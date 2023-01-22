News
Spanish Authorities Smash Ring Exploiting Ukrainians Who Fled War
Spanish police have broken up a gang that operated three illegal tobacco factories employing Ukrainians who fled to escape Russia's invasion. The operation is believed to have smuggled "large quantities" of tobacco transformed into counterfeit cigarettes that were sold across Spain and neighboring countries, Spanish police said in a statement on January 22. Police said the ring employed Ukrainians who moved to Spain illegally or arrived as war refugees. They lived "crammed into prefabricated modules” and worked long hours, while the gang leaders "laundered large amounts of money" and lived "a life of luxury" in the resort of Marbella, the statement said.
Former Turkmen President Decreed, 'National Leader,' Chairman Of 'Supreme' Legislative Body
Former Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov has officially been named as chairman of the country's People's Council (Halk Maslahaty) under its new mandate as an independent legislative body.
The transition of the People's Council as parliament's house of representatives into the "supreme body of the people's power" was announced on January 21, and Berdymukhammedov was installed as its head by presidential decree later the same day.
Turkmenistan's president is Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov's son Serdar Berdymukhammedov, who was handed the post by his father last year. Also on January 21, Serdar Berdymukhammedov signed a law granting his father the title of "national leader of the Turkmen people."
The People's Council will now be separate from parliament and will be the "supreme power" in supervising all branches of rule with the right to change the constitution, adopt constitutional laws, and determine domestic and foreign policies.
Members of the council are not elected and it consists of officials, regional representatives, and prominent members of unions and public organizations. The makeup of the remaining house in parliament is scheduled to be determined in an election on January 26.
The reformation of the parliament structure to once again make it a unicameral organ is apparently aimed at making Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov the paramount leader of the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
In September 2020, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, who was president from 2006 to 2022, turned the single-chamber parliament into a bicameral legislature by announcing the creation of the new upper house, the People's Council, and proclaiming himself as its chairman even though the constitution did not allow presidents to lead such a body.
Critics have said Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov's moves were made to secure his lifetime leadership and the eventual succession of the presidency to his son, Serdar, and his grandchildren.
Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov has also been accused of suppressing dissent during his presidency, and critics have seen few changes since Serdar Berdymukhammedov was sworn in as president in March last year.
With reporting by AP
Russian State Duma Head Joins Officials Warning Of Nuclear Retaliation In Ukraine
The head of Russia's State Duma has said that the promised deliveries of additional weapons to Kyiv by Western countries could heighten the war in Ukraine to a new level that could result in a "global catastrophe."
Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel on January 22 that "if Washington and NATO countries supply weapons that will be used to strike civilian cities and attempt to seize our territories...this will lead to retaliatory measures using more powerful weapons."
The comments by the head of Russia's lower house of parliament were broadly taken to mean nuclear weapons, and added to the list of high-ranking Russian officials who have recently threatened a significant escalation of the unprovoked war the Kremlin launched against Ukraine 11 months ago.
The comments also come after representatives of 54 countries gathered last week in Germany to coordinate additional military aid for Ukraine.
The members of the Ukraine Contact Group on January 20 announced a new package of arms deliveries -- including air-defense systems, missiles, and mechanized armor-- aimed at helping Ukraine succeed in an expected counteroffensive to push Russian forces out of Ukrainian territory.
In September, Russia claimed to have annexed four Ukrainian territories -- the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as the southern Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions -- following what were widely considered to be sham referendums.
The move to annex the Ukrainian territories seven months into Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine was condemned by the United Nations, and has only been recognized by Russian allies Syria and North Korea.
In 2014, Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula after Russian forces occupied the territory, and backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions fighting against Kyiv. Ukraine has vowed to recapture all of its territory occupied by Russian forces and says that relinquishing territory to Russia is nonnegotiable in any future peace talks.
Volodin put the onus on Washington and Brussels to prevent an escalation of the war in Ukraine, in which Russian forces have been condemned internationally for alleged war crimes and striking civilian targets and energy infrastructure in an attempt to lessen Ukrainians' resolve during winter.
"Members of [U.S] Congress, deputies of the Bundestag, the National Assembly of France, and other European parliaments must realize their responsibility to humanity," Volodin wrote. "With their decisions, Washington and Brussels are leading the world to a terrible war: to a completely different military action than today."
