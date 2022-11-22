News
Kremlin-Installed Officials In Crimea Say Sevastopol Targeted By Ukrainian Drones
The Russian-installed governor in the Crimean city of Sevastopol has said Russian air defenses repelled a drone attack on an electricity and heating plant in the Balaklava district.
Mykhaylo Razvozhayev said two drones were shot down as they approached the plant near Sevastopol in the evening on November 22.
Russia's Black Sea Fleet repelled a separate attack by three drones over the waters off the peninsula on November 22, he said on Telegram, adding that no damage had been caused.
"Now the city is quiet. But all forces and services are on alert," according to Rozvozhaev, who blamed the Ukrainian military for the attacks. The Ukrainian military has not commented on Razvozhayev's accusations.
According to correspondent with the Crimea.Realities project of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, explosions were heard in central Sevastopol on the evening of November 22. Residents of the port city then heard small-arms fire.
Sevastopol is strategically important for Russia, which has several military bases there, including the naval base of the Black Sea Fleet, and used them in its February invasion of Ukraine.
Russia last month blamed Ukraine for a drone attack on the fleet and in response briefly suspended its participation in a deal to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain through three Ukrainian ports on the Black Sea.
Even though there was no major damage in the latest attack, Russia took the precaution of moving some of its ships to the port of Novorossiisk on the mainland.
The strike came days after Moscow said it was strengthening its position on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014 after nationwide pro-democracy demonstrations that led to the ouster of Ukraine's Kremlin-friendly president.
Ukrainian forces have been pushing a counteroffensive in the south of the country and earlier this month reclaimed Kherson, the capital of the region bordering the peninsula.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on November 22 in a speech to French municipal politicians that the Ukrainian military had liberated more than 1,800 settlements from Russian occupation thus far and must still liberate about 2,000 more.
"The consequences of the occupation are very similar everywhere," he said. "Everything that the Russian soldiers managed to mine, they mined. Everything that the occupiers managed to loot, they looted."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Ukraine Urges EU To Accelerate Work On Ninth Round Of Sanctions Against Russia
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called on the European Union not to delay the development and implementation of a ninth sanctions package against Russia over its war in Ukraine.
"I call on my colleagues in the EU -- both in the European Commission and among the EU member states -- to put aside any doubts, or, as it is fashionable to say, 'fatigue,' and start to quickly complete the ninth sanctions package," Kuleba said in an online briefing on November 22.
A ninth package is long overdue, he said, expressing frustration that Ukraine had heard only that serious work has begun on the preparation of another package of sanctions.
Kuleba called for the EU to pay special attention to sanctions that are aimed at slowing down and stopping the Russian missile industry.
"Russia's ability to manufacture new missiles must simply be destroyed so that they don't have additional resources for killing Ukrainians, destroying Ukrainian cities, and the energy system," he said.
Kuleba emphasized that sanctions imposed thus far have weakened the Russian military machine and should be strengthened as long as Moscow's aggression continues.
Ukraine continues to insist on a full energy embargo to reduce Russia's ability to finance the war, he said.
He also called for the EU to do more to prohibit the distribution of Russian propaganda in the EU. He said it was "suicide" to allow Russian propaganda to continue in the EU, and restrictions on it would have nothing to do with media freedom.
"Russian television calls for the genocide of Ukrainians 24/7, and its affiliates in EU countries incite enmity and hatred, undermining European democracy," he said. "Russian state propaganda in the EU and other countries should be completely banned."
Ukraine also wants the EU to expand sanctions on individuals and include all those involved in illegal actions at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.
The EU's eighth sanctions package on Russia was officially adopted on October 6. The package, which was formalized in the absence of any objections from the 27 EU members, was meant to deprive Moscow of 7 billion euros ($7.2 billion) in revenues from the sale of products that the EU says generate significant revenues for Russia.
The commission said that package had been closely coordinated with the EU's international partners and responded to Russia's "continued escalation and illegal war against Ukraine, including by illegally annexing Ukrainian territory based on sham 'referenda,' mobilizing additional troops, and issuing open nuclear threats."
The sanctions extended a ban on imports from Russia of steel and steel products, imports of wood pulp and paper, imports of machinery and appliances not yet covered by existing sanctions, and on imports of intermediate chemicals, plastics, and cigarettes.
'Stock Up On Blankets': Ukrainians Brace For Horrific Winter
Ukrainians could face rolling blackouts from now through March amid frigid, snowy weather because Russian air strikes have caused "colossal" damage to Ukraine's power grid, officials said. To cope, authorities are urging people to stock up on supplies and evacuate hard-hit areas. Serhiy Kovalenko, the CEO of private energy provider DTEK Yasno, said the company was under instructions from Ukraine's state grid operator to resume emergency blackouts. "Although there are fewer blackouts now, I want everyone to understand: Most likely, Ukrainians will have to live with blackouts until at least the end of March," Kovalenko warned on Facebook. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Iranian Lawmakers Propose Punishments For Protesting Students
Iranian lawmakers have proposed banning student protesters from traveling abroad for 10 years as the Islamic republic struggles to suppress the biggest show of dissent in years.
