself with the "city's sights in the background."
The soldiers at the checkpoint told RFE/RL that they confiscated three assault rifles, including one with no serial number, and three pistols.
Shufrych is a leading member of the pro-Russian Opposition Platform -- For Life party founded by Kremlin-friendly tycoon and politician Viktor Medvedchuk.
Medvedchuk, who has a close personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been under house arrest on suspicion of treason since May 2021.
Ukrainian authorities said last week that Medvedchuk fled Kyiv in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started on February 24.
Poland Arrests Spanish Journalist On Charges Of Spying For Russia
Poland says it has detained a Spanish journalist it accuses of spying for Russia.
The country's ABW counterintelligence agency said in a statement on March 4 that it detained the suspect at the Polish-Ukrainian border town of Przemysl and subsequently charged him with "participating in the activities of foreign intelligence against Poland."
"The man was identified as an agent of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation (GRU).
"He carried out activities for Russia using his journalistic status. As a result, he was able to move freely around Europe and the world, including zones affected by armed conflicts and areas of political tension," the Internal Security Agency statement said.
The ABW did not name the suspect, but his lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, revealed him as Pablo Gonzalez, a freelance reporter who has worked for the online media Publico and the television channel La Sexta.
Boye said that Gonzalez had been held incommunicado for 72 hours, "subjected to interrogations and without access to consular protection."
The media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said on Twitter it was urging the "ABW to explain the legal basis for his arrest, guarantee his safety and allow him immediate access to his lawyer and #Spain's consular services."
Meanwhile, the Committee to Protect Journalists has called on Polish officials to "immediately release" Gonzalez.
If found guilty of the charges, Gonzalez faces up to 10 years in prison.
U.S. Supreme Court Reimposes Boston Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence
The U.S. Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
The justices voted 6-3 on March 4 in favor of reinstating the death sentence, siding with the Biden administration's arguments that a federal appeals court was wrong to throw out the death sentence.
Tsarnaev, an ethnic Chechen born in Kyrgyzstan, and his brother carried out the bombings in 2013, one of the worst attacks in the United States since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Tsarnaev, who was 19 at the time of the bombings, and his older brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, detonated two homemade pressure-cooker bombs at the marathon's finish line. Three people were killed and hundreds of others were wounded.
A jury found Dzhokhar Tsarnaev guilty of all 30 counts against him and later determined he deserved to be executed.
In July 2020 an appeals court ruled that the trial judge improperly excluded evidence that could have shown Tsarnaev was deeply influenced by his brother.
The appeals court also said the judge in the initial trial "fell short" in screening jurors for potential bias following news coverage of the bombing.
The appeals court ordered a new trial on the sentence, while leaving the conviction intact.
Based on reporting by AP
How Russians Reacted When We Showed Them Pictures From Ukraine
UN Security Council Convenes Over Damage, Russian Actions At Ukrainian Nuclear Plant
Diplomats say the UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting for March 4 following a fire at a nuclear power plant that Russian forces have seized in northeastern Ukraine that left atomic experts scrambling to monitor for radiation leaks.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Ukraine's nuclear agency, and nuclear officials from around the world said no leak had been detected from the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant after responders finally put out the fire that burned out of control overnight after nearby shelling by invading Russian forces.
Local officials said Russian forces opened fire as their column approached Zaporizhzhya.
The incident prompted the UN and international atomic authorities to adopt emergency postures, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said he would request an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the situation.
"Changes in the radiation situation have not been registered," Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU) said later.
WATCH: Staff at Ukrainian nuclear sites, Zaporizhzhya and Chernobyl are being held by Russian forces and working under the barrel of a gun, according to the former head of Ukraine's nuclear inspectorate.
The nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhya, on the banks of a reservoir on the Dnieper River, is the largest in Europe and generates more than one-fifth of Ukraine's domestic electricity.
The IAEA said it was putting its incident and emergency center into full response mode due to the situation.
IAEA Director-General Raphael Grossi later said a "projectile" had struck an area that was "not part of the reactor" and described the situation as "normal operations." But he added that, "in fact, there is nothing normal about this."
Grossi praised the plant's Ukrainian staff for their bravery and resilience under "very difficult circumstances."
He said only one of six reactors was working, at around 60 percent capacity.
