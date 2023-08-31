News
RFE/RL Film Crew Escapes Injury After Vehicle Hit In Ukraine's East
A film crew working for RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service escaped injury after their vehicle came under rocket fire in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region on August 30. The incident involving the crew of two journalists and a driver took place as they were reporting near the front line of the Ukrainian military's ongoing counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces in Ukraine's east. Images published by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service showed that the vehicle sustained heavy damage, with its windows and tires blown out. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Vows To Stamp Out Corruption In Military Draft Process
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in his nightly video address on August 30 said authorities will crack down on corruption in the drafting of men for the country’s military service. Earlier this month, Zelenskiy made a move against corruption with the dismissal of all the heads of Ukraine’s regional military recruitment centers. Zelenskiy on August 11 said a review of the recruitment centers had revealed signs of professional abuse ranging from illegal enrichment to transporting draft-eligible men across the border despite a wartime ban.
Russia Vetoes UN Resolution On Mali Sanctions
Russia on August 30 vetoed a UN proposal to extend sanctions on military-run Mali, which has become a close partner of Russia's Wagner mercenaries. "Despite the fact that we repeatedly urged a constructive approach and a sensible compromise, the texts did not in any way take into consideration the concerns of the Malian side or the Russian Federation's position," Russian envoy Vasily Nebenzya said after casting the veto. The proposal called for an extension of sanctions, in force since 2017, until August 31, 2024. Moscow seeks to end sanctions. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
White House Says Putin, Kim Jong Un Traded Letters As Russia Looks For Munitions From North Korea
The White House said on August 30 that it has new intelligence which shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have swapped letters as Moscow looks to North Korea for munitions for its war in Ukraine. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby detailed the latest finding just weeks after the White House said it had determined that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a recent visit to Pyongyang called on North Korean officials to increase the sale of munitions to Moscow for its Ukraine war. He didn’t say how the intelligence was gathered. (AP)
Iran Bans Weightlifter For Life After Photo Shows Him With Israeli Rival
Iran on August 30 banned weightlifter Mustafa Radschaie Langrudi for life, claiming he acted "contrary to the ideals of the Islamic republic" when a photo of him by a medals stand showed him together with an athlete from Israel. Langrudi won two silver medals at the competition in the Polish city of Wieliczka where the picture was taken. In one photo, Langrudi and his Israeli rival are seen talking with smiling faces and holding hands. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Kosovo's President Lashes Out At Macron For Saying France May Review Visa-Free Travel For Kosovars
Kosovo’s president lashed out her French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on August 30 for saying that Paris may review visa-free EU travel rules in 2024 for Kosovo and Serbia over their stalled talks on normalizing ties. President Vjosa Osmani said any suspension of visa-free travel to the European Union for her country’s citizens would “kill the dialogue once and for all” with Serbia. EU lawmakers in April gave the green light for citizens from Kosovo to travel without visas for up to 90 days in six months in Europe’s 27-nation Schengen passport-free area, starting next year. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iranian Journalist Arrested Again On 'Propaganda' Charges
Iranian journalist Nazila Marofian, who was temporarily released from prison two weeks ago, was arrested again on August 30, the fourth time she has been detained. The Tasnim News Agency, which has ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, reported that Marofian was arrested on charges of spreading "propaganda." Marofian was first arrested late last year following the publication of her interview with Amjad Amini, the father of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini whose death in custody in September 2022 sparked widespread protests across the country. She was released from prison on August 13, but was immediately rearrested after posting a photo of herself without a compulsory hijab before being released again on August 16. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Former Belarusian Security Officer To Face Trial In Switzerland Over Abductions Of Politicians
Yury Harauski, a former member of Belarusian authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s special security forces, is set to face trial on September 19 in a Swiss court for allegedly participating in the abduction of Belarusian politicians in the late 1990s. In 2019, Harauski publicly declared his involvement in the unit that orchestrated disappearances of opposition politicians. Harauski claims he didn't participate in any killings. Lukashenka denied any official role in the disappearances. Harauski in 2018 applied for asylum in Switzerland, settling in St. Gallen, where the trial is set to be held. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Afghan Refugees In Iran Say Camps Filled With Misery As They Await Fate
Hundreds of Afghan migrants who fled to Iran say they are living in squalid camps located in the southeastern city of Zahedan, battling hunger and dehydration under relentless summer conditions as they wait for news about their return to Afghanistan.
