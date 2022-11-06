News
Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Attacks Near 14 Towns
Russian invading forces continue to strike civilian targets in many areas of eastern Ukraine, Ukraine’s military command said on November 6, as Russia’s unprovoked invasion nears its nine-month mark. Ukraine’s armed forces repelled Russian attacks around 14 towns in the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhya. Overall, Russia's military targeted 35 towns in the east and southeast. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Kyiv Mayor Can't Rule Out Ukrainian Capital Being Left Without Water And Power
The mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, has said he can’t rule out that the Ukrainian capital could be left without water and power as a result of Russia's devastating strikes on energy infrastructure.
"We are doing everything so that this does not happen. But let's be honest, our enemies are doing everything to keep the city without heat, electricity, and water, and for us all to die. We are not ruling it out, we are calculating various scenarios in order to withstand this and be prepared," Klitschko said on November 5.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukraine has been grappling with power outages and the disruption of water supplies since Russia started unleashing massive barrages of missile and drone strikes on the country's energy infrastructure last month.
Moscow has said those came in response to what it alleged were Ukrainian attacks on Crimea, the region that Russia illegally annexed in 2014. Ukraine has denied those allegations.
Klitschko said that Kyiv was doing what it can to prevent an energy and water emergency, stockpiling food supplies and water while having electrical generators ready to go if need be.
"We are ready for various scenarios, we will not give up," Klitschko added.
Over the past month, Russian missiles and drones have inflicted damage on power plants, water supplies and other civilian targets, in a grinding war that is nearing its nine-month mark.
According to Ukrainian authorities, about 40 percent of the country’s energy infrastructure has been “seriously damaged” by Russian shelling, triggering power outages in many areas of the country.
Klitschko’s comments come as Ukrenerho, the sole operator of Ukraine’s high-voltage transmission lines, first said in an online statement on November 5 that scheduled blackouts will take place in the capital and the greater Kyiv region, as well as several regions around it -- Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv.
Later in the day, however, the company released an update saying that scheduled outages for a specific number of hours aren't enough and instead there will be emergency outages, which could last an indefinite amount of time.
German Chancellor Calls On Russia To Rule Out Use Of Nuclear Weapons
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on Russia to rule out the use of nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine. "It is not permitted, it is unjustifiable, to use nuclear weapons in this conflict," Scholz said at a convention of his Social Democrats party in Berlin on November 5. "We call on Russia to clearly state that it will not do so. That would be a line that must not be crossed." A day earlier, during a visit to Beijing, Scholz, together with Chinese President Xi Jinping, warned against nuclear escalation, calling nuclear threats "irresponsible and incendiary."
UN Watchdog Says External Power Restored to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog says external power has been restored to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya atomic power plant. Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, made the statement on November 5, two days after Russian shelling damaged high-voltage lines. Grossi said both external power lines were repaired and reconnected. Grossi also repeated his call for a safety and security zone around the plant: "We can't afford to lose any more time. We must act before it is too late." The Zaporizhzhya plant has been under Russian control for months now, operated by Ukrainian engineers. Officials worry that fighting could result in a catastrophic nuclear accident at the plant, Europe’s largest. To read the original report, click here.
Ukrainian Gunmen Wound Pro-Russia Judge Who Sentenced Foreigners To Death
Ukrainian gunmen seriously injured a judge in Russian-controlled Donetsk who sentenced three foreigners to death in June. Denis Pushilin, the pro-Russian administrator of Russian-controlled parts of Donetsk, said Aleksandr Nikulin was in serious but stable condition after being shot late on November 4 in Vuhlehyrsk, northeast of Donetsk city. In June, Nikulin passed death sentences on two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine. The three were released in September as part of a prisoner exchange. A number of Russian-installed officials have been killed and injured in recent months in apparent assassination attempts attributed to Ukrainian agents. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Imagery Shows Train Crossed From North Korea Into Russia, First Recorded Trip In Years
A train has crossed into Russia from North Korea, some of the first observable rail traffic between the two countries in years. The report by 38 North, a Washington research project, comes amid reports from U.S. officials that Russia might be turning to North Korea for help in resupplying its weapons stocks. 38 North said the discovery was made using commercial satellite imagery, but it could not determine the train’s cargo or the purpose of the journey. To read the original report, click here.
