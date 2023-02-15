Russia Placed Thousands Of Ukrainian Children In Camps For Reeducation, Report Says

Russian forces bombarded Ukrainian towns along the front lines in the eastern Donetsk region on February 14 as Ukraine's Western allies met at NATO headquarters in Brussels to discuss sending more arms to Ukraine.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the countries that had sent arms to Ukraine will continue to do so to make sure Ukraine has "what it needs, when it needs it" to defend itself against the Russian invasion.

"Ukraine has urgent requirements to help it meet this crucial moment in the course of the war," Austin said at the meeting of Ukraine's allies.



Austin announced additional aid that countries backing Ukraine pledged to provide, including tanks, ammunition, and air-defense systems, along with plans to integrate systems and train Ukrainian troops.

But Austin said he had no announcement on fighter jets, which Ukraine has requested from its allies.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in the debate over military aid for Ukraine that delivering fighter jets was not the focus at the moment but is sure to continue to be discussed in Brussels. Pistorius said securing Ukraine's airspace is the priority now.



"When the skies over Ukraine remain safe in the next three to four months, then you can talk about all other further steps," Pistorius said on German television.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that "strong decisions" were made during the meeting in Brussels, but not all of them can be made public.



"More air-defense systems have been confirmed by partners. More tanks confirmed. More artillery and shells confirmed. More training of our military has been confirmed," Zelenskiy said in his evening address.



"I can say with confidence that the basic trends remain unchanged. Together, Ukraine and its partners are doing everything to ensure that the terrorist state loses. And for it to happen faster," he said.



Austin said there were currently no signs Russia is massing aircraft for a potential larger air attack but noted that Russia has a substantial number of aircraft in its inventory and that is why Western allies have emphasized the need to send as much air-defense capability as possible.



Austin also said that Ukraine was expected to conduct an offensive sometime in the spring.



Both Austin and General Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, noted that the first anniversary of the launch of Russia's unprovoked invasion is next week.



Milley said Russia was sending conscripts and prisoners "to imminent death" on the battlefield while losing "strategically, operationally, and tactically." At the same time, he said, Russia had become a "global pariah," while the world remains "inspired by Ukrainian bravery and resilience."



He said the number of countries that have now pledged to send tanks to Ukraine has grown to 11, while 22 countries have pledged to send infantry fighting vehicles, 16 are sending artillery and ammunition, and nine are sending air-defense systems.



Milley said the worst fighting continues to be taking place near Bakhmut, and Ukrainian forces continue to repel attacks. "I would describe it as a war of attrition. The Russians are suffering huge losses," he said.



The Russians are using a lot of artillery, he said, and the battles may last several weeks or until the Russians are exhausted.



With the first anniversary of the invasion nearing, the Kremlin has intensified operations across southern and eastern Ukraine as it prepares for an anticipated big new offensive.



Ukrainian officials said earlier on February 14 that Russian artillery was hitting targets all along the front lines in Donetsk, including the contested city of Bakhmut, a key target for Russia's forces.

"There is not a single square meter in Bakhmut that is safe or that is not in range of enemy fire or drones," regional Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian media.

British intelligence said in its daily report on February 14 that the Russian mercenary group Wagner had “made further small gains” around the northern outskirts of Bakhmut, including into the village of Krasna Hora,” in the last three days.

Capturing Bakhmut would give Russian forces a new bridgehead in the Donetsk region.

"Russia likely aims to reverse some of the gains Ukrainian forces made over September-November 2022: there is a realistic possibility that their immediate goal is to advance west to the Zherberets River," Britain's Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin.

The Ukrainian military earlier said it had repelled Russian attacks in a dozen settlements in the country's east and northeast over the past day, inflicting "significant loses" on Russian troops.

Ukrainian troops have been "taking additional measures to strengthen defense," Ukraine's General Staff said in a statement on February 14.

Russia launched 32 air strikes and two missile attacks over the past day, according to the statement.

WATCH: A flash drive left behind by fleeing Russian forces in Ukraine contains hundreds of documents, including citations for medals, which identify key officials involved in handling civilians who allegedly hold anti-Russian views in occupied areas.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his evening address on February 13 that he had met during the day with military commanders to discuss the defense of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as well as the south of Ukraine, including Odesa.

"Constant attention is paid to the supply of weapons, ammunition, and everything that adds strength and stability to our soldiers," he said, but provided no further details.

With reporting by Reuters and AP