Volodin also described purported arguments by nuclear powers that they have not used weapons of mass destruction in local conflicts as "untenable," saying "these states did not face a situation where there was a threat to the security of their citizens and the territorial integrity of the country."
The Kremlin has portrayed its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, which it says has evolved into a proxy war with the United States and European states, as necessary to eliminate an existential threat to Russia. The suggestion that NATO or other Western countries pose such a threat has been roundly dismissed by Western capitals.
On January 19, former President Dmitry Medvedev, warned NATO that the defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war.
"A nuclear power losing in a conventional war can provoke the outbreak of a nuclear war," Medvedev, a hawkish ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, wrote on Telegram. "Nuclear powers have not lost major conflicts on which their fate depends."
The same day, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said that Russia would retaliate if Western weapons were used to target Russian-occupied Crimea, saying "it is simply impossible to defeat Russia."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, meanwhile, said ahead of the meeting of Ukrainian donor countries in Germany that the prospect of additional arms deliveries "will mean bringing the conflict to a whole new level, which, of course, will not bode well from the point of view of global and pan-European security."
Iran Warns EU Of 'Reciprocal' Response To Guards Terror Label Vote
Iran has warned the European Union that it would take "reciprocal" measures after the European Parliament voted to list the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist group. "The parliament [of Iran] is working to place elements of European countries' armies on the terrorist list," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter on January 22. Members of the European Parliament voted on January 18 to include the IRGC on the 27-nation bloc's terror list in "light of its terrorist activity, the repression of protesters and its supplying of drones to Russia."
Poland Slams 'Unacceptable' German Stance On Leopard Tanks
Poland's prime minister has lashed out at Germany's failure to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine, branding the country's stance "unacceptable." Berlin has been hesitant to send the heavy-duty tanks or allow other nations to transfer them to Kyiv. "Germany's attitude is unacceptable. It has been almost a year since the war began. Innocent people are dying every day," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the PAP agency on January 22. On January 20, around 50 countries agreed to provide Kyiv with billions of dollars' worth of military hardware, including armored vehicles and munitions needed to push back Russian forces.
- By AP
Serbian Mother Of Missing American Woman Seeks Official Information From U.S. About Case
The Serbian mother of a Massachusetts woman who has been missing since January 1 will ask the United States for information about her daughter’s disappearance, Serbia’s Foreign Ministry said on January 21. Milanka Ljubicic, the mother of Ana Walshe, has asked to receive documentation about the case as next of kin, the ministry said. Walshe’s husband, Brian Walshe, has been charged with murder, and the couple’s three young children have been placed in state custody. Prosecutors said earlier this week that Brian Walshe had searched for ways to dismember and dispose of a body. Ana Walshe’s body has not been found. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Russia Pounds Ukraine From The Air, Planning For Long-Term Military Threats
The Ukrainian military has said that Russian forces are increasingly using aerial strikes as they continue their advance on the strategic city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Across the country, 27 air strikes, one missile strike, and 55 reports of shelling were reported on January 21, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The use of kamikaze drones and air-based missiles remains a threat in all areas of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said in a January 22 update.
Near Bakhmut, which has been the focus of heavy fighting for weeks, Russian forces are "increasing the intensity of the use of aviation" but are "defending themselves" in other areas of Ukraine, the Ukrainian military said on January 22.
More than 11 months after Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, fighting is concentrated in Bakhmut, in northeast Ukraine near the town of Krminna, and in the southern Zaporizhzhya region, where both sides have massed large forces.
Kyiv has called on its Western partners to provide more weaponry, including heavy tanks, as Russia appears to be readying for large-scale operations beyond Ukraine's Donbas region.
Based on recently announced military reforms, Moscow is also preparing for an extended conventional military threat outside the Ukrainian theater of war, according to British intelligence.
Britain's Defense Intelligence made the assessment on January 22 in commenting on Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's announcement this week that reforms would add 1.5 million personnel to the military within three years and reestablish two military districts in Russia.
The plans "signal that the Russian leadership highly likely assesses that an enhanced conventional military threat will endure for many years beyond the current Ukraine war," British intelligence said. However, it added, "Russia will highly likely struggle to staff and equip the planned expansion."
Black Sea Grain Exports Still Facing Obstacles, Zelenskiy Tells Agriculture Ministers
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the removal of obstructions that he said continue to disrupt food exports from his country's Black Sea ports.
