Ukraine Rejects NATO Official's Comments On Ceding Territory For Alliance Membership

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry and top officials in Kyiv have slammed comments by a top NATO official speculating that ceding territory to Russia in exchange for NATO membership could be a way to end the war between the two countries.

"We have always assumed that the alliance, like Ukraine, does not trade territories," Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook on August 15, adding that such suggestions "play into the hands of Russia."

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, in an appearance on Ukrainian television, called the comments by Stian Jenssen, chief of staff to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, "a strange move."

"It is absolutely unclear why this was done," Danilov said.

During an August 15 panel discussion in Arendal, Norway, Jenssen made the comments, saying it could be "a possible solution" to settling the conflict.

He also noted that Russia was "struggling enormously militarily," that it seemed "unrealistic that [it] can take new territories,”and repeated NATO's position that any decisions on negotiations with Russia were up to Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said during the NATO Summit in Vilnius in July that Kyiv remains committed to liberating all of Ukraine’s territory and would never agree to ceding territory as part of a peace deal with Moscow.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier this year that "Ukraine does not accept any proposals that would involve the loss of its territories or the freezing of the conflict."

NATO officials have not commented publicly on Jenssen's statements, but several news outlets quoted unnamed sources from within the military alliance as saying NATO "fully supports" Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Jenssen's comments "a bogus story that has certain political goals," repeating Moscow's opposition to Ukraine's possible NATO membership.

Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told the state news agency TASS that any settlement of the war would require Ukraine's "neutrality," as well as Kyiv's "recognition of the new territorial realities, Ukraine's demilitarization and de-Nazification, and the rights of its Russian-speaking citizens and national minorities in line with international law."

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, wrote on Telegram that "to enter [NATO], the Kyiv authorities would have to give up even Kyiv itself, the capital of ancient Rus."