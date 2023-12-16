News
Air Assaults Persist, Including On Kyiv, As Zelenskiy Preps Ukrainians For 'Active' Weeks Ahead
Russia and Ukraine each claimed on December 15 and 16 to have downed dozens of the other's attack drones above Ukrainian territory in Russian-occupied Crimea and other parts of southern and eastern Ukraine but also in Kyiv, with Ukraine saying the Russian attacks were aimed at many civilian targets.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was determined to mobilize support and "work with partners to preserve unity in the defense of Ukraine" amid mounting challenges to U.S. and European funding in the 22nd month since Russia's unprovoked full-scale invasion began.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko advised residents to stay in shelters as air defenses around the capital fired at multiple waves of incoming UAVs late on December 15.
The head of Kyiv's military administration, Serhiy Popko, later said there were no casualties and limited damage in the city.
Drone attacks in Russia's border regions have become more frequent, and Moscow and its outer suburbs also have been targeted.
Russian forces launch drone strikes almost daily on Ukrainian towns and cities. Massive drone attacks were launched on southern Ukraine this week, and ballistic missiles were fired at Kyiv, wounding dozens of people.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on December 15 that its forces had downed 26 Ukrainian attack drones over occupied Crimea.
Explosions from air defenses sounded in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, the Moscow-appointed governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said.
The Ukrainian General Staff said it had destroyed 31 of 32 Russian attack drones overnight.
The most intense fighting is still grinding on in much of eastern and southeastern Ukraine.
The General Staff said a monthslong Russian effort to encircle the eastern city of Avdiyivka, in Donetsk, was continuing but said Ukrainian troops were "standing their ground."
It also said Ukraine's forces were still holding positions on the left bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region.
RFE/RL cannot independently confirm accounts by either side in areas of the heaviest fighting.
WATCH: As Russian forces battle for the industrial city of Avdiyivka in Ukraine's Donetsk region, members of a Ukrainian unit to the north say they've slowly gained territory. The fighting has taken a heavy toll as soldiers hold their positions from flooded trenches.
In one of his regular wartime video addresses, Zelenskiy told Ukrainians that efforts were being planned for January, hinting at Kyiv's eagerness to see breakthroughs in stalled U.S. and EU initiatives to provide tens of billions of dollars in additional war funding and aid.
"The coming weeks will also be active in our foreign policy," Zelenskiy said, "and we have already begun planning activities for January."
"We will do our best to make sure that Ukraine is strong and that next year we can all be confident -- confident in defense support, macro-financial support, and political support," he said.
EU leaders used an agreed loophole at a two-day summit on December 14-15 to skirt Hungarian opposition to start accession talks with Ukraine, but Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is still blocking Ukraine funding and has warned he can still "slam the brakes" on Ukraine's membership path.
Russian President Vladimir Putin used an annual TV appearance this week to repeat his commitment to his talking points about the Kremlin's "special military operation" in Ukraine, as he confirmed a bid to cement himself a fifth term in office in a presidential vote set for March.
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
Ukraine Puts Head Of Russian Orthodox Church On 'Wanted' List
Ukraine's Interior Ministry on December 15 placed the head of Russia's Orthodox Church, a backer of the Kremlin's 21-month-old war against Kyiv, on a wanted list after security services accused him of abetting the conflict. The measure is purely symbolic as Patriarch Kirill is in Russia and under no threat of arrest. It was the latest step in Ukraine's campaign to uproot the influence of priests it alleges maintain close links to Russia and subvert Ukrainian society. A Ukrainian ministry post identified Kirill by name and described him as "an individual in hiding from the bodies of pretrial investigation."
Europe Must Rearm As New Threats Loom, German Defense Minister Says
Europe must race to ensure it can better defend itself as new military threats could emerge by the end of the decade even as the focus of security ally the United States shifts toward the Indo-Pacfic, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said. Russia is hiking its weapons production considerably to sustain its invasion of Ukraine, while also threatening the Baltic states, Georgia, and Moldova, Pistorius told Welt am Sonntag. "We Europeans must engage more to ensure security on our own continent," said Pistorius, noting, however, that it would take time for the region to increase its own weapons production.
