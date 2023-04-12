News
Ukraine Says It Repelled More Than 70 Russian Attacks As Intense Fighting Continues Around Bakhmut
Ukraine says its forces have repelled dozens of attacks by Russian forces in the east as intense fighting continued around the devastated city of Bakhmut.
"Despite numerous losses in equipment and manpower, the enemy does not give up waging a war of aggression. It continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka areas," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a statement on April 12.
Ukrainian forces repelled 72 attacks over the past day, the statement added.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensives, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Serhiy Cherevatiy, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said the situation in Bakhmut was under control, adding that Kyiv would not allow its troops to be encircled. The monthslong battle for Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region has turned into one of the bloodiest of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
In Washington, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States will investigate the recent purported leak of classified documents until the source is found.
"We will continue to investigate and turn over every rock until we find the source of this and the extent of it," Austin told reporters.
The documents, which include information about Ukraine’s use of munitions for U.S.-provided High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and other advanced weaponry, appeared online last week.
U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns called the leaks "deeply unfortunate” without offering details on what he said were "quite intense" investigations by the Pentagon and the Justice Department.
In another development, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and reaffirmed the United States’ “enduring support for Ukraine and for its efforts to defend its territorial integrity, its sovereignty, its independence.”
“We’re committed to standing with Ukraine as long as it takes, and to supporting a successful counteroffensive,” Blinken said on Twitter on April 12.
For his part, Kuleba said “the U.S. remains Ukraine’s trustworthy partner, focused on advancing our victory and securing a just peace.”
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Reuters: Leaked U.S. Intel Document Claims Serbia Agreed To Arm Ukraine
Serbia, the only country in Europe that has refused to sanction Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, agreed to supply arms to Kyiv or has sent them already, according to a classified Pentagon document. The document, a summary of European governments' responses to Ukraine's requests for military training and "lethal aid" or weapons, was among dozens of classified documents posted online in recent weeks in what could be the most serious leak of U.S. secrets in years. A chart in the documents, Reuters said in an exclusive report on April 12, showed that Serbia declined to provide training to Ukrainian forces, but had committed to sending lethal aid or had supplied it already. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Will 'Turn Over Every Rock' To Find Source Of Leak, Says Pentagon Chief
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on April 11 that the United States will investigate the recent purported leak of classified documents until the source is found. Reuters has reviewed more than 50 of the documents, labeled "Secret" and "Top Secret," that first appeared on social media sites in March and supposedly reveal details about the military capabilities of some U.S. allies and adversaries. Reuters has not independently verified the documents' authenticity. "We will continue to investigate and turn over every rock until we find the source of this and the extent of it," Austin said during a press conference at the State Department. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
White House's Sullivan And Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Yemen, Iran
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on April 11 and discussed Iran and steps aimed at ending the war in Yemen, the White House said. The call comes after Beijing recently brokered a deal to restore relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the top regional powers in the Middle East, a process the United States was largely left out of. The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing last week after agreeing to end their diplomatic rift following years of hostility that fueled conflicts across the Middle East. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine Edges Closer To Updated Free Trade Agreement With Canada, Shmyhal Says On Visit To Toronto
Canada and Ukraine will update their free trade agreement, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on April 11 after meeting in Toronto with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced new sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and pledged fresh military support for Kyiv.
Shmyhal announced that he and Trudeau signed a joint declaration ending negotiations on an updated Free Trade Agreement.
“Based on its content, this is an exceptional agreement that will activate our trade with Canada and create unique opportunities for Ukrainian business," he said.
The new agreement is to provide for "the most modern regime of liberalization” of markets and investments, Shmyhal said.
“We are moving to the working principle of 'everything that is not prohibited is allowed'” in the move to open markets, Shmyhal said. “All prohibitions and exceptions are carefully defined and regulated by the articles of the agreement."
The new agreement is also expected to update the chapter on digital trade and facilitate the export of Ukrainian goods to Canada.
Ukrainian businesses will be able to export products to Canada without tariffs even if the components of these products originate in the European Union, Britain, Israel or within the European Free Trade Association.
“This approach encourages foreign businesses to create production facilities in Ukraine and includes us in global production chains," Shmyhal explained.
The original Free Trade Agreement between Ukraine and Canada entered into force on August 1, 2017. There was no information on when the updated agreement would be signed.
Trudeau announced that Canada will send 21,000 assault rifles, 38 machine guns, and 2.4 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine and impose sanctions on 14 Russian individuals and 34 entities, including security targets linked to the Wagner mercenary group.