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), said that in addition to members of parliament some "experts" played a role in the preparation of this plan. No explanation was given about the "experts," but some observers say they appear to be agents of the intelligence and security institutions.
This plan was presented days after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei spoke about the "immodesty" of the demonstrators.
During recent protests, some students, including those at the prestigious Sharif University in Tehran, attacked Khamenei with strongly negative slogans.
The proposal comes after 227 lawmakers from Iran's 290-seat, hard-liner-led parliament urged the judiciary to approve the death sentence for some protesters arrested amid a wave of demonstrations across the country sparked by the death of a young woman in September while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Radical political activist and former lawmaker Hamid Rasaei, referring to the students' desire to continue their studies abroad, suggested on Twitter a ban on student protesters leaving the country in order to calm the protests in the university.
The International Monetary Fund says more than 150,000 educated Iranians leave the country each year in hopes of finding a better life abroad.
Earlier this month, students at Sharif University staged a demonstration, singing one of the protest anthems that refers to the high number of students who leave Iran, asking them "to stay and take the country back."
Lawmakers have also proposed a fine under which protesting students would be required to pay their entire tuition. According to the Iranian Constitution, education in public universities is free.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others. At least 378 people, including 47 minors, have been killed by government forces across the country, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights.
Canada Announces New Sanctions On Belarus As Opposition Leader Visits Ottawa
Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced new sanctions on Belarus on November 22 in response to its support for Russia's war on Ukraine. Joly said in a statement released as opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya visited Ottawa that the Belarusian leadership was enabling human rights violations and allowing the country to serve as a launching pad for Russia's attacks. Canada is adding 22 Belarusian officials to the sanctions list, including people who are involved in the stationing and transport of Russian military personnel and equipment. To read the original story from Canadian Press/AP, click here.
U.S. Says Disbursement Of $4.5 Billion In Ukraine Aid To Begin In Coming Weeks
The disbursement of $4.5 billion in economic aid for Ukraine approved by Congress in September will begin in the coming weeks, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on November 22. The funds will help the government of Ukraine by strengthening economic stability and supporting essential public services, including salaries for hospital workers, civil servants, and teachers, as well as social assistance for the elderly and vulnerable, Yellen said in a statement. The disbursements will bring total U.S. direct budget support to Ukraine to $13 billion, all in grants, she said. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Two Kazakhs Charged With Planning To Seize Power Sent To Pretrial Detention
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Two Kazakh men detained last week along with five other people on suspicion of planning "riots to seize power" on the day of an early presidential election have been sent to pretrial detention for two months.
Lawyer Ghalym Nurpeiisov told RFE/RL on November 22 that he visited his clients, Aidos Ilipbaev and Aqylzhan Qisymbaev, in a detention center in Almaty.
"They both reject the charges, saying they do not understand the charges and consider them as wrong and damaging their reputation," Nurpeiisov said.
He added that the charges look trumped-up to justify the authorities' claims about external forces linked to the self-exiled former banker and outspoken critic of Kazakhstan's government, Mukhtar Ablyazov, who allegedly tried to disrupt the election.
The National Security Committee said on November 17 that its officers detained seven people suspected of planning to organize "riots to seize power" during the early presidential poll on November 20.
The statement said the group was not only organizing large-scale riots but also planning to attack administrative buildings and law enforcement offices using arms and projectiles. Weapons confiscated include Kalashnikov assault rifles, sawn-off shotguns, ammunition, and materials for Molotov cocktails as well as walkie-talkies, it said.
Aidos Ilipbaev's brother, Almas, told RFE/RL that "some 20 masked men rushed into my brother's house on November 17 and took him way as if he was a criminal."
"They confiscated a kitchen knife and an air gun that has been used to shoot mice and pigeons," Almas Ilipbaev said.
Aqylzhan Qisymbaev is one of many activists who was shot and arrested during the unprecedented anti-government protests in January that were violently dispersed by police and security forces, leaving at least 238 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, dead.
Qisymbaev, who was released weeks later, claims he was tortured while in custody. He has taken part in numerous rallies since January, demanding the police officers involved in shooting and torturing him be held responsible.
Two of the five people detained along with Ilipbaev and Qisymbaev last week were released from custody but ordered not leave the city while the investigation is ongoing. They refused to talk to RFE/RL, saying they had been ordered not to talk about the case.
