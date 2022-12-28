News
Russians Keep Up Pressure Along Entire Eastern Front, Pummeling Civilians In Kherson, Dnipro
Russian forces rained artillery fire on Ukrainian positions along the whole contact line in the east, with a focus on Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in Donetsk, where the heaviest fighting has been taking place over the past months, the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said on December 28.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Russians again shelled civilian areas in the southern region and city of Kherson from across the Dnieper River and shelled targets in Dnipro, military and regional officials said.
"The enemy continues offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions and tries to improve the tactical position in the Lyman direction [in Luhansk]," the General Staff reported.
Russian troops launched 33 artillery attacks and one missile strike on Ukrainian military and civilian positions in Kherson over the past 24 hours, it reported.
Russian troops again shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region during the night, the head of the regional military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported on December 28.
Reznichenko said civilian houses were destroyed, as well as solar panels in the region that supplied much needed electricity.
Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure for months with drone attacks, leaving millions of Ukrainians in darkness and cold.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his regular evening address on December 27 that the situation in the Donbas was "difficult and painful."
Zelenskiy said the current week will be "important for Ukraine from a political point of view” and that an action plan was discussed for the Ukrainian military for next year and concerning the situation in the cities of Kreminna and Bakhmut.
Zelenskiy's announcement came as a British military expert told the BBC that Ukrainian forces were very close to an important breakthrough around Kreminna and Svatove in Luhansk. Such a breakthrough could push Russians back some 65 kilometers, "close to where their invasion effectively began in February," Michael Clarke said.
Russia's military said it had inflicted significant losses on Ukrainian soldiers during artillery fighting on frontline positions stretching from Kherson to Kharkiv.
It claimed to have killed about 60 Ukrainian soldiers in fighting around Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, TASS reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. In the Luhansk region, some 30 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in an artillery attack, the ministry said.
The reports of battlefield successes were not possible to confirm.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, and dpa
UN Security Council Denounces Taliban Bans On Women In Afghanistan
The UN Security Council on December 27 called for the full, equal, and meaningful participation of women and girls in Afghanistan, denouncing a ban by the country's Taliban-led administration on women attending universities or working for humanitarian aid groups. The Security Council said the ban on women working for aid groups would have a significant and immediate impact on humanitarian operations. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Croatia Denies Refusing Entry To Chechens Hoping To Apply For Asylum
The Croatian Interior Ministry has denied that Zagreb refused entry to a group of Chechens who were waiting at a border town in Bosnia-Herzegovina hoping to gain entry and request asylum in the European Union country.
The ministry said on December 27 that it has allowed a number of Chechens to enter Croatia but did not say how many. Some of the Chechens waiting at the border say they fled Russia to avoid being sent to fight in Ukraine.
The Chechens told RFE/RL on December 27 that they arrived in Bosnia by plane from Istanbul. Most of them are families with children.
A man who identified himself only as Ilyas told RFE/RL that he had “received an invitation to the war in Ukraine” and left to avoid being sent to fight. He said he fled with his family and that the goal is to enter Croatia.
There are 100 Chechens in total in Velika Kladusa, a city in Bosnia, and they are being housed in a hotel, but only about 30 of them were waiting to enter Croatia on December 27. Some of them previously entered Croatia, but it was unclear how many.
Bosnia's Minister of Security Selmo Cikotic told RFE/RL that they want political asylum in Croatia but that Croatia does not currently accept that.
“There are some 'disagreements' between our border police and the Croatian border police," Cikotic told RFE/RL.
The Croatian Interior Ministry said that throughout 2022 it has recorded an increased number of Russian citizens who have submitted requests for international protection.
The ministry said it has not denied entry to anyone who has requested international protection and rejected insinuations that access to its asylum system is only possible for a certain category of Russian citizens and people who belong to certain religions.
The ministry said the country’s asylum system “is under the exclusive national jurisdiction of the Croatian police and the Ministry of the Interior," and that, therefore, it cannot be the subject of cooperation or "disagreements" between the Croatian and Bosnia-Herzegovina police.
In a written response to RFE/RL, the ministry pointed to the arrival of the Russian citizens legally through airports in Sarajevo and Tuzla.
“Therefore, we note that all third countries that have candidate status for the EU...have the obligation to harmonize their visa regime with the EU visa regime,” the ministry said.
