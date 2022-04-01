News
Ukraine Has Retaken Villages Of Sloboda, Lukashivka, Says British Intelligence
British military intelligence said on April 1 that Ukrainian forces have retaken the villages of Sloboda and Lukashivka to the south of Ukraine's northern city of Chernihiv and located along main supply routes between the city and Kyiv.
"Ukraine has also continued to make successful but limited counter attacks to the east and north east of Kyiv," Britain's Ministry of Defense said.
It added that both Chernihiv and Kyiv have been subjected to continued air and missile strikes despite Russian claims of reducing activity in these areas.
With reporting by Reuters
All Of The Latest News
Explosion At Mine In Eastern Serbia Kills Eight, Others Feared Trapped
Eight people have been killed and 20 others injured after an explosion at the Soko coal mine in eastern Serbia.
The accident happened at around 5 a.m. local time on April 1, when part of the pit mine collapsed after what officials said may have been a methane-gas blast.
Rodoljub Zivadinovic, director of the nearby Aleksinac Health Center, said there are fears more people could be trapped in the mine.
He said the mine's management told him that a total of 49 miners were on duty when the accident occurred.
Ukraine Says Russia Is Blocking Aid To Mariupol, Civilians Still Trapped
An adviser to the mayor of Mariupol says Russia is blocking aid from getting to the besieged city and is preventing a planned "humanitarian corridor" from opening to allow civilians to escape heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.
Petro Andryushchenko said in a post on Facebook on April 1 that Mariupol remained closed to an aid convoy trying to get badly needed supplies into the city, where tens of thousands of residents remain trapped with no electricity and few basic supplies.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"The city remains closed to entry and very dangerous to exit by private transport," Andryushchenko said.
"Since yesterday (March 31), Russian forces have categorically not allowed any humanitarian aid, even in small quantities, into the city. The reasons for such actions are still unclear, but this is disappointing. We do not see a real desire from the Russians to allow Mariupol residents to evacuate to other territory controlled by Ukraine," he added.
Ukrainian officials said on March 31 that a convoy of 45 buses was headed to Mariupol to deliver aid and leave with residents who have been trapped for weeks in the city. Russian military officials had said they were willing to adhere to a cease-fire to allow for the opening of a "humanitarian corridor."
Russian officials did not comment immediately on the situation, but several similar agreements have been reached in the past, only to collapse before their implementation.
The southern port city, home to some 430,000 people before the war, has seen intense fighting for weeks amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian attacks have struck a maternity hospital, fire department locations, cultural venues, and civilian homes.
Tens of thousands of civilians are said to be trapped in the city with no electricity and extremely limited food and water supplies.
On March 30, an aid warehouse for the International Committee of the Red Cross was hit by what Ukrainian authorities say was a Russian air strike even though the building's roof is clearly marked with the Red Cross' symbol.
Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24.
Ukraine Tops EU-China Virtual Summit Agenda
The European Union is expected to seek assurances from Beijing that it won't assist Russia in bypassing economic sanctions imposed over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine at a virtual summit between the 27-member bloc and China on April 1.
EU officials say they will also look for indications that China is ready to cooperate on bringing an end to the war.
The two sides are also scheduled to discuss Beijing’s travel ban on members of the European Parliament, China’s economic boycott of EU member Lithuania over the latter's relations with Taiwan, the status of a stalled investment agreement, and civil and political rights in authoritarian China.
China has come under increasing international criticism over abuses committed against Uyghurs and other mainly Muslim groups in northwestern Xinjiang Province through mass internment, forced labor, population control, and the elimination of the minorities’ religious beliefs and culture.
Beijing denies abuses, saying it is "reeducating" Uyghurs to prevent radical Islam and terrorism.
The United States and many rights groups have alleged that Beijing is carrying out genocide.
China has refused to condemn Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, criticizing punishing economic sanctions brought by the West against Moscow while parroting Russian disinformation about the war.
“We are looking for assurances that China has no intention of providing an economic lifeline or other support to Russia during this war,” an EU official told reporters on March 31, speaking on customary condition of anonymity.
Almost 14 percent of China’s total trade is done with the EU, and 12 percent with the United States, compared to just 2.4 percent with Russia.
European Council President Charles Michel, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will first meet with Chinese officials led by Premier Li Keqiang, then later with President and Communist Party leader Xi Jinping.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Regional Chief Says Ukraine Strikes Fuel Depot In Russian City Of Belgorod
A Russian regional official says that two Ukrainian military helicopters struck a fuel depot on April 1 in the Russian city of Belgorod, located some 25 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.
If confirmed, the strike would be the first launched by Ukraine on Russian soil since Moscow invaded its neighbor on February 24.
Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app that the helicopters struck the facility after crossing the border at low altitude. Gladkov said that two workers were injured in the purported attack.
However, Russian oil firm Rosneft, which owns the fuel depot, said in a separate statement that no one was hurt in the fire. It gave no information on the cause of the blaze.
Unverified video images of the purported attack posted online showed what looked like several missiles being fired from low altitude, followed by an explosion.
Ukraine's defense ministry could not immediately be reached for comment.
Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS
Talks Between Ukraine, Russia Set To Resume As Europe Faces Ruble Payment Deadline
Talks between negotiators from Ukraine and Russia were expected to resume via video on April 1 as Ukrainian forces continued to push back Russian troops around Kyiv and Chernihiv, while across the continent, European buyers of Russian gas faced a deadline to start paying in rubles.