Hundreds of thousands of Afghans are said to have migrated across the border since Taliban militants seized power in August 2021 following the hasty departure of international peacekeeping forces. The influx has come at a time when Tehran is already struggling with economic woes sparked by the imposition of drastic international sanctions over its nuclear program.
Taliban officials have said they seek the safe return of the refugees, but little movement on the issue has been made to address the situation as more and more people cross the border.
One pregnant woman in the Zahedan camp told RFERL’s Radio Azadi that, after a week in the camp, she is without steady access to water, food, or health services.
She and her family fled soon after the Taliban took power, and they have been moving around trying to find some stability. But a lack of legal documents and the harassment of her husband by Iranian police have left her with little hope other than to eventually return home.
"We are stuck inside the camp in Zahedan, and now we can't leave. There is no food, no water, we are about 500 people, young, old, and children, we are all stuck here in this hot weather and there is no one to help us," she said.
"We say we are going to Afghanistan and they [Iranian authorities] say go, but how? How? There is no solution, there is no hotel to stay at and we don't have a bus to go to Afghanistan."
While the refugees say conditions were never good at camps like the one in Zahedan, they have deteriorated in recent months and their treatment by local officials has also worsened, with many complaining of constant harassment.
International human rights groups have documented years of violations against Afghan refugees and migrants in Iran, including physical abuse, detention in unsanitary and inhumane conditions, forced payment for transportation and accommodation in camps, slave labor, and the separation of families.
In 2015, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a decree allowing all Afghan children to go to school. But Afghans are still denied many other basic services, including access to medical care, jobs, and housing.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Discovery Of Four Bodies Raises Official Death Toll To 21 In Tajik Flash Floods
Search and rescue teams in Tajikistan discovered the bodies of a woman and her newborn baby, along with two additional victims, on August 30, raising the official death toll from the flash floods that struck the country to 21. Intense rainfall in the Vazlob district of Dushanbe on August 27 triggered landslides and flash floods in areas surrounding the capital. Authorities have warned of the continued high risk of landslides and mudslides in the region. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service click here.
Russia, U.S. Separately Discuss Potential Alternatives To Black Sea Grain Deal
Russia and the United States separately discussed alternatives to the UN-brokered Black Sea grain deal, which fell apart last month after Moscow backed out of the arrangement aimed at allowing the safe passage of Ukrainian exports to world markets.
Citing a senior U.S. State Department official who briefed journalists, Reuters reported on August 30 that the United States and Romania are working to increase Ukraine's grain exports by way of the Danube River as one alternative to the failed Black Sea initiative.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Washington and Bucharest were studying the possibility of "potentially trying to double" grain exports that currently go through the Danube route.
"We are looking to support alternative routes: that is most prominently the Danube route. That route...stays within NATO territorial waters. So it's one that's very attractive for us because it keeps it into a more secure corridor," the official told reporters.
The official added that a meeting will be held in the next few weeks with Romanian and Moldovan officials to discuss how to maximize the Danube route.
Even as it discusses alternatives, the United States has also been supporting Ankara’s efforts to bring Moscow back into the original grain deal, the U.S. official added.
"We're not directly involved in the negotiations, but our teams are working closely with the UN and the Turks in support of trying to see it [the original deal] restart."
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on August 30 said he and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan plan to discuss a proposal by Moscow for an alternative to the Black Sea deal when they meet this week. Turkey also helped broker the original deal.
Under Moscow’s plan, Russia would send 1 million tons of grain to Turkey at a discounted rate – bolstered by financial support from Qatar -- to be processed in Turkey and sent to countries most in need.
Russia also said it would continue to view ships traveling to Ukraine in the region as potential military targets.
"We will again communicate to the Turkish side the Russian position...according to which following the completion of the [grain] deal, all ships going to Ukraine are considered to be potential carriers of military cargoes and involved in the conflict on the side of Kyiv," a Russian statement said.