EU, Von Der Leyen Seeking 'Potential Alternatives' On Ukraine Aid Amid Hungary Veto
EU leaders expressed confidence on December 15 that they would clear a large package of aid for Ukraine early in 2024, despite a veto by Hungary. All 27 EU states except Hungary agreed a day earlier to start accession talks with Ukraine despite its invasion by Russia. But Budapest has linked EU budget negotiations -- including 50 billion euros ($55 billion) in new aid for Ukraine -- with frozen EU funds for Hungary. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, "It is now also necessary to work on potential alternatives to have an operational solution in case...unanimity is not possible."
Iran Reports Execution Of Alleged Mossad Agent
Iran's official IRNA news agency says an alleged agent of the Israeli intelligence service Mossad was executed in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province on December 16, without naming the individual or detailing the allegations. It claimed that "this person communicated with foreign services, including Mossad, collecting classified information, and with participation with associates, provided documents to foreign services, including the Mossad." Iranian officials frequently accuse outside powers of interfering in Iranian affairs, and judicial processes in Iran are often untransparent. A day earlier, police in Sistan-Baluchistan said 11 officers were killed in a "terrorist" attack on a police station.
- By AP
Albania Returns 20 Stolen Icons To North Macedonia
Albania has returned 20 icons to North Macedonia that were stolen a decade ago. Albanian Culture Minister Elva Margariti said the return showed Albania’s commitment to the fight against the trafficking of “cultural inheritance objects.” The icons were handed over at a ceremony on December 15 in Tirana with the prime minister of North Macedonia and the head of the Orthodox Church in North Macedonia in attendance. The cargo arrived later at the National Museum in North Macedonia’s capital, Skopje, where the icons were unpacked and briefly presented to the public.
Kyiv's Antiaircraft Units Engage As Late-Night Drone Attack Launched On Capital
Ukrainian air-defense units fired at Russian drones over Kyiv late on December 15, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, advising residents of the Ukrainian capital to stay in shelters.
"Another group of UAVs is moving towards Kyiv. At present, the work of air defense can be heard on the left bank of the capital in the Darnytskiy district," he said on Telegram.
Witnesses quoted by Reuters said explosions resounded in the city as antiaircraft units went into operation.
The witnesses said air-raid sirens went off on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River, but on the opposite bank police warned residents of the air-raid alert through loudspeakers.
Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's city military administration, said air-defense units were operating in the suburbs of the capital.
Earlier on December 15, the Russian Defense Ministry said Russian antiaircraft units destroyed dozens of Ukrainian drones over the Crimean Peninsula and the border region of Kursk.
A ministry statement on Telegram said the interceptions over Crimea took place between 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. local time.
Over the two-hour period, 26 drones were shot down over the peninsula, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, the ministry said, without saying if there were any victims or damage.
An earlier statement from the ministry said six drones targeting "installations on Russian territory" had been shot down in the Kursk region without giving further details.
Kursk Governor Roman Starovoit confirmed on Telegram that an attack had occurred in the region and told residents in the area to "stay calm."
In a separate statement, the Russia-installed governor of the part of the Kherson region held by Moscow, Vladimir Saldo, reported that Russian antiaircraft units downed at least 15 aerial targets near the city of Henichesk.
Saldo said on Telegram that fragments from the downed objects fell to the ground.
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the reported attacks. The statements could not be independently verified.
Drone attacks in Russia's border regions have become more frequent, and Moscow and its outer suburbs also have been targeted, while Russian forces launch drone strikes almost daily on Ukrainian towns and cities. Massive drone attacks were launched on southern Ukraine this week, and ballistic missiles were fired at Kyiv, wounding dozens of people.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Russian troops launched two missile strikes and 11 air strikes and shelled Ukrainian positions and civilian objects 17 times with rocket launchers during the day on December 15. Ukraine’s air-defense forces shot down one Kh-59 guided missile, the General Staff said in its evening summary.
There were 82 combat clashes on the front line, the General Staff said, noting that Ukrainian troops repelled eight Russian attacks near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region and others in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and that fighting continued in the Bakhmut area.
The General Staff said Ukrainian forces had carried out seven air strikes on Russian personnel and equipment concentrations and six missile strikes on Russian military targets. The battlefield reports could not be independently verified.