Pretrial restrictions for the other three people will be decided by a court later.
Incumbent President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has been declared the winner of the election, cementing his grip on power months after the January protests.
The unrest in January occurred after a peaceful demonstration in the western region of Manghystau over a fuel price hike tapped into deep-seated resentment of the country's leadership, leading to widespread protests.
Thousands of people were detained during and after the protests, which Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have provided no evidence.
Human rights groups have provided evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
Weeks before the poll, Kazakh authorities detained or sentenced opposition activists on various charges in an apparent move to ensure their absence at poll stations during the election.
UN Rights Chief Warns Iran's Crackdown On Protests At 'Critical' Point As Deaths Rise
UN human rights chief Volker Turk has warned that the situation surrounding the Iranian government's crackdown on unrest sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody has reached a "critical" point, with more than 300 people killed by security forces in recent weeks.
Speaking at a news briefing in Geneva on November 22, a spokesperson for Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, said the "rising number of deaths from from protests in Iran, including those of two children at the weekend, and the hardening of the response by security forces, underline the critical situation in the country."
The protests, which have snowballed into one of the biggest threats to the clerical establishment that has ruled since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, started after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16, three days after being detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on head scarves.
The unrest was initially centered in Amini's hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region before quickly spreading to dozens of cities and towns across Iran. Tehran has claimed, without providing evidence, that Kurdish groups in northern Iraq have been supporting the demonstrations.
At least 378 people, including 47 children, have been killed by government forces across the country, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights.
Hengaw, a Norway-based group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, reported that the security forces killed at least five Kurdish citizens in Javanrud with live ammunition on November 21.
Recent reports said that Iranian authorities have intensified their deadly crackdown in the Kurdistan region, with activists saying the violence is an attempt by the authorities to create fear among protesters and quell the dissent.
Some rights activists have warned that a lack of blood and medicine in the Kurdish cities of Javanrud and Mahabad could turn the situation into a humanitarian crisis in the coming days.
The France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network published images of the landing of several Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) helicopters in a military area of Javanrud on November 21 and reported that hundreds of IRGC forces were deployed in areas of the city.
There have also been reports of plainclothes forces raiding the homes of citizens in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj and arresting protesters along with beating and destroying their property.
Hengaw also said that these attacks had made it very difficult to provide the basic necessities, including water and electricity, to people in the area.
The IRGC has accused Kurdish groups of "attacking and infiltrating Iran to sow insecurity and riots and spread unrest" amid protests that erupted over Amini's death.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda. With additional reporting by Reuters
Hungarian PM's 'Revisionist' Scarf Angers Romania, Ukraine
The foreign ministries of Romania and Ukraine have criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after he posted photographs on Facebook showing himself wearing a scarf with a map of so-called Greater Hungary, which includes territories of present-day Austria, Romania, Ukraine, Slovakia, Serbia, and Croatia.
In a November 22 statement, Romania's Foreign Ministry said Bucharest had conveyed its "firm disapproval" to Budapest over the pictures, while Kyiv said it expected an "official apology" for violating its "territorial integrity."
"Any revisionist manifestation, regardless of the form it takes, is unacceptable, contrary to current realities and to the commitments undertaken jointly by Romania and Hungary," the Romanian statement said.
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that "the promotion of revisionist ideas in Hungary does not contribute to the development of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations and does not comply with the principles of European policy."
"We are waiting for an official apology from the Hungarian side and a rebuttal of any Hungarian claims on Ukrainian territory," he added.
Orban wore the scarf to a soccer match in Budapest between Hungary and Greece on November 20. The image depicts Hungary's 1920 borders.
Hungary, which was part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, lost some two-thirds of its territory after its defeat in World War I and the adoption of the 1921 Treaty of Trianon.
Alin Mituta, a Romanian member of the European Parliament, said on Twitter that Orban's behavior was "irresponsible" given Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the "annexation" of some Ukrainian territory.
Orban has long used myth-building, revisionist statements and gestures as a foundation of his populist rule in Hungary. He frequently positions himself as the leader of ethnic Hungarians living beyond Hungary's current borders, and his government has granted them citizenship and voting rights.
Orban -- who is Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally within the European Union -- drew criticism earlier this month when he marked the anniversary of the Soviet Union's suppression of Hungary's 1956 uprising on Twitter with a post that said vaguely, "they crushed our revolution in 1956," without identifying to whom "they" referred.
Iran's Judiciary Says More Than 2,400 Convicted During Protests So Far
Iran's judiciary says that more than 2,400 people have been convicted of offenses related to unrest sparked by the death of a young woman while in police custody for a dress-code violation, while another 1,118 people have been indicted as part of a government crackdown on dissent and are waiting for their cases to be heard.
Judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told reporters on November 22 that in total, 2,432 protesters across the country had received preliminary verdicts from courts for playing a role in the demonstrations, which have swept across the country since Mahsa Amini died in mid-September after being detained for allegedly improperly wearing a head scarf.
Setayeshi did not give a total for the number of people arrested, though he did say 40 foreign nationals were among those who have been detained. Some reports by human rights organizations indicate that more than 15,000 people have been detained during the nationwide protests.
He also confirmed the detention of some prominent figures -- including actresses Katayon Riahi and Hengameh Ghaziani -- in recent days and threatened that other celebrities will be prosecuted if they say "false and unsubstantiated words."
Riahi was one of the first Iranian celebrities to remove her hijab in protest of Amini's death, while Ghaziani published pictures of herself standing on a Tehran street without a hijab and tying her hair in a ponytail. Tying one's hair in a ponytail in public has become an act of defiance in Iran in recent weeks.
The moves come amid a brutal crackdown by the government on weeks of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Amini.
Anger over her death has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi said that some foreigners arrested during the riots had played "a major role" in the unrest. He said these people "are in the hands of the judiciary and are to be dealt with according to the law."
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Two Suspected Of Spying For Russia Arrested In Predawn Swedish Raid
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of espionage in a predawn operation on November 22 in the Stockholm area. The authorities gave few details about the case, but Swedish media cited witnesses who described elite police rappelling from two Black Hawk helicopters to arrest a couple that had allegedly spied for Russia. Sweden's Prosecution Authority said one of the two was accused of "gross illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and against a foreign power." The prosecutor did not identify the other country allegedly spied on. Sweden's security agency said the probe "has been ongoing for some time."
Jailed Tajik Activist's Relative Arrested, Accused Of Financing Protests In Volatile Region
KHORUGH, Tajikistan -- Tajik authorities have arrested a relative of jailed activist Oraz Vazirbekov on suspicion of financially supporting protests in the volatile Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region.
Vazirbekov's relatives told RFE/RL on November 21 that the activist's son-in-law, Tohir Abdolbekov, had been arrested last week. They added that he had nothing to do with the protests, and had not played any financial role in them.
A regional official confirmed to RFE/RL that Abdolbekov had been arrested but refused to give any further details.
Vazirbekov and his brother, Ramzi Vazirbekov, were sentenced to 16 years and 13 years in prison, respectively, earlier this month on charges of calling for the forcible change of the constitutional order and being members of an extremist group.
The Vazirbekov brothers, who reject the charges, were forcibly taken to Tajikistan from Moscow in July amid a crackdown on activists from their native region that started after mass protests in the volatile region in May were violently dispersed by police and security forces.
Tajik authorities have said 10 people were killed and 27 injured during the clashes between protesters and police. Residents of the remote region's Rushon district, however, have told RFE/RL 21 bodies were found at the sites where the clashes took place.
Deep tensions between the government and residents of the restive region have simmered ever since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Still, protests are rare in the tightly controlled country of 9.5 million, where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
The latest protests were sparked in mid-May by anger over the authorities' failure to investigate the death last year of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and of Rizo Nazarzoda, the mayor of the regional capital, Khorugh.
The protests intensified after one of the participants, 29-year-old local resident Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting the authorities to launch what they called an "counterterrorist operation."
The escalating violence in the region has sparked a call for restraint from the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Gorno-Badakhshan, a linguistically and ethnically distinct region, has been home to rebels who opposed government forces during the conflict in the 1990s.
While it occupies almost half of the entire country, its population is a mere 250,000. The region is difficult to travel around because of the mountainous terrain, while its economy is wracked by unemployment, difficult living conditions, and high food prices.
Russia's Tatarstan Adds RFE/RL Correspondent To Wanted List
A court in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan region, has added a correspondent from RFE/RL's Idel.Realities online project to the wanted list and issued a warrant for his arrest, accusing him of publicly calling for terrorist activities via the Internet.
The Soviet district court said on November 22 that it ruled four days earlier to arrest Andrei Grigoryev, whose current whereabouts is unknown. According to the court's decision, Grigoryev must be sent to pretrial detention for two months from the moment he is detained or right after being extradited from a foreign country.
The charge against Grigoryev stems from a video that circulated on the Internet earlier in May showing an attack against a Russian ambassador in Poland.
In August, police in Kazan searched the homes of Grigoryev and several other current and former correspondents of RFE/RL's Idel.Realities and Tatar-Bashkir Service, saying that they were suspected of having been involved in the video's distribution online.
All of the journalists said they had nothing to do with the video that showed Ambassador Sergei Andreyev being doused with red paint by Polish activists as he attempted to lay flowers at a Soviet military memorial cemetery in Warsaw for Red Army soldiers who died during World War II.