Fidan in the past has said there was "no alternative" to the Black Sea grain deal.
"We know alternative routes are being sought [for grain shipments], but we see no alternative to the original initiative because they carry risks," Fidan told reporters on August 25 after meeting with Ukrainian leaders in Kyiv.
Russia’s withdrawal from the grain has worried many global leaders, saying the move would increase food insecurity in most vulnerable nations -- including many in Africa -- and raise prices worldwide.
The European Commission said Russia's efforts to block the shipping of Ukrainian grain in the Black Sea were creating difficulties among developing countries. Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis charged that Moscow was using "grain as a weapon."
Moscow quit the deal after accusing Western nations of blocking the exports of Russia's own grain and fertilizer products.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to travel to Russia soon to discussed the collapsed deal with the Kremlin.
With reporting by Reuters
Lawyer For Mahsa Amini's Family Faces 'Propaganda Against The System' Trial In Tehran
The trial has begun in Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court of Mohammad Saleh Nikbakht -- the famed lawyer for the family of the 22-year-old Iranian woman whose death in police custody has led to months of mass protests, local media reported on August 30.
The Iranian Etemaad newspaper reported that Nikbakht was notified on August 29 in an initial hearing that he faces charges of "propaganda against the system" stemming from having spoken to local and foreign media involving the “Mahsa Amini affair in particular."
The report said Nikbakht's lawyer urged for his acquittal, saying he had "only criticized the running of the country by the authorities."
If convicted, Nikbakht faces a prison term of one to three years.
Nikbakht has a long history of representing Iranian personalities in rights-related cases, including most recently that of the acclaimed filmmaker Jafar Panahi, who was released from prison days after going on a hunger strike to protest “the illegal and inhumane behavior" of Iran's judiciary and security apparatus.
Beyond the dispute over Amini's death, the lawyer's comments on a range of issues, from women's rights to motorcycle driving licenses to the treatment of Afghan migrants, have been cited as evidence of his alleged propaganda activities.
Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested while visiting Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s mandatory head-scarf law law, died in police custody nearly one year ago.
Nikbakht was vocal in media interviews, assailing the official findings on the cause of Amini's death, which authorities blamed on health issues.
Amini’s family and supporters rejected the official explanation, saying witnesses saw her being beaten when arrested.
Amini's death prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest, which continues, represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group has said the unrest led to the deaths of at least 587 people, including dozens of children and other youths.
The government, fearing a flare up in protests ahead of the first anniversary of Amini's death on September 16, has ramped up its crackdown against activists and families of those killed in the protests.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda and AFP
Kyrgyz Supreme Court Overturns Sentence Of Man Convicted For Fighting In Ukraine War
The Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan has reversed a verdict handed to Askar Kubanychbek -- who was convicted of mercenary activities over his involvement in Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine -- by a district court in Bishkek, which will now review the case. Approximately 10 Kyrgyz nationals have lost their lives fighting with Russian forces in Ukraine, officials said. The Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security has initiated two cases against these citizens based on the mercenaries' statute. Kyrgyz law forbids participation in an armed conflict for another country. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service click here.
Iranian Activists Detained In Gilan Reportedly Being Pressured To Make Confessions
The Iranian Intelligence Ministry is reportedly pressuring 12 women's rights activists detained in Gilan Province to make confessions to build fake cases against them as officials try to silence critics ahead of the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini next month.
Sources close to the activists told RFE/RL's Radio Farda on August 30 that, in the two weeks since their detention on trumped-up charges, pressure on the 12 women to confess to "fabricated scenarios" to prepare the ground for "severe sentencing is glaringly evident."
One source said some of the women have faced "intense interrogation pressure and physical abuse."
The 12 activists were arrested separately on August 16 by security and intelligence forces in the northern cities of Rasht, Fuman, Anzali, and Lahijan. Among those detained were Matin Yazdani, Forough Sami'nia, Yasmin Hashdari, Jelveh Javaheri, Zahra Dadres, Negin Rezaei, Shiva Shahsiah, and Vahehdeh Khoshsirat.