Bosnia became an EU candidate country on December 15.
The statement also noted that Croatia does not accept people with travel documents issued by Russia, Ukraine, or Georgia under a decision of the European Parliament and European Council issued on December 14.
Cikotic said there is always a possibility that the visa-free travel regime between Bosnia and Russia could be canceled if it is determined that there has been a violation of the agreement.
"For now, it is a controlled number, and we do not have an estimate that it could go in that direction," Cikotic told RFE/RL, referring to the possibility that it could be canceled.
Putin Signs Decree Banning Russian Oil Exports To Countries That Impose Price Cap
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree banning the supply of crude oil to foreign companies and citizens that abide by a $60-per-barrel price cap set by Western allies as a means to squeeze Russian revenue used to fund the war in Ukraine.
The restrictions will take effect on February 1 and remain in effect until July 1, according to the decree signed by Putin on December 27.
The decree applies not only to oil but also to oil products; however, the government will separately determine the date from which sales of those products at the established price ceiling will be prohibited.
The decree, published on a government portal and the Kremlin website, was presented as a direct response to "actions that are unfriendly and contradictory to international law by the United States and foreign states and international organizations joining them."
It says deliveries of Russian oil and oil products to foreign entities and individuals "are banned, on the condition that in the contracts for these supplies, the use of a maximum price-fixing mechanism is directly or indirectly envisaged."
The G7, the European Union, and Australia agreed earlier this month to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil effective from December 5. The price cap, designed to cut the amount of money Russia has to fund its war in Ukraine, was agreed to back up an EU embargo on seaborne Russian oil that went into effect that day.
It is meant to maintain Russian oil supplies to other buyers on the world market, while reducing Russia's income from oil sales.
After the price cap was announced, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak said that Russian authorities would develop measures to refuse oil supplies to countries that implement the price cap.
EU countries negotiated over the price cap for months before reaching agreement just before the embargo went into effect. Poland reportedly had held out for a lower cap, while Ukraine had called for a far lower price cap of $30 per barrel to hit Russia's economy harder.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
On The Streets And On Rooftops, Anti-Government Protests Continue Across Iran
Iranian protesters took to the streets in various Iranian cities on December 26, continuing their anti-government protests triggered by the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody.
Videos published on social media purportedly showed that in Dashti, a city in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan, people took to the streets after marking 40 days since the death of 35-year-old protester Hamed Mollaei, chanting anti-government slogans such as, "We don't want a child-murdering government."
Mollaei, the father of two young daughters, was shot dead on November 17 in Dashti by security forces.
He was one of an estimated 500 people, including at least 62 children, killed by Iranian security forces since start of nationwide protests following Amini's death after she was detained by the country's morality police for allegedly violating Iran's strict dress code for women.
In the northwestern Iranian city of Mahabad, people on the evening of December 26 blocked some of the city's streets by lighting fires and shouting anti-regime slogans.
In Bomehan, near Tehran, people in the streets put up a banner reading, "Dad, have you finally found out that they killed me?" The message was referring to the killing of 10-year-old Kian Pirfalak in Izeh last month.
It took authorities 40 days to inform Kian's father, Maysam Pirfalak, who had also been gravely wounded when security forces opened fire at their car, about his son's death.
There were protests in Tehran and in the northeastern city of Mashhad, with people chanting slogans against the government mainly from windows and rooftops.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the protests, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way as the unrest entered a fourth month.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Sentences Prominent Sociologist To Nine Years In Prison
The Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran has found a prominent Iranian sociologist and journalist guilty of "forming and managing antiestablishment groups" and of "propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran" and sentenced him to nine years in prison -- eight for the first charge and one for the second.
The accusations against 61-year-old Saeed Madani are mainly based on the materials published by him describing and explaining various aspects of Iranian society, a source told RFE/RL.
In January, Madani was prevented from leaving Iran to begin a one-year research program at Yale University in the United States. He has published several studies on social issues in Iran, including violence against women, child abuse, prostitution, and poverty.
The publication of some of Madani's books has been banned in Iran.
In a letter sent last year to Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad-Mehdi Esmaili, Madani protested against the banning of the publication of his books without a court order.
He has been imprisoned several times before for membership in the banned Nationalist-Religious Alliance political opposition group and for "propaganda against the state."