Speaking on January 21 to an international conference of agriculture ministers in Berlin, Zelenskiy also urged participants to support the Black Sea Grain Initiative -- the program that for nearly six months has enabled exports of grain and other foodstuffs through Ukraine's major ports on the sea.
"The world needs more determination and more cooperation to stop the aggressions that are disrupting the food market,” Zelenskiy told the conference in a video message. “Stop any nation that blockades the sea and destroys food supply chains. Prosecute any tyrant who tries to make hunger a tool of his policy."
Before the Black Sea Grain Initiative was agreed in late July, Ukraine -- a critical supplier of grains, oilseeds, and vegetable oils to global markets -- and other countries accused Russia of using hunger as a weapon by blockading Ukraine's Black Sea ports.
Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, and the United Nations reached the agreement, which also paved the way for Russian food and fertilizer to reach global markets. The shipments are monitored by a joint coordination center in Istanbul that includes representatives of Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey.
Zelenskiy said there currently are more than 100 ships lined up near the Bosphorus waiting to be inspected. He claimed that ships are being detained for weeks while Russian representatives block the inspections.
This could affect food prices in Europe and mean a growing risk of social instability for Asia, he warned. For countries in Africa such as Ethiopia or Sudan it could mean empty dining tables for thousands of families, Zelenskiy added.
Russia on January 21 denied blockading Ukrainian grain ships and blamed Kyiv for creating an "artificial traffic jam."
It said there currently are 64 ships at anchor off Ukrainian ports and in inspection zones.
“The order of their inspection is determined by the Ukrainian side, Russian representatives have no influence on this at all," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement quoted by the dpa news agency.
With reporting by dpa
Russia Stages Military Exercise Near Moscow Days After Images Showing Air Defense Installation Began Circulating
The Russian Defense Ministry said on January 21 that it held a training exercise in the Moscow region on repelling air attacks on military industrial and administrative facilities.
The ministry announced the exercise in a statement, saying that it involved an S-300 antiaircraft missile system.
"As they marched, soldiers repelled an attack by a mock enemy sabotage group on a military convoy," the statement said.
The ministry said 150 soldiers took part in the exercise but did not say where in the Moscow region the training took place.
The exercise took place days after images showing Russian officials installing air defense systems on the rooftop of the Russian Defense Ministry building in Moscow and elsewhere near the city began circulating on social media.
Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the images. Asked whether the photos indicated that Russia was concerned Moscow could be a target, he referred questions to the Defense Ministry.
"They are responsible for ensuring the security of the country in general and the capital in particular, therefore it is better to ask the Defense Ministry about all measures that are taken," Peskov told reporters on January 20.
The State Duma Defense Committee called the photos and videos fakes.
Ulterior Motives?
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a report on January 20 that the possible deployment of air defense systems in Moscow was not associated with the threat of an attack from Ukraine and is most likely based on ulterior motives.
“The Kremlin likely deployed the air defense systems in Moscow to generate inflammatory images that portray the war as more threatening to the Russian public,” the U.S.-based ISW said.
It added that is unlikely that the Kremlin believes that Ukraine would target Moscow but likely that the Kremlin engaged in the activities “to prepare the Russian domestic information space for a protracted war in Ukraine and further sacrifices.”
Reports about the deployment of air defense systems in Moscow also may demonstrate the intention of Russian authorities to draw parallels with World War II, presenting Ukraine as a country that poses a real threat to Russia, the ISW said.
This is likely meant to increase Russian support for the war effort and any further mobilization by “absurdly portraying Ukraine as threatening Moscow and the rest of the Russian heartland in a way to the way Nazi Germany did during its invasion of the Soviet Union,” the institute said.
Photos and videos showing antiaircraft missile systems installed on rooftops in central Moscow and near the residence of President Vladimir Putin in Novo-Ogaryovo, as well as near the Ostafyevo airport, began to appear on Russian social networks earlier this week.
One of the systems, the Pantsir S-1, was installed on the helipad of the main building of the Russian Defense Ministry, but the date of its installation could not be determined. Earlier, new S-400 air defense systems were seen on the outskirts of Moscow.
Reports on the installation of air defense systems on the rooftops of buildings in Moscow made note of drone attacks last month on Russian military airfields near Ryazan and Saratov, hundreds of kilometers from the battlefield in Ukraine.
