Captured Russian Soldiers Report Heavy Losses As Ukraine Repels Breach Near Dobropillya
Ukraine’s 93rd Mechanized Brigade says its tank and drone units continue to fight Russian forces who broke through near the town of Dobropillya in the eastern Donetsk region. Captured Russian troops told RFE/RL there was confusion during their advance and their units experienced heavy casualties as Ukrainian forces used robotic ground drones and loudspeakers urging surrender. Despite cutting off the Russian advance, Ukraine has struggled to retake the territory.