"We will continue to support Ukraine with everything needed for as long as necessary," Trudeau said after his meeting with Shmyhal.
Canada has committed more than 8 billion Canadian dollars ($5.9 billion) to Ukraine in financial, military, humanitarian, and other assistance since January 2022, a month before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Canada is also imposing sanctions on nine entities tied to the Belarusian financial sector to further pressure Russia's "enablers in Belarus," Trudeau said.
Trudeau also pointed the finger toward Russia for an outage of some Canadian government websites on April 11, saying cyberattacks were an "unsurprising" act by Russian hackers.
"It's not uncommon for Russian hackers to target countries as they are showing their steadfast support for Ukraine," Trudeau said, adding that Canada was not going to be dissuaded by such attacks.
With reporting by Reuters
Gershkovich Family Encouraged By 'Wrongfully Detained' Designation As Biden Calls Russia's Action 'Totally Illegal'
The family of Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter Evan Gershkovich say they are encouraged that the State Department formally announced that he is being "wrongfully detained" and say they appreciated a call from U.S. President Joe Biden, who they said assured them the United States is doing everything it can to win his release.
The family released a statement on April 11 describing the “hole in our hearts” over the detention of Gershkovich, 31, by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). They said it “won’t be filled until we are reunited.”
Biden telephoned Gershkovich's family from Air Force One en route to Northern Ireland, the White House said.
"We're making it real clear that it's totally illegal what's happening, and we declared it so. It changes the dynamic," Biden told reporters just before departing on the trip.
The president told Gershkovich’s family that he is focused on securing the release of both Gershkovich and another detainee held in Russia, Paul Whelan, spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said.
The family’s statement said they are "grateful for the outpouring of support from his colleagues, friends and everyone standing with Evan and advocating for his immediate release.”
Gershkovich was detained on March 29 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg by the FSB and charged last week with espionage. The WSJ has adamantly denied the allegations and demanded his release.
The designation "wrongfully detained" means responsibility for the case will be transferred to the office of the Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, raising the political profile of Gershkovich's detention and allowing the Biden administration to allocate more resources to securing his release.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on April 11 that U.S. consular officials had not had access to the journalist since his detention.
Blinken told a news conference that Moscow's actions would "do even more damage to Russia's standing around the world." He added that it sends a “very strong message to people around the world to beware of even setting foot there lest they be arbitrarily detained."
Whelan's brother David said Paul was able to speak with his parents on April 10 for the first time in 12 days.
Whelan, a former U.S. Marine being held in Russia since 2018 on what Washington calls trumped up charges, has not been included in previous prisoner swaps, including one that resulted in the release of women's professional basketball star Brittney Griner in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in December.
"Paul's fear of being left behind a third time was apparently palpable in his conversation with our parents yesterday," David Whelan said in a statement. "It would be an unconscionable betrayal."
David Whelan said his brother is aware of Gershkovich’s case.
With reporting by CNN, Reuters, and AP
Navalny Back In Solitary After Team Releases Investigation Into Prison System's Cabbage Purchases
Jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says he has been moved back into "extremely hellish" solitary confinement just three days after finishing his latest 15-day sentence in the punishment cell.
Navalny said he was sentenced to another 15 days in the SHIZO, a Russian abbreviation for punishment cell on April 11, the day after his supporters released an investigation into the Russian penitentiary service’s purchase of cabbage, suggesting that corrupt prison authorities pay exorbitant prices and keep a cut of the money for themselves.
“The wholesale price of cabbage in the summer was 6 rubles per kilo. Meanwhile, the Federal Penitentiary Service buys it in unthinkable quantities for 27.50 rubles per kilo,” Navalny said on Twitter, adding that there are 400,000 convicts in the country, and cabbage is their main ration.
“Everyone gets their cut here: from the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service Gostev, who meticulously ignores the insane prices, to the management of the [prison] colonies,” he said, referring to Arkady Gostev, whom President Vladimir Putin appointed to head the Federal Penitentiary Service in November 2021.
“Putin's entire system only exists in order to steal money on cabbage,” Navalny said, adding that the same practices apply to other government purchases. “The system will steal at all levels, because that is its whole point.”
Navalny, 46, is serving a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole when he was medically evacuated in August 2020 from Siberia in a coma after suffering the near-fatal poisoning that he blames on Russian security operatives acting at Putin's behest.
The prison sentence is widely considered to be politically motivated.