Ethnic Serb Police, Lawmakers In Kosovo Resign En Masse
PRISTINA – Ethnic Serb lawmakers, judges, and police officers in Kosovo have resigned en masse from their posts in protest over the dismissal of a police officer who refused to follow a government order on vehicle license plates.
The resignations, announced on November 5, come amid escalating tensions in Kosovo involving the country’s ethnic Serb minority and the Kosovar majority who control most of the central government.
Goran Rakic, who heads the main political party representing Serbs in Kosovo, announced the resignations and accused Kosovar government authorities of not respecting international law and agreements negotiated in Brussels.
It wasn’t immediately clear what the effect of the mass resignations would be nor how many posts were affected.
Ethnic Serbs include a government minister, 10 members of parliament, and other top posts in the police and judiciary in the four local communities dominated by them, mainly in northern Kosovo.
The latest dispute involves the question of vehicle license plates. This week, Kosovar authorities dismissed a senior Serb police officer in northern Kosovo who refused to respect an order mandating that all vehicle license plates used in Kosovo be issued by the Kosovar government, rather than Serbian plates.
The measure took effect on November 1, and Kosovo authorities said enforcement would be gradual.
Many ethnic Serbs in Kosovo refuse to recognize the country’s independence from Serbia, which it declared in 2008, nearly a decade after a NATO-led military intervention halted a Serbia military operation.
Serbia, its main ally Russia, and some other countries refuse to recognize Kosovo as an independent nation. More than half of United Nations members, and most countries of the European Union, do.
In a post to Facebook not long after the resignation announcement, Prime Minister Albin Kurti appealed to the ethnic Serb community “to maintain calm, peace, and security.”
“I am not the prime minister against you, but Belgrade is against me. I am the prime minister who will serve you while respecting the constitutionality and legality of the Republic of Kosovo,” he wrote. “Do not boycott or abandon the institutions of Kosovo. They serve all of us, each and every one of you. Do not fall prey to political manipulations and geopolitical games.”
The European Union has told Kosovo and Serbia they must normalize ties if they want to advance toward membership in the 27-nation bloc.
Brussels and Washington recently have stepped up mediation efforts, fearing uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and Serbia’s close ties with Moscow could aggravate tensions between Serbia and Kosovo.
Serbia’s prime minister, Ana Brnabic, defended the decision of the Kosovar Serbs to resign their posts.
"In their fight for peace, stability, the rule of law, and respect for all signed agreements, they will always have the full support of the government of Serbia,” she said in a statement.
Iran Says It Successfully Tests Satellite Launch Rocket
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps says it successfully tested the first suborbital stage of the three-stage Ghaem-100 satellite launch vehicle, Iranian state media reported on November 5. "The flight test of this satellite carrier with a solid-fueled engine...was successfully completed," the state news agency lRNA reported. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Ukraine Will Receive 90 T-72 Tanks From Allies
Ukraine will receive 90 Soviet-designed T-72 tanks, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced. "We are sincerely grateful to the Netherlands, the United States, and the Czech Republic for providing significant and urgently needed support -- 90 T-72 tanks," he tweeted on November 5. "The armed forces of Ukraine are moving forward and need this equipment." A day earlier, the Pentagon said that the 90 tanks were being supplied by the Czech Republic, and were being refurbished with funding from the United States and the Netherlands. A Pentagon spokeswoman said some of the tanks should arrive by the end of December. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Fresh Anti-Government Protests Take Place In Iran, Despite Widening Crackdown
Students from Iranian universities staged fresh demonstrations while many shopkeepers went on strike on November 5, despite a widening crackdown by authorities as protests that flared over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody entered an eighth week.
Mahsa Amini died in mid-September after being arrested by Iran's notorious morality police for “improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, sparked a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country met by authorities with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 277 people, including 40 children.