Video of the attack on May 9 showed red paint being thrown from behind Andreyev before another activist standing beside him throws some on his face as they protested Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Since December last year, Russia's Justice Ministry has added Grigoryev and five other correspondents of RFE/RL's Idel.Realities and Tatar-Bashkir Service, Alina Grigoryeva, Regina Khisamova, Katerina Mayakovskaya, Yekaterina Lushnikova, Artur Astafyev, as well as former contributor Regina Gimalova, to the registry of "foreign agents" -- a move used by the government to designate what it says are foreign-funded organizations that are engaged in political activity, as well as people linked to them.
Idel.Realities is a Russian-language regional news outlet of RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service.
Russian Occupation Officials In Crimea Deny Reports Of Civilian Evacuations
Russian-installed occupation officials on the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea have rejected social-media reports claiming that civilians were being evacuated from the city of Armyansk, near where the peninsula connects to the mainland. "The situation in the city is stable," wrote Armyansk occupation chief Vasyl Telizhenko, adding that the evacuation reports were "all fake information." Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops had begun digging emplacements in northern Crimea in apparent anticipation of a Ukrainian attack. Russia has occupied Crimea since 2014, when Moscow claimed to have annexed the region. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Russian Colonel Arrested For Demanding A Washing Machine As A Bribe
A military court in Moscow has sent a colonel from the General Staff of Russia's Armed Forces to pretrial detention for two months on a charge of demanding a washing machine as a bribe from the chief of a local enlistment center responsible for the recruitment of soldiers for the ongoing war in Ukraine. Colonel Ivan Mertvishchev was detained as he received the household appliance from the officer, who had alerted the Federal Security Service (FSB) about the deal. Mertvishchev, who had threatened a bad review of the officer, faces up to 12 years in prison and a hefty fine. To read the original story from Kommersant, click here.
Former 'Open Russia' Director's Appeal Against His Imprisonment Denied
The Krasnodar regional court in southwestern Russia has rejected an appeal filed by Andrei Pivovarov, the former executive director of the pro-democracy Open Russia movement, against his conviction and imprisonment on a charge of heading an "undesirable" organization.
Pivovarov's support group wrote on Telegram on November 22 that the activist reiterated his innocence at the hearing, adding that he was against the existence of the law on "undesirable organizations" in Russia. The judge interrupted Pivovarov, saying that he was not "at a rally."
In mid-July, the Lenin district court in the city of Krasnodar sentenced Pivovarov to four years in prison after finding him guilty of leading the Open Russia group. The court also barred Pivovarov from being elected to public office for eight years.
Pivovarov has maintained his innocence, insisting that the case against him was trumped-up and politically motivated.
The accusation against Pivovarov stems from a law that has repeatedly been used to target critical voices.
Pivovarov was first detained in May 2021 when he was taken off a Warsaw-bound plane just before takeoff from St. Petersburg.
Leaders of the Russia-based Open Russia dissolved the group in May 2021 after the authorities designated it an "undesirable" organization. They said they did so to protect supporters from further "harassment" by the Russian authorities.
Open Russia was financed by Russian tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who moved to London after spending 10 years in prison in Russia on charges widely seen as political revenge for challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin politically.
The "undesirable organization" law, adopted in 2015, was part of a series of regulations pushed by the Kremlin that squeezed many nonprofit and nongovernmental organizations that received funding from foreign sources -- mainly from Europe and the United States.
The Russian State Duma has since dramatically widened the scope of the law, including to bar Russian nationals and organizations anywhere in the world from taking part in the activities of such "undesirable" groups.
Siberian Court Upholds Acquittal Of LGBT Activist Whose Abstract Art Depicted Women's Bodies
KOMSOMOLSK-ON-AMUR, Russia -- A court in Siberia has upheld the acquittal of LGBT activist and artist Yulia Tsvetkova in a high-profile case over drawings and other works of art she posted online that depict women's bodies.
Tsvetkova’s mother, Anna Khodyreva, said on November 22 that a court in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur rejected the prosecutor's appeal of her daughter’s acquittal.
Tsvetkova was acquitted in mid-July. Several days later, prosecutors filed an appeal against the court’s ruling, while anti-LGBT activists filed a petition urging the Investigative Committee to launch a new case against the activist.
Khodyreva said at the time that the prosecutors' move may prolong her daughter’s ordeal for years as the appeal meant a new investigation and trial, which could take two to three years to complete.
Prosecutors said at the time that they sought a conviction and a 38-month prison sentence in the case.
The 29-year-old Tsvetkova was charged with producing and distributing pornographic material for administering a social media page called The Vagina Monologues that showed abstract art resembling female genitalia.
The artist, an activist who draws women's bodies, is known for her advocacy of LGBT issues.