In 2016, he was exiled to the southern port city of Bandar Abbas after four years of an eight-year prison sentence served at Tehran's notorious Evin prison.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Islamic State Claims Attack That Killed Taliban Police Chief In Badakhshan
The Islamic State (IS) militant group has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed a key Taliban security official on December 26 in the northern Afghan province of Badakhshan.
Regional security chief Abdulhaq Abu Omar and two others were killed in a car-bomb attack that took place near the regional police headquarters in Faizabad, the province's capital and largest city, according to the Taliban's acting Interior Ministry.
Badakhshan Province is bordered by Tajikistan to the north, China to the east, and Pakistan in the southeast.
The ministry's spokesman, Abdul Nafi Takur, told RFE/RL that four suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident, which he said was carried out using a vehicle fitted with a mine in a high-speed attack.
According to a statement released by the IS mouthpiece Amaq, militants had closely monitored Omar's movements before carrying out the attack.
Omar is believed to be the highest-ranking Taliban security official slain since the hard-line Islamist group returned to power in August 2021 following the withdrawal of the U.S.-led international forces from Afghanistan.
The Taliban-led government has dealt with a constant stream of violence since returning to power. Some attacks, including in Afghanistan's north, have been attributed to the IS affiliate Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K).
IS-K earlier this this month claimed responsibility for a coordinated attack on a Chinese-owned hotel in the Afghan capital, Kabul, which left three assailants dead and at least two guests wounded.
The attack on the Kabul Longan Hotel prompted the Chinese government to urge its citizens to leave Afghanistan.
An armed anti-Taliban resistance movement, known as the National Resistance Front (NRF), has also been established in the country and has been active in northern Afghanistan.
Khair Mohammad Khairkhwa, the most senior NRF commander, was killed alongside dozens of his fighters following a protracted battle with the Taliban in northern Baghlan Province, after apparently running out of ammunition, an NRF spokesman said on December 27.
With reporting by dpa and AP
Two Russians Die Within Days In Same Hotel In India
Two Russian men have reportedly died at a hotel in the eastern Indian city of Rayagada within few days of each other under mysterious circumstances. Millionaire Pavel Antov was found lying in a pool of blood outside the hotel on December 24, days after another Russian, Vladimir Bidenov, who was accompanying Antov, reportedly died of a stroke. According to India Today, Antov had voiced criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.
Kosovar Serbs Set Up More Barricades In North Amid Rising Tensions
More roadblocks were set up overnight in northern Kosovo, where tensions have been running high in recent weeks between the ethnic Albanian-led government and the ethnic Serbian community.
Kosovar police told RFE/RL on December 27 that the two new roadblocks appeared in Mitrovica and in Zvecan.
"In the north of the country, during the night, criminal persons/groups have continued to set up consisting of heavy vehicles, further impeding the freedom of free movement," police said.
In Tirana, a protest was held on December 27 in front of the Serbian Embassy, with participants chanting, "Move your hands from Kosovo, Mitrovica is ours."
The protest in the Albanian capital was organized by activists from civil society who asked the government of Albania to set conditions for relations with Serbia and freeze all agreements signed with Belgrade. In addition to citizens from Albania, the protest drew citizens of Kosovo and North Macedonia.
Kosovo, which has an overwhelmingly ethnic Albanian majority, broke away from Serbia after a war in 1998-99.
It declared independence in 2008, but Belgrade has never recognized it and encourages Kosovo's 120,000 ethnic Serbs to defy the central Kosovar government's authority.
Northern Kosovo has been especially on edge since November, when hundreds of Serbian workers embedded in the Kosovo police as well as the judicial branch like judges and prosecutors walked off the job in protest at a controversial decision to ban Serbs living in Kosovo from using Belgrade-issued license plates.
The policy was scrapped by Pristina but the mass walkouts created a security vacuum in Kosovo.
On December 10, hundreds of ethnic Serbs, outraged over the arrest of an Serbian ex-police officer, set up roadblocks in northern Kosovo and paralyzed traffic through two border crossings.
The roadblocks have been set up also amid a rise in reported shootings, the latest of which was occurred late on December 25, according to NATO-led peacekeeping force KFOR.
Late on December 26, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said Belgrade's armed forces were on "the highest level" of alert, highlighting the increasingly strained relations between the two neighbors.