Security forces adopted new measures to halt protests at universities in the capital, Tehran, on November 5, searching students and forcing them to remove face masks, activists said.
Students were subjected to dress-code inspections at the north Tehran branch of Azad University and at the Sharif University of Technology, a leading higher education institution and traditionally a hotbed for dissent.
Students were seen demonstrating and chanting, "I am a free woman, you are the pervert," at Islamic Azad University of Mashhad, in northeast Iran, in a video published by BBC Persian.
"A student dies, but doesn't accept humiliation," sang students at Gilan University in the northern city of Rasht, in footage posted online by an activist.
Dozens were heard chanting similar slogans at a mourning ceremony 40 days after the death of protester Javad Heydari in the northwestern city of Qazvin.
People were observing a "widespread strike" in Amini's home town of Saqez, in Iran's Kurdistan Province, where shops were shuttered, according to the Norway-based Hengaw rights group.
Foreign ministers from the G7 group of nations on November 4 condemned Tehran's response to the wave of protests.
"We further condemn the brutal and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters," the ministers said in a statement after two days of talks in the German city of Muenster.
Iran Acknowledges Sending Drones To Russia For First Time
Iran's foreign minister on November 5 acknowledged for the first time that his country has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow's war on Ukraine, which has seen the Iranian-made drones dive-bombing Kyiv. The comments by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian come after months of confusing messaging from Iran about the weapons shipment, as Russia sends the drones slamming into Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian targets. To read the original AP story, click here.
Russian Nightclub Fire Kills 13; One Person Arrested
Russian emergency officials said at least 13 people were killed when a fire erupted in a nightclub northeast of Moscow.
Law enforcement officials said on November 5 that the overnight blaze may have erupted after a fight broke out at the club in Kostroma and someone used a flare or similar pyrotechnic device.
Aleksei Grekov, deputy head for the Kostroma regional Emergencies Ministry, said the death toll was confirmed at 13, down from 15 reported earlier in the day.
Dozens of people were hospitalized and at least four were in intensive care, officials said.
The federal Investigative Committee said it was looking into whether the fire was caused by negligence. Police later said they had detained a man who allegedly started the blaze.
Russian news agencies earlier reported that the fire may have started after someone fired a flare gun on the dance floor.
Some 250 people were evacuated from the building when it caught fire at night in the city, which is some 300 kilometers northeast of Moscow.
The blaze at the Poligon club was put out at around 7:30 a.m. local time, authorities said, after spreading to more than 3,500 square meters.
State television showed images of the club -- housed in a single-story logistical center -- engulfed in flames.
Kostroma is located on the Volga River and has a population of around 230,000 people.
Russia, Ukraine Exchange Heavy Artillery Fire; Evacuations Continue In Southern Kherson
Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged heavy artillery fire in multiple locations, officials in both countries said, as Russian-appointed officials continued evacuating people from the west bank of the Dnieper River amid a mounting Ukrainian counteroffensive.
Ukraine's national grid operator, meanwhile, said on November 5 that it would increase rolling blackouts in Kyiv and seven other regions as the country’s national grid remained severely damaged by weeks of Russian air strikes.
Electricity consumption is rising across Ukraine as the weather turns colder, and energy providers have raced to do repairs, ordering planned power cuts to avoid overloads.
Ukraine’s General Staff said that its troops thwarted Russian attacks a day earlier in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions. The military also claimed that Ukrainian air defenses shot down multiple Russian and Iranian drones and two Kalibr cruise missiles. The claim could not be immediately verified.
The head of the Vynnytsya region, Serhiy Borzov, said the central region was hit overnight by Russian kamikaze drones.
Russian troops have been actively using Iranian drones in recent weeks to attack critical civilian and infrastructure objectives.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the fiercest fighting over the last week had taken place around Bakhmut and Soledar in Donetsk and that Ukrainian forces are holding their positions there and elsewhere.
He also spoke of "good gains" in the south, praising infantry and artillery brigades for “destroying enemy equipment, Russian manpower.”
