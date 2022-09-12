Ukrainian Military Says 20 More Villages Recaptured As Counteroffensive Continues

The Ukrainian military says its forces continue to retake land from invading Russian forces as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a defiant message to the Kremlin and Russian military strikes left areas of Ukraine without power.

Ukraine's General Staff said on September 12 that its defense forces had liberated more than 20 villages in the past day in the regions of Kharkiv and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

Russian missiles strikes hit those two areas and elsewhere, targeting key infrastructure, according to Ukrainian officials.

Problems with electricity and water were reported in Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Zaporizhzhya, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, possibly impacting millions of people.

Ukrainian officials said Russia hit Kharkiv TEC-5, the country’s second-biggest heat and power plant, and Zelenskiy posted video of the Kharkiv power plant on fire.

Later in the evening, some power had been restored in some regions.

Zelenskiy said Russia was targeting civilian infrastructure “to deprive people of light and heat."

“Russian terrorists remain terrorists and attack critical infrastructure. No military facilities, only the goal of leaving people without light and heat,” he tweeted, adding a note of defiance.

Addressing Moscow, Zelenskiy wrote: “Do you still think you can intimidate, break us, force us to make concessions?.... Cold, hunger, darkness, and thirst for us are not as scary and deadly as your `friendship and brotherhood.’ But history will put everything in place. And we will be with gas, lights, water and food…and WITHOUT you!”

On the battlefield, Britain's Defense Ministry said on September 11 that fighting continued around Izyum and the city of Kupaynsk, the sole rail hub supplying Russia's front line across northeastern Ukraine, which has been retaken by Ukraine's forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on September 10 that the withdrawal from Izyum and other areas was intended to strengthen Moscow's forces in the neighboring Donetsk region to the south. The explanation was similar to how Russia justified pulling back from Kyiv earlier this year.

Ukraine's Commander in Chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy on September 11 said Ukrainian forces had retaken more than 3,000 square kilometers of territory since the counteroffensive began in early September. He said Ukrainian troops are only 50 kilometers from the Russian border.

One battalion shared a video of Ukrainian forces in front of a municipal building in Hoptivka, a village about 2 kilometers from the border and about 19 kilometers north of Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov said Ukrainian troops have reclaimed control of more than 40 settlements in the region.

With setbacks appearing to mount on the battlefield, the Kremlin said it was open to talks with Kyiv.

"Russia does not reject negotiations with Ukraine, but the longer the process is delayed, the harder it will be to reach an agreement," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on state television on September 11.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, and AFP