On December 22, more than 1,000 ethnic Serbs protested in northern Kosovo to demand the release of detained Serbs and other conditions that they say must be met before they will remove several roadblocks erected in the area.
In a message on December 22, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic voiced Belgrade's support for the demands of the Serbs in northern Kosovo.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Iran Reroutes Flight, Orders Soccer Legend's Family Off
Former Iranian soccer player Ali Daei, who has backed protests following Mahsa Amini's death, said on December 26 that an airplane from Tehran to Dubai had been rerouted and his family ordered off. Protests have gripped Iran since the September 16 death of Iranian-Kurdish Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress code for women. Tehran generally calls the protests "riots." Daei, 53, a former German Bundesliga striker whose 109 goals at international level were long unsurpassed until Cristiano Ronaldo overtook him, is one of Iran's most famous soccer players.
SpaceX CEO Musk Says Around 100 Starlink Satellites Now Active In Iran
SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk has said that the company is close to having 100 Starlink satellites active in Iran. Musk said earlier he would activate the network of more than 2,000 satellites orbiting the Earth and thousands of terminals on the ground to provide broadband Internet service in Iran amid anti-government protests. The billionaire said he would take the step as part of a U.S.-backed effort "to advance Internet freedom and the free flow of information" to Iranians. The satellite-based service could help Iranians circumvent the government's restrictions on accessing the Internet and social media platforms.
Zelenskiy Says Current Week 'Politically Important' In Pursuit Of National Goals
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy promised to soon present an annual message to the Ukrainian parliament -- the Verkhovna Rada -- on the external and internal situation of Ukraine as he told Ukrainians in his nightly video address that the current week will be politically important for the country.
Speaking on December 27, Zelenskiy said this week will be "important for Ukraine from a political point of view” and Ukrainians “must maintain a common understanding of our national goals” as the new year begins. These include liberating Ukrainian territory from Russia, the rebuilding of Ukraine, and returning of Ukrainians to their homeland, Zelenskiy said.
He said a meeting was held on December 27 to discuss the action plan for the Ukrainian military for next year and the situation in Kreminna and Bakhmut.
Zelenskiy also reported on a meeting on Ukraine’s banking system and cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and on conversations he had with the prime minister of Italy and the head of the investment fund BlackRock.
"I received another confirmation that the business of the developed world believes in our victory and is ready to invest in our reconstruction,” Zelenskiy said.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reaffirmed her government's "full support" for Ukraine in her call with Zelenskiy, her office said in a statement.
"President Meloni renewed the Italian government's full support for Kyiv in the political, military, economic, and humanitarian areas and with regard to restoring energy infrastructure and the future reconstruction of Ukraine," the statement said.
Zelenskiy said in a tweet earlier on December 27 that he thanked Meloni, who took office in October, for her "solidarity and comprehensive support" for Ukraine, including the government's allocation of 10 million euros in aid. He also said Italy was considering providing Kyiv with air-defense systems.
Zelenskiy has repeatedly asked Ukraine’s Western allies for a wide range of weapons and air-defense systems to help efforts to counter the Russian invasion.
Italy’s previous administration sent five aid packages including military supplies to Kyiv, and Meloni's government is working on a possible sixth package.
Meloni's office also confirmed her intention to visit Kyiv and invited Zelenskiy to Rome.
Zelenskiy also said in his nightly address that Ukraine is preparing to participate in the World Economic Forum, held annually in Davos, Switzerland, to present its "position and prospects."
On the battlefield, Russian forces unleashed fresh attacks on the eastern Ukrainian towns of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, backed by formidable artillery fire, the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine reported early on December 27.
Russian troops launched two missile strikes and 44 rocket attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas over the past 24 hours, the General Staff said, including 25 settlements around Bakhmut and Avdiyivka, the focal points of Russia's offensive in Donetsk.
Luhansk and Kharkiv are the other two eastern regions besides Donetsk that have been targeted incessantly by Russian bombardments, it said. In the southern Kherson region, Russians were bombarding populated areas along the right bank of the Dnieper River, the military said.
Ukrainian forces responded with an attack on Russian positions near Novobylozerka, in the Zaporizhzhya region, the military said.
Russia's military said it had inflicted significant losses on Ukrainian soldiers during artillery fighting on frontline positions stretching from Kherson to Kharkiv.