With reporting by AFP
Iranian Currency Falls To Record Low Amid Isolation, Sanctions
Iran's currency fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar amid the country's increasing isolation and possible new European Union sanctions against the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. The dollar was selling for as much as 447,000 rials on Iran's unofficial market on January 21 compared with 430,500 the previous day, according to the foreign exchange site Bonbast.com. The rial has lost 29 percent of its value since nationwide protests following the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Senators Express Concern About Attacks On Press Freedom In Kyrgyzstan In Letter To President Japarov
Two U.S. senators have written a letter to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov to voice their concerns about recent attacks on press freedom in Kyrgyzstan, including a decision last year to freeze RFE/RL’s bank account.
U.S. Senators Bob Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey) and Jim Risch (Republican-Idaho), who respectively serve as chairman and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, condemned Kyrgyzstan’s use of its “false information law” to crack down on independent media in the letter, in particular its decisions to indefinitely block the websites of RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, and to freeze the service’s bank account.
“While we recognize the historic role that the Kyrgyz Republic’s leadership has played in upholding the most free, independent media landscape in Central Asia, we are concerned the decisions to block Radio Azattyk websites indefinitely and freeze the service’s bank account jeopardize your country’s international reputation as a beacon of free speech in Central Asia,” the senators wrote in their letter dated January 20.
They said the decisions violate international norms on freedom of speech and freedom of the press, including Kyrgyzstan’s own constitutional guarantees of these freedoms, the senators said.
The Kyrgyz government blocked Radio Azattyk’s websites in Kyrgyz and Russian on October 26 after the broadcaster refused to take down a video about clashes along a disputed segment of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. The broadcaster was informed on October 31 that its bank account had been frozen.
RFE/RL's President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly condemned the move to freeze the account, saying Radio Azattyk “is a trusted source of news and should be allowed to continue to operate unimpeded.”
RFE/RL last month filed an administrative suit appealing the blocking of its websites.
Menendez and Risch in their letter emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s commitment to uphold freedom of the press as a critical pillar of the U.S.-Kyrgyz Republic relationship. The senators also expressed alarm over reported threats of violence against journalists, including those made against RFE/RL staff during a demonstration in October.
They called on the Kyrgyz government to immediately lift the restrictions on Radio Azattyk, cease attacks on free and independent media, and investigate threats of violence against journalists.
“Recalling your commitment to uphold human rights and the rule of law, we urge you to establish conditions for independent media to freely operate and to ensure Kyrgyz journalists can carry out their work without fear of retaliation,” the senators said.
A number of international organizations criticized the restrictions on Radio Azattyk, and some Kyrgyz cultural and public figures have appealed to authorities to stop the tactics against the broadcaster and to preserve freedom of speech.
Representatives of the Kyrgyz government have denied that the work of the free media is limited in the country.
Zelenskiy Attends Memorial Service For Ukrainian Interior Minister, Other Victims Of Helicopter Crash
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attended a memorial service on January 21 for senior Ukrainian government officials killed earlier this week in a helicopter crash.
Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy and 13 other people were killed when the emergency-services helicopter crashed into a kindergarten and the surrounding residential area of Brovary, near Kyiv, on January 18.
In addition to Monastyrskiy, his first deputy minister, Yevhen Yenin, and State Secretary Yuriy Lubkovych were also killed.
Zelenskiy and his wife, Olena Zelenska,paid their respects to the victims' relatives inside the Ukrainian House cultural center in Kyiv as mourners passed by their flag-draped caskets.
"The indescribable sadness is covering the soul," Zelenskiy said on Telegram on January 21.
Zelenskiy also spoke about the death of Monastyrskiy in his nightly video address.
"My condolences to all relatives and friends. It hurts to think about it, it hurts to talk about it," he said.
"We are losing people every day, whom we will always remember and regret we can't bring back," he added, saying "many bright people are taken by wartime."
Kyrylo Budanov, the military intelligence chief, described Monastyrskiy's death as "a huge loss."
If not for Monastyrskiy, everything could have been “completely different," he told Ukrainian media, referring to the resistance Ukraine mounted after Moscow launched its invasion on February 24.
"He is a true hero of this country."
The helicopter carrying Monastyrskiy and the other officials was en route to a location near the front line when it crashed in foggy conditions. A commission has been formed to investigate the cause of what officials called a tragedy brought about by Russia's invasion.
Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said on Facebook on January 21 that some of the injured have been transported out of the country for treatment.
Lyashko said six Ukrainians who suffered significant burns were taken to Austria, and one other patient will soon be transported to Switzerland.
