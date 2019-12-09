Ukraine, Russia Agree On Full Cease-Fire, 'All For All' Prisoner Swap By End Of 2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on December 9 agreed to “commit to a full and comprehensive implementation” of a cease-fire in eastern Ukraine by the end of 2019, a joint communique says.



Following more than eight hours of talks between the leaders of France, Germany, Ukraine, and Russia in Paris designed to revive a road map for achieving peace in the Donbas war between Ukrainian and Kremlin-backed forces, the sides agreed to aim for an “an all for all” prisoner exchange by the end of the year.



"The sides commit to a full and comprehensive implementation of the ceasefire, strengthened by the implementation of all necessary ceasefire support measures, before the end of the year 2019," the communique said.



Three additional “disengagement areas” will be sought with the “aim of disengaging forces and equipment by the end of March 2020," the document reads.



Before the talks in Paris, Ukrainian and Moscow-backed military forces had earlier withdrawn from three flash points along the front line in eastern Ukraine where a war is in its sixth year and which has killed more than 13,000 people.



“Yes, we can speak of a thaw in relations,” Putin said at a news conference after the talks.



Speaking at the same news conference after midnight local time, Zelesnkiy said “it was good to unblock dialogue.”



He added that the issue of gas transit had also been “unblocked” regarding Ukraine’s 10-year contract with Russia that expires at the end of the year.



However, Putin and Zelenskiy, who met for the first time face-to-face, had failed to resolve crucial issues such as a timeline for local elections in eastern Ukraine and the borders in the region that Kyiv doesn’t control.



Efforts would revive to remove mines in the war zone, the communique stated.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel emphasized the need to expand the mandate for monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).



The communique reinforced the OSCE’s right to have “access throughout Ukraine” while Merkel promoted the idea of having the group’s monitors observe “24 hours a day, seven days a week.”



Within 30 days, support should be given to have additional “new crossing points” for civilians along the front line, the document reads.



Additionally, leaders of the four countries agreed to meet in the same format “within four months" to discuss "political and security conditions" concerning the conduct of local elections in eastern Ukraine.



Still, Zelenskiy said he regretted that very little had been achieved during talks to end the Donbas conflict.

"Many questions were tackled, and my counterparts have said it is a very good result for a first meeting. But I will be honest -- it is very little, I wanted to resolve a larger number of problems," he said.



The last time the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine met to discuss the conflict was in October 2016.