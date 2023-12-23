News
Ukrainian Forces Repelled Russian Attacks In Several Directions Over The Past Day, Kyiv Says
Seventy-five clashes took place between Ukrainian forces and the invading Russian Army over the past 24 hours, Kyiv said on December 23, adding that its troops repelled Russian attacks on six front lines in the country’s east and northeast. Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 assaults in the Synkivka area of Kharkiv Province, where Russian forces attempted to break through the defenses, Ukraine’s General Staff said. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
More News
Russia Bars Anti-War Journalist From Running For President
Russia’s Central Election Commission has barred journalist Yekatarina Duntsova, who has called for peace in Ukraine, from running for president in the next election, citing alleged mistakes in her application to register as a candidate.
Footage from a meeting of the central electoral commission showed members voting unanimously to reject Duntsova’s candidacy.
Duntsova, 40, had filed documents to stand in the March 2024 election as an independent candidate, promoting her vision of a “humane” Russia “that’s peaceful, friendly, and ready to cooperate with everyone on the principle of respect.”
Duntsova told Current Time TV last week that she supports peace talks to end the war in Ukraine.
“Peace negotiations to resolve the special military operation is among the priority issues for me,” Duntsova said, using the term, "special military operation," which Moscow uses to describe its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
“A lot of time will be needed for peace negotiations to bring results. But anything is possible; I believe in it,” she added.
The former local legislator from the western town of Rzhev was summoned by prosecutors last month after she called for peace in Ukraine, the release of political prisoners, and democratic reforms in Russia.
President Vladimir Putin is expected to comfortably win the election, as Moscow has for years sidelined opponents from elections and the political scene. The clampdown has intensified since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Duntsova has spoken of being “afraid” after announcing her bid to run against Putin. Electricity briefly went out at the venue where Duntsova’s supporters were gathered last week, according to Sota, a Russian news publication covering the opposition, anti-government protests, and human rights issues.
Under constitutional reforms orchestrated by the Kremlin, Putin, 71, is eligible to seek two more six-year terms after his current term expires next year, potentially allowing him to remain in power until 2036.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Tajik Opposition Activist Arrested In Dushanbe After Deportation From Germany, Relatives Say
Tajik opposition activist Bilol Qurbonaliev, who was deported from Germany for allegedly violating immigration rules, has been arrested in Dushanbe, his family said on December 22. He’s being held at a detention facility of the State Committee for National Security, they said. There was no comment by Tajik authorities about Qurbonaliev’s arrest. Qurbonaliev, a member of the banned Group 24, was among the Tajik protesters who threw eggs at President Emomali Rahmon’s car during his visit to Berlin in September. Group 24 expressed concern that Qurbonaliev will face torture in Tajikistan, where authorities don’t tolerate dissent. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, click here.
Ukrainian Defense Ministry Official Arrested In Alleged Arms Procurement Fraud Case
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and the Defense Ministry said on December 22 they had uncovered a scheme that involved the embezzlement of the equivalent of nearly $40 million and arrested the head of one of the main departments of the Defense Ministry under suspicion of involvement in the scheme.
"As a result of complex measures in Kyiv the head of one of the Main Departments of the Ministry of Defense involved in the [procurement of] equipment was detained," the SBU said on Facebook.
The SBU also published photos of the arrest of the official on Facebook but did not identify the official by name.
The official, who is the main suspect in the case, was removed from his duties, and legal proceedings have been launched against him. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
A statement issued by the SBU said the scheme focused on contracts to procure artillery shells.
A Defense Ministry statement said the scheme was uncovered last week and an audit confirmed the illegal activity.
The SBU said documents confirming illegal activities were found during searches of the suspect's home and workplace.
The SBU said a contract to secure the artillery shells at higher than market prices had been abandoned by the Defense Ministry's recently created procurement agency and a new deal struck eliminating intermediaries, which significantly shortened the delivery time and reduced the price.
But a senior ministry official extended the previous contract and funds totaling nearly 1.5 billion hryvnias ($40 million) were deposited in accounts belonging to the intermediary firms.
This amount exceeded the cost of products by 30 percent under the direct contract with the manufacturer.
The Defense Ministry said attempts are under way to recover the money.
Corruption has become an even more crucial issue as Kyiv proceeds with its application to join the European Union.