With reporting by Reuters
Baltics Appeal Jointly To Germany To Send Leopard Tanks For Ukraine's Defense
The foreign ministers of Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania have issued a joint appeal to Germany, asking it "to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine now" as pressure mounts on Berlin from Kyiv and some NATO allies eager to provide modern battle tanks to help Ukraine beat back a nearly 11-month-old invasion. Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics tweeted the appeal on behalf of all three Baltic states, citing Germany's "special responsibility" and saying the tanks are needed "to stop Russian aggression, help Ukraine and restore peace in Europe quickly."
Belarus Repatriates Russian Rights Activist To Moscow After Two-Week Jail Sentence
An independent Russian rights group says Belarus has repatriated a Russian activist and journalist detained while observing the trial in Minsk of the prominent Vyasna (Spring) human rights center, instead of releasing Yekaterina Yanshina as expected after a 15-day jail sentence.
The OVD-Info organization said Yanshina had contacted a relative after her deportation to a Moscow airport.
Yanshina has cooperated in the past with the Memorial human rights group, which is now banned in Russia.
She was taken into custody in a courtroom in Minsk on January 6 and sentenced to 15 days in jail on administrative charges of petty hooliganism for allegedly streaming and taking photos of the proceedings against four Vyasna (Spring) activists, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Byalyatski.
Byalyatski and his three associates are on trial on smuggling and tax-evasion charges that rights defenders and Western governments call politically motivated retribution on the part of longtime authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Yanshina's 15-day jail term was scheduled to end on January 20 but she did not emerge from the Minsk detention center where she was being held.
OVD-Info said that, once in the Russian capital, she contacted a relative.
The Belarusian authorities kept all of Yanshina's belongings, it said.
The Front Line Defenders (FLD) rights group describes Yanshina as a human rights defender and journalist who has worked since 2021 with a rights-media outlet for lawyers and began collaborating with Human Rights Center Memorial last year.
Vyasna's Byalyatski, the banned Human Rights Center Memorial, and the Kyiv-based Center for Civil Liberties, which has chronicled alleged atrocities since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February, were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October.
The Memorial group, which long documented Soviet-era crimes but also tracked Putin-era abuses, was labeled an "undesirable" organization by Russian authorities.
The Vyasna defendants have been in Belarusian custody since July 2021 and face up to 12 years in prison if convicted.
Byalyatski and two other men, along with a fourth defendant who is being tried in absentia, are accused of bringing money into the country for "illegal activities and financing Vyasna," the largest rights body in the former Soviet country and one of the main sources of information on political detentions and arrests.
Lukashenka has appeared increasingly compliant to Moscow since launching a brutal crackdown after a flawed presidential election in 2020 in which he claimed a sixth presidential term.
He has also shown his willingness to allow Russian troops to use Belarusian territory to stage their unprovoked full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine since February.
Four Kidnap Victims Rescued in Pakistani Northwest
Security forces in Pakistan’s North Waziristan tribal district have freed four kidnapped employees of a local petroleum company. A military official told RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal on January 21 on condition of anonymity that a rescue operation late on January 20 in the Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan district also killed two militants from the Aleem Khan group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who were involved in the kidnapping. The military official said one Pakistani soldier was injured in the operation. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
RT France To Close After Accounts Frozen, Channel Director Says
RT France, the French arm of the Russian state broadcaster, will shut down after its French bank accounts were frozen as part of the most recent EU sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, the channel's director said on January 21. "After five years of harassment, the authorities in power have achieved their goal: the closure of RT France," Ksenia Fedorova said on Twitter. Russian news agencies earlier quoted an anonymous Foreign Ministry source as saying that Moscow would retaliate against French media in Russia over the closing of RT France’s bank accounts.
U.S. Officials Advise Ukraine To Wait On Offensive, Official Says
Senior U.S. officials are advising Ukraine to hold off on launching a major offensive against Russian forces until the latest supply of U.S. weaponry is in place and training has been provided, a senior Biden administration official said on January 20. The official, speaking to a small group of reporters on condition of anonymity, said the United States was holding fast to its decision not to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine at this time amid a controversy with Germany over tanks. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Guards Claim That EU Terror Label Would Be A 'Mistake'
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on January 21 warned the European Union against making a "mistake" by listing it as a terror group, after the bloc's parliament called for the measure. Members of the European Parliament voted on January 18 to include the IRGC on the 27-nation bloc's terror list in "light of its terrorist activity, the repression of protesters, and its supplying of drones to Russia." The vote is nonbinding but comes with EU foreign ministers already due to discuss tightening sanctions on the Islamic republic next week.