A day after their detention, the police commander of Gilan Province and the Gilan Intelligence Department accused them of "communicating with the families of protesters killed during the demonstrations and "inciting them," while also participating in "propaganda activities aimed at overthrowing" the country's leadership.
According to the sources, Sara Jahani, a pharmacist at the Burns Hospital in Rasht, was beaten by officers during her arrest due to her refusal to provide the password for her mobile phone.
Sisters Zahra and Zohreh Dadres also suffered physical abuse for the same reason, the sources said.
Iranian officials have repeatedly expressed concerns in recent weeks about the possibility of protests escalating as the anniversary approaches.
At least 500 people have been killed since protests broke out following the death of Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested while visiting Tehran for allegedly violating the country’s hijab law.
In addition, a man detained in Gilan Province at the same time, Hooman Taheri, has also been beaten multiple times while in detention, sources said.
The former student of Tehran’s Amirkabir University, was beaten "to the extent that one of his teeth was broken, his face severely swollen, and bruises and scratches are present on various parts of his body," the source said, adding that officials have prohibited Taheri from making phone calls and having visitors until the signs of the beatings have faded.
The protests in support of Amini began as a rebuke against the brutal enforcement of the mandatory head-scarf legislation, but soon snowballed into one of the most sustained demonstrations against Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Officials have blamed the West for inciting the protests and vowed to crack down even harder on the demonstrations.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Anti-War Activist Sentenced To Six Years In Prison For Internet Posts
A court in the Russian city of St. Petersburg sentenced anti-war activist Olga Smirnova to six years in prison on August 30 on a charge of spreading fake news about the armed forces. Smirnova was also banned from administering websites for three years. Prosecutors asked for a seven-year sentence. The 54-year-old activist of the Peaceful Resistance movement was arrested in May 2022. Investigators say she placed materials about Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine on the Internet that contradicted official Defense Ministry statements. Smirnova pleaded not guilty, and her lawyers say they intend to appeal the decision. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service click here.
Belarusian Arrested For 2021 Photo With Ukrainian, Georgian Flags In Background
A court in Belarus placed a man from the northern city of Novopolotsk in administrative arrest for 15 days for taking a photo of himself while on vacation in Georgia in 2021 against the backdrop of the Georgian and Ukrainian flags. He was charged with unauthorized picketing, the Viasna human rights center reported, adding that the photo was posted on social media on August 8, 2021, but the police only noticed it this year. The man, whose identity was not revealed, admitted taking the photo but said it was not a protest gesture since Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine started in February 2022. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Kyrgyzstan Repatriates Another 95 Women And Children From Syria
With the support of the United States, UNICEF, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, Kyrgyzstan repatriated 31 women and 64 children from northeast Syria on August 30, officials said. An earlier repatriation in February brought 18 women and 41 children back. In 2021, 79 Kyrgyz children were also brought from Syria. The nation has been addressing its citizens' involvement with radical groups in the Middle Eastern country since 2013-2015, when many moved to Syrian war zones. In 2018, authorities reported that around 850 Kyrgyz citizens went to war zones in Syria, 150 of whom died. Repatriation covers only women and children, not men. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service click here.
Montenegro Refuses To Extradite Former FSB Colonel To Russia
Montenegro has rejected Russia's extradition request for Dmitry Senin, a former officer for the Federal Security Service (FSB). Senin left Russia in 2017 to evade potential arrest in connection with a case involving his friend and relative, former Interior Ministry Colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko. He sought and obtained political asylum in Montenegro, citing fears of political persecution. Montenegro's decision to withhold extradition was based on Senin's alleged persecution for political reasons in Russia. Senin is currently facing trial in absentia for desertion and was internationally flagged as wanted in 2021 by Russian authorities. Senin faces up to seven years in prison in Russia if convicted. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Forest Fires Hit Russian Black Sea Resort Town
Forest fires have reached the town of Gelendzhik, one of Russia's most popular resort areas on the Black Sea, local officials said. The mayor of Gelendzhik, Aleksei Bogodistov, said in a Telegram post on August 30 that 441 people, more than 80 vehicles, and firefighting planes and helicopters had been deployed to fight the fires, which now cover 118 hectares. The fire started the night before near a safari park where animals -- including lions, tigers, and bears -- are kept. According to a park employee, the fire and smoke did not reach the animals. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Serbia Annuls Residence Permit Of Russian Anti-War Concert Organizer
Serbian authorities have canceled the residence permit of Yevgeny Irzhansky, a Russian citizen who organized concerts of anti-war bands and arts events in Serbia, the Belgrade-based expat NGO Russian Democratic Society announced on August 29, the latest in a series of harassment incidents targeting anti-war Russian expatriates.