Navalny returned to Russia in January 2021 and in March was handed a separate nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
The anti-corruption campaigner’s team said last month shortly after a documentary film about Navalny won an Academy Award that he had spent more than 100 days of the previous six months in the punishment cell.
Navalny said on Twitter that he lost 8 kilos during the most recent 15-day stretch in solitary confinement, and his supporters say his health has worsened.
An ambulance was called to the colony on April 7 after Navalny's condition deteriorated as the result of a stomach ailment, said Vadim Kobzev, one of Navalny's lawyers.
Navalny also said prison authorities set up a “personal sewing room” where he can work in the adjoining cell and implied that it is just as small as the SHIZO. But he claimed prison officials have made up “completely unlawful rules” that forbid him from buying food with the money he earns.
The Russian Interior Ministry did not respond to a request for comment, Reuters said.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Envoy Urges Firmer Action To Counter Russian, Chinese Disinformation In Western Balkans
Western Balkan countries are vulnerable to Russian and Chinese disinformation, “a big chunk" of which comes out of Serbia, a U.S. diplomat whose job involves exposing and countering foreign propaganda said on April 11 in an interview with RFE/RL.
James Rubin, coordinator for the U.S. State Department's Global Engagement Center, said the distribution of the disinformation and propaganda out of Serbia is a major problem that needs to be dealt with.
Asked about RT Balkan, an online Serbian-language project launched in November by the Russian state-controlled media operation formerly known as Russia Today, Rubin said, "We would not like to see Russia Today or Russian media outlets anywhere in the world. We'd like them shut down.”
Rubin said the West has been slow to realize the dangers of disinformation and information manipulation not only from Russia but from China as well.
“They've been spending billions and billions of dollars on [projects] in the information domain for many, many years. And I think we need to step up our game,” he said.
The European Union banned broadcasts by RT and Sputnik, another Russian state media outlet, in March 2022 just days after Russia invaded Ukraine. Around the same time Google Europe said it was blocking YouTube channels associated with RT and Sputnik.
Rubin said it’s no secret that there are outlets in the Western Balkans that repeat Russian lies and disinformation. He cited an example of reports about biological weapons in Ukraine, saying this has been rejected by the Biological Weapon Convention in Geneva.
“All these flat-out disinformation lies, unfortunately, in the Western Balkans are too prominent and too pervasive,” said Rubin, speaking to RFE/RL in Pristina. “I've come here to talk to the governments that can do something about it.”
Rubin, who visited Montenegro on April 10 and traveled to North Macedonia on April 11, said he recognizes that it is a difficult problem and said the United States is “not perfect” in its own approach, but Washington would like to see governments in the Western Balkans do more.
“We'd like to see them set up government entities that can begin to examine and analyze this problem so that we can try to put a stop to it,” Rubin said.
The steps they can take include labeling foreign government accounts as such and ensuring that foreign ownership of media properties is transparent, he said.
“People shouldn't think this is just your average Chinese person saying something….They should know it's a government account,” Rubin said.
In addition, governments should ensure -- to the extent that their regulations allow -- that if an outlet is simply duplicating a Russian lie that it can't claim to be produced by journalists.
Rubin said U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken selected him for the job of coordinator for the Global Engagement Center because he wants the United States to increase its efforts against propaganda and disinformation.
“Secretary Blinken believes that this is a real and significant threat to the world and has pointed out that this happens every day all over the world,” he said.
With reporting by Amra Zejneli
Brittney Griner Working On Memoir About Captivity In Russia
U.S. women’s basketball star Brittney Griner says she is working on a memoir in which she will share the story of her “unfathomable” experience of being arrested and incarcerated in Russia. “Readers will hear my story and understand why I’m so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world," Griner said in a statement on April 11. Griner was arrested last year at a Moscow airport on drug-related charges and detained for nearly 10 months. Her plight unfolded at the same time Russia invaded Ukraine and further heightened tensions between Russia and the United States. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Seven Deaths Reported In Fresh Armenian-Azerbaijani Border Skirmish
The defense ministries of Armenia and Azerbaijan reported a total of seven deaths among members of their armed forces in renewed fighting at one of the sections of the restive border between the two South Caucasus nations.
The Armenian Defense Ministry said on April 11 that four Armenian soldiers were killed and six wounded "as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation from the Armenian side," while the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported three Azerbaijani soldiers died.
As of 8:30 p.m. local time, the situation on the front line was relatively stable, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in its statement.
Yerevan and Baku accused each other of provoking the latest skirmish on April 11.
