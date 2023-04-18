Soviet-Afghan War Veteran Uses U.S. Stinger Missiles Against Russian Jets In Ukraine

During the Soviet Union's war in Afghanistan in 1979-1989, Serhiy Titunov's job as a soldier was finding and seizing U.S.-made Stinger missiles that were being used by Afghan mujahedin resistance. The then-new technology was wreaking havoc against Soviet aircraft. Now Titunov is fighting on the side of Ukraine, using his experience with shoulder-fired rockets to target Russian aircraft himself. A volunteer for Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, he is training a new generation in using the Stingers effectively.