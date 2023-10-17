Love And Laughter: Wounded Ukrainian Soldier Finds Healing Romance In Brussels
After suffering serious injuries in battle against Russian forces, a Ukrainian soldier being treated in Brussels has found a new passion for life -- in the form of a Belgian-raised Ukrainian speaker named Lidia Zubrytska. After she began volunteering as a translator at the hospital, she and Serhiy Antonenko have become almost inseparable. The romance is helping to inspire Antonenko's year-plus rehabilitation from his injuries.