The claims of battlefield success could not be independently verified.
Ukrainian forces have been mounting a slow, incremental counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region for weeks now, moving closer to directly threatening the Dnieper River port of Kherson, which was captured early after Russia’s February invasion.
In response, Russian authorities have been evacuating civilians and military troops to the opposite bank of the Dnieper.
Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russia-installed administration in the Kherson region, announced a 24-hour curfew on November 4, saying it was necessary to defend it from an expected Ukrainian attack.
The Russian military said "more than 5,000 civilians" were being evacuated daily to the east bank of the river. And Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 4 called for civilians to be moved out from Kherson.
“Those who live in Kherson must now be removed from the zone of the most dangerous hostilities,” Putin said in remarks broadcast on state television. “The civilian population should not suffer from shelling, from the offensive, counteroffensive, and other measures related to military operations.”
Russia’s Defense Ministry said on November 5 that troops had repelled Ukrainian attacks in in the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions. In the Kherson region, which the Kremlin last month declared had been annexed, authorities reported the heaviest artillery fire in days.
Ukrainian officials have likened the departures of Kherson residents to Soviet-style deportations, though it’s unclear to what extent the departures are forced or voluntary. Russian officials said people were being moved to safety from the path of the Ukrainian advance.
Ukraine’s counteroffensives in Kherson and the northern Kharkiv region have been powered in large part by powerful Western weaponry. On November 4, the U.S. Defense Department announced another $400 million shipment of weapons and other equipment, including refurbished tanks, surface-to-air missiles, new coastal defense boats, and other items.
The announcement came around the same time that the U.S. national-security adviser, Jake Sullivan, made an unannounced visit to Kyiv to meet with top Ukrainian officials.
At a news conference later, Sullivan sought again to calm Ukrainian jitters about whether U.S. weapons would continue after the upcoming midterm U.S. congressional elections.
Polls show that Republicans are poised to take control of one, or possibly both, chambers of Congress, and a small but vocal number of Republicans have voiced misgivings about the amount and duration of U.S. aid for Ukraine.
“There will be no wavering,” Sullivan said at a news conference. “I’m confident U.S. support for Ukraine will be unwavering and unflinching.”
Asked about the prospect of peace talks with Russia, Sullivan repeated what U.S. officials have said in the past: "Nothing is discussed about Ukraine without Ukraine."
"For me, the main question about these negotiations is what a just peace looks like and how it can be achieved,” Sullivan said. “If you look at Russian accusations, Russian actions, in particular regarding the annexation of [Ukrainian] territories, it does not really encourage negotiations.”
Turkey Warns Finland, Sweden Must 'Take Steps' Before NATO Approval
Turkey will not formally approve Finland and Sweden's membership in NATO until the two countries take the necessary "steps," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg on November 4. Ankara has accused the two Nordic nations of providing a safe haven for Kurdish militants it deems "terrorists" and held back on ratifying their NATO membership. Erdogan and Stoltenberg held a private meeting in Istanbul that was closed to the media. Afterward the Turkish presidency said Erdogan noted that the steps to be taken by Sweden and Finland would determine how fast the approval process would go. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Spiritual Leader Of Iran's Sunni Muslims Calls For Referendum On Protesters' Demands
A top Sunni cleric in Iran has called for an immediate referendum with the presence of international observers to "change policies based on the wishes of the people."
In his Friday Prayers sermon on November 4 in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan, Molavi Abdulhamid Ismaeelzah asked the Qom seminary and the country's authorities to listen to the voices of the people who have been protesting for the past 50 days.
The cleric, who is known across the country as Molavi Abdolhamid, has previously called on the country’s rulers to respond to the demands of the protesters.
There has been no comment from the Iranian government on his call for a referendum.
The cleric, regarded as a spiritual leader for Iran’s Sunni Muslim population, is the director of main Sunni seminary in Iran. He is a vocal critic of the Iranian government and has been under pressure for his comments against the Islamic republic.
Earlier this month in his Friday Prayers sermon, he said senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killings in Zahedan on September 30.