Ukraine Fights On Amid 'Resiliency' Test And Western Tank Debate
Ukraine's military on January 21 cited ongoing fighting in the east of the country after Russia claimed to capture a village in the area, while Western officials offered more help but also tested Ukrainian "resiliency" as Russia's full-scale conflict approached its 12th month.
The British Defense Ministry suggested that "overall" the war currently appeared to be "in a state of deadlock."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, meanwhile, signaled growing impatience on the key question of whether the West will provide his country with the newest battle tanks, saying "a decision...must be made."
A key Zelenskiy aide later added bluntly that "global indecision" is costing Ukrainian lives.
Ukraine has specifically requested that Western countries send German-made Leopard 2 tanks, but Germany has resisted.
White House national-security spokesman John Kirby said German leaders are working through their own process with respect to the Leopard 2.
"The Leopards are great tanks, very capable, won't require an exorbitant amount of training for the Ukrainians should Germany want to move in that direction," Kirby said on January 20 in an interview with Voice of America.
He added that the United States wants countries to contribute what they can, but said the question of sending Leopard 2 tanks is "for Germany to decide."
He added that he would not describe the situation as a "standoff," and stressed that the NATO alliance remains "incredibly, solidly behind and supportive of Ukraine, and we don't see that fracturing at all."
Kirby spoke after a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group of Kyiv's Western allies at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Germany, where defense ministers and other representatives of 54 countries gathered for talks aimed at coordinating the military aid they are sending.
Germany was said to be resisting pressure by Poland and other countries to green-light the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv.
U.S. military officials have suggested that the country's latest pledge of weaponry is ready to use and provides sufficient firepower for Ukraine to defend itself.
It includes air-defense systems, Humvees, ammunition for artillery, and missiles for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).
In his regular video address late on January 20, Zelenskiy cast the stalemate over the Leopard tanks as part of an ongoing debate and suggested that the meeting in Ramstein would "strengthen our resilience." He said some of the meeting's details could not be announced publicly.
"Yes, we will still have to fight for the supply of modern tanks," Zelenskiy said, "but every day we make it more evident that there is no alternative that a decision about tanks must be made."
Then, on January 21, senior Zelenskiy adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak expressed frustration on Twitter over Ukraine's request for the tanks.
"Today's indecision is killing more of our people. Every day of delay is the death of Ukrainians. Think faster," he said.
On the battlefield, the Ukrainian military's General Staff said on January 21 that it had carried out 18 strikes on concentrations of Russian forces while it blamed the Russian side for attacks on 12 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
It said three of seven Russian missile strikes targeted the cities of Kramatorsk and Hulyaipole, and cited rocket salvoes that appeared to target "civilian infrastructure" in the city of Nikopol.
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed a day earlier to have captured the village of Kleshchiyivka, in the Donetsk region about five kilometers south of the city of Bakhmut, echoing an unconfirmed claim by the head of the Vagner mercenary group.
But the ministry said regular Russian troops were involved, while Vagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin credited the purported success to his private fighters.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff initially said only that Russian forces had shelled Kleshchiyivka and did not explicitly mention that village in its January 21 update.
RFE/RL cannot confirm battlefield developments in the areas of heavy fighting.
But hours later, the British Defense Ministry's daily intelligence assessment acknowledged "a realistic possibility of local Russian advances around Bakhmut," although it said "overall, the conflict is in a state of deadlock."
The U.K. intelligence update said "the heaviest fighting" was concentrated in three areas, including near Bakhmut; in the northeast near the town of Kreminna where Ukraine "has likely made small gains"; and in the Zaporizhzhya region in the south where Europe's largest nuclear plant is in Russian hands.
The British update said both sides had "massed significant forces" in the Zaporizhzhya region but had "avoided any large-scale offensive effort."
It said Russian regular troops and Vagner proxy forces "have likely been reconstituting" in the salt-mining town of Soledar captured last week.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian Crews Will Be In Britain 'Soon' For Training On Challenger 2 Tanks, Says Kyiv's Envoy
Kyiv's ambassador to London, Vadym Prystaiko, says Ukrainian tank crews "will arrive soon" in the United Kingdom to begin training to operate the Challenger 2 tanks, which British officials have pledged to provide Ukraine's defenders.