British military intelligence said on April 1 that Ukrainian forces have retaken the villages of Sloboda and Lukashivka near the northern city of Chernihiv and located along main supply routes between the city and Kyiv.
"Ukraine has also continued to make successful but limited counterattacks to the east and north east of Kyiv," Britain's Ministry of Defense said.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Chernihiv and Kyiv have been subjected to continued air and missile strikes despite Russian claims of reducing activity in these areas, the ministry added in a statement.
The Ukrainian military said in its daily update on April 1 that some Russian forces from northern Kyiv were withdrawing toward the border with Belarus.
The Russian columns include buses, trucks and vans, which were stolen by Russian forces, the Ukrainian military said, adding that Russian forces also took looted property with them.
Russia's Defense Ministry said that, in the besieged city of Mariupol, where tens of thousands have been trapped for weeks with little food, water, and other supplies, a humanitarian corridor would be opened on April 1 from 10 a.m. local time to allow civilians out of the city.
In a new development, a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod near the border with Ukraine was on fire and the regional governor claimed it had been hit by two Ukrainian military helicopters. If confirmed, it would be the first Ukrainian airstrike on Russian soil.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy praised his troops' advances in his daily video address late on March 31, but warned of "battles ahead" in the Donbas and the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.
"We still need to go down a very difficult path to get everything we want," Zelenskiy said.
Zelenskiy also said he was stripping two generals of their ranks for unspecified offenses.
"Right now I don't have time to deal with all the traitors, but gradually all of them will be punished," he said.
Ahead of an expected fourth round of talks, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said Turkey and Germany had offered to serve as security guarantors in any eventual agreement between the two sides.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to halt contracts supplying Europe with gas unless the countries pay in rubles, a demand several European states rejected on March 31.
European governments, however, said they would study a mechanism that Putin put forth allowing customers to send foreign currency to a designated account at Russia's Gazprombank, which would then return rubles for the gas purchases.
"They must open ruble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting from tomorrow," Putin said on March 31.
“If such payments are not made (in rubles), we will consider this a default on the part of buyers, with all the ensuing consequences...existing contracts will be stopped."
Several European governments say Putin's demand for ruble payments would be a breach of the contracts.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the gas contracts stipulate payment mostly in euros and sometimes in dollars. He said he made clear to Putin in a phone call on March 30 “that it will stay that way.”
As the gas payment issue headed for a showdown in Europe, U.S. President Joe Biden launched the largest release ever from the U.S. oil reserve to provide Americans with some relief when filling up their tanks.
"This is a moment of consequence and peril for the world," Biden said at the White House as he announced the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve.
Oil prices tumbled after Biden made the announcement, which he said was aimed at fighting soaring gas prices sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Separately, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said in an interview on March 31 that Russia is now a "lesser country" as a result of its invasion of Ukraine.
"President Putin is not the force he used to be. He is now a man in a cage he built himself," Wallace told Sky News.
"His army is exhausted, he has suffered significant losses. "The reputation of this great army of Russia has been trashed," Wallace said.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Reuters, AP, and AFP
Municipal Lawmaker In Siberian City Charged With Spreading False Information About Russian Army
A municipal lawmaker in the Siberian city of Omsk has been charged with "spreading false information about the use of the Russian Federation's armed forces."
The charge against Dmitry Petrenko, who was detained on March 29, stems from his recent online posts and articles about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The Kuibyshev district court in Omsk said on March 31 that parole-like restrictions had been imposed on Petrenko until at least May 28 as investigations against him proceed.
The restrictions include a ban on using the Internet and other communication tools without investigators' permission, attending public events and gatherings, sending and receiving regular mail, and talking to the media about the case.
The court said Petrenko may face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.
According to a recently adopted law on the distribution of false information about the use of Russian armed forces, a person convicted of such a crime may face up to 15 years in prison if his or her actions led to "serious consequences."
The new law and other measures enacted since the invasion began on February 24 have criminalized distributing allegedly "false information" about the military, diplomatic missions, and state bodies. The new legislation also restricts coverage of what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" to officially sourced information.
Several broadcasters, both local and international, have suspended operations in Russia due to the restrictions and potential penalties.
Petrenko, who is an independent lawmaker, used to be a member of the Communist Party. Last year he was expelled from the party’s ranks after he tried to register violations at local elections.
Based on reporting by RIA Novosti and TASS
Biden Announces Move To Ease Pain Of Rising Oil Prices In U.S., Says Putin Appears To Be Self-Isolating
U.S. President Joe Biden has ordered the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve in a bid to control energy prices for U.S. consumers.
Prices have increased since the United States and allies imposed tough sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Tapping into the U.S. petroleum reserve is designed to reduce prices, though Biden has twice ordered smaller releases from the U.S. reserves without causing a meaningful shift in oil markets.
“The bottom line is if we want lower gas prices we need to have more oil supply right now,” Biden said. “This is a moment of consequence and peril for the world, and pain at the pump for American families.”
The White House said the scale of this release is unprecedented.
“This record release will provide a historic amount of supply to serve as bridge until the end of the year when domestic production ramps up,” it said.
Biden made the announcement on March 31 during a White House briefing at which he also said Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to be self-isolating and may have placed some of his advisers under "house arrest."
Biden did not cite evidence for his comment and told reporters that he did not "want to put too much stock in that at this time."
