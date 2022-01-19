Blinken Says Putin Has Caused 'What He Says He Wants To Prevent'

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russian President Vladimir Putin's 2014 military intervention in Ukraine forced NATO to increase its military presence in Eastern Europe, and that he had therefore "managed to precipitate what he says he wants to prevent." Speaking in Kyiv to Voice of America's Myroslava Gongadze on January 19, he was referring to a Kremlin demand that NATO withdraw its forces from member states that joined the alliance after the end of the Cold War.