With reporting by Reuters
Czech Republic Observes National Day Of Mourning For Victims Of University Mass Shooting
PRAGUE -- A minute of silence was observed across the Czech Republic at noon on December 23 as the country held a national day of mourning to honor the victims of the worst mass shooting in its recent history.
Flags were being flown at half-mast on public buildings and black ribbons were attached. Many pre-Christmas events were canceled, and state television channels ran a special program as condolence messages came in from all over the world.
The shooting inside the Faculty of Arts of Charles University in the capital, Prague, on December 21 left 14 dead, police said. A total of 25 people were wounded, including three foreign nationals.
According to police, 13 people died at the scene and one died in a hospital. The shooter, who killed himself as police closed in, was a student at the Faculty of Arts.
Authorities said they have evidence the 24-year-old gunman -- a Czech national -- also killed a man and a baby in Prague last week, and shot dead his own father in their hometown of Hostoun west of Prague hours before going on a killing spree at the university.
In Prague, people began paying their respects to the victims on December 22 by lighting candles outside Charles University buildings. Fellow students, friends of the victims, and others gathered for an impromptu vigil. Some knelt to light candles and lay flowers, while others cried and hugged each other.
Prime Minister Petr Fiala and U.S. Ambassador Bijan Sabet were among those who paid tribute to the victims.
"It is hard to find the words to express condemnation on the one hand and, on the other, the pain and sorrow that our entire society is feeling in these days before Christmas," Fiala said.
The university’s rector, Milena Kralickova, was also among the throngs of people at the vigil. The academic community, she said, had been "shaken, deeply shaken” by the shooting.
Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said all 14 victims of the shooting have been identified. The university confirmed two staff members were among the dead, including the head of the Institute of Music Sciences, Lenka Hlavkova. First-year student Lucie Spindlerova was another, said the Lidove noviny daily, where she also worked.
Authorities said the shooter had no criminal record, and police have released no details about a possible motive. Investigators said they found no link to any extremist ideology or groups and believe he acted alone.
Following the attack, the national police announced they have increased security around public buildings and schools, which are closed for the Christmas holiday, across the country. Lectures and events at Charles University were canceled.
The national police stressed that the measures were preventive and that no specific threats had been identified.
The Czech newspaper Hospodarske noviny, citing a police report it had viewed, reported that the gunman had been treated in the past for psychological problems and legally owned 12 weapons, including a semiautomatic rifle, a shotgun, and pistols along with silencers.
The police report said that the gunman arrived at the university with a suitcase full of ammunition. Police said he had a license to own eight guns, including two long guns.
When asked at a news conference how it was possible the shooter had such a number of weapons, Tomas Kubik, a deputy police chief said: “We will have to figure out if it’s a result of a flaw in the system or human error.”
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, and AP
Deputy Director Of Russian Space Agency Charged In Multimillion-Dollar Fraud
The deputy director of Russia's space agency has been charged with fraud over suspected embezzlement. Oleg Frolov and two other suspects are accused of a "large-scale fraud," the Investigative Committee said in a statement on December 22. "Frolov, using his official position, took part in a criminal conspiracy with two other co-conspirators," the statement said. "In the course of the execution of [a] contract, they stole budgeted funds during the purchase of equipment." Frolov will be held in pretrial detention pending his trial, the statement added. The two other suspects were not named. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine, Poland Vow To Increase Cooperation, Work On Resolving Trucker Blockade
Ukraine and Poland say they are ready to try to resolve "problematic" issues in their relations, starting with a pledge to work to resolve a Polish truckers' blockade of several border crossings.
The Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure of Ukraine said on December 22 the deputy ministers of infrastructure of Poland and Ukraine met in Kyiv and agreed on joint positions for unblocking the border.
"The parties reached an understanding regarding compromise solutions and their implementation. The next stage is negotiations at the level of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Poland and the protesters," the ministry said.
Polish truckers since early November have blocked three border crossings on the Polish-Ukrainian border demanding the reintroduction of entry permits for their Ukrainian competitors heading into EU countries. The European Union waived the permits shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion to ease the cargo traffic in and out of the war-torn country.
Polish haulers are angry over a loss of business to competition from Ukrainian truckers, who have benefited from permit-free access to EU territory.