Biden made the comments in response to a question about the information that Putin has been receiving about the war.
White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said on March 30 that Putin has been misled by advisers, and earlier on March 31, British intelligence chief Jeremy Fleming said that demoralized Russian soldiers in Ukraine were refusing to carry out orders and sabotaging their own equipment and had accidentally shot down their own aircraft.
Fleming added that Putin had apparently “massively misjudged” the invasion.
Biden also said he was "skeptical" about Moscow's claim to be scaling back its onslaught in parts of the country.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and dpa
Ukraine Nuclear Power Operator Says All Russian Forces Have Left Chernobyl
All Russian troops who occupied the Chernobyl nuclear power station after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine have left the decommissioned plant, Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said on March 31.
The troops headed toward Ukraine's border with Belarus, Energoatom said.
"According to the staff of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, there are now no outsiders on site," Energoatom said in a statement. State-owned Energoatom had earlier said most troops had gone, leaving only a small number behind.
The operator said that the Russian military also left Slavutych, a nearby town where Chernobyl workers live.
Energoatom also said Russian troops got “significant doses" of radiation from digging trenches at the highly contaminated site. Energoatom gave no details on the condition of the troops or how many were affected.
There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin, and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it had not been able to confirm reports of Russian troops receiving high doses, according to the AP news agency. It said it was seeking more information.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Russian troops seized control of Chernobyl soon after the February 24 invasion, but the plant's Ukrainian staff continued to oversee operations there.
Although the plant is decommissioned, it needs electricity to power cooling systems for the spent nuclear-fuel storage facility and other systems. Tons of waste at the plant must be constantly cooled to keep radiation from leaking.
Earlier this week, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk demanded that Russian forces occupying the power station pull out of the area after Ukraine's armed forces warned of the danger of ammunition exploding at the site.
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, traveled to Ukraine on March 29 for talks with senior government officials on the delivery of "urgent technical assistance" to ensure the safety and security of the country’s nuclear facilities.
Grossi arrived on March 31 in the Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad for talks on April 1 with senior Russian officials. The IAEA didn’t provide further details of his agenda.
Ukraine has 15 active nuclear reactors at four plants, one of which, at Zaporizhzhya, is under the Russian military’s control.
The head of Energoatom on March 31 urged the UN nuclear watchdog to help ensure Russian nuclear officials do not interfere in the operation of Chernobyl and the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
U.S. Imposes New Round Of Sanctions Targeting Russian Technology Companies
The United States has slapped sanctions on several Russian technology firms, including its largest chipmaker, and people associated with them over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on March 31 that it imposed sanctions on 13 people and 21 entities, including Joint Stock Company Mikron, the largest Russian manufacturer and exporter of microelectronics and Russia's largest chipmaker.
The U.S. Treasury said the sanctions target networks and technology companies that are "instrumental" to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The department also expanded authorities to include the aerospace, marine, and electronics sectors of the Russian economy, allowing Washington to impose penalties on any person or entity determined to operate in those sectors.
The move also takes aim at "malicious cyber actors," the Treasury Department said.
"Russia not only continues to violate the sovereignty of Ukraine with its unprovoked aggression but also has escalated its attacks striking civilians and population centers," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a news release.
"We will continue to target Putin's war machine with sanctions from every angle, until this senseless war of choice is over," she added.
Also named on the new sanctions list are AO NII-Vektor, a software and communication technology firm; hardware sector company T-Platforms; and Molecular Electronics Research Institute (MERI), which does work for the Russian government, the Treasury said.
The new sanctions also apply to Moscow-based OOO Serniya Engineering, which the Treasury Department said is at the center of a network that seeks to evade sanctions. Several people alleged to be working on behalf of Serniya are named on the new sanctions list.
The measures are the latest in a series of sanctions imposed on Russia and its allies since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24.
The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets held by the individuals and the entities targeted and generally bar Americans from dealing with them. Those that engage in certain transactions with them also risk being hit with sanctions, the Treasury said.
For its part, Russia said it had greatly expanded the number of European Union officials, lawmakers, public figures, and journalists barred from Russia for allegedly being responsible for sanctions and stoking anti-Russian feelings.
"The restrictions apply to the top leadership of the European Union, including a number of European commissioners and heads of EU military structures, as well as the vast majority of members of the European Parliament who promote anti-Russian policies," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Putin Signs Decree Creating Ruble Payment System For Russian Gas To Bolster Currency
President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree forcing some purchasers of Russian gas to set up a special account to pay for their supplies as the country tries to cope with the impact of Western sanctions imposed because of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last month.
Putin said after signing the decree that, from April 1, buyers of Russian gas from what Russia deems "unfriendly" countries would have to set up special "K-accounts" to transfer their payments. Once the payment is received, the funds will be exchanged into rubles. The entire payment facility will be set up and run through Russia's Gazprombank, a subsidiary of state energy giant Gazprom.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Putin also said any country refusing to use the payment mechanism will be in violation of their contracts and face "corresponding repercussions."
European leaders have rejected paying for deliveries in rubles, saying such a move would undermine sanctions imposed on Moscow because of the war in Ukraine.
It is not clear if Russia can demand that buyers with contracts already agreed upon use the mechanism.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the gas contracts stipulate payment mostly in euros and sometimes in dollars. He said he made clear to Putin in a phone call on March 30 “that it will stay that way.”
