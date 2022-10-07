The Reluctant Soloist: Ukrainian Refugee Rocker Katya Gapochka Forges A New Future In Prague
A Ukrainian rock singer who was forced flee Kyiv at the start of Russia's invasion of her country has been embraced by audiences and musicians in the Czech Republic. Katya Gapochka was invited to open for the veteran Czech band Lucie on their European tour. As a refugee rocker, Gapochka has recorded a new solo album and is using her new-found fame to raise awareness of Ukraine's urgent need for humanitarian aid.