They want permits for Ukrainian truckers reinstated. Kyiv and the European Commission have said this is not negotiable. The Ukrainian Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure emphasized again on December 22 that the issue of changes to the agreement on permit-free entry was not being discussed.
Ukrainian authorities say they are suffering significant economic losses due to the actions of the Polish side, while Poland says it has its own economic interests.
The blockade has revealed a rift in relations with Poland, which has been one of Ukraine’s closest European Union allies in the war against Russia.
.
Poland, however, now has a new pro-EU government under Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and Poland’s new foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, was in Kyiv on December 22 on his first official trip abroad since the new government took office.
Poland's deputy infrastructure minister, who accompanied Sikorski, said after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart that he hoped truckers' protests could be resolved before the end of the year.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with Sikorski and said he and the foreign minister discussed "significant opportunities for further collaboration -- work that will bolster both our nations." He said he hoped Kyiv and Warsaw could "open a new page" in their relations.
Zelenskiy said this included joint defense production. He acknowledged that "many things need to be resolved," but said he was "confident we can do it."
Sikorski said Western economies together were "20 times wealthier" than Russia's, but Moscow "has switched its economy to a war mode."
Western countries "cannot allow Russia to produce more on the basis of a much smaller economy," he said, adding that wars were not won by tactical battles but by production.
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Biden Signs Order Expanding U.S. Authority To Punish Banks For Facilitating Russian Defense Procurement
U.S. President Joe Biden on December 22 signed an executive order paving the way for Washington to impose sanctions on financial institutions that help Russia evade sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.
The new executive order makes clear that banks and other financial institutions face significant sanctions themselves if they don’t stop the transactions of people and entities that have been designated for sanctions, in particular those involved in shipping of components and goods to the Russian defense sector, the White House said.
"We are sending an unmistakable message: Anyone supporting Russia’s unlawful war effort is at risk of losing access to the U.S. financial system," national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the order expands the United States’ ability to target financial institutions located outside of Russia that facilitate transactions on behalf of the Russian defense sector.
“The new order also gives the United States the authority to ban importation to the United States of certain goods mined, produced, or harvested in Russia, even if substantially transformed in a third country,” Blinken said.
The order underscores the need for financial institutions around the world to “ensure they are not facilitating activities that support Russia’s war effort and implement due diligence practices that protect them from being exploited by Russia’s procurement networks,” he said.
The executive order is part of a broader U.S. crackdown on sanctions evasion.
The U.S. Treasury Department in recent months imposed sanctions on individuals and entities in the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Hong Kong, and China that it accused of helping Moscow evade sanctions.
A senior U.S. official who spoke about the order in a conference call on December 21 said companies and individuals that have been found to participate in evading the sanctions have been designated for sanctions, but the “choke point” for these companies and Russia’s ability to circumvent sanctions is the financial system.
"What this tool allows us to do is to target those institutions and give them a very stark choice," said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
With reporting by Reuters
Attack On Driver In Kazakhstan Causes Bus Crash, Killing 3
Police in Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, said on December 22 that three people were killed when a bus went out of control after a male passenger attacked the female driver. The bus hit a bus stop full of people and collided with four other vehicles. According to police, four people and the 36-year-old driver were hospitalized. The attacker was arrested and placed in a detention center on charges of obstruction of a public transportation employee and hooliganism. Witnesses say the man attacked the driver after she demanded he pay the bus fare. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Nagorno-Karabakh Separatist Leader Says Dissolution Decree Not Valid
The leader of Nagorno-Karabakh separatists ousted from the breakaway Azerbaijani region in September said on December 22 that a decree he signed on the dissolution of separatist institutions was no longer valid.
The separatist leader, Samvel Shahramanian, signed the decree ordering the dissolution of Nagorno-Karabakh's institutions by January 1, 2024. The breakaway republic "will cease to exist," by the year's end, the decree said.
But Shahramanian on December 22 rolled back the announcement in comments he made in Yerevan.
"There is no document...of the Republic of Artsakh [Karabakh] stipulating the dissolution of government institutions," he said.
Vladimir Grigorian, an adviser to Shahramanian, told RFE/RL in an interview that the basis for this was a subsequent decree signed on October 19 under which top officials of Nagorno-Karabakh's de facto government, including the president, government ministers, judges, members of parliament, the secretary of the Security Council, law enforcement agencies, the mayor of Stepanakert, and the heads of administrative districts, "continue to hold office on a public basis, that is, without pay."
