Ukrainian Refugee Children Give Chilling Accounts Of War Carnage
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian children have become refugees since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Their testimonies of the horrors of war are a stunning combination of unfiltered emotion and calm descriptiveness. The children also reflect on politics, with one girl remarking that Russian President Vladimir Putin was perhaps "neglected as a child." RFE/RL interviewed several Ukrainian refugee children in Poland and Lithuania on March 2-8.