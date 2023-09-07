Poles Rally Around Ukrainian Refugee Verbally Attacked In Krakow

An abusive Krakow street confrontation has sparked a viral video and an outcry against the bullying of Ukrainian refugees in Poland. When a Ukrainian mother and her two children found themselves facing foul language and slurs at a park, she captured the exchange on her phone camera and went to the Krakow police. Upon learning they would do nothing, she shared the video online. The abuser now faces charges and a human rights attorney is helping to publicize her case. Hundreds of Poles are stepping in to express support for the refugee family.