Irzhansky has worked as an event organizer in Serbia since 2022 and recently received a Serbian residence permit, along with his wife.
On August 28, he was summoned to the Serbian Foreign Ministry and questioned by an employee about his activities as a concert organizer. The employee then left Irzhansky waiting and returned later to inform him that the residence permits had been canceled.
No reason was given for the annulment of the permits, but Irzhansky was given a paper to sign that indicated that he was a "threat to the national security of Serbia," the Russian Democratic Society told the media.
Irzhansky was given a week to leave Serbia and has been banned from entering the country for one year. He intends to appeal the decision, the Russian Democratic Society said.
Irzhansky told RFE/RL that his job, as well as his views on Russia's invasion of Ukraine are most likely the reason why the authorities in Serbia canceled his residence permit.
"Most of the Russian musicians are on the black list in Russia and most of them live outside of Russia because, if they appeared there, they would probably be imprisoned for their views on the war and on Putin," he said.
"And my views on this are clear, I am against Putin's policy inside and outside of Russia."
Other Russians who have been critical of the Kremlin or its conduct of the ongoing war in Ukraine have complained of being harassed by authorities in Serbia, whose president, Aleksandar Vucic, maintains good relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and has bucked EU pressure to join Western sanctions to punish the Kremlin for its unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Earlier this month, Natasha Tyshkevich, a former journalist for the Russian student magazine Doxa who has been publicly critical of Russian officials, accused Serbian authorities of imprisoning her for around 40 hours at Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade after refusing her entry to the country. She eventually flew back to her place of residence, Malta.
In July, Serbia denied an extension of the temporary residence permit of Russian anti-war activist Vladimir Volokhonsky less than two weeks after temporarily denying entry to Peter Nikitin, the Russian national with whom Volokhonsky helped establish the Russian Democratic Society, the Russian expat association that has grown to include tens of thousands of members since the start of the war.
Kyrgyz Authorities Ban TikTok Citing Effects On Child Development
The Kyrgyz Ministry of Culture has issued a directive to block the video-sharing app TikTok inside the Central Asian nation, citing appeals from NGOs over the social media platform's effects on the mental health of children amid concerns the government is taking moves to block free speech and the flow of information.
The ministry said on August 30 that it had directed the Digital Development Ministry to implement the law, given the application is lacking in user controls for children.
"It should be noted that TikTok engages users in a virtual realm of brief clips, and subsequent to viewing these clips, teenagers attempt to replicate certain actions depicted in these clips, some of which endanger their lives," the Culture Ministry said.
TikTok did not immediately respond to the move, but previously has said it has safeguards to moderate content and protect minors.
Access to information through social media and the general media has become a hot topic in Kyrgyzstan after a series of moves by the government that many argue are aimed at stifling free speech.
Earlier this week, the Kloop Media Public Foundation, an anti-corruption investigative website that has been critical of the Central Asian nation's government, said it had been informed that a move was taken aimed at suspending its operations in Kyrgyzstan due to its coverage.
As an independent media entity, it is known for publishing reports on corruption within various governmental bodies and providing training to Central Asian journalists in fact-checking and investigative techniques.
Human Rights Watch on August 30 urged Kyrgyz authorities to retract the application for the dissolution of Kloop, saying it "continues a repressive trend against freedom of expression in Kyrgyzstan."
“The lawsuit against Kloop Media is the most recent in a string of attacks on freedom of media and freedom of expression in Kyrgyzstan, all incompatible with the country’s international human rights obligations, as well as its status as a member of the UN Human Rights Council,” said Syinat Sultanalieva, Central Asia researcher at Human Rights Watch.