According to British intelligence, the Russian military is trying to capture the city of Maryinka to "further advance to the west towards Kurakhovo, but a breakthrough is extremely unlikely."
The battle-ravaged town of Maryinka has been on the front line since the invasion began, and fighting continues among the ruins almost daily.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Georgia, Moldova Celebrate EU Decisions To Advance Their Membership Bids
TBILISI -- Thousands of people filled a main square in Tbilisi on December 15 for a celebration of a decision by EU leaders to grant Georgia candidate status for membership in the 27-nation bloc.
The EU announced the decision to grant candidacy status to Georgia and open membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on December 14, the first day of an EU summit in Brussels.
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili spoke at the government-sponsored celebration in Tbilisi, calling the decision historic and congratulating Georgian citizens on achieving the status.
"This historic victory belongs to you, our invincible, proud, freedom-loving Georgian people,” Gharibashvili told the crowd on Freedom Square. “We won this victory together.”
He said that meeting the criteria to achieve candidate status was not easy and required Georgia to go “through a lot of trials,” but the country persevered.
“December 14 and today will go down in the history of Georgia as a proud and worthy Georgian day of well-deserved victory. From today, Georgia has become a European country," Gharibashvili said.
The prime minister also thanked European and American allies and other supporters, saying Georgia must prepare for the even bigger victory of becoming an EU member.
“By God's will, we should be able to unite our country and fulfill the main dream of every Georgian and every citizen living in this land, to live in a united, strong European state,” he said.
EU Ambassador to Georgia Pavel Herchinsky also addressed the crowd, saying the ultimate goal was membership in the European Union.
Herchinskiy noted the roles of Georgia’s political leaders, civil servants, civil society, and the media in achieving the country's candidate status.
“But, first of all, I congratulate the people of Georgia, who faithfully support the integration into the European Union,” he said. “The voice of the population of Georgia is clearly heard in the European Union.”
Earlier on December 15, lawmakers in both the Georgian and Moldovan parliaments waved EU flags and played the bloc's anthem at their opening sessions.
Moldova’s President Maia Sandu invited citizens to a pro-European gathering scheduled for December 17 in Chisinau to herald what she described as a “historic step for the destiny of our country.”
Moldova's pro-Western Prime Minister Dorin Recean echoed Sandu, saying “Moldova is European" and "our future is in the EU.”
With reporting by AP
Ukraine Sets Increasing Domestic Weapons Production As Goal For 2024
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's main goal next year is boosting domestic weapons production, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on December 15, highlighting Ukraine's efforts to produce more of its own weapons in the face of uncertainty over deliveries from Western allies.
“The focus of our team's work is the localization of weapons production in Ukraine, creating joint companies, engaging investments in the defense industry with our allies,” Umerov said on Facebook.
Umerov noted that earlier this week he met with representatives of some of Britain’s largest defense manufacturers at a joint Ukrainian-British defense industry conference in Kyiv.
He said Ukraine is “interested in direct deals with British manufacturers,” urging them to use current conditions, including the ability to test samples in battle and receive quick feedback from the military, “for transparent and effective cooperation with Ukrainian manufacturers.”
Next year’s budget includes 255 billion hryvnyas ($6.8 billion) allocated to the Defense Ministry for "weapons, military equipment, and ammunition," he noted, saying that Ukraine plans not only to create and develop technologies, but also to scale them.
Ukrainian forces have largely depended on Western allies to provide arms and other aid for the battlefield thus far. But aid from the United States is close to running out, according to the White House, which in recent weeks has implored Republicans in the U.S. Congress to pass a proposal for an estimated $60 billion in aid to last Ukraine well into 2024.
U.S. lawmakers began leaving Washington on December 14 without reaching a deal on the package.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who visited Washington earlier this week to encourage lawmakers to pass the legislation, said that, without the help of allies, Ukraine will have to fight Russia on its own as it did at the beginning of the invasion in 2022.
Zelenskiy also has said Ukraine does not want to rely solely on military aid from allies and aims to become a donor of security for its neighbors in the future.
To further that goal, Ukraine hosted an international defense industry forum in September that drew more than 250 Western weapons producers, and last week a joint Ukraine-U.S. defense conference was held in Washington.
