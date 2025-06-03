Ukraine Claims Attack On Kerch Bridge Linking Russia With Occupied Crimea

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) shared a video on June 3 it described as a strike on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the occupied Crimean peninsula. The SBU said it used 1,100 kilograms of explosives to hit the bridge's supports. Russian sources said traffic across the Kerch Strait reopened hours after the attack. The bridge, opened in 2018, is a key supply route for Russia's military and a symbol of Moscow's claims to Crimea, which it illegally annexed in 2014.