“Kyrgyz authorities should immediately withdraw the lawsuit and stop harassing independent media in the country.”
The HRW statement came a day after the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) made a similar call on the government to halt the move to liquidate Kloop.
Kyrgyzstan's civil society and independent press have been among the most robust in Central Asia, though the landscape has shifted due to an escalating government crackdown.
Efforts to regulate social media and bloggers persist, with some bloggers being arrested and constraints imposed on writing critical posts.
Over 20 individuals, including NGO leaders and activists, are currently facing trials on serious charges for their opposition to a contentious border agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan from the previous year.
The annual media-freedom rankings published by the Reporters Without Borders watchdog in July showed Kyrgyzstan falling 50 places to 122nd out of 180 countries.
U.S. Says Smuggler With Extremism Ties Helped Uzbeks Cross Into U.S. Via Mexico
The Biden administration says it detected and stopped a network attempting to smuggle people from Uzbekistan into the United States through its southern border and that at least one member of the network had links to a foreign terrorist group. U.S. officials do not believe the Uzbek nationals who used the smuggling network had any terrorist ties or were planning a terrorist attack, said a statement from the National Security Council. The statement did not specify the foreign terrorist group, but a U.S. official told The Associated Press that it was the Islamic State. To read the original story by Associated Press, click here.
Kremlin Says Prigozhin Crash Could Have Been 'Deliberate Crime' But Probe Continues
The Kremlin on August 30 said the mysterious plane crash that killed Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin could have been a “deliberate crime,” although it continued to say a probe by Russia’s Investigative Committee has not yet been completed.
"Since there are no conclusions, I can't tell you exactly. But it is obvious that there are different versions, among which one version is -- let's say, a deliberate crime,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russian news outlet RBC as saying.
Prigozhin, once a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, led a short-lived mutiny on June 24 that saw Wagner fighters seize the southern city of Rostov-on-Don and march to within 200 kilometers of Moscow.
Prigozhin called off the mutiny after an apparent deal with Putin that was said to have guaranteed his safety, but the Russian president nevertheless denounced the insurrection as a “stab in the back” and vowed to punish all "traitors" involved.
The suspicious nature of the plane crash -- which also killed top Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin -- has led many people to speculate that Putin was behind the incident.
The Kremlin has denied any connection to the crash.
The White House came close on August 29 to declaring that the Kremlin was responsible for the crash.
"We all know that the Kremlin has a long history of killing opponents," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. "It's very clear what happened here."
Earlier on August 30, Russia said it had informed Brazil that its help in the probe of the crash of the Brazilian-made Embraer Legacy 600 jet would not be needed "at the moment."
Brazil's aircraft investigation authority (CENIPA) had said it would join an investigation if it were asked and if the probe were held under international rules. The Legacy 600 has a good safety record.
Russia is not obligated to accept outside help, but internationally accepted procedures generally call for the manufacturer of an aircraft to be involved in any crash investigation.
Reuters quoted former U.S. plane crash investigator Jeff Guzzetti as saying Moscow should accept help from Brazil, even if it only participates remotely. "If they don't, then this is a sure sign that the investigation will not be transparent," he said.
Prigozhin, 62, was buried was buried outside of St. Petersburg, his hometown, on August 29 in a private ceremony.
With reporting by Reuters
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Remanded In Jail Over Leaked Documents
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was on August 30 remanded in jail over a leaked documents case, extending his detention despite the suspension of his prison term for graft a day earlier. Khan has been tangled in a slew of legal cases he says are politically motivated since being ousted from power last year. "Imran Khan's judicial remand in the Cipher case has been extended for 14 days," Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar told AFP after the hearing. On August 29, another court suspended Khan's three-year prison term for graft handed down early in August -- a judgment that kept him from contesting upcoming elections. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Six Ukrainian Soldiers Killed As Helicopters Crash In East Amid Stepped-Up Attacks
Six Ukrainian soldiers were reported killed in a crash of two helicopters in the east of the country amid reports that Kyiv has stepped up attacks to unprecedented levels inside Russia and in the south of Ukraine.