It claimed to have killed about 60 Ukrainian soldiers in fighting around Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, TASS reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. In the Luhansk region, some 30 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in an artillery attack, the ministry said.
The reports of battlefield successes were not possible to confirm.
Britain's Ministry of Defense confirmed earlier in its daily intelligence bulletin that in the last two days, Donetsk and Luhansk have been the areas subjected to the strongest Russian attacks, but with little or no success.
"Over the last 48 hours, fighting has remained focused around the Bakhmut sector of Donetsk Oblast, and near Svatove in Luhansk. Russia continues to initiate frequent small-scale assaults in these areas, although little territory has changed hands," British intelligence said in its bulletin posted on Twitter.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian Military Begins Trial Of Uniforms For Women
Military units have started testing newly designed women's army uniforms, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced on December 26. The first batches of the uniforms have already arrived at several brigades, Reznikov said on Facebook. Two versions of the uniforms have been produced for the trial. The military also plans to research the existing field uniform for women serving in the Ukrainian military, Reznikov said. According to the Defense Ministry, 41,000 women currently serve in the armed forces. About 5,000 are directly involved in hostilities. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Chief Prosecutor Threatens Legal Action Against Women Who Do Not Follow Iran's Head Scarf Law
Iran's chief prosecutor has warned women who have rejected wearing a hijab while participating in recent nationwide anti-government demonstrations to follow the country's mandatory head scarf law "for their own safety and health."
Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said Shari’a law and the laws of the Islamic republic have made the head scarf mandatory for women and added, "we cannot say that the hijab is a personal matter."
Montazeri also claimed on December 25 that the propaganda of "enemies of the country" caused women to come out without a hijab during the protests and commit an “obvious crime.”
The hijab -- the head scarf worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
The growing willingness of women in major Iranian cities to eschew the hijab is reflected in the results of a survey published in Persian on December 13 by the Iran Open Data team of the London-based nonprofit group Small Media.
The group said it surveyed 5,582 Internet users based in all of Iran’s 31 provinces from November 17 to November 21, and eight of 10 women who answered the questions said they went out in public without a hijab in the last two months.
Since the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16 while she was in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf rules, many reports of riots in various prisons have surfaced. Judicial authorities have yet to publish an account of the number of people injured and killed in those riots.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators has seen several thousand arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Lawmakers have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Two public executions have taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many others have been handed death sentences, while at least two dozen others face charges that could carry the death penalty.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Zelenskiy Refers To 10-Point Peace Plan In Call With Modi, Asks Indian PM For Support Implementing It
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he asked for India's help in implementing a "peace formula" during a telephone call with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 26.
Zelenskiy gave details of his phone call with Modi in a tweet in which he said he wished India a productive presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20) major ecoomies and noted that he announced his peace formula to the leaders of the group last month.
“Now I count on India's participation in its implementation,” Zelenskiy said.
India assumed the rotating presidency of the G20 on December 1 and will hold the leadership role for one year.
Zelenskiy addressed the G20 summit in Indonesia in November, presenting Ukraine’s 10-point peace formula on how to end the war with Russia and asking the leaders to adopt it.
The Indian government said in a statement quoted by Reuters that Zelenskiy and Modi discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation.
"The Prime Minister explained the main priorities of India's G20 Presidency, including giving a voice to the concerns of developing nations on issues like food and energy security."
Modi also "strongly reiterated" his call for an immediate end to hostilities in Ukraine and conveyed India's support for any peace efforts. In a call earlier this month with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi called for dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict.
Zelenskiy’s call with Modi comes at a time when India, which has not explicitly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is seeking to strengthen trade relations with Moscow.
While Western nations have adopted round after round of sanctions and other measures to limit Russia's funding of its war, India has become a leading buyer of Russian oil.
India’s foreign minister has said that India has had to look after its own interests and called Russia "a steady and time-tested partner."
With reporting by Reuters
- By RFE/RL
Leading Iranian Digital Rights Activist Says He's Been Sentenced To Six Years In Prison
Jadi Mirmirani, considered to be one of Iran's leading technologists and a defender of digital rights, has said that he has been sentenced to six years in prison for comments he posted on social media.