At the same time, people in different cities of Sistan and Baluchistan Province demonstrated in the streets for the fifth consecutive week after the September 30 massacre in Zahedan.
According to the videos published on social media on November 4, the security forces shot directly at protesters in the city of Khash, near Zahedan.
Reports also indicate clashes and shooting at protesters in some other cities of Sistan and Baluchistan Province, including Saravan, Zahedan, and Iranshahr.
It was not possible to independently verify the social media posts and the reports of violence at protests across Iran.
Gatherings took place on November 3 in the cities of Tehran, Tabriz, Shiraz, Rasht, and many other cities of Kurdistan Province in western Iran.
According to the videos published on social media, in the central Iranian city of Arak hundreds of mourners gathered at the grave of Mehrshad Shahidinejad, a 19-year-old aspiring chef who reportedly was killed after being arrested during a protest.
Reports also indicate that on November 3 in the city of Isfahan state security forces fired tear gas as mourners gathered at the grave of Mahsa Mougoei, an 18-year-old woman who was killed on September 22 during the nationwide protests against the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.
At least one woman was shot in Isfahan on November 3, a video published on Twitter indicates. The woman is shown on the ground with blood on her face, apparently shot in the head. The video also shows people trying to revive her. There’s no report about her condition.
In the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, security agents prevented the memorial of late RFE/RL journalist Reza Haghighatnejad. People who had gone to the location of the ceremony protested the security agents' move, chanting slogans in memory of Haghighatnejad and in protest of the government.
Iranian authorities secretly buried Haghighatnejad on October 30 at a location near Shiraz after seizing his body upon repatriation to Iran, angering his family.
Meanwhile, domestic and international reactions to the suppression of protesters in Iran continue.
Iranian wrestling legend and Olympic gold medalist Rasoul Khadem addressed President Ebrahim Raisi on his Instagram account and criticized him for suppressing the protests.
Also, more than 100 professors at Tehran University protested the October 29 attack on the university in a statement describing the attack of the security forces on the students as "barbaric." The statement says the continuation of security approaches and actions such as the "terrible attack" of the plainclothes security forces on the university is disastrous.
The signatories said that all detained students should be released unconditionally.
The antigovernment protests have been met by a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 277 people, including 40 children.
The Iranian government has not taken responsibility for the killing of protesters and in most cases has attributed their deaths to reasons such as suicide, illness, and accidents.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Announces $400 Million In New Military Aid For Ukraine
The United States has announced an additional $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, including refurbishing T-72 tanks and missiles for HAWK air-defense systems for Kyiv. Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters on November 4 that the United States would pay for 45 T-72 tanks from the Czech Republic to be refurbished and fund refurbishing some missiles for HAWK air-defense systems. Singh said in addition the funds would refurbish the Soviet-era Czech tanks and give them "advanced optics, communications, and armor packages" and be used to buy 1,100 tactical unmanned aerial systems and 40 armored riverine boats. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
U.S. National-Security Adviser On Unannounced Visit To Kyiv Says 'Unwavering' Support Will Continue
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said during a visit to Kyiv on November 4 that the United States' support for Ukraine will remain "unwavering and unflinching" after the U.S. midterm elections on November 8. Sullivan met with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, saying afterward that President Joe Biden is committed to bipartisan cooperation "under any scenario" to keep economic, humanitarian, and security aid flowing. Some Republicans have called for U.S. aid to Kyiv to be scaled back if they win control of the Congress. To read the original story on Reuters, click here.
Former Russian Businessman Ruben Vardanian Becomes De Facto Prime Minister Of Nagorno-Karabakh
A former Russian citizen of Armenian descent, billionaire Ruben Vardanian, has been appointed to the post of prime minister of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic Armenian leader, Arayik Harutiunian, appointed Vardanian to the post on November 4.
Earlier in October, Harutiunian offered the post to Vardanian, who said he was ready to start working as prime minister only if people supported his decisions and methods.
Vardanian publicly renounced his Russian citizenship in September and said he made the decision to move to Nagorno-Karabakh with an understanding of all the risks he may face.
