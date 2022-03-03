What's Gone Wrong For Russia? A Former Top NATO General Explains

A retired senior NATO commander says analysts are unsure why exactly Russia's invasion of Ukraine has stalled, but says unexpected "heavy losses" suffered from Ukrainian anti-tank weapons and drones may have played a big role. Petr Pavel, who was chairman of the NATO Military Committee in 2015-18, also said Russia was using conscripts with outdated equipment and that, even if Kyiv were fully encircled, Ukraine would still be able to resist. Pavel was speaking to RFE/RL's Ray Furlong in Prague on March 3.