Armenia’s Defense Ministry said in an earlier statement that Azerbaijani soldiers deployed in the fields near the Armenian village of Tegh, inside Armenian sovereign territory that they seized two weeks earlier, opened fire at Armenian soldiers conducting engineering work there.
It said the fighting in the southern Syunik province began at around 4:00 p.m. local time and lasted at least through 5:30 p.m., with Azerbaijan reportedly firing mortar rounds at Armenian positions.
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry in its previous statement accused Armenian forces of carrying out a “provocation" as a result of which a number of servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army were killed and injured.
"Currently, adequate countermeasures are being taken by the units of our armed forces," Baku's statement said.
It was not possible to immediately verify either side's version of events.
The renewed fighting follows an incident on April 10 in which Armenian security forces said they had detained one Azerbaijani man and were hunting for another, who is also thought to have crossed into Armenia for unclear reasons.
Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of capturing dozens of square kilometers of sovereign Armenian territory in a series of incursions since May 2021. Azerbaijan denies the accusation.
Nearly 300 soldiers were killed on both sides in two-day border clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan in September last year, which proved to be the deadliest Armenian-Azerbaijani fighting since a 2020 war in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh that claimed the lives of close to 7,000 people.
As a result of that war, Baku regained control over large parts of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent districts that had been under ethnic-Armenian control for three decades.
Police In Astana Detain Dozens Of Protesting Oil Workers From Volatile Zhanaozen
ASTANA -- Police in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, have detained dozens of oil workers from the Central Asian nation's southwestern town of Zhanaozen, who were demanding jobs after their company lost a tender in recent weeks that would have provided work.
Artur Alkhasov of the Kazakh Bureau of Human Rights and Rule of Law told RFE/RL that more than 80 former workers of the BerAli Manghystau Company were detained on April 11 after they spent a night in front of the Energy Ministry's building, demanding jobs at the OzenMunaiGaz company, a subsidiary of the oil-rich nation's KazMunaiGaz energy giant.
The workers said they lost their jobs after their company had lost a tender for oil work in the energy-rich western region of Manghystau recently.
Last week, dozens of women in Zhanaozen staged a protest demanding permanent jobs for their sons and husbands, while hundreds of former oil-industry employees gathered in front of the offices of OzenMunaiGaz demanding jobs.
Zhanaozen was the scene of mass anti-government rallies in 2011 staged by oil workers that resulted in the deaths of at least 16 people when police opened fire on unarmed protesters.
In early January last year, other protests in the volatile town over abrupt energy price hikes quickly spread across the tightly controlled former Soviet republic and led to violent clashes in the country's largest city, Almaty, and elsewhere that left at least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, dead.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev then moved to deprive influential former President Nursultan Nazarbaev of his lifetime post atop the Kazakh Security Council, taking the post himself.
The crisis prompted Toqaev to seek help from troops from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to quell the unrest.
Toqaev's moves since then appear aimed at weakening Nazarbaev, his relatives and close allies.
With reporting by Vlast.kz
Russian Lawmakers Approve Bill On Electronic Military Enlistment Aimed At Draft Dodgers
The Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma, has approved in its final reading a bill on electronic military enlistment aimed at making it more difficult for potential draftees to evade duty. According to the bill, the enlistment papers will be sent by both regular mail and electronically. The electronic variant will be considered as delivered to a person seven days after being placed online in an account opened for each person who is eligible for conscription. Many have avoided conscription during Russia's invasion of Ukraine by not picking up mail at their official address. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Serbian Journalists Mark Anniversary Of Unsolved Killing Of Journalist In 1999
Independent Serbian journalists have marked the 24th anniversary of the killing of a prominent editor and newspaper publisher who was fiercely critical of the government in Belgrade. Slavko Curuvija was shot dead at the entrance to his Belgrade apartment on April 11, 1999 during the NATO bombing of Serbia over its crackdown against Kosovo Albanian separatists. His killing became a symbol of the struggle for a free press in the Balkan nation. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Romania Aims To Buy F-35 Fighter Planes To Boost Air Defenses
Romania aims to buy the latest generation U.S. F-35 fighter planes to boost its air defenses, the country's supreme defense council said on April 11. The European Union and NATO state has raised defense spending to 2.5 percent of gross domestic product this year from 2 percent in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Romania, which shares a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine, is to host to a U.S. ballistic missile defense system and has a permanent alliance battlegroup stationed on its territory. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Hungary Concludes New Energy Agreements With Russia
Hungary signed agreements to ensure its continued access to Russian energy, a sign of the country's continuing diplomatic and trade ties with Moscow that have confounded some European leaders amid the war in Ukraine. Speaking in Moscow, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Russian state energy company Gazprom had agreed to allow Hungary, if needed, to import quantities of natural gas beyond the amounts agreed to in a long-term contract that was amended last year. The price of the gas, which would reach Hungary through the Turkstream pipeline, would be capped at 150 euros ($163) per cubic meter, Szijjarto said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Another Russian Journalist Detained Over Unspecified Online Posts
Police in the town of Korolyov near Moscow detained journalist Roman Ivanov of the RusNews Telegram channel on April 11 after searching his apartment. Ivanov's wife said police informed the couple that three probes have been launched against the journalist over unspecified online posts he made. They said he could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. The charges against Ivanov remain unclear. In February, another RusNews journalist, Maria Ponomarenko, was sentenced to six years in prison on a charge of distributing "fake news" for writing about Russian troops involved in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Jailed Kyrgyz Activist Rushed To The Hospital With Gallbladder Problems
BISHKEK -- Noted Kyrgyz civil rights activist Chyngyz Kaparov has been rushed to the hospital from a pretrial detention center in Bishkek with acute gallbladder issues.
