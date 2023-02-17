Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Attacks On Several Settlements As Russia Targets More Critical Infrastructure

Ukrainian forces have repelled Russian attacks on multiple settlements over the past day, as Russia continued to target Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, Kyiv said on February 17.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

The Russian military launched 41 missile strikes on Ukraine in the past day and five of them hit the Kharkiv region, Ukraine’s military said in its morning bulletin. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 16 of the missiles, the General Staff of Ukraine's military added.



Ukrainian officials say that the Russian military has begun using dummy missiles to mislead Ukraine's increasingly sophisticated air defenses.



The Russian Army also carried out 24 air strikes, the bulletin said. The attacks caused casualties among the civilian population, the General Staff said, but didn’t provide further details.

Reports say 50 homes and one industrial plant were damaged by the latest attacks.

"Unfortunately, there are hits in the north, west, and in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions," Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential office, said on Telegram.



Local officials said that at least one person was killed and eight others wounded in a missile strike in Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region.



Three missiles hit what was described as critical infrastructure in the Lviv region in the country’s west. Russian missiles also hit targets in the central regions of Poltava and Kirovohrad and in Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.



The Russian military has been using massive missile strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, especially its power supply, since early October.



Russia has seized large swathes of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine since it attacked the country on February 24 last year, but it has also suffered many defeats and retreats.



Britain’s Defense Ministry said that the Russian casualty rate has significantly increased since September 2022 when the Kremlin imposed “partial mobilization.”



According to the ministry's daily intelligence report, Russian forces have likely suffered up to 200,000 casualties since the start of the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.



The figure includes approximately 40,000 to 60,000 killed, the report said on February 17.



The figures represent a high ratio of personnel killed compared to those wounded, according to the British intelligence.

“This is almost certainly due to extremely rudimentary medical provision across much of the force,” it said.

With reporting by dpa