Video overnight showed a building, reportedly a training facility, burning at Zaporizhzhya.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed, without evidence, that a Ukrainian "sabotage group" had set fire to the building.
But Zaporizhzhya Mayor Dmytro Orlov said Russian forces had opened fire on a checkpoint a few kilometers from the nuclear plant and civilians there and shelling pounded the area for at least an hour. He said the city had no water supply and power outages.
The regional administration in Zaporizhzhya later said Russian troops had seized the plant and "operational personnel are monitoring the condition of power units."
A protocol to the Geneva Convention restricts military attacks on nuclear facilities.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a video address after the fire began, urging Europeans to "please wake up. Tell your politicians -- Russian troops are shooting at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine."
Zelenskiy spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to update them about the situation at Zaporizhzhya.
Johnson's office said "the reckless actions of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AP, and Reuters
Kyrgyzstan Arrests Turkish Citizen Allegedly Involved In 2007 Killing Of Turkish-Armenian Journalist Hrant Dink
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz authorities have arrested a Turkish citizen suspected of being involved in the 2007 killing of a prominent Turkish-Armenian journalist in Istanbul.
The Interior Ministry said on March 4 that the suspect, a Turkish national born in 1984, was detained on February 26 with a fake passport and driving license. It did not release any further details about his identity.
The ministry said investigators found out that the man is wanted in Turkey for several alleged crimes, including involvement in the killing of journalist Hrant Dink.
The suspect was charged with illegally crossing the border and forgery, and sent to pretrial detention for at least two months.
Dink was gunned down in broad daylight on January 19, 2007, outside the Istanbul offices of the bilingual Turkish-Armenian Agos newspaper, where he was the editor. He was 53.
Dink had been an arduous proponent of reconciliation between Armenians and Turks and was repeatedly prosecuted for insulting "Turkishness" over his comments on Armenian identity and the massacres of Armenians by Ottoman Turks in 1915.
After the murder, tens of thousands of people gathered in central Istanbul to mourn.
Dozens of suspects were charged in Turkey after the high-profile killing with charges including failing to uncover the plot to kill Dink.
Three former top police officials were sentenced to life in prison for their involvement in the killing.
In 2012, ultranationalist sympathizer Ogun Samast, who was 17 at the time of the murder, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for Dink's killing.
Ali Oz, a former Interior Ministry commander of the Black Sea region of Trabzon where Samast came from, was sentenced to 28 years in prison in March last year.
Director Of Kyrgyz TV Station Detained Over Report On War In Ukraine
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz authorities have detained the director of the NEXT television channel over the airing of a controversial report on an alleged agreement between Bishkek and Moscow to send troops to Ukraine to assist Russian armed forces in their ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Akmat Alagushev, the lawyer for Taalai Duishembiev, told RFE/RL on March 4 that his client was detained overnight and that pretrial restrictions will be decided within 48 hours.
On March 3, the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said that it had launched a probe against the television channel for inciting inter-ethnic hatred.
The charge stems from a recent report on the channel that quoted the exiled former chief of the Committee for National Security (KNB) of neighboring Kazakhstan, Alnur Musaev, as saying that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan had agreed to support Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by sending troops to help Russia.
The television station's owner, Ravshan Jeenbekov, has rejected the charge, insisting that the report quoted Musaev directly while giving other people's opinions on the issue as well.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry has rejected the report and has called on local media outlets to base their reporting on the ongoing war in Ukraine solely on official government statements.
'A Whole New Level': No-Fly Zone In Ukraine Is Not Something The U.S. Says It's Prepared To Do
Despite a new plea from Kyiv, Washington is not prepared to support a no-fly zone over Ukraine as it would escalate the conflict with Russia “to a whole new level,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price says.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a no-fly zone several times since Moscow's unprovoked invasion started on February 24 and reiterated the plea on March 4 after Russia shelled Europe's largest nuclear plant.
But Price told RFE/RL in an interview from Brussels that while the West is doing what it can to help Ukraine defend itself, “putting NATO's forces in potential contact or conflict with Russia would take this conflict to a whole new level.”
“That is not something the United States is prepared to do,” he said.
Price’s comments via video from Brussels came as foreign ministers from members of NATO -- which Ukraine is not a part of -- met to discuss what he called Russia’s "unjustified, unprovoked, premeditated invasion.”