Berlin will look closely at Putin's decree, he said, but added: "In any case, what goes for companies is that they want to and will be able to pay in euros.”
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said it is "crucial" that the contracts are respected and important for European countries "not to give a signal that we will be blackmailed by Putin."
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said earlier that he had received assurances from Putin that Europe would not have to pay in rubles. Draghi said Putin assured him during a phone call on March 30 that "existing contracts remain in force...European companies will continue to pay in dollars and euros."
Draghi said analysis was under way “to understand what it means,” including whether European companies can continue to pay as they have been.
“The feeling is one I have had since the beginning, that it is absolutely not simple to change the currency of payments without violating the contracts,'' Draghi said.
Britain also does not plan to pay for Russian gas in rubles. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters: "That is not something we will be looking to do."
Among the sanctions imposed by the West on Russia are heavy restrictions in the financial sector, including a freezing of Russia's foreign currency reserves. The move has caused the ruble to plunge, and restricted Russia's ability to participate in international financial transactions.
The United States has already banned the import of Russian oil and gas, while the European Union, which has continued to receive natural gas from Russia since the invasion of Ukraine was launched on February 24, have said they are looking at ways to decrease the bloc's dependence on Russian gas.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders To Meet In Brussels Next Week
Leaders from Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to meet in Brussels on April 6 as tensions rise over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said during a government meeting on March 31 that the two leaders would meet with Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, to begin discussions on a "comprehensive peace treaty" after the two countries fought a six-week war over Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020.
"Armenia once again declares that it is ready to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan and to start negotiations without delay," Pashinian said.
Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, confirmed the meeting at a news conference in Baku, saying the two countries "must advance toward peace and to sign, as soon as possible, a peace agreement."
A Moscow-brokered temporary cease-fire halted the fighting in November 2020, but incidents between the armed forces of arch enemies Azerbaijan and Armenia have been frequent in recent months.
On March 25, three ethnic Armenian soldiers were reportedly killed and several more wounded in clashes with Azerbaijani troops.
EU Antitrust Investigators Raided Gazprom's German Offices -- Reports
EU antitrust investigators have raided the German offices of Russia's state-owned energy giant Gazprom on suspicion that it had illegally pushed up prices in Europe, according to several news reports.
The European Commission said its teams carried out unannounced inspections on March 29 "at the premises of several companies in Germany active in the supply, transmission, and storage of natural gas."
One of the main targets of the operation was Gazprom, which is accused of sparking an energy crunch in the European Union, the AFP news agency quoted two sources familiar with the matter as saying on March 31.
Bloomberg reported that officials raided offices of firms that included Gazprom Germania GmbH and Gazprom's Wingas GmbH, which supply about 20 percent of the German market.
The European Commission is looking into allegations that Gazprom put undue pressure on its European clients by limiting supply, causing prices to jump.
Ukraine in December filed a complaint to the EU against Gazprom, accusing it of creating "an artificial deficit of gas" to raise prices.
Gazprom is providing an estimated 40 percent of the EU's gas supply, mainly to Germany, Italy, and a few Eastern European countries.
After Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Kyiv urged the 27-member bloc to retaliate by cutting off the Russian supply.
Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and Bloomberg
Britain Slaps Sanctions On Putin's 'Shameless Propagandists,' Russian General
The British government has announced sanctions on more than a dozen Russian media personalities and organizations that it accuses of spreading propaganda and disinformation about Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
It also slapped restrictions on a Russian military commander dubbed "the Butcher of Mariupol."
The latest group subjected to asset freezes and travel bans, announced on March 31, includes Rossiya TV anchor Sergei Brilev, who previously lived in Britain, Gazprom-Media Chief Executive Officer Aleksandr Zharov, and Aleksei Nikolov, managing director of Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT.
Anna Belkina, RT's deputy editor in chief, said the sanctions "sounded the death knell for media freedom in Britain." She told Reuters that RT would "continue to bring the news to audiences that wish to seek it, and prevent a media echo chamber from being orchestrated by blinkered officials hell-bent on conflating anything remotely Russian with wrong."
Punitive measures have also been imposed on the media organizations TV-Novosti, which owns RT, and Rossiya Segodnya, which controls the Sputnik news agency.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the sanctions would hit “the shameless propagandists who push out Putin’s fake news and narratives.”
Britain also targeted Russian Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, who the British Foreign Office said had become known as "the butcher of Mariupol" over Russia's actions in the besieged Ukrainian port city.
Mariupol, a strategic Sea of Azov port of 400,000 people, has been encircled and bombed relentlessly by Russian forces since March 2 in what the European Union has decried as a war crime.
Some 160,000 people remain in the beleaguered city, despite repeated attempts at evacuating the civilian population.
On March 31, a spokesman for U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "on the face of it, there does appear to be evidence of war crimes committed in Mariupol."
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Turkmen Authorities Make Moves To Ensure Berdymukhammedov Cult Continues
ASHGABAT -- Authorities in Turkmenistan are forcing private taxi drivers to have a portrait of recently elected President Serdar Berdymukhammedov in the windshields of their vehicles.
Traffic police in the southeastern region of Mary told taxi drivers that the portrait requirement was just as mandatory as having a driver's license and car registration documents.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov was sworn in on March 19. His authoritarian predecessor is his father Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, who had ruled the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist since 2006 while building a cult following that left no room for dissent.