Ukraine previously reached an agreement with two American firms to jointly manufacture 155-millimeter artillery shells and in October set up a joint defense venture with German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall to service and repair Western weapons.
With reporting by Reuters
Poland Scraps Probe Into 2010 Air Crash That Killed President
Poland's new government on December 15 disbanded the controversial commission that had been investigating the Smolensk plane crash that killed then-President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others in 2010. The commission was created in 2016 by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Lech's twin brother, with the express goal of pinning blame for the crash on Russia, though it never presented any convincing evidence. The brothers' Law and Justice (PiS) party questioned the findings of an official inquest that the accident was caused by human error and bad weather. Jaroslaw Kaczynski was the PiS party's leader when the commission was formed.
Netherlands Lifts Its Objection To Bulgaria Joining Schengen Zone
The Netherlands has agreed to Bulgaria joining Europe's passport-free Schengen zone, the Dutch Justice Ministry said on December 15, ending its long-held opposition to the move. The Netherlands previously opposed granting access to the Eastern European country over concerns about corruption and migration, but the ministry now says Bulgaria meets conditions to join Schengen. Austria still opposes Bulgaria joining the world's largest passport-free area, though it said on December 11 that it was willing to give some ground by allowing plane travel in exchange for tighter security at the EU's external border.
Oil Workers In Kazakhstan's Volatile West Continue Hunger Strike
ZHETYBAI, Kazakhstan -- Hundreds of workers from the West Oil Software company in Kazakhstan’s volatile western region of Manghystau are continuing with a hunger strike they started on December 11, despite increasing pressure from authorities on the eve of the Central Asian nation's Independence Day.
Representatives of the strikers said on December 15 that security forces and riot police have surrounded them while management officials are threatening to fire them if they continue the strike.
Some 500 workers are still picketing the company's headquarters in freezing cold temperatures, demanding the integration of their salary payment system into that of the national KazMunaiGas energy corporation as well as the renewal of their work and technical equipment.
West Oil Software provides transport services for oil and gas companies in the region.
The workers' strike and protest have continued even after the management on December 13 fired seven strikers and a local court declared the strike illegal.
Kazakh authorities have for years been very sensitive about protests by oil workers in the Manghystau region, especially around Independence Day which is celebrated on December 16.
In December 2021, protests in the region's restive town of Zhanaozen triggered by fuel price hikes led to unprecedented nationwide unrest in January last year that left at least 238 people dead, including 19 law enforcement officers.
WATCH: Kazakh Unrest In January 2022
On December 16, 2011, in Zhanaozen, police opened fire at protesting oil workers, killing at least 16 people there and another person in the nearby town of Shetpe.
Kazakh Independence Day also coincides with the date of of anti-Kremlin youth demonstrations in 1986, known as Zheltoqsan, in the nation's largest city, Almaty. These protests erupted after Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev replaced Kazakhstan's long-term ruler, Dinmukhammed Qonaev, with Gennady Kolbin, an ethnic Russian sent by Moscow to head the then-Soviet republic.
Demonstrations against the appointment were repressed violently by Soviet authorities. Hundreds of people are believed to have been killed, although officially only several people were said to have lost their lives during the demonstrations that lasted for three days.
Police in Almaty announced on December 15 that its units had beefed up security in the city "to prevent possible lawlessness and crimes" during Independence Day celebrations.
The #NotExtremists Telegram channel, which monitors human rights violations in Kazakhstan, said on December 15 that at least eight noted activists had been either handed jail terms of between 15 and 25 days on administrative charges or charged with administrative misdemeanors.
With reporting by Vlast
U.S. Envoy Visits Wall Street Journal Reporter Held In Moscow
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow said on December 15 that Ambassador Lynne Tracy had visited Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen detained in Russia on spying charges. "He remains upbeat and thanks his family, friends and everyone who has been following his plight for over 250 days for their support," the embassy said. Tracy's visit comes one day after a Moscow court upheld a ruling to keep Gershkovich, 32, in custody at least until January 30, pending a trial. Gershkovich was arrested in March on espionage charges that he denies.
