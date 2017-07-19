Pavel Sheremet: The Life And Violent Death Of A Journalist

Journalist Pavel Sheremet was killed by a car bomb in Kyiv on July 20, 2016. One year on, Ukrainian authorities still have not identified any suspects. Sheremet was a well-known reporter who had worked at prominent media outlets in Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine during his career. He was often threatened and harassed for his hard-hitting journalism that was often critical of political leaders. (Melani Bachina, Andrei Kostyanov RFE/RL's Russian service, Harut Mansuryan)