Separately, authorities in another eastern region, Lebap, ordered local officials to download songs by the former president as ringtones and electronic versions of books he wrote on their mobile phones, RFE/RL correspondents reported, citing local officials.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov's victory in a snap presidential election on March 12 came after his 64-year-old father announced in February that he was stepping down to give way to "young leaders." The next day the country's rubber-stamp parliament set the date for the early presidential vote.
In September, Serdar Berdymukhammedov turned 40, the minimum age to run for president. He ran against eight other candidates, all of whom were known for being loyal to his father, and won with nearly 73 percent of the vote.
Since the country became independent following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, no election in Turkmenistan has been deemed free and fair by right groups and Western election monitors.
RFE/RL's Turkmen Service reported massive violations during the vote and election campaign, including ballot substitution, voters casting multiple ballots, and pressure on voters to cast ballots for Serdar Berdymukhammedov.
Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov came to power in a rigged election following the death of long-serving President Saparmurat Niyazov.
Under Berdymukhammedov, living standards plummeted despite the country sitting on the world's fourth-largest reserves of natural gas and surging commodities prices.
Russian Pussy Riot Member Says Forced To Record Video Supporting Lukashenka
A member of the Pussy Riot protest group says she was held by Belarusian security officials and forced to record a message of support for authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Rita Flores told the Mediazona website on March 30 that Belarusian law enforcement officers detained her in Minsk four days before and threatened to physically harm her and send her to prison for 15 years unless she agreed to either support Russia's invasion of Ukraine or Lukashenka.
"I had to say that everything happening in Ukraine is as it should be, that we must kill these fascists and Nazis, and that war is the only way to solve this problem. I squealed and said that I couldn't say that and I never would in my life," she said.
Flores said she was then forced to record a video expressing support for Lukashenka. Afterward, police took a picture of her next to posters with symbols supporting Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
After that, Flores says she was ordered to immediately leave Belarus and is now barred from entering the country for 10 years.
There was no immediate confirmation of the incident by Belarusian officials.
Last year, Flores was arrested for taking part in anti-government actions in Moscow twice and sentenced to 15 days in both cases on charges of disobeying police and pubic demonstration of Nazi symbols, which she denied, calling the charges politically motivated.
With reporting by Mediazona
Moscow Lawmaker Critical Of Ukraine War Says Door Marked With 'Z'
MOSCOW -- A Moscow city councilor and outspoken critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine says her apartment door has been marked with a Z-shaped sticker bearing the slogan "Collaborator. Do not sell out the Motherland" in an attempt to intimidate her.
Lyusya Shtein placed a photo of the sticker on Twitter on March 31, which also contained numbers of articles in Russia's Criminal Code that call for punishments of up to 15 years in prison for distributing "false news about use of Russian armed forces."
Since Russia launched its unprovoked war against Ukraine, Shtein is one of the few politicians to voice public dissent against the move.
Two days before, similar stickers were stuck to the doors of the apartments of prominent Russian rights defender Oleg Orlov and the author of the Protesting MGU Telegram channel, Dmitry Ivanov.
Many Russian military vehicles and tanks have been marked with the letter Z during the ongoing invasion, with the insignia becoming an increasingly ubiquitous symbol of support for the war, for the military, for the Kremlin's policies, and most of all for President Vladimir Putin.
However, many in Russia and abroad have grown increasingly concerned about the often aggressively brandished symbol, which they see as a fascistic emblem of state-mandated blind loyalty and a militarized society.
Although the Russian military has not explained the use of the letter, analysts believe it is used to indicate forces from the Western ("zapadny") Military District.
Other vehicles bore different symbols that seemed to refer to the Eastern, Southern, and Central military districts.
The markings helped distinguish Russian equipment from similar equipment used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as to clarify lines of command.
In recent weeks, police dispersing anti-war rallies across the country have started drawing the letter on their helmets.
South Ossetian Leader Says Breakaway Georgian Region Seeks Vote To Join Russia
TBILISI -- The leader of Georgia's Moscow-backed separatist region of South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov, says the de facto independent territory is looking to hold a referendum on joining Russia, a move Tbilisi called "unacceptable."
Bibilov said in an interview with Russian state television on March 31 that South Ossetia was holding "consultations" with Russia on holding a referendum on becoming part of Russia.
"I believe that the unification with Russia is our strategic goal. It is our path. And the South Ossetia will move on that path," Bibilov said.
South Ossetia, along with Abkhazia, are Russian-backed separatist regions that have declared independence from Georgia.
Russia recognized the regions as independent states following a short war with Tbilisi in August 2008. Only a few countries have since followed Russia's lead.
Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani called the talk of a referendum "unacceptable," saying South Ossetia was an "occupied territory" that belongs to Georgia.
"Such a referendum will have no legal force," he told journalists. "The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that the Georgian region is occupied by Russia."
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said the United States would not recognize the results of any effort by Russia or its proxies to divide sovereign Georgian territory.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow hasn't taken any "legal" steps on the matter.
"But at the same time, we are talking about people of South Ossetia expressing their opinion and we treat it with respect," Peskov told reporters.
Almost all of the region's 53,500 residents are Russian passport-holders.
Russia, which is currently fighting Ukraine in part saying it is ensuring the safety of Russia-speaking areas in the eastern part of the country, fought a brief war with Georgia in August 2008 over South Ossetia and Abkhazia.