In a video interview with RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service on January 20, Prystaiko said "the crews are about to start training on the territory of Great Britain."
"Crews of heavy artillery systems are already training, and tank operators will arrive soon," he said.
London announced on January 14 that it would become the first country to provide Ukraine with modern Western main battle tanks since Russia launched its unprovoked full-scale invasion nearly 11 months ago.
Britain said it would contribute 14 tanks, with observers speculating that the move could encourage other Western supporters of Ukraine to follow suit.
Germany has resisted pressure from some of its NATO allies and Kyiv to green-light the supply of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, with no breakthrough at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein, Germany, on January 20.
Berlin and its NATO allies operate some 2,000 Leopard 2s throughout the continent but transferring them on to Ukraine would require German approval.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in Ramstein that the United States and other allies assembled a new package of arms for Ukraine that they believe is sufficient for success once Kyiv's forces are trained on the equipment.
Prystaiko has called the British tanks "a game changer on the ground," adding in a tweet that "aircraft [are] the next step."
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed the tank transfer during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on January 14.
Erdogan Offers To Mediate Between Moscow And Kyiv In Call With Zelenskiy
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan repeated his offer to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on January 20, the Turkish presidency said. Erdogan also offered his condolences for those who died in a helicopter crash in Ukraine on January 18, it said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Attempt To Form New Government In Bulgaria Fails Again; New Elections Expected In Spring
New parliamentary elections will be held in Bulgaria in the spring after the third and last possible attempt to form a new government failed.
Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) leader Kornelia Ninova, who was handed the third mandate to form a new government on January 16, said she will return it to President Rumen Radev on January 23.
Ninova met on January 20 with the leaders of three other parties, but they could not reach a majority. She said the parties had been "extremely responsible” in trying to form a new government.
“We were looking for what would unite us, not what would divide us. We were looking for a solution to get out of the political crisis," Ninova said.
Under the constitution, Radev must dissolve the parliament and schedule elections within 60 days of issuing the dissolution decree, but there is no restriction on when he can do this. If Radev dissolves the parliament next week, a new election would be held March 26.
The parliamentary elections will be the fifth vote in Bulgaria since April 2021.
Radev chose the BSP to fulfill the mandate because he believed the party had the "best chance" to form a government and had preserved the "dialogue with all the political parties represented in the parliament."
Two parties -- GERB and the reformist We Continue the Change -- finished first and second in the last parliamentary elections on October 2, but they failed to cobble together a coalition government.
The meeting on January 20 included the chairmen of GERB, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), and the Bulgarian Rise (BV) parties.
Representatives of We Continue The Change (PP), Democratic Bulgaria (DB) and the pro-Russian far-right Vazrazhdane (Revival) party did not attend the meeting.
Boyko Borisov of the GERB party said after the meeting that he would ask GERB’s leaders whether they would agree with a negotiation on the formation of an expert government, including with the BSP, in a reversal of the GERB’s previous position not to hold negotiations on forming a government with the socialists.
Borisov, who spent three divisive tenures as prime minister between 2009 and 2021, and his GERB party have been the target of widespread corruption accusations, and most groups have dismissed talk of cooperation with Borisov.
Despite the failure of the attempt to achieve a mandate, Ninova said that the socialists remain "open to conversations that are important for the Bulgarian people." She also rejected claims that the party was responsible for the failure to form a government.
"The suggestion that the third mandate holder, whoever he is, is to blame for something is manipulation. After the first failed, and then the second, the responsibility should hardly be borne by the third," she said.
With reporting by dpa
Western Envoys Visit Pristina, Belgrade As Part Of Ongoing Reconciliation Effort
The European Union's special envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue led a delegation of Western envoys to Pristina and Belgrade on January 20 as part of a push by the EU and the United States to spur the process of normalization between them.
Miroslav Lajcak said he was encouraged by what he heard, but it was too early to draw any conclusions from the talks that he and the four other envoys held on an EU proposal submitted at the end of the summer.
The 10-point proposal, which RFE/RL has seen, does not envision mutual recognition between Kosovo and Serbia but lays out the commitment of each party not to hinder the other in the normalization process.
"It is too early to make dramatic statements because, as you know, we are in the middle of our mission,” Lajcak said in Pristina before departing for Belgrade.