Vardanian said that after the 2020 Armenian-Azerbaijan war over Nagorno-Karabakh, which resulted in Baku regaining control over large swaths of the disputed region and seven adjacent districts, "many people in Artsakh started feeling that they have been abandoned," using the Armenian name for Nagorno-Karabakh.
"I believe that after the 2020 war we, Armenians of the whole world, must be together with Artsakh," Vardanian said, adding that after settling in Nagorno-Karabakh he will move all his assets in Russia to his family fund.
Nagorno-Karabakh, which along with the seven adjacent districts that had been under ethnic Armenian control for nearly three decades prior to the war in 2020, is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
The 2020 war ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to the region to serve as peacekeepers.
Vardanian, 54, was born in Yerevan. He is the former chief executive officer of the Troika Dialog investment bank, which was bought by Sberbank in 2011.
Last year, Forbes estimated Vardanian's assets at $1 billion. Forbes has called Vardanian one of the "founding fathers" of Russia's stock market.
Since Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, many oligarchs and businesspeople have left Russia amid Western sanctions targeting some Russian tycoons close to Kremlin over its aggression against Ukraine.
Belarusian Authorities Add Two RFE/RL Journalists To List Of Extremists
MINSK -- The Belarusian Interior Ministry has added two RFE/RL journalists to its list of extremists amid an ongoing crackdown on independent media, opposition politicians, rights activists, and democratic institutions.
People on the list are not eligible for a pardon, and those who are free can be stopped from leaving or entering the country.
Losik, who already had an extremism label attached to his prison clothing, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in December last year on charges that remain unclear. Hruzdzilovich was released in September after serving 18 months in prison for being present at mass protests challenging the official results of the 2020 presidential election that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in office. He is currently in Lithuania.
Another jailed RFE/RL correspondent, Andrey Kuznechyk, was added earlier to the list of extremists in Belarus. Kuznechyk was sentenced to six years in prison in June on a charge of creating an extremist group.
Losik, Hruzdzilovich, and Kuznechyk have maintained their innocence, calling the cases against them politically motivated.
The jailed husband of exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Syarhey Tsikhanouski, opposition politician Mikalay Statkevich, and other jailed activists and public figures are among the individuals added to the Belarusian Interior Ministry’s list of extremists on November 4.
In all, 1,714 men and women have been added to the list, most of whom were sentenced on politically motivated charges. Many of them have been recognized as political prisoners by domestic and international human rights groups.
The ongoing crackdown was sparked by unprecedented mass rallies challenging the results of the August 2020 presidential poll.
Security forces used sometimes deadly force as they violently detained tens of thousands of people.
Much of the opposition leadership since the election has been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there also have been credible reports of torture.
Belarusian authorities have also shut down several nongovernmental organizations and independent media outlets.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the police crackdown ordered by officials.
Russia Fighting 'Sacred' Battle Against Satan, Medvedev Says
Former President Dmitry Medvedev has claimed Moscow is fighting a holy war against Satan and warned Russia is capable of sending its enemies to hell, the latest in a slew of outlandish remarks targeting Ukraine and the West from an ally of President Vladimir Putin who for years portrayed himself as a relative liberal.
In a message marking Russia's Day of National Unity on November 4, Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said the task of the fatherland was to "stop the supreme ruler of hell, whatever name he uses -- Satan, Lucifer, or Iblis."
The conflict, which began eight months ago with an unprovoked invasion by Russian forces of its neighbor, has killed thousands, displaced millions, shaken the global economy, and reopened Cold War-era divisions such as the fear of nuclear war.
Although the former president did not mention Ukraine in his video, his comments were the latest veiled threat of the possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia, which has suffered numerous battlefield setbacks since Putin launched the invasion.
They are also part of growing efforts by the Kremlin to cast the conflict as a righteous struggle against a decadent West and "crazy Nazi drug addicts" in Ukraine.
The accusations have been repeatedly dismissed by Kyiv and its allies, who point out that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was democratically elected, is Jewish, and lost relatives in the Holocaust.