Ukrainska Pravda reported on August 30 that the incident involved two Mi-8 helicopters near the frontline town of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region on August 29.
A military spokesman confirmed the deaths to public broadcaster Suspilne but provided no details.
Some media reports said the incident occurred near Bakhmut, the Ukrainian town captured by Russian forces and the scene of continued heavy fighting.
The report comes as Ukraine appeared to increase drone attacks inside Russia, along with its drive in the south in the direction of the occupied Crimean Peninsula.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Moscow officials on August 30 reported what they said was one of the largest Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian soil since the start of the war, with the reported strikes prompting Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to say that the attacks "will not go unpunished."
The most devastating strike was reported in the western region of Pskov, some 660 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, where suspected Ukrainian drones struck a military airfield that houses military and civilian aircraft, destroying four giant Ilyushin-76 military transport planes, regional officials and the Russian state news agency TASS reported.
Regional Governor Mikhail Vedernikov posted on Telegram a short video in which a blast can be heard and a major fire can be seen over the Khresty airfield, leading to a suspension of airport operations.
Residents of the city reported explosions and gunfire overnight on August 30.
Vedernikov later said that an inspection of civilian infrastructure of the airport had been completed and that the facility would resume normal operations on August 31.
The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of Ukraine's Defense Ministry on August 30 confirmed that four transport planes have been destroyed in Pskov, without directly claiming Ukraine's responsibility for the attack.
"We confirm the destruction of four units of enemy Il-76 transport aircraft. This means that the damage inflicted does not allow the aircraft to be repaired and returned to action. They are used to transport occupying forces and their equipment. There is also information about damage to several more units," HUR spokesman Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian media.
Explosions were also reported in the Russian regions of Bryansk, Kaluga, Orlov, Ryazan, and Moscow.
Ukrainian drones attempted an attack on a TV tower in the Bryansk region, regional Governor Aleksandr Bogomaz said, adding that there were no victims.
Two Moscow airports -- Domodedovo and Vnukovo -- were briefly closed.
In Russia-annexed Crimea, a drone attack was carried out on Sevastopol Moscow-installed regional Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram, without giving other details.
The Russian military also said that one of its planes destroyed four Ukrainian attack vessels carrying some 50 troops in an operation on the Black Sea.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian military officials would probe how the drone attacks were carried out "in order to take appropriate measures to prevent these situations in the future.”
The reports could not be independently verified, and Ukraine's Command of the Special Operations Forces mocked the claim in a Facebook post, calling it fake and warning that "to trust the Russians is to disrespect oneself."
Meanwhile, EU policy chief Josep Borrell urged member nations to order more ammunition for Kyiv to help the bloc reach a March goal of providing 1 million artillery shells within 12 months at a cost of about $2.18 billion.
"Now it is [left] to the member states to pass concrete orders inside these framework agreements with the industry," Borrell told reporters after an informal EU defense ministers meeting in the Spanish city of Toledo.
Even with the stepped-up Ukrainian attacks, the capital, Kyiv, also took new deadly hits.
A Russian attack killed at least two people and wounded three others, said Serhiy Popko, the head of the capital's military administration, adding that it was the most powerful on the city since spring.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the two people that were killed were security guards at an enterprise in the city's Shevchenkivskiy district.
The attack damaged several houses as well in the capital and also hit a cemetery, where it ignited a fire, authorities said.
In the northeastern region of Sumy bordering Russia, an 82-year-old woman was killed when a Russian shell struck her house in the village of Shalyhyne, the regional prosecutor's office reported on August 30.
In the Zhytomyr region, wreckage from fallen drones caused damage to railway infrastructure, regional Governor Vitaliy Bunechko said.
Ukrainian Commander in Chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy said that a total of 28 cruise missiles and 16 drones were launched by Russian forces in the latest attack on Ukraine. All cruise missiles and 15 Iranian-made drones were shot down by the Ukrainian air defense, Zaluzhniy wrote on Facebook.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces continued their offensive operation on the axis of the strategic southern city of Melitopol, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said on August 30. It said that a total of 35 combat clashes occurred along the front line over the past 24 hours.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
