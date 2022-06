In an interview with RFE/RL ahead of a concert in Tbilisi, Ukrainian rock star and activist Svyatoslav Vakarchuk spoke about Russia's invasion of his country and its impact on the artist's work and daily life. Vakarchuk had also been a member of Ukraine's parliament but gave up his seat in 2020. His Okean Elzy group was in Georgia on June 26 as part of their world tour, the first since the start of the war in Ukraine.