Authorities In Kazakhstan's Zhambyl Region Announce State Of Emergency Due To Heavy Snows
Authorities in Kazakhstan's southern region of Zhambyl introduced a state of emergency in two districts on December 15 due to ongoing heavy snowfalls and blizzards in the region bordering Kyrgyzstan. The snowfalls that started on December 12 led to the closure of major highways and roads, while some 9,000 people have been left without electricity. Eleven trains with thousands of passengers on board have been stuck on snow-covered railways. Kyrgyzstan's Emergency Ministry said on December 15 that a rescue team had been sent to Kazakhstan to help Kazakh authorities evacuate some 150 Kyrgyz nationals stuck in cars on highways there. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Mother Who Protested Son's Death During Iran Unrest To Start 13-Year Prison Sentence
Mahsa Yazdani, the mother of a young man killed during last year's nationwide unrest, has been summoned by the Iranian judiciary to serve a prison sentence for comments she made on social media over the killing of her son by government forces.
Yazdani was handed a 13-year prison term by the first branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Court in the northern city of Sari after being convicted on charges including "propaganda activities against the system" and "insulting the leadership" for her comments.
Yazdani announced on her Instagram account on December 14 that she was given three days to show up for the commencement of her sentence after an appeals court last month rejected her appeal.
Yazdani's son, Mohammad Javad Zahedi, was 20 years old when he was fatally shot by government forces in the northern Iranian city of Sari. Following his death, Yazdani expressed her grief on social media, writing, "I am broken, this loss has driven me insane, a curse on the entire regime."
Zahedi was one of hundreds of casualties during protests that erupted following the death of Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained for an alleged head-scarf violation. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The sentence against Zahedi's mother underscores the Iranian regime's unrelenting stance against criticism related to the protests, which erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini in September last year.
Amini's death while in police custody sparked widespread outrage and demonstrations against the government's policies, particularly those concerning women's rights and overall freedoms.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed or arrested in the nationwide protests have been on the rise in recent months after the first anniversary of the deaths of many protesters, as well as Amini.
The government has been accused of stepping up the pressure on the victims' families through collective arrests and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies with the aim of keeping them from commemorating the lives of their loved ones, which the government fears will trigger more unrest.
International human rights organizations have condemned Iran's actions, with Amnesty International saying that Iranian authorities' efforts to obstruct justice and exacerbate the suffering of the families of the deceased have "no bounds."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Publisher, Stores Drop Writers Over Pro-Ukraine Comments
One of Russia's largest book publishers and the country's biggest bookstore chain said on December 15 they were dropping two prominent Russian writers over pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian comments. Both authors made the comments in phone calls with video bloggers and comedians who have made careers of embarrassing Kremlin foes. Author Dmitry Bykov said although he regretted the killing of Russians in the Ukrainian conflict, he couldn't blame the Ukrainian leadership. Grigory Chkhartishvili, known under the pen name Boris Akunin, described Russia as a threat to the world and said he had no qualms about Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian cities.
Man Sentenced To 14 Years On A Charge Of Murder During 2019 Protests In Iran
An Iranian who was arrested in 2019 in the southwestern city of Mahshahr during nationwide protests and was initially condemned to death has been sentenced to 14 years in prison by a court in Khuzestan Province on charges that included murder and possession of weapons, his lawyer, Feresteh Tabanian said on X, formerly Twitter.
Observers say the sentence was issued despite the absence of incriminating evidence or a confession by Abbas Deris regarding the murder of police officer Reza Sayyadi during the protests.
In December last year, an Islamic Revolutionary Court initially sentenced Deris to death and the decision was upheld by Iran's Supreme Court. However, in August, in an unprecedented twist, the sentence was turned into a Qisas, or "retaliation in kind," a form of Islamic retributive justice.
Amid unrest triggered by the September 2022 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in detention for a violation of Iran's dress code Iran has seen a jump in capital punishment sentences issued following what human rights groups and Western governments have described as "sham" trials.
The reexamination of Deris's sentence came amid a sustained social media campaign and public outcry, with Deris's family, including his children, making appeals for the annulment of his execution. Deris's wife has died in the meantime, following a stroke apparently caused by stress.
Thousands of Iranians took to the streets in more than 100 cities and towns in November 2019 to protest the government's sudden decision to raise gas prices. The unrest quickly turned political, with many chanting slogans against the Islamic regime and its leaders.
