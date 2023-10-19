Rescuing Stas: How A Ukrainian Soldier Became A Boy's Godfather

Ukrainian soldier Petro Voloshchenko first encountered 7-year-old Stas living with his family in a half-destroyed apartment building in Bakhmut. Under heavy shelling by Russian forces last year, the eastern Ukrainian city was no place for civilians -- so Voloshchenko's unit helped them to get out. Stas's family was given an apartment in Dnipro, where they have started a new life -- with Voloshchenko now proudly holding a new title: Stas's godfather.