The de facto speaker of the parliament of Abkhazia, however, said his region was not considering the possibility of joining Russia.
"There is no issue of Abkhazia joining Russia. Abkhazia's constitution absolutely and clearly considers our country as an independent state," Valery Kvarchia said, adding that Russia was Abkhazia's "strategic partner."
Russian politicians said a referendum in South Ossetia could be arranged in one to two months if a decision to proceed is taken.
With reporting by Kommersant, TASS, AFP, Reuters, and Interfax
First Diplomat Of Taliban-Led Afghanistan Accredited In Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Moscow has accredited the first diplomat from Taliban-led Afghanistan even though Russia has labeled the militant group a terrorist organization and most of the world has shunned the hard-line regime.
Speaking at a gathering of foreign ministers of nations neighboring Afghanistan on March 31, Lavrov said the Taliban's diplomat was accredited by the Foreign Ministry in Moscow in February and has been active since.
"We are convinced that the international community should actively cooperate with Afghanistan’s new government, encouraging steps aimed at its official recognition by the UN and all its participants," Lavrov told the gathering -- which included the foreign ministers from Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan -- in the eastern Chinese city of Tunxi.
The Taliban took control of the country last August as international forces withdrew from Afghanistan following two decades of fighting.
Most of the world's countries do not recognize the Taliban-led government amid concerns that the militants are not living up to their promises of respecting human rights. However, on March 17, the United Nations Security Council voted to establish official ties with Afghanistan.
With reporting by Kommersant and Interfax
Bus Convoy Headed To Mariupol In New Attempt To Evacuate Ukrainian Civilians
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk says a convoy of 45 buses is headed to the besieged city of Mariupol in an attempt to evacuate civilians trapped by weeks of heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.
"Tonight, we received a message from the International Red Cross Committee that the Russian Federation confirms its readiness to open access for the humanitarian convoy to the city of Mariupol with transit through the city of Berdyansk," she said in video posted on Telegram.
"We are sending 45 buses to the Mariupol corridor," she added.
Russian military officials have said they are willing to adhere to a cease-fire from 0700 GMT on March 31 to allow for the opening of a humanitarian corridor, but several similar agreements have been reached in the past only to collapse before their implementation.
The Red Cross said in a statement on March 31 that the operation will bring aid to those still in Mariupol, as well as provide transport out of the city.
"All parties must agree to the exact terms. This operation is critical. Tens of thousands of lives depend on it," it said in a tweet.
The southern port city, home to some 430,000 people before the war, has seen intense fighting for weeks amid Russia's war on Ukraine. Russian attacks have struck a maternity hospital, fire department locations, cultural venues, and civilian homes.
Tens of thousands of civilians are said to be trapped in the city with no electricity and extremely limited food and water supplies.
On March 30, an aid warehouse for the International Committee of the Red Cross was hit by what Ukrainian authorities say was a Russian air strike even though the building's roof is clearly marked with the Red Cross symbol.
Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24.
Putin Confronts Europe With Gas Ultimatum As Ukraine, Russia Due To Hold More Talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to halt contracts supplying Europe with gas unless the countries pay in rubles, a demand that several European countries rejected on March 31 as Russia continued shelling areas around Kyiv despite pledging to scale back operations in the north of the country.
Putin's ultimatum on gas supplies is due to take effect on April 1, the same day that new talks aimed at stopping the war were scheduled to be held.
European governments rejected Putin's demand but said they would study a mechanism that Putin put forth allowing customers to send foreign currency to a designated account at Russia's Gazprombank, which would then return rubles for the gas purchases.
"They must open ruble accounts in Russian banks. It is from these accounts that payments will be made for gas delivered starting from tomorrow," Putin said on March 31.
“If such payments are not made (in rubles), we will consider this a default on the part of buyers, with all the ensuing consequences...existing contracts will be stopped."
Several European governments say Putin's demand for ruble payments would be a breach of the contracts.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the gas contracts stipulate payment mostly in euros and sometimes in dollars. He said he made clear to Putin in a phone call on March 30 “that it will stay that way.”
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
As the gas payment issue headed for a showdown in Europe, U.S. President Joe Biden launched the largest release ever from the U.S. oil reserve to provide Americans some relief when filling up their tanks.
"This is a moment of consequence and peril for the world," Biden said at the White House as he announced the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve.
Oil prices tumbled after Biden made the announcement, which he said was aimed at fighting soaring gas prices sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Britain's Ministry of Defense said on March 31 that Russian troops continue to hold positions to the east and west of Kyiv despite the withdrawal of a limited number of units and "heavy fighting will likely take place in the suburbs of the city in coming days."
Separately, a British intelligence chief said that demoralized Russian soldiers in Ukraine were refusing to carry out orders and sabotaging their own equipment and had accidentally shot down their own aircraft.
Jeremy Fleming, who heads the GCHQ electronic spy agency, made the remarks at a speech in the Australian capital, Canberra.
He added that Putin had apparently "massively misjudged" the invasion.
"It's clear he misjudged the resistance of the Ukrainian people. He underestimated the strength of the coalition his actions would galvanize. He underplayed the economic consequences of the sanctions regime, and he overestimated the abilities of his military to secure a rapid victory," Fleming said.
Peace talks set for April 1 were to resume by videoconference, according to Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia. But there was little confidence that they would lead to a cease-fire, particularly after the Russian attacks in zones where it had offered to scale back.