The Norway-based group Iran Human Rights has confirmed the death of 324 people, including 14 children, during the protests. Reuters, however, estimates that the actual number of people killed was around 1,500.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Pakistan's Media Ban On Imran Khan Trial Raises Transparency Concerns
A Pakistan court has banned media from reporting on proceedings in a closed-door trial of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of leaking state secrets, raising concerns about transparency ahead of national elections in February. The 71-year-old former cricket star has been at the center of a political crisis since his ouster from office in 2022. Khan won the last general election in 2018, a victory his opponents say he achieved with the help of the military, which often plays an outsized role in making and breaking Pakistan governments.
Jailed Kazakh Journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim's Pretrial Detention Extended
Ghalym Nurpeisov, a lawyer for jailed Kazakh journalist Duman Mukhammedkarim, said on December 15 that his client’s pretrial detention was extended by at least one month. Mukhammedkarim, whose Ne Deidi? (What Do They Say?) YouTube channel is very popular in Kazakhstan, was sent to pretrial detention in June on suspicion of financing an extremist group and participation in the activities of the banned opposition Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan movement, charges that he and his supporters have said are politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Village Council Member Detonates Grenades During Meeting In Ukraine's Zakarpattya, Killing One, Wounding Dozens
A Ukrainian police spokeswoman told RFE/RL on December 15 that one person was killed when a local councillor in Keretsky, a village in the western Zakarpattya region, "detonated grenades" during a council session. Twelve people, including the attacker, were wounded, spokeswoman Anna Dan added. Police reported later that the number of wounded people is 26, six of whom are in serious condition. The attacker's motive was not immediately clear. Investigators are at the site working with witnesses, Dan said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Belarusian University Docent Detained On Unspecified Charges Amid Crackdown
Belarusian police detained docent Alyaksey Semyantsou of the Belarusian State University on December 15 on unspecified charges amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent, independent media, and democratic institutions. Government-controlled Kniga GU BAZA Telegram channel published a video showing Semyantsou "confessing" to distributing "fake" news about developments in Belarus and taking part in mass rallies against authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka in 2020. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Kazakh Opposition Party Attempts To Get Registered For The 21st Time
Leading activists of Algha Kazakhstan (Forward Kazakhstan) opposition party on December 15 filed a new registration request with the Justice Ministry after their 20 previous attempts to legalize the party were rejected. One of the activists, Amangeldi Zhakhin, told reporters in Astana that the previous 20 attempts at registration were rejected by authorities over the past 18 months. Last month, the leader of the party, Marat Zhylanbaev was sentenced to seven years in prison on extremism charges that he and his supporters have rejected as politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kazakh Activist Sentenced To 25 Days In Jail For Calling For Unsanctioned Rally
A court in Kazakhstan's western city of Oral on December 14 sentenced local activist Marua Eskendirova to 25 days in jail after finding her guilty of calling for an anti-government rally. The charge stemmed from posts on Eskendirova's social network account calling for protests against the policies of the Central Asian country's government. Eskendirova has rejected the charge, arguing that she had not used the social network account since her mobile phone was stolen two years ago. Eskendirova was handed a parole-like sentence in February for having links with the Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan -- a banned opposition group. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Former Navalny Associate Freed After 30-Month Prison Term Over Post On 1939 Soviet-Nazi Pact
Russian authorities released Ruslan Akhmetshin, a former associate of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, from a penal colony in the northwestern Arkhangelsk region on December 15 at the end of a 30-month prison term on a charge of rehabilitation of Nazism. The charge stemmed from an online post about the 1939 nonaggression agreement, known as the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany that divided Poland between and helped spark World War II. Memorial Human Rights Center has recognized Akhmetshin as a political prisoner. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Court Releases Father Whose Daughter Killed Classmate And Herself
The Bryansk regional court in Russia on December 15 ruled to release Dmitry Afanaskin from pretrial detention five days after he was detained on a charge of negligently keeping a firearm after his 14-year-old daughter shot a classmate and herself dead at school last week with his shotgun. The court imposed parole-like restrictions on Afanaskin. The school’s deputy principal and the director of the security group responsible for the school's security along with one of his employees remain under arrest on negligence charges. Five other people were wounded in the attack. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