Kaparov's lawyer, Bakytbek Avtandil, told RFE/RL on April 11 that his client was diagnosed with an inflammation of the gallbladder and that surgery will be performed on him in the coming days.
Kaparov is one of 26 rights defenders, journalists, activists, and politicians -- members of so-called Kempir-Abad Defense Committee -- who were arrested in late October last year after they protested against a Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation deal.
Under the accord, Kyrgyzstan in November handed over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir, which covers 4,485 hectares, to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares of land elsewhere.
Those arrested were charged with planning riots over the border agreement, which was more than three decades in the making.
In November 2022, the presidents of the two Central Asian nations, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and Shavkat Mirziyoev of Uzbekistan, signed the disputed deal into law after lawmakers in both countries approved it.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, known in Uzbekistan as the Andijon reservoir, was built in 1983. It is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley, where borders of three former Soviet republics -- Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan -- meet, and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses most of the water from the area.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam have been against the deal saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
President Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water reservoir.
Several rallies held in recent months demanded the immediate release of the activists.
Uzbek Border Guards 'Abduct' Kyrgyz Shepherd Near Border
Authorities in Kyrgyzstan's southern region of Jalal-Abad said on April 11 that Uzbek border guards had "abducted" a local shepherd near the village of Kok-Tash, close to the Uzbek border, a day earlier. According to the officials, negotiations are under way to return the man back to the Kyrgyz side. Similar incidents have been reported for decades on both sides of the border, some parts of which had been disputed since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Kyrgyz and Uzbek officials announced last year that an agreement delimiting almost the entire Kyrgyz-Uzbek border had been reached. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Civilian Death Toll In Ukraine At Least 8,500, But UN Says It's Likely 'Considerably Higher'
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) says it has confirmed the deaths of almost 8,500 civilians since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year, and believes the toll could be thousands higher.
The OHCRH said in an updated report published on April 11 that 8,490 civilians have been killed and 14,244 injured since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, 2022, until April 9, 2023.
"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the UN agency said in a statement.
"This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Syevyerodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties."
The statement said that, in total, 18,280 casualties -- 6,596 killed and 11,684 injured -- occurred in territory controlled by Ukraine's government that was under attack by Russian forces. Another 4,454 casualties -- 1,894 killed and 2,560 injured -- occurred in Ukrainian territory occupied by the Russia.
The UN said it had confirmed 7,011 civilian deaths and 13,495 injured due to shelling, artillery, and air attacks, though "actual numbers are considerably higher."
Russian troops have been accused of shelling cities and towns in many regions under Ukrainian control, causing numerous civilian deaths and injuries, repeatedly damaging energy infrastructure, and leaving large areas without electricity during the winter months.
Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians since the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, despite air attacks often hitting hospitals, residential buildings, schools, and other civilian infrastructure.
Earlier this month, the UN Human Rights Council overwhelmingly voted in favor of extending and expanding the mandate of an investigative body probing possible war crimes committed during the invasion.