The meeting in the Belgian capital took on more urgency after blasts lit up the night sky around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhya, while Russian troops advanced in southern Ukraine and bombarded several cities elsewhere.
Price said the fact that Russian artillery hit the nuclear site is “something that is of deep concern, and it speaks to the fact that this conflict needs to come to an end.”
“The Russians need to de-escalate the risk to civilian populations beyond what has already transpired. It's something that carries grave, grave consequences,” he said.
Price said that the United States and its allies will also continue to ratchet up sanctions against Moscow for its aggressive actions, warning that “if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin continues to escalate, we also will escalate our response.”
He added that the West must keep the diplomatic path “open and alive” even though diplomacy is “unlikely to succeed under these coercive conditions when Russia continues to fire missiles, to launch bombs, as its forces continue to advance inside Ukraine, as its forces continue to pour over from within Russian territory into Ukraine.”
“What we need to see is de-escalation -- that is, a cessation of these hostilities. Russian forces pulling back. We need to see that if this diplomacy is to have promise," Price said.
With additional reporting by Current Time and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Fire At Data Center Disrupts Internet In Tehran
Internet outages have been reported across Tehran after a fire at a telecommunications building.
Iran’s Communications Ministry said the incident at a data center caused only a minor disruption to service in the capital, but the state ISNA news agency noted a widespread outage that affected access to mobile and fixed Internet services, including two of the main mobile telecom operators, Shuttle and Mobinont.
The ministry said the fire was caused by a malfunction in a power connection and that the nearby city of Karaj was also affected by the outage.
Iran's conservative authorities maintain tight control over the Internet and block access to various social-media websites such as YouTube and Twitter.
China Moves Hint At Beijing Unease Over Russia's Ukraine Invasion
Beijing has expressed concern and urged "restraint" over events in Ukraine while a China-backed lender cut off Russia and Belarus in a possible signal of rising tensions with Moscow since President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine nine days ago.
Official China publicly acknowledged Russia's public warnings of perceived security threats from NATO ahead of the Russian attack and has since avoided condemning it or describing it as a "war" on its fellow post-Soviet neighbor.
But China's Foreign Ministry took a dim view of the risks of a nuclear catastrophe after a facility at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Station in southeastern Ukraine caught fire as Russian forces were shelling the area ahead of its seizure early on March 4.
"We will monitor the situation and call on all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and ensure the safety of relevant nuclear facilities," ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing.
Local atomic monitors and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have each said that no elevated radiation levels have been detected at Zaporizhzhya, despite the fire.
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which is backed by China, announced on March 3 that it was suspending operations related to Russia and Belarus.
Belarus's strongman leader, Alyaksander Lukashenka, allowed tens of thousands of Russian troops to stage a northern prong of the invasion following weeks of joint "exercises" near the Ukrainian border.
The 5-year-old AIIB said that "in the best interests of the bank, management has decided that all activities relating to Russia and Belarus are on hold and under review."
China proposed the AIIB's creation in 2013 in an effort to rival the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
It is regarded as the brainchild of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Russia is a founding AIIB member and the third-largest vote holder after China and India in the $40 billion institution.
Russia's economy has been slammed by financial and other international sanctions as the Ukraine war rages, and analysts regard Beijing as an increasingly crucial trade and diplomatic partner to an increasingly isolated Moscow.
Chinese authorities issued instructions via the social media platforms of Beijing News last week telling media outlets to post only pro-Russian content and to censor anti-Russian or pro-Western views. The post was subsequently deleted, according to AP.
Putin issued a call on March 4 saying Russia would meet its international economic obligations and urged other countries to normalize relations with Moscow.
The New York Times this week quoted an unspecified Western intelligence report as concluding that Chinese officials had prior knowledge of Putin's intentions in Ukraine and urged him to avoid an invasion until after the Beijing Winter Olympics ended on February 20.
Xi Jinping and Putin met on February 4 ahead of the Olympics and issued a lengthy statement pledging a partnership with "no limits" and their intentions to usher in a new world order.
The New York Times said the underlying intelligence was "collected by a Western intelligence service and considered credible by officials."
With reporting by Reuters and The New York Times
