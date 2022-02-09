Bosnia's Ethnic Ukrainians Pray For Peace In Ancestral Homeland

As Russia masses troops near Ukraine's borders, members of Bosnia-Herzegovina's small ethnic Ukrainian community are praying for peace in their ancestral homeland. Ukrainians arrived in what is present-day Bosnia-Herzegovina during the late 19th century and today the community has about 2,300 members. Some of them lived through the Bosnian War of the 1990s that claimed more than 100,000 lives and they pray that Ukraine doesn't experience the "burden" of a major conflict.