Mirmirani announced his sentencing in a video address posted to his Twitter account, and said he hopes the ruling will be overturned on appeal.
The activist HRANA news agency reported that Mirmirani was detained in October during Iran's ongoing nationwide protests and was sentenced by the Tehran Revolutionary Court on charges of illegal assembly and collusion against national security, which are punishable by five years' imprisonment.
Mirmirani received an additional year in prison on charges of propagandizing against Iran's clerical regime, according to the news agency.
Following more than two months of detention Mirmirani was temporarily released pending the outcome of his case.
Iran's authorities have faced protests across the country since the September 16 death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained for an alleged violation of the state-mandated requirement that women wear a head scarf.
The wave of demonstrations in solidarity with Amini, and against the hijab requirement and the clerical establishment, have evolved into the biggest threat to the Islamic government since it took power in the 1979 revolution.
Amid the protests, the Iranian government imposed a near-total shutdown of the Internet. Mirmirani has been vocal in informing the public about the involvement of Iranian providers in shutting down Internet access. At least four other digital activists are believed to have been detained for protesting Internet shutdowns.
Rights groups say that the government's violent crackdown on the protests has resulted in the deaths of nearly 500 people, including 62 children.
Tehran blames the West for the demonstrations and has vowed to crack down even harder on protesters.
Several prominent Iranian public figures -- including athletes, film stars, lawyers, and musicians -- have been summoned by the police or arrested for their alleged involvement in the demonstrations.
Taliban Police Chief Killed In Badakhshan Car Bombing
A regional Taliban police chief and two others have been killed in a car bomb attack in Afghanistan's northeastern Badakhshan Province.
The December 26 attack took place in the morning near the regional police headquarters in Faizabad, the province's capital and largest city, according to the Taliban's acting interior ministry.
The ministry's spokesman, Abdul Nafi Takur, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi that four suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, which he said was carried out using a vehicle fitted with a mine in a high-speed attack.
No group has claimed responsibility for the car bombing, which the interior ministry said killed regional police chief Abdulhaq Abu Omar. The ministry did not identify the two others reportedly killed. Four people were wounded in the attack, according to local media.
Omar is believed to be the highest Taliban security official slain since the hard-line Islamist group seized power in August 2021.
The Taliban-led government has dealt with a continuous stream of violence since returning to power. Some attacks, including in Afghanistan's north, have been attributed to the extremist group Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K).
An armed resistance movement, known as the National Resistance Front (NRF), has also been established in the country and has been active in northern Afghanistan. An NRF spokesman reportedly said only that the attack was the result of Taliban infighting.
Badakhshan Province is bordered by Tajikistan to the north, by China to the east, and by Pakistan in the southeast.
With additional reporting by dpa and Hasht e Subh Daily
Ukraine Wants Peace Summit At UN By End Of February
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba says his government is aiming to have a peace summit by the end of February with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as the mediator.
“The United Nations could be the best venue for holding this summit because this is not about making a favor to a certain country," Kuleba told the Associated Press in an interview. “This is really about bringing everyone on board.”
Russia could only be invited to such a summit if the country faced a war crimes tribunal first, said Kuleba, who a day earlier said Ukraine would call for Russia to be removed as a permanent member of the UN Security Council due to its continued strikes against civilian infrastructure in its war against Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow's proposals for "demilitarization" and "denazification" are known to Kyiv. Either Ukraine fulfills them, or the issue will be decided by Russia's military, Lavrov said, according to TASS.
Kuleba added that diplomacy always plays an important role in ending conflict, and said Ukraine would welcome Guterres’ participation because he has proved to be an efficient mediator and “a man of principle and integrity.”
Kuleba also downplayed comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials that Moscow is ready for talks.
"They regularly say that they are ready for negotiations, which is not true because everything they do on the battlefield proves the opposite,” he told AP.
In comments released on December 25 on Russian state television, Putin said he was open to negotiations to end the war in Ukraine but suggested that the Ukrainians were the ones refusing to take that step.
Zelenskiy said earlier in December that Ukraine planned to initiate a summit to implement a peace formula in 2023. Zelenskiy presented the formula in November to a Group of Twenty summit.
The 10-point formula includes the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops, the release of all prisoners, a tribunal for those responsible for the aggression, and security guarantees for Ukraine.
