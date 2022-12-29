Ukrainian Artillerists Work Hard To Maintain Old Howitzers From Estonia
Ukrainian gunners have learned to be versatile in their adoption of artillery pieces sent from various nations offering support. Targeting Russian invaders effectively in at least one case means mastering older Estonian-donated howitzers. There are varying maintenance needs and performance differences, with a range of ammunition sources. Finnish shells are favored by Ukrainian gunners in the Zaporizhzhya region, along with American 155-mm rounds.