He added that in the view of the separatists, the October 19 decree canceled the decree Shahramanian signed on September 28.
"In other words, the Republic of Artsakh, the government and all other bodies in 2024, they will continue their activities after January 1," Grigorian said.
Asked whether this interpretation could be problematic from a legal standpoint, Grigorian said the decision was illegal from the beginning, and since then the decree signed on October 19 has been continued and a number of legal normative acts had also been adopted.
He said this "implies that the Republic of Artsakh in 2024-25 will happen, because the Republic of Artsakh is dissolved only by the people's referendum, and no person, not even the president, has such powers and rights to dissolve the republic."
He added that there was no need to wait for a new decree from Shahramanian.
Neither Baku nor Yerevan have commented on the statement.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars in the last three decades over the region, which had been a majority-ethnic-Armenian enclave within the internationally recognized border of Azerbaijan since the Soviet collapse.
When Shahramanian signed the decree on September 28, he said the move was prompted by the situation created after Azerbaijan took complete control of the region.
Azerbaijan sent troops to Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19, and after just one day of fighting, Armenian separatist forces who had controlled the region for three decades surrendered.
Azerbaijan's victory marked the end of the territorial dispute, and since then the two sides have made steps toward normalizing relations and reaching a peace agreement based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity.
Earlier this month they agreed to a prisoner exchange and other goodwill steps.
European Council President Charles Michel hailed the agreement as a "major breakthrough" in Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.
The developments raised hopes for reviving face-to-face talks between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
The pair have met several times for normalization talks mediated by Michel, but the process has been on hold since October.
With reporting by AFP
Another Uzbek Official Reportedly Arrested On Corruption Charges
Uzbek media reported on December 22 that the former governor of the Izboskan district in the eastern region of Andijon, Serobiddin Ismoilov, was arrested two days earlier on charges of abuse of power. The reports come days after officials announced the arrest on corruption charges of former Agriculture Minister Aziz Voitov; former Bekobod district chief Shuhrat Mirzaev; the deputy governor of the Namangan region, Saidahmad Sultonov; the former governor of the Bukhara district, Khairullo Joraev; and several top Customs Committee officials. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Moldova Appoints Romanian Ex-Finance Minister As Central Bank Chief
Moldovan lawmakers on December 22 confirmed Romanian politician Anca Dragu as the country's new central bank governor after dismissing Octavian Armasu from the position the previous day. Armasu was fired for failing to intervene in a 2014-15 bank-fraud scandal that resulted in the disappearance of $1 billion from Moldovan banks. Dragu, currently a lawmaker from the center-right Save Romania Union (USR), was finance minister between November 2015 and January 2017. Dragu was sworn in as a Moldovan citizen on December 22. "It is a great honor for me to contribute to the European path of Moldova," Dragu said. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Romanian and Moldovan services, click here.
Taliban Bans Books From Minority Muslim Sects In Private University Libraries
In its latest restriction on religious freedom, the Taliban's Ministry of Higher Education has ordered all private universities in Afghanistan to remove religious books that do not conform to the Sunni Hanafi sect it follows.
Speaking to RFE/RL's Radio Azadi On December 22, Mir Zafaruddin Ansari, a lecturer at one of the private universities, confirmed that the ministry's guidance department had sent a letter to all the private universities.
He said the letter urged them to remove all books that "oppose the Hanafi jurisprudence or can foment opposition to its tenets."
The Taliban has ordered libraries "to remove books belonging to the Shi'ite sect, Hizb ut-Tahrir, and Salafists," he said.
Shi'a make up nearly 15 percent of Afghanistan's population and are the second-largest Islamic sect after Sunnis. Hizb ut-Tahrir is a contemporary Islamist group that was banned in many countries for its extremist beliefs. Salafists are a sect within Sunni Islam.
"I think a government delegation will supervise the removal of these books and punish those who fail to act on it," Ansari said.
A student in one of the private universities in the Afghan capital, Kabul, opposed the move.
"This will limit our efforts to learn about other religions and sects," he said.
Since the Taliban's return to power two years ago, rights watchdogs and members of the religious minority communities in Afghanistan have accused the group of discrimination and persecution.