Kuleba said in televised remarks on December 25 that Kyiv would officially express its position on December 26 on the removal of Russia as a permanent member of the Security Council due to its continued strikes against civilian infrastructure in its war against Ukraine.
"We have a very simple question: Does Russia have the right to remain a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to be in the United Nations at all?" Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in televised remarks on December 25. "We have a convincing and reasoned answer -- no, it does not."
Kuleba said that Ukraine would officially express its position on December 26, and claimed that the issue of Russia continuing to hold its veto-wielding permanent seat in the Security Council was already being discussed in UN diplomacy circles.
Russia is one of five permanent members -- in addition to the United States, Britain, France, and China -- of the UN Security Council, giving it the right to veto any resolutions. The powerful 15-seat body can take numerous steps to deal with global crises, including the authorization of military action, approving changes to the UN Charter, and imposing punitive measures such as sanctions against individual states.
Russia has for weeks been accused of violating international law by targeting water and power sources in Ukraine as temperatures fell. Kyiv has called the attacks, carried out with missile and drone strikes, acts of "energy terror" intended to deprive the population of heat during winter and break the will of the Ukrainian people.
Moscow Claims Downed Ukrainian Drone Kills Three At Russian Air Base
Russia's Defense Ministry has claimed that three military personnel were killed early on December 26 by debris from a downed Ukrainian drone, which was shot down and fell over a military base in Russia's southwestern Saratov region.
"On December 26, at about 01:35 Moscow Time, a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at low altitude while approaching the Engels military air base in the Saratov region," the Russian Defense Ministry said. "As a result of the fall of the wreckage of the drone, three Russian servicemen of the technical staff who were at the air base were fatally wounded."
Russian media had earlier reported explosions at the air base operated by Russia's Air and Space Forces. It was the second drone attack on the base that Moscow has blamed on Kyiv this month.
The Baza Telegram channel cited local residents as saying that air raid signals and explosions were heard in the city.
Photos of the aftermath that appeared on Russian social media showed what appeared to be a fire at the base, while a short CCTV video clip indicated that a powerful explosion had taken place.
Saratov region Governor Roman Busargin wrote on his Telegram channel that information about the incident was being investigated by law enforcement agencies. Busargin said that civil infrastructure was not affected.
On December 5, Russia claimed that the base located hundreds of kilometers from the battlefield in Ukraine was struck in one of two attacks on Russian air bases blamed that day on Kyiv.
The air base is about 700 kilometers from territory controlled by Kyiv in eastern Ukraine, where Russian and Ukrainian forces are engaged in fierce fighting 10 months into Russia's unprovoked invasion.
The base is home to Russian Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic bombers and other aircraft used to attack Ukraine.
Satellite images captured what appeared to be damage to a Tu-95 bomber after the December 5 attack. The same day, another drone attack was claimed at the Diaghilev Air Base on the outskirts of Ryazan, southeast of Moscow.
Dozens Sent To Hospital In Serbia After Train Derailment Causes Ammonia Leak
The Serbian Environmental Protection Ministry said on December 26 that it is monitoring the situation near the site of a train derailment and ammonia leak that injured dozens of people and caused evacuations and the partial closure of a highway.
Four wagons of a 20-carriage train derailed on December 25 in southeastern Serbia on a section of the railway between Pirot and the village of Stanicenje that is part of the international route from Nis to Dimitrovgrad. The train was transporting toxic materials from neighboring Bulgaria, officials said.
Boban Stevanovic of the Department for Emergency Situations said that 56 people were evacuated on the night of December 25.
Evacuations also were carried out on sections of the highway and main road near the accident site, and parts of the highway were still closed to traffic early on December 26. A collision on the highway that apparently was caused by thick smoke injured several people.
All evacuees received medical care, and about 24 of them were hospitalized overnight. One person died after being admitted to the hospital, but it has not been confirmed that the cause of death was poisoning from the ammonia. The condition of the other patients was not life-threatening.
The train derailed in the evening, causing "the leakage (of ammonia) and the dispersion of a large amount of gas into the atmosphere," the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
Forensic police teams were at the scene on December 26, and a state of emergency remained in force in Pirot, a city with more than 50,000 inhabitants. Schools, kindergartens, and public institutions were closed in the city.
Minister of Construction and Infrastructure Goran Vesic told Serbian public broadcasting that there is no reason to panic, but people were advised not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary and to wear masks if they do.
