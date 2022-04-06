Born In Russia, Two Brothers Died Defending Ukraine

Roman and Leonid Butusin were born in Vladivostok, in Russia's Far East, but both died fighting for the Ukrainian Army against Russian invaders. At their funeral, people knelt on the street in a mark of respect. "They were real Ukrainians," said one mourner. Their father moved the family to Ukraine in 2014, feeling disgusted by Russia's seizure of Crimea and support for separatists in the country's eastern Donbas region. Also a soldier, at the funeral he said he would soon be returning to the front line.