Ukrainian Rocket Crews Fend Off Russian Infantry With Updated Launchers

After rolling Bureviy rocket launchers out of their hiding places in the woods of the Donetsk region, Ukrainian artillery teams can quickly start firing rounds at their enemy. RFE/RL correspondent Maryan Kushnir met crews there who say they are regularly stopping the advance of Russian infantry with the upgraded version of the Soviet Uragan system. Mounted on a heavy-duty Tatra vehicle from the Czech Republic with improved controls, they claim it gives them an advantage over their Russian foes.