Leaders of the tiny Salafist sect allege that the Taliban has tortured and persecuted its members by accusing them of supporting the IS-Khorasan, a splinter of the Islamic State group.
Some members of Afghanistan's predominantly Shi'ite Hazara ethnic group have accused the Taliban of systematic discrimination by preventing them from freely practicing their faith.
Most members of Afghanistan's once thriving Sikh and Hindu minority had already fled the country before the Taliban returned to power. Those still living in the country say they are struggling with strict restrictions imposed on them.
Afghanistan's last Jew, Zalon Simintov, fled the country soon after the Taliban seized power in August 2021.
Kyrgyz President Signs Bill Amending National Flag
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov signed a bill amending the national flag on December 22, two days after lawmakers approved it in a final reading. The lawmakers have said the wavy yellow rays of a sun on a red field of the old flag resembled a sunflower. The Kyrgyz word for sunflower is "kunkarama," but it also means "dependent." According to the lawmakers, the law allows the "straightening" of the sunrays to make the image look more like a sun. Several rallies protesting the change have been held in Kyrgyzstan since it was proposed in October. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Putin Signs Decree On Temporary State Takeover Of Russia's Biggest Auto Dealer
Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 22 signed a decree on temporarily putting Rolf, the country's largest auto dealership, under state management.
According to the decree, Rosimushchestvo -- the Federal State Property Management Agency -- takes control over Rolf, which is owned by a Cyprus-based firm and was founded by Russian businessman Sergei Petrov.
According to the Meduza website, this is the first time the Russian state has taken temporary control over a Russian businessman's company. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on December 22 that the move was economically motivated.
The self-exiled Petrov, a former member of the Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, called Putin's decree a manifestation of "lawlessness" that will negatively affect investments from the company's Asian partners.
The Russian authorities added Petrov to an international most-wanted list in 2019 for allegedly siphoning off 4 billion rubles (almost $44.2 million) out of Russia in 2014.
Petrov, who built the network of imported-car dealerships in Russia, served as a lawmaker between 2007 and 2016 and was one of the few independent-minded deputies in what is widely considered a rubber-stamp body.
Among other things, Petrov voted against a law that banned the adoption of Russian children by U.S. citizens and introduced restrictions for U.S. citizens' trips to Russia.
He also voted against another controversial law that expanded the powers of law enforcement agencies and introduced new requirements for data collection and mandatory deciphering in the telecommunications industry.
Nor did Petrov take part in a parliamentary vote on the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014.
Petrov has denied he illegally moved money offshore. In an interview with RFE/RL in June 2019, Petrov said he believed he and his business were being targeted for political reasons.
With reporting by Kommersant and Meduza
Jailed Kazakh Activists Sentenced To Additional 15 Days
The Qaharman rights group in Kazakhstan said on December 22 that a court in Astana handed an additional 15 days in jail to activists Aset Abishev and Aidar Syzdykov two days earlier on a charge of disobeying police orders. The two were arrested on December 6 near a detention center where they were awaiting the release of their colleague and sentenced later to 15 days in jail each on hooliganism charges which they rejected as politically motivated. Rights activists in Kazakhstan say pressure on dissent has increased as the second anniversary of unprecedented anti-government protests that turned violent approaches. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Activist's Parole-Like Probation Sentence Again Changed To Imprisonment
The Chui regional court in Kyrgyzstan's north has upheld a lower court decision to change the parole-like sentence of activist and blogger Adilet Ali Myktybek, known on social media as Adilet Baltabai, to actual imprisonment.
It is not the first time that Myktybek's parole-like sentence has been revised since his initial arrest and trial last year.
Myktybek, known for his articles critical of the Central Asian country's government, was initially arrested in June last year after he was questioned by the Bishkek police about his coverage of rallies by civil rights activists.
He was sentenced to five years in prison in November 2022 on a charge of calling for social unrest via the Internet, allegations he has rejected as politically motivated.
The court ruled at the time that Myktybek would not have to serve his prison sentence immediately, but instead would be under a three-year parole-like probation period. If he served that period without any violations, the court said his five-year prison term would be canceled.
Following his release in November 2022, Myktybek continued his blogging activities and took part in a rally on January 10 to express support for 27 jailed Kyrgyz politicians and activists arrested in October 2022 for protesting a border deal with Uzbekistan.