Tsvetkova’s trial began in April 2021 after a nearly 18-month investigation during which she was fined for spreading LGBT "propaganda" and put under house arrest.
The trial was held behind closed because prosecutors said they needed to show the images as evidence.
In May 2021, Tsvetkova launched a hunger strike to protest the case against her, saying the state's “cowardly” handling of her case and the ruining of her life amounted to “torture.”
Amnesty International has said the case against Tsvetkova amounts to political repression and “Kafkaesque absurdity.”
In June, the Justice Ministry added Tsvetkova to its list of "foreign agents."
Ukraine's Security Service Conducts 'Counterintelligence' Raid At Historic Kyiv Monastery
Security agents in Ukraine have conducted a “counterintelligence” operation at Kyiv’s historic Pechersk Lavra and other facilities of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) as part of a probe into suspected pro-Russia activity.
The 11th-century monastery and UNESCO World Heritage site -- which is also known as the Monastery of the Caves -- is the seat of the UOC, a branch of Ukraine’s Orthodox Church that was formerly under the jurisdiction of the Russian Orthodox Patriarch in Moscow. The UOC cut ties with Moscow in May over Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
In a post on Telegram on November 22, Ukraine’s SBU security agency said it was conducting “counterintelligence measures” aimed at countering “the subversive activities of the Russian security services in Ukraine.”
A short while later, the SBU’s regional office in the Rivne region said similar operations had been undertaken at the Korets Monastery in Korets and several other UOC facilities in the region.
The SBU said the operations were aimed at preventing the use of the facilities as a “center for the Russian World” and to search them for sabotage groups, foreign citizens, or illegal weapons. “Russian World” is a term at the heart of the Kremlin’s foreign policy doctrine aimed at promoting the Russian language, culture, and religion around the world.
A spokesman for the Russian Orthodox Church in Moscow condemned the SBU raids as “an act of intimidation of believers.” Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill has been a vocal supporter of Russia’s war against Ukraine.
On November 15, the SBU announced it was opening a criminal investigation into a November 12 incident at the Pechersk Lavra. During a service, worshippers sang a pro-Russian song with lyrics such as, “Mother Russia is waking up.”
On November 18, the SBU charged a UOC cleric in the Vinnytsya region with distributing leaflets justifying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
A 2020 survey found that 34 percent of Ukrainians identify as members of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU), the country’s main Orthodox church. Fourteen percent said they were members of the UOC.
With reporting by TASS and Reuters
Toqaev Officially Declared Winner Of Kazakh Presidential Election
ASTANA -- Kazakhstan's Central Election Commission (OSK) has declared incumbent President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev as the winner of a November 20 presidential election that international observers said lacked competetiveness.
The OSK said on November 22 that Toqaev received 81.3 percent of the vote and that he will be inaugurated for a seven-year term on November 26.
Toqaev's victory was expected, given he was competing against five little-known opponents.
A monitoring mission led by the OSCE's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said after the election that it lacked "competitiveness" and underlined "the need for further reforms to bring related legislation and its implementation in line with OSCE commitments to ensure genuine pluralism."
"The incumbent stood as the joint candidate of all parliamentary parties and, in effect, was not meaningfully challenged in a low-key campaign. The ability of citizens to participate fully in political life remains significantly constrained, including by limitations on fundamental freedoms," the group's assessment said.
Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry harshly criticized the assessment, saying it "lacks objectivity" and "puts in question" the effectiveness of such operations.
The assessment "contains a set of typical OSCE/ODIHR biased conclusions, demonstrating a complete unwillingness to recognize the development of the internal situation in our country," the ministry said, adding that it contains "unsubstantiated and unconfirmed allegations."
"The content of the OSCE/ODIHR's statement demonstrates a lack of desire to develop long-term and constructive cooperation with Kazakhstan authorities, which will, undoubtedly, be taken into account," it said.
The U.S. State Department issued a statement on November 22 saying Washington "concurs with the preliminary findings of the OSCE Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) observation mission."
"The United States calls on the Kazakhstani government to fully implement ODIHR's recommendations for future elections, including upcoming parliamentary elections in 2023," the statement said, while also stressing "we look forward to working with President [Toqaev] and his government to advance our common objectives."
"The United States also reiterates its unwavering support for Kazakhstan's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, which has been the bedrock of our partnership for over 30 years," the statement said
The November 20 election came nearly three months after Kazakhstan replaced its system limiting presidents to two consecutive five-year terms with a single seven-year term. The constitutional changes were proposed by Toqaev as part of his campaign to create what he calls a "new" Kazakhstan.
The presidential vote was originally due in 2024 and parliamentary elections in 2025. But in September, Toqaev called for early presidential and parliamentary elections, saying a new mandate was needed to “maintain the momentum of reforms” following a June referendum that stripped ex-President Nursultan Nazarbaev of his prestigious “Elbasy” (leader of the nation) status.