Still, a number of high-ranking Russian figures -- from Patriarch Kirill to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov -- have come out with statements that Russia is fighting in Ukraine against "Satanists" or the "Antichrist" himself.
Leaders from several Western nations have denounced such comments, while Zelenskiy has accused Russia of having forgotten the lessons of World War II.
With reporting by Reuters
Russia Seeks Sanctions Exemptions For State Bank In Ukraine-Grain-Deal Talks
Russia wants the West to ease restrictions on state lender Rosselkhozbank to facilitate Russian grain exports, according to four sources familiar with the request, made during talks to extend a deal on food shipments from Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin has reserved Russia's right to halt the agreement, while the United Nations is pushing Moscow to agree to extend the pact before it expires on November 19. The sources, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the subject, said Russia was asking Western countries to allow Rosselkhozbank to restore relations with correspondent banks despite sanctions. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
G7 Denounces 'Brutal' Iran Protest Crackdown
Foreign ministers from the G7 group of nations on November 4 condemned Tehran's response to a wave of protests in Iran sparked by the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini. "We further condemn the brutal and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters," the ministers said in a statement after two days of talks in the German city of Muenster. "We advocate the right of all Iranians to access information, and we deplore the Iranian government's erosion of civil space, and independent journalism, its targeting of human rights defenders, including by shutting down the internet and social media," the ministers said. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Iran 'Freed' In 1979 Islamic Revolution, Raisi Says In Response To Biden Comment
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on November 4 that Iran had been freed by the Islamic Revolution of 1979 in response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s comment about Iran needing to be freed.
"I am telling Biden that Iran was freed 43 years ago," Raisi said in a live televised speech.
Biden made his statement on November 3 during a campaign speech in California as dozens of demonstrators gathered nearby holding banners supporting Iranian protesters who have been demonstrating against the government for weeks.
"Don't worry, we're gonna free Iran," Biden said. "They're gonna free themselves pretty soon."
The Iranian president noted that the comment came a day before the anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Embassy In Tehran in November 1979, which resulted in dozens of Americans being taken hostage for 444 days. "He [Biden] might have uttered [the comment] in a state of wackiness," Raisi added.
Raisi’s response comes amid a brutal state crackdown on nearly seven weeks of antiestablishment protests that erupted following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Iranian women have removed and burned their hijabs, the mandatory Islamic head scarves, while many protesters have called for an end to the Islamic republic. "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" have been among the main chants of protesters.
The authorities have claimed Iran's enemies, including the United States and Israel, are behind the unrest.
More than 270 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
On November 4, 1979, student followers of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini stormed the U.S. Embassy and took dozens of American hostages. The attack sparked a diplomatic crisis that reverberates through the region to this day.
Amid Iran's Islamic Revolution, students supported by large, angry crowds took control of the U.S. compound. They said they were outraged that the country's former leader, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, had been admitted to the United States for cancer treatment.
It would be 444 days before 52 American hostages were freed. The diplomatic standoff inflicted grave damage to the presidency of Jimmy Carter, who was ousted in the 1980 election in a loss to Ronald Reagan, and U.S.-Iranian relations have never recovered.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Putin Signs Law Allowing Those Who've Committed Serious Crimes To Join Military
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing the military mobilization of people who have committed serious crimes as the Kremlin continues to amass troops for its war in Ukraine amid several recent setbacks.
Speaking to members of youth and volunteers organizations in Moscow on November 4, Putin said 318,000 men had joined to fight since he announced a mobilization in the country in September, including 18,000 who were volunteers.
Putin's speech came the same day as his signing of a law opening up mobilization for people with unsealed criminal records, including those who committed serious crimes, excluding those convicted of child sex abuse, treason, spying, or terrorism.
"As far as I know, 49,000 of those mobilized are already carrying out combat tasks, while the others are undergoing training," Putin said.
Russia initially occupied wide swathes of Ukraine following its full-scale invasion in February but has for months suffered significant troop and territorial losses due largely to a two-pronged Ukrainian counteroffensive.