After Myktybek attended the rally, the Bishkek City Court ruled to send the blogger to a penal colony at the request of prosecutors, who considered Myktybek's sentence too lenient.
However, Kyrgyzstan's Supreme Court in April reinstated Myktybek's parole-like probation and released him.
Myktybek was rearrested last week after a court ruled in late November that the blogger had "violated" his parole by traveling from his native town of Sokuluk to the capital, Bishkek.
On December 18, the blogger’s parents, Myktybek Baltabaev and Saikal Junusova, issued an open letter to the Kyrgyz government saying their son had not committed any crime but was using his right to express his thoughts and opinions, which is guaranteed by the Kyrgyz Constitution.
Hundreds Of Kazakh Oil Workers Continue Strike As Two Of Them Fall Ill
More than 500 oil workers in Kazakhstan’s western region of Manghystau are continuing a strike launched almost two weeks ago despite two of their colleagues falling ill on December 21 with blood pressure problems. A district prosecutor said earlier that a probe has been launched against the workers on a charge of holding an “illegal” strike. The workers of the West Oil Software company in the town of Zhetybai are demanding the integration of their salary payment system into that of the national KazMunaiGas energy corporation, which would ensure a pay rise, as well as the renewal of their technical equipment. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
HRW Urges Bishkek To Release Activist Who Protested Changes In National Flag
Human Rights Watch (HRW) in a December 22 statement urged Kyrgyz authorities to drop all charges against activist Aftandil Jorobekov and release him after he was arrested for openly protesting changes to Kyrgyzstan's national flag and charged with calls for mass disorder and civil disobedience.
HRW said the charges brought against Jorobekov "violate his freedom of expression and right to peaceful assembly."
"Jorobekov should not be facing criminal prosecution for opposing a government initiative or calling for peaceful protests, all protected forms of expression,” HRW's Central Asia researcher, Syinat Sultanalieva, said. “Kyrgyz authorities should drop the charges and release Jorobekov immediately.”
On December 20, Kyrgyz authorities approved in final reading a bill amending the Central Asian country's national flag as many in the former Soviet republic continued protesting the move.
The bill, initiated by President Sadyr Japarov, argues that the wavy yellow rays of a sun on a red field on the current flag resemble a sunflower. The Kyrgyz word for sunflower is kunkarama, but it also means "dependent."
The bill, expected to be signed into law by Japarov, will allow the "straightening" of the sunrays in order to depict a more sun-like image, lawmakers have said, also arguing that the flag’s current image conjures up thoughts of Kyrgyzstan's dependence on foreign loans and investments.
The 39-year-old activist was detained on December 7, one day after he voiced his disapproval of the bill and announced his plan to hold a peaceful protest in Bishkek's Gorky Park on December 9.
"Criticizing the government and calling for peaceful protest is not the equivalent of stoking mass unrest, and it is certainly not criminal," Sultanalieva said. "Kyrgyz authorities should drop this absurd case against Jorobekov and uphold his right to free speech and peaceful assembly."
Meanwhile, many politicians, activists, and public figures in Kyrgyzstan continue to question the idea to change the national flag.
Prominent Kyrgyz athlete and two-time world wrestling champion Jolaman Sharshenbekov wrote on Twitter on December 21 that he will continue raising the country’s old national flag at international tournaments and competitions.
The head of the country's State Committee of National Security, Kamchybek Tashiev, immediately commented on Sharshenbekov's post, threatening with unspecified repercussions any athletes who "even try" to raise anything other than the amended national flag at sports events.
"The law is adopted, and we, the citizens, must obey," Tashiev wrote.
Uzbekistan Summons Russian Ambassador Over Statement By Ultranationalist Writer
The Uzbek Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Malginov on December 22 and told him that statements by ultranationalist pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin a day earlier are "provocative and may have a negative impact" on Uzbek-Russian relations. Prilepin on December 21 spoke publicly about "the necessity to join Uzbekistan's territory with Russia." Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on December 22 that Prilepin's statement is "his personal opinion that has nothing to do with Russia's official position." Russian public figures have often publicly questioned sovereignty and territorial integrity of the former Soviet republics.
Tehran Appears To Criticize Moscow's Stance On Persian Gulf Islands
Ali Akbar Velayati, the senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has apparently criticized Russia's position on the long-standing dispute over Iran’s sovereignty of three strategic islands in the Persian Gulf.