Toqaev continues to distance himself from his predecessor, who stepped down in 2019 after nearly three decades in power and named his longtime ally as his successor.
The referendum to amend the constitution -- which included the new presidential term limit -- was presented by Toqaev as an important step to shift Kazakhstan from a "super-presidential form of government to a presidential republic with a strong parliament."
Critics, however, have said the overhaul didn't change the nature of the authoritarian regime and failed to remove any significant power that the president's office held.
Munich Security Conference Snubs Moscow
Russia will not be invited to send an official delegation to the 2023 Munich Security Conference, a leading international forum for the discussion of global military and security issues. “Russian officials are not invited to #MSC2023,” wrote German diplomat Christoph Heusgen, who is the chairman of the conference, in a November 21 post on Twitter. “We will not give them a platform for their propaganda. We want to discuss Russia's future with Russian opposition leaders and exiled people - THEIR voices need to be heard and amplified." The conference will be held in Munich on February 17-19, 2023. To read the original story from RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
U.S., EU Engage Diplomatically After Kosovo Postpones License-Plate Fines
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti has said that the U.S. ambassador to Kosovo is very committed to finding a solution to a tense situation in the north of Kosovo over a phaseout of Serbian license plates.
Kurti said he held talks until late in the night with U.S. Ambassador Jeffrey Hovenier to seek a potential deal "without undermining the constitutionality but at the same time not to allow the threat to peace and stability."
Hovenier "is always constructive, positive, creative" in his role, Kurti said. "He is doing his best, as is the U.S., especially," the prime minister said, adding that the parties were also in contact with Brussels.
Kosovo earlier on November 22 postponed plans to fine drivers who refuse to give up old car license plates for another 48 hours. The request for the delay, made late on November 21, came from the United States after talks in Brussels between Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic failed to reach an agreement on the issue.
Kosovo police had said that fines of 150 euros were to be issued from 8 a.m. local time on November 22 and would have affected around 10,000 drivers.
Hovenier previously stated that he requested that the fines be postponed so that European and U.S. mediators could work out an agreement between Kosovo and Serbia.
Kurti said he was ready to work with Washington and the European Union to resolve the issue over the next two days but reiterated his desire that an agreement go beyond the license-plate issue.
The dispute has stoked tensions for almost two years between Serbia and Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and is home to tens of thousands of minority Serbs.
Hundreds of police officers, judges, prosecutors, and other state workers from the Serbian minority quit their jobs earlier this month after Pristina ruled that local Serbs must replace their old car license plates with ones issued by Kosovo.
The talks on November 21 were held in the presence of EU foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell and Miroslav Lajcak, the EU special representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues.
Borrell said after the talks that Vucic accepted the proposal he put forth, but Kurti did not.
Kurti said it was not enough to talk about license plates alone and any proposal that was not accompanied by an agreement "to urgently commit to a final agreement for complete normalization of relations" was unacceptable.
Vucic described the situation as very difficult and "on the verge of conflict," but said he would ask Kosovo Serbs to remain calm. He also said Serbia would stop issuing and renewing its own car plates for northern Kosovo.
U.S. Ambassador to Serbia Christopher Hill met with Vucic and asked him to continue constructive engagement in the negotiating process.
Hill also said the European Union had made it clear that "it would like to see another 365 days" to find a solution.
Kosovar authorities implemented the license-plate-conversion plan on November 1 despite calls from the international community to postpone it. The plan laid out phases of increasingly tougher warnings and fines leading to a deadline of April 21 for all cars to be reregistered.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Official Sees 'Vast Difference' In Russian, Ukrainian Reactions To War Crimes Allegations
U.S. Ambassador for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack, commenting on Russian allegations that Ukrainian soldiers may have shot surrendering Russian soldiers, said there has been a marked difference between the ways Moscow and Kyiv have responded to such charges.
“We’re obviously tracking that quite closely,” Van Schaack said during a telephone meeting with journalists on November 21. “It’s really important to emphasize that the laws of war apply to all parties equally, both the aggressor state and the defender state, and this in equal measure.
“Likewise, we’re seeing a really vast difference when it comes to the reaction to such allegations,” she added. “Russia inevitably responds with propaganda, denial, mis- and disinformation, whereas the Ukrainian authorities have generally acknowledged abuses and have denounced them and pledged to investigate them.”
She called on Ukraine to continue to comply with its international obligations, adding, however, that the scale and number of war crimes accusations against Russian forces in Ukraine was “enormous compared to the allegations against Ukrainian forces.”
Van Schaack said there is “mounting evidence that [Russian] aggression has been accompanied by systemic war crimes committed in every region where Russia’s forces have been deployed."