The setbacks, which have left Russia trying to hold the line in parts of southern and eastern Ukraine that it still occupies and claims as its own, have forced the Kremlin to introduce a military draft and to increasingly rely on mercenaries and Chechen troops to replenish its depleted forces.
Putin's associate and the leader of the Vagner private military group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, reportedly has recruited thousands of inmates from Russian prisons for the war in Ukraine.
Putin said on November 4 that the flow of volunteers for the war effort continues, despite many signs of the general mobilization's unpopularity.
Tens of thousands of Russian men fled the country immediately after the announcement of the mobilization, while sporadic protests -- quickly stamped out by security agents -- were seen in many parts of Russia.
Meanwhile, dozens of videos showed those who were mobilized complaining about a lack of food, clothes, equipment, and housing facilities.
Some complained that they had never served in military forces but were recruited anyway, while Putin said that only Russians who served in the army and have combat experience would be mobilized.
Soldiers based in the city of Ulyanovsk on November 4 confirmed to RFE/RL that almost 2,000 soldiers mobilized from Russia's Republic of Chuvashia were allowed to visit home after they rebelled, demanding overdue payments for the service.
Local authorities in the Russian regions of Vladimir, Rostov, Samara, Buryatia, and Bashkortostan have forced students of local schools and universities to sew military uniforms for Russian soldiers.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, SOTA, TASS, Serditaya Chuvashia, and Interfax
Pregnant Kyrgyz Journalist Faces Charges, Says She Is Being Framed
BISHKEK -- Police in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, have released journalist Sanrabia Satybaldieva, who is pregnant with her second child, after detaining her and a cameraman overnight on an extortion charge she says is an attempt to frame her.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement on November 4 that Satybaldieva and and cameraman Kalys Ashirbaev, who work for the MIR24.kg news website, are suspected of extorting $2,000 from lawmakers, allegedly blackmailing them with unspecified compromising audio recorded in 2016-17.
Satybaldieva, whose reporting has been critical of the government, said that she is being "framed" by the chief of the State Committee of National Security (UKMK), Kamchybek Tashiev, and his brother Shairbek.
"I cannot say everything now as the investigation is under way. They all colluded and framed me. I will reveal everything after I am released.," Satybaldieva said.
Doctors rushed to see Satybaldieva at a police station overnight after she felt unwell.
Abdirasulova added that Satybaldieva was rushed to hospital from a police station overnight after she felt unwell.
Despite the doctors warning that she should stay under their care or risk losing her child, police took her back into custody. They were later forced again to visit her after her condition worsened a second time, Abdirasulova said.
Satybaldieva said on November 4 that she had been released so she could go to a hospital for treatment. She was ordered not to leave Bishkek until the investigations against her are over. Ashirbaev's pretrial restrictions will be decided on by a court on November 5.
Kyrgyz Ombudswoman Atyr Abdrakhmatova told RFE/RL that she met with Satybaldieva earlier in the day and stressed that the journalists' rights were violated by police.
"Despite doctors' orders to take her to a hospital, Sanrabia was brought to a detention center, where she fainted. Doctors came twice and were surprised that she was not hospitalized. It is a cruel and inhumane attitude. The investigator who detained her must be held accountable," Abdrakhmatova said.
Rights groups have warned recently that Kyrgyz authorities have increased efforts to control and censor mass media amid a broader crackdown on freedom of expression and civil society.
The Kyrgyz government on October 26 blocked the website of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, after the broadcaster refused to take down a video, produced by Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
The video reported on clashes at the border with Tajikistan. Officials claimed the segment "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side, an accusation RFE/RL rejects.
The government has since frozen Radio Azattyk's bank account without explanation.
The detainment of Satybaldieva and Ashirbaev came the same day that another Kyrgyz journalist, Semetei Talas-uulu, was placed under house arrest on an extremism charge that he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.
In September, a court in Bishkek convicted the director of the NEXT television channel, Taalaibek Duishembiev, and handed him a suspended three-year prison sentence over the airing of a report related to Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Duishembiev has maintained his innocence.