Velayati, a former foreign minister of Iran and now a key international affairs adviser, expressed regret over the Russian Foreign Ministry's stance, suggesting it undermines Moscow's credibility with Tehran.
Speaking on December 21, Velayati warned countries embroiled in political and military disputes to approach their relations with the Islamic republic with greater caution, in apparent reference to Russia and its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Iran has had a decades-long territorial dispute with the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) over the Persian Gulf islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a meeting with Arab counterparts earlier this week, said the dispute over the islands should be mediated by international organizations and urged Iran to enter negotiations over the islands, apparently signaling that Russia was supporting the U.A.E.'s claims.
The dispute over the islands dates back to 1971, when Iran's Imperial Navy reclaimed control of the islands days before the U.A.E.'s formation and just as the British Navy was withdrawing from the Persian Gulf.
Since then, the U.A.E. has continually contested Iran's sovereignty over these islands, although it has refrained from military action.
The U.A.E.'s claims are based on past administrative control over the islands by the Sharjah emirate -- one of the emirates that make up the U.A.E. -- while Iran cites agreements linked to the British withdrawal from the Gulf.
The islands have high strategic value, being situated near vital shipping lanes and potential oil reserves.
Iran has provided Russia with weapons for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, mainly the Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones that have been used regularly to attack civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Two In Russia's Far East Sentenced To Prison For 'Financing' Ukraine's Armed Forces
A court in Russia's Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk said on December 21 that two individuals have been sentenced to prison terms of eight and seven years on charges of financing Ukraine's armed forces. Media reports identified one of them earlier as Tatyana Parshina, 24, who was arrested in March for sending 2,400 rubles ($27) to a Ukraine-linked fund. Another unidentified resident of Khabarovsk was handed a seven-year prison term on the same charge in a separate trial, the court said. The two sentences were the first ones handed to Russian citizens on the charge of financially supporting Ukraine's military. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Kremlin, Asked About Report On Mercenary Prigozhin's Death, Talks Of 'Pulp Fiction'
The Kremlin accused The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) of publishing "pulp fiction" on December 22 after the U.S. newspaper reported that the death of mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash had been orchestrated by Russian security official Nikolai Patrushev. The WSJ reported that Prigozhin's private plane was downed by a small bomb placed under a wing. Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group, led a mutiny against Russian President Vladimir Putin in June and died in the plane crash on August 23.
Russia Launches Probe Against Self-Exiled Opposition Politician Leonid Gozman
Sources in Russian law enforcement on December 22 said a probe had been launched against self-exiled opposition politician Leonid Gozman on charge of spreading "fake" information about Russia's armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. According to the sources quoted by TASS, the charges against the outspoken Kremlin critic stem from his online criticism of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. Gozman left Russia in September 2022 after serving two consecutive 15-day jail terms on charges of "equating" Soviet-era Russia with Nazi Germany. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Pakistan's Top Court Grants Bail To Ex-PM Imran Khan
Pakistan's Supreme Court on December 22 granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and one of his aides in a case related to an alleged leak of state secrets, his lawyer said. It was not immediately clear if Khan would be released from jail as he has multiple arrest warrants issued against him in several other cases, said Salman Safdar, one of Khan's lawyers. Khan, a former cricket star, has been in jail since August after his conviction on corruption charges in a separate case. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of leaking state secrets.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Slaves': Russian Soldiers Voice Disillusion With Ukraine War2
Ukraine Innovates To Survive As Moscow Advances Near Bakhmut And Avdiyivka3
The Pro-Kremlin, Far-Right Figure Vowing To Take Down Moldova's Government4
March To Protest Excessive Arrests Of Baluch Men Ends Violently In Islamabad5
Ukraine's 'Home Depot' Reborn In Russian-Occupied Donetsk Despite Ban6
Czech Government Declares Day Of Mourning After Gunman Kills 13 At Prague University7
Western Weapons In Doubt, Ukraine Ponders How Long It Can Hold Out8
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine9
Kyrgyz Lawmakers Approve Bill On Amending National Flag In Final Reading10
Russia Targets Ukraine With More Drones As Kremlin Rules Out Talks With Kyiv
Subscribe