Russia raised hopes on March 28 when it announced plans to significantly scale back operations in areas around Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv to increase trust between the two sides at the negotiating table.
But Western leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said there had been indications the Kremlin only made the pledge to buy time while it regroups and resupplies its forces.
“We know what they are planning and what they are doing,” Zelenskiy said in an address to the nation late on March 31. “We know that they are moving away from the areas where we are beating them to focus on others that are very important.”
He told Ukrainians to brace for the battles yet to come.
“We still have to go through a very difficult path to get everything we want,” he said.
WATCH: Ukrainian forces recaptured the town of Trostyanets in eastern Ukraine, located just 40 kilometers from the border with Russia.
Zelenskiy said earlier that Ukraine is seeing “a buildup of Russian forces for new strikes on the Donbas, and we are preparing for that."
He also praised Ukrainian defenders who had resisted aerial bombardments and pushed armored columns back. Ukrainian forces have recaptured suburbs of the capital plus strategic towns and villages in the northeast and southwest.
Regional Governor Oleksandr Palviuk said there were Ukrainian counterattacks and some Russian withdrawals around the suburb of Brovary to the east of Kyiv on March 31.
Russian forces shelled Makariv, west of Kyiv, and the suburb of Irpin and there were battles around Hostomel, Pavliuk said. Chernihiv also came under attack, and Ukraine also reported Russian artillery barrages in and around the northeastern city of Kharkiv.
WATCH: Ukrainian forces have liberated the village of Kukhari outside Kyiv. But Russian forces have continued to bombard the village with artillery and aircraft.
The war has been particularly fierce in Mariupol, where tens of thousands have been trapped for weeks with little food, water, and other supplies.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on March 31 sent an aid convoy with medical supplies and other relief, and Ukraine dispatched 45 buses in hopes of evacuating some of the 100,000 people still in the city.
Russia's Defense Ministry said a humanitarian corridor would be opened on April 1 from 10 a.m. to allow civilians out of the city.
On March 31, Zelenskiy told Australia's parliament that fresh and stronger sanctions against Russia were needed to step up the pressure on Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Zelenskiy warned in his video address that if Russia was not held responsible, then other states with "similar aspirations" will follow suit, threatening the rest of the world.
The Ukrainian president said that, if Russia had been punished for its annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the backing of separatists in eastern Ukraine, then the invasion might never have occurred.
"If the world had punished Russia in 2014 for what it did, there wouldn’t be this invasion in Ukraine in 2022," he said. "So the unpunished evil comes back."
Zelenskiy accused Russia of "nuclear blackmail" and said more needs to be done to hold Moscow accountable.
The Australian government announced that it will provide a further $25 million in military support to Ukraine.
"The people of Australia stand with Ukraine in your fight for survival," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Zelenskiy. "Yes, you have our prayers, but you also have our weapons."
Australia has already supplied defense equipment and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, as well as imposing a ban on exports of alumina and aluminum ores, including bauxite, to Russia.
The additional support will bring Australia’s total military assistance for Ukraine so far to $116 million.
Australia has also imposed a total of 476 sanctions on 443 individuals, including businessmen close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and 33 entities, including most of Russia's banking sector and all entities responsible for the country's sovereign debt.
With reporting by Current Time, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, RFE/RL's Russian Service, AP, AFP, and Reuters
U.S. Imposes Sanctions Aimed At Iran's Ballistic-Missile Program
The United States has imposed sanctions on an Iran-based procurement agent and his network of companies for providing assistance to Iran's ballistic-missile program, the Treasury Department has said.
The Treasury said Mohammad Ali Hosseini and the companies procured ballistic-missile-propellant-related materials for a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) that is responsible for the research and development of ballistic missiles.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement said the United States took the action following the Iranian missile attack on Irbil, Iraq, and attacks by Iranian proxies against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The IRGC claimed responsibility for the March 13 attack on Irbil, which targeted the U.S. Consulate's new building and the neighboring residential area but caused only material damage. One civilian was injured, Kurdish officials said at the time.
The attacks were "a reminder that Iran's development and proliferation of ballistic missiles pose a serious threat to regional and international security," Blinken said.
The sanctions freeze any U.S. assets of those targeted and generally bar Americans from dealing with them. Those that engage in certain transactions with them also risk being hit with sanctions, the Treasury said.
The Iranian mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment, Reuters reported.
Blinken, who is on a tour of the Middle East, said the United States will "continue to use every tool at our disposal to disrupt them."
Speaking in Algeria, he told reporters that he assured Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Morocco the day before of Washington's support against attacks from the Iran-aligned Huthis in Yemen and welcomed the U.A.E.'s support for a truce in Yemen that could lead to a cease-fire.
Blinken said energy was not a focus of the talks even though Washington wants Persian Gulf states to increase oil production to tame rising crude prices, partly caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Russian Opera Singer Netrebko Condemns War In Ukraine, Plans Return To Stage In May
Russian soprano Anna Netrebko has distanced herself from President Vladimir Putin and condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, stressing that she regrets that her past actions or statements "could have been misinterpreted."
The opera star, who resides in Austria, said on Facebook on March 30 that she wanted to set the record straight and did not support Putin.
"I expressly condemn the war against Ukraine and my thoughts are with the victims of this war and their families," she wrote.