She noted “deliberate, indiscriminate, and disproportionate attacks against the civilian population and elements of the civilian infrastructure,” as well as “custodial abuses of civilians and POWs and also efforts to cover up those crimes.”
The Russian Embassy issued a statement claiming that “the United States enables permissiveness and impunity for neo-Nazis in Ukraine by covering up the frenzy of Ukrainian bandits,” Russia’s state news agency TASS reported on November 22.
The Russian State Duma the same day adopted a statement urging foreign legislatures to “unequivocally condemn the Kyiv regimes’ crimes.”
On November 18, Russia accused Ukraine of war crimes, citing video fragments that seem to show Ukrainian forces killing Russian soldiers who were lying on the ground and surrendering.
Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets has said the Russian soldiers were only pretending to surrender and that their comrades opened fire on the Ukrainians first.
Lubinets pledged to conduct an investigation into the incident, which occurred sometime around November 12 in the Luhansk region village of Makiyivka.
Iran Says Fordow Nuclear Plant Now Enriching Uranium To 60 Percent
Iran has announced it is now enriching uranium at a 60 percent purity level at its Fordow underground nuclear facility after the United Nations nuclear watchdog condemned Tehran's failure to cooperate over visits by the agency.
The official state-run news agency IRNA reported on November 22 that the Fordow site, which is buried in the side of a mountain, was producing uranium with an enrichment level of 60 percent -- one technical step away from weapons-grade levels -- "for the first time."
Iran already produces uranium at 60 percent at two other plants.
IRNA did not say how much of the 60 percent-enriched uranium had been produced at Fordow.
The semiofficial Fars news agency reported that Iran has also begun to replace first-generation centrifuges (IR-1) with advanced IR-6 centrifuges at Fordow, which would allow it to escalate its enrichment activities further.
The IAEA later confirmed Iran's claim that it has started enriching uranium up to 60 percent at its Fordow plant. This is in addition to production that has taken place at Natanz, another uranium enrichment plant in Iran, since April 2021, the IAEA said. Iran continues to advance its enrichment activities there "and now plans to install a second production building," the IAEA said.
White House national-security spokesman John Kirby told a briefing on November 22 that the administration of President Joe Biden was "going to make sure we have all options available."
"We certainly have not changed our view that we will not allow Iran to achieve a nuclear weapons capability," he said.
Britain, France, and Germany also condemned Iran's nuclear advances.
"Iran’s step is a challenge to the global nonproliferation system," the three nations said in a joint statement. "This step, which carries significant proliferation-related risks, has no credible civilian justification."
The statement added that the three countries "will continue to consult, alongside international partners, on how best to address Iran’s continued nuclear escalation."
An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board of governors meeting last week in Vienna criticized Iran for failing to allow inspections of nuclear sites, while the UN agency's chief, Rafael Grossi, recently said he was "seriously concerned" over uncertainty surrounding Iran's nuclear program, which Tehran claims is purely for civilian purposes.
Exacerbating tensions, the IAEA has been waiting for an explanation from Tehran about the origin of undeclared uranium particles that were detected at three locations. The issue has been a key sticking point in wider talks between Iran and global powers seeking to revive a 2015 deal that curbs Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from Western sanctions.
The United States unilaterally pulled out of the accord in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions that have battered Iran's economy and its currency. After Washington withdrew, Iran began to breach some of the pact's nuclear limits, saying they could no longer be enforced.
The deal capped enrichment at 3.67 percent.
With reporting by Reuters
- By AFP
Belarusian Opposition Leader To Request More Pressure From Canada On Lukashenka Regime
Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya will ask for tougher sanctions against pro-Kremlin officials in Belarus when she meets on November 22 with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on her first official visit to Ottawa. Canada has sanctioned more than 60 members of authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime, Belarusian oligarchs, and others for their involvement in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But Tsikhanouskaya said Ottawa must close "loopholes" that allow evasion of those measures. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Iran's Christians Say Officials Are Pressuring Them To Stay Out Of Protests
A senior member of the Iranian Christian community says that security officials are pressuring religious minorities to remain silent and not participate in anti-government protests.
The semiofficial ISNA news agency quoted Yonathan Betkolia, the head of Assyrian Society of Tehran, as saying that the intelligence and security authorities of the Islamic republic have asked the representatives of Christians, bishops, and Assyrian priests to prevent the participation of Christian and Assyrian citizens in nationwide protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
With the protests in Iran now in their third month, Iranian authorities have blamed the West for the demonstrations and vowed to crack down even harder on protesters.
While Betkolia previously has publicly agreed that foreign provocations are the cause of the protests, it is the first time he has acknowledged some Iranian Christians are supporting anti-government policies.
Betkolia, