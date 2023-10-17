Ukraine Says It Destroyed Russian Helicopters, Ammo Depot Overnight

Ukrainian forces say they have destroyed Russian military equipment in missile strikes against military airfields in the occupied parts of two regions and reportedly launched a new drone attack on Crimea as Russia again pounded Ukraine with deadly missile and drone strikes.

Ukraine's General Staff said early on October 17 that Ukrainian forces had hit two Russian helicopters, an ammunition depot, and a piece of artillery, without giving details about where the strikes had taken place.

In a separate message, the Center for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram that Ukrainian forces carried out successful strikes on Russian helicopters and other airfield equipment near the occupied cities of Luhansk in the eastern Donetsk region and Berdyansk, in the southern Zaporizhzhya region.

The Ukrainian claim could not be independently verified.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhya, denied the Ukrainian strike was successful, saying on Telegram that the missiles were shot down.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-installed governor of occupied Crimea, said Russin air defense shot down eight Ukrainian drones that had attacked the peninsula overnight.

Ukraine has not commented on Aksyonov's statement, which could not be immediately verified.

In Donetsk, Russian shelling killed at least two civilians in Pervomaysk and wounded a third one over the past day, the region's governor, Ihor Moroz, said on October 17.

Russian forces also launched several drones and missiles on Ukraine overnight, the General Staff said.

"One Kh-59 guided air missile and six Shahed-136/131 drones were destroyed by air defense forces," the military said in a statement, adding that the consequences of the Russian attack were still being assessed.

On the battlefield, intense fighting continued around the eastern city of Avdiyivka, just north of Donetsk, where Russian forces have been attempting a breakthrough for the past several days.

Ukrainian forces in Avdiyivka repelled more than 10 assaults by the Russian troops, who have been trying to surround the city, the military said.

Ukrainian forces also repelled Russian attacks in the Bakhmut, Kupyansk, Maryinka, and Shakhtar directions, it said, adding that Kyiv's counteroffensive in Zaporizhzhya continues with "partial success" in the direction of Melitopol. The claim could not be independently verified.

The General Staff said that in total, 72 close-quarters battles were fought by Ukrainian troops -- an indication of an uptick in fighting along the whole front line. Combat clashes took place at the front during the past day.

On October 16, the 600th day of Russia's all-out invasion, Ukrainian forces fought 53 battles in total, it said.

With reporting by Reuters