Netrebko, 50, also said she was "not a member of any political party nor am I allied with any leader of Russia."
She said she has met Putin "only a handful of times" and these meetings were "most notably on the occasion of receiving awards" and at the Olympics opening ceremony.
"I have otherwise never received any financial support from the Russian government, and live and am a tax resident in Austria," Netrebko wrote, adding that she will resume performing in late May.
Netrebko announced earlier that she had decided to retire from concert life as her performances with the Bavarian State Opera in Munich, Germany, and Metropolitan Opera in New York were canceled after she refused to publicly distance herself from Putin in the wake of Russia's unprovoked full-scale attack against Ukraine that started on February 24.
The Metropolitan Opera in New York said it was not ready to revisit Netrebko's status.
"Having read Anna's statement, we're not prepared to change our position," said a statement from Met General Manager Peter Gelb. "If Anna demonstrates that she has truly and completely disassociated herself from Putin over the long term, I would be willing to have a conversation."
In the immediate wake of the Russian invasion, Netrebko said she opposed the war but stopped short of directly criticizing Putin -- something her latest statement also avoided.
In December 2014, Netrebko was in the center of a scandal over her decision to give a significant amount of money to Kremlin-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk region.
Netrebko's March 30 announcement comes amid sanctions imposed by the West on organizations and individuals supporting Putin and his associates over the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Russian conductor and Kremlin loyalist Valery Gergiyev -- the man who discovered Netrebko -- is another famous classical musician who paid a price for not taking a stand against Putin.
Gergiyev was fired on March 1 from his position as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic. The 68-year-old's dismissal came after he did not respond to demands by the orchestra that he distance himself from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
But other Russian stars have been vocal in their opposition to the war and have left the country.
Olga Smirnova, a principal dancer for the famed Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, left Russia for the Netherlands in protest of her country's unprovoked offensive against Ukraine.
Chulpan Khamatova, a prominent Russian actress known for roles in international films, has gone into exile in Latvia.
With reporting by AFP
U.S. Astronaut Returns From Record Stay On ISS In Russian Capsule With Two Cosmonauts
A U.S. astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have returned to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS), landing safely in Kazakhstan in a rare show of cooperation between the two countries whose relations have all but disintegrated over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
NASA's Mark Vande Hei and Russians Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov returned on a Soyuz capsule following customary procedures.
The flight had been closely watched for any signs that tensions over the war had spilled over into U.S.-Russian cooperation on the ISS.
Russian space agency Roskosmos broadcast the landing of the capsule near the city of Zhezqazghan on the Kazakh steppe.
"The crew is feeling good after landing, according to rescuers," Roskosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin wrote on Telegram.
Vande Hei, who logged a U.S. space-endurance record of 355 consecutive days in orbit, smiled and gave a thumbs-up sign after rescuers removed him from the capsule and medics checked his vital signs.
“Beautiful out here,” said Vande Hei, putting on a face mask and baseball cap.
The team of NASA doctors and other staff on hand for Vande Hei's return planned to fly immediately back to the United States with the 55-year-old astronaut.
His 355 days surpassed the previous 340-day record set by Scott Kelly in 2016, according to NASA. Kelly, who retired from NASA, has traded barbs with Rogozin, an avid supporter of the invasion, on Twitter.
It was the first space flight for Dubrov, 40, who was launched to the ISS with Vande Hei on April 9, 2021, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Shkaplerov, 50, who was ending his rotation as the latest ISS commander, is a veteran of four missions to the ISS. He arrived in October at the orbiting outpost for his latest stint.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Slovakia Tells Russia To Cut 35 Staff From Bratislava Embassy
Slovakia has told Russia it must cut 35 staff members at its embassy in Bratislava because of the actions of another Russian diplomat.
"This step is a necessary response to the continuation of activities of Russian Embassy staff that conflict with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, the interests of the Slovak Republic and efforts to develop partnerships with the Russian Federation," the Slovak Foreign Ministry said in a statement on March 30.
"In this context, we regret that, following the previous expulsions of Russian diplomats in the last two years, the Russian diplomatic mission has not shown any interest in operating correctly on our territory," it added.
Slovakia did not give details on the activities it found unacceptable, nor did it give a time frame for when the cuts must be made.
On March 14, Bratislava expelled three Russian Embassy staff members, citing information from Slovakia's secret service.
In announcing those expulsions, the Slovak Foreign Ministry "strongly" urged Russian Embassy representatives to "perform their activities in line with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Russia 'Taking Incredible Losses' In Ukraine, Senior U.S. Official Says2
'Military Brainwashing': Russian State TV Pulls Out The Stops To Sell Kremlin's Narrative On The War In Ukraine3
'I Saw My Mother Lying There, Burning': 15-Year-Old Boy Tries To Cope After Effort To Escape Russian Invasion4
Ukrainian Forces Recapture Eastern Town Near Russian Border5
Interview: Russia's 'Failure' Leads To The Next Phase Of The Ukraine War6
Putin Confronts Europe With Gas Ultimatum As Ukraine, Russia Due To Hold More Talks7
No To War: How Some Russians Are Protesting The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine8
LG Deletes Apps Of Current Time In Russia, Belarus In 'Disgraceful' Move9
Liberating Ukrainian Troops Find Kyiv Suburb A Wasteland10
Putin Signs Decree Creating Ruble Payment System For Russian Gas To Bolster Currency
Subscribe