Russia's Aeroflot Sends Plane To Iran For Repairs As Sanctions Limit Domestic Work
Russia's oldest airline, Aeroflot, has sent one of its planes for repair work to Iran for the first time ever after experiencing issues with supplies to do the work at home because of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. RBK media group cited an Aeroflot representative and several sources close to the company on April 11 as saying that an Airbus A330-300 plane had been sent to Tehran on April 5 to be repaired by specialists from Iran's Mahan Air. As of April 1, Aeroflot had 178 Airbus and Boeing planes. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Drone Falls, Explodes At Airport In Russia's Belgorod, Near Ukrainian Border
A drone fell, exploded, and damaged a fence at the airport in the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukrainian border on April 10, media reports cited local authorities as saying on April 11. The airport suspended civil aircraft operations after Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In recent weeks, several drones fell in Belgorod and the surrounding region, damaging electrical lines and the facades of several buildings. Ukraine has not commented on the situation, but Kyiv has said it reserves the right to strike at targets inside Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Lawyer Of Russian Artist Who Used Price Tags For Anti-War Protest May Lose His License
Lawyer Yury Novolodsky, who is defending an artist on trial for using price tags in a St. Petersburg store to distribute information about Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, may lose his license.
Novolodsky's colleague, Aleksandr Meleshko, told RFE/RL on April 11 that the St. Petersburg’s Chamber of Attorneys has launched two disciplinary cases against Novolodsky on unspecified charges, which may lead to the withdrawal of Novolodsky's license.
According to Meleshko, the hearing into Novolodsky's case is scheduled for April 20, the day when the trial of Novolodsky's client, Aleksandra Skochilenko, is due to resume.
"I do not think it is a coincidence," Meleshko emphasized.
Skochilenko is accused of replacing price tags in a supermarket in late March last year with pieces of paper containing "knowingly false information about the use of the Russian armed forces."
Skochilenko has said her actions were not about the army but instead an attempt to propagate peace.
Weeks after Russia started its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law that allows for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian armed forces that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use," with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Since its adoption, the law has been used to quell any dissent over Moscow's war in Ukraine.
U.S.-Based Rights Watchdog Condemns Conviction Of Kazakh Opposition Politician
The U.S.-based human rights group Freedom Now has condemned the conviction of Zhanbolat Mamai, a prominent Kazakh opposition politician and activist who was handed a suspended six-year prison term on charges of organizing mass unrest, spreading false information, and insulting a government representative.
In its ruling on April 10, the Bostandyq District Court in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, also barred Mamai from activism, journalism, and using social media for six years and ordered him to pay 600,000 tenges ($1,350) in material damages.
Freedom Now Executive Director Maran Turner called Mamai's verdict "the culmination of a long drawn-out case of judicial harassment designed to silence" the politician.
“Although Zhanbolat will soon be released from house arrest after nearly 14 months, his conviction and the lengthy bans on various activities are punishment for and aimed at preventing him from legitimate peaceful political activity," he said.
"His engagement in these activities could lead to a future arrest. Kazakhstan may consider this a solution to sustained international criticism of its actions, but the world is still watching. We call for Zhanbolat’s conviction to be vacated and all restrictions on his activities lifted,” Turner added in the statement, which was issued hours after the court pronounced its ruling.
The 34-year-old Mamai was arrested in late February 2022 on charges of organizing mass riots and knowingly disseminating false information during unprecedented protests in January 2022, charges which he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.
In August, the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights (DROI) called on Kazakh authorities to release Mamai and other political prisoners and stop the criminal prosecution of those who died during the unrest.
Prior to the verdict, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch also urged Kazakh authorities to release Mamai and drop all charges against him, calling them politically motivated.
Mamai, known for his harsh criticism of the nation's authoritarian government, has been trying to register the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, but claims he is being prevented from doing so by the government. He says officials only permit parties loyal to the political powers to be legally registered.
In early November, Mamai weas transferred to house arrest.
Switzerland Rejects Criticism Over Handling Of Russian Assets
Switzerland insisted on April 11 that it was clamping down on Russian assets parked in the country, after other countries accused the Swiss of not going far enough. Bern has frozen $8.3 billion in assets since imposing sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, said Helene Budliger Artieda, director of the government's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs. That's the equivalent of around "a good third" of the $23.4 billion frozen across the European Union, she said. Switzerland is not in the EU but has matched the bloc's sanctions on Russia. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
UN Says It's Being Forced Into An 'Appalling Choice' By The Taliban's Ban On Women
The United Nations is being forced into making an "appalling choice" on whether to continue operations in Afghanistan after the Taliban government banned women from working for the organization, the UN Mission in Afghanistan said on April 11. "Through this ban, the Taliban de facto authorities seek to force the United Nations into having to make an appalling choice between staying and delivering in support of the Afghan people and standing by the norms and principles we are duty-bound to uphold," it said. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