Tests conducted on December 26 at several locations detected no ammonia in the air, and a nearby water source is not contaminated with ammonia, the Department for Emergency Situations said.
Vladan Vasic, the mayor of Pirot, said that the situation was under control, but experts will make recommendations on how to act in the future.
The Ministry of Construction has formed two commissions to investigate the derailment, Vesic said, adding that it was not the first derailment on that section of track.
Vesic said he did not know why a planned reconstruction of the railway from Nis to Dimitrovgrad had been delayed. The project is expected to begin by June 2023 at the latest, he said.
- By dpa
Zelenskiy Urges Ukrainians To Prepare For More Russian Missile Attacks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on December 26 in his evening video address that Ukrainians must be prepared for more Russian missile attacks, saying the country’s air defenses and state institutions are preparing for more attacks.
“Everyone must prepare. Heed the sirens, please," he said.
Speaking about the situation on the front line, Zelenskiy said Bakhmut and Kreminna are areas that require maximum strength and concentration.
"The situation there is difficult, painful,” Zelenskiy said. “The occupiers are expending all the resources available to them -- and they are considerable resources -- to squeeze out at least some advance.”
He again thanked all Ukrainian soldiers who hold their positions while knocking out the occupiers.
The last mass attack happened on the night of December 19, when Russian troops attacked Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones. The attack was directed against Kyiv and the Kyiv region.
The December 19 attack and many others in recent weeks have targeted Ukraine’s infrastructure, including electrical substations, knocking out power. Zelenskiy said power shortages persist in Ukraine, and nearly 9 million people are currently without electricity, but the numbers of blackouts and their length are gradually decreasing.
There are many deficits in the power supply, he said, and the government has held meetings about the energy and infrastructure situation and is preparing for next year.
"There are steps that need to be taken and the state will definitely take them,” Zelenskiy said.
Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said the electrical grid is currently being repaired quickly to give Ukrainians uninterrupted New Year's celebrations, but this would only be possible without fresh Russian attacks.
Halushchenko warned on December 26 that Russia may use cruise missiles in a large-scale attack on New Year's Eve.
"The Russians have not renounced attacks on our energy network," he told Ukrainian television. "And since they are targeting certain dates, New Year may be one of those dates when they will try to damage our energy grid."
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Only Russia's Nuclear Arms Preventing West From Declaring War, Says Medvedev
Russia's nuclear arsenal and the rules Moscow has laid out for its use are the only factors preventing the West from starting a war against Russia, a top ally of President Vladimir Putin said in an article published on December 25. Former President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, also said Moscow would pursue its war in Ukraine until the "disgusting, almost fascist regime" in Kyiv was removed and the country had been totally demilitarized. Medvedev, who once cast himself as a liberal modernizer, is one of the most hawkish proponents of the war. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Serbia Deploys Military Chief To Border With Kosovo
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic dispatched the army chief on the night of December 25 to the border with Kosovo, General Milan Mojsilovic himself announced, as strained relations between the two countries were exacerbated by recent blockades. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade refuses to recognize the move and encourages the remaining 120,000 Serbs to defy Pristina's authority. Hundreds of ethnic Serbs, outraged over the arrest of an ex-police officer, set up roadblocks on December 10 in Serb-majority northern Kosovo that have paralyzed traffic through two border crossings. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Russian Missiles Rain Down On Ukrainian Towns As Putin Says He Is Open To Talks
Russian forces bombarded scores of towns in Ukraine on Christmas Day as Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was open to negotiations, a stance Washington has dismissed as posturing. Russia on December 25 launched more than 10 rocket attacks on the Kupyansk district in the Kharkiv region, shelled more than 25 towns along the Kupyansk-Lyman front line, and in Zaporizhzhya hit nearly 20 towns, according to Ukraine's top military command. Russia's Defense Ministry said it had killed about 60 Ukrainian servicemen the previous day along the Kupyansk-Lyman line and destroyed numerous pieces of Ukrainian military equipment. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Ready To Resume Gas Supplies To Europe Via Yamal-Europe Pipeline, Says Deputy PM
Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe through the Yamal-Europe pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak told state TASS news agency on December 25. Novak also said Moscow expects it will have shipped 21 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe in 2022. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