Lajcak and envoys from the United States, France, Germany, and Italy traveled to Pristina for talks with Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Kosovo. They later met in Belgrade with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to discuss possible next steps toward normalizing relations.
Lajcak said that the EU and the U.S. commitment to achieving the normalization was demonstrated by the presence of so many envoys.
He said he and the other envoys “have been waiting for a better understanding of the possibilities offered by [the EU] proposal" as ongoing efforts to defuse tensions continue.
Kosovo broke away from Serbia after a war in 1998-99 and declared independence in 2008, but Belgrade, its allies Russia and China, and a number of other countries have never recognized it. The dispute remains a source of instability in the Balkans amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Kurti said after the meeting that the EU proposal is "a good basis for further talks," while Vucic said that Serbia was "ready to accept the concept and work on the implementation of the European plan."
Vucic added that he has "concern and reservations about an important matter" but did not elaborate.
After meeting with Kurti, Lajcak said that the delegation expected more understanding from Pristina about the possibilities offered by the EU proposal, which he described as "the best way for the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo and for European integration of the region.”
Vucic, he said, “demonstrated a responsible approach and willingness to take difficult decisions in the interest of peace and European perspective for Serbia,” adding: “We feel encouraged. Our work will continue without delay.”
Lajcak also reiterated the importance of the timely implementation of the Agreement on the Association of Serbian Municipalities, calling it “a key element for stability.”
The formation of the association in Kosovo is the most controversial issue in the dialogue. Kosovar officials say that it cannot be monoethnic. In addition, the Constitutional Court of Kosovo has found several violations in the agreement and has concluded that the association can only be formed according to the constitution.
Serbia insists that the association be formed according to a 2015 agreement, and Vucic said the association must be formed urgently.
U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet, who visited Pristina and Belgrade last week, has also stressed the importance of the formation of the association. Chollettold RFE/RL in an interview on January 19 that he did not expect any solutions to come out of the meetings on January 20, but said they represented "an important turning point."
With reporting by AP
New Package Of Military Aid Gives Ukraine Ready-To-Use Equipment, Pentagon Spokesman Says
The latest package of military support for Ukraine from its Western allies is focused on providing combat capability that Ukrainian forces can use immediately on the battlefield, the Pentagon’s spokesman said on January 20 as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group met in Germany.
U.S. Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said the additional military equipment announced by the contact group -- including air defense systems, Humvees, ammunition for artillery, and missiles for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) -- will help Kyiv’s forces make progress defending Ukrainian territory and take back territory occupied by Russia.
The package of weapons is intended to “make a difference to change the equation on the front line,” he said, though it does not include the Leopard 2 tanks that Ukraine has requested.
Ryder spoke in an interview with Alhurra television on the sidelines of the contact group meeting at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base, where defense ministers and other representatives of 54 countries gathered for talks aimed at coordinating the military aid they are sending.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other top Ukrainian officials have pleaded with allies to send Leopard 2 tanks, but the meeting ended without a commitment to send them.
Germany, which must approve sending the German-made tanks from the NATO countries that have them, has not made a decision on whether to do so, newly appointed German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said. Ryder referred questions about sending the tanks to German officials but touted the package overall.
“I would say the most important thing here is that there's not one single capability that's key to victory in the campaign that Ukraine is…conducting to defend its nation,” Ryder said.
The security assistance -- particularly the assistance from the United States -- is focused on giving Ukraine combat capability that they can use right now on the battlefield, he said.
It also is aimed at helping Ukraine during the spring, when a new offensive by Russia is expected, he said.
Ryder also discussed the training of Ukrainian military personnel in Germany, saying battalion-level combined-arms maneuver training integrating the Bradley Fighting Vehicle has already begun.
The training combined with the package announced on January 20 “is going to give Ukraine a mechanized armor, mechanized infantry capability that will change the equation on the battlefield,” Ryder said.
With reporting by Alhurra
U.S. Charges Two Men With Facilitating Sanctions Evasion For Russian Oligarch's Yacht
Two businessmen were charged on January 20 in indictments unsealed in a U.S. court with allegedly facilitating a sanctions evasion and money-laundering scheme in relation to a $90 million yacht of Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg. The two businessmen -- Vladislav Osipov, 51, a Russian national, and Richard Masters, 52, a U.K. national -- were charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States and to commit offenses against the United States, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
