'They Killed People Systematically': Bucha Residents Describe War Crimes By Expelled Russian Forces

Images of dozens of bodies lying in the streets of the village of Bucha, near Kyiv, have been seen around the world, prompting accusations of war crimes against Russian forces. RFE/RL correspondent Levko Stek traveled there on April 3 shortly after its liberation by Ukrainian forces, witnessed the carnage in the streets, and spoke to residents about what happened there. At the time of publication, RFE/RL could not independently verify all of the accounts. For more on this story, click here: https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-russia-bucha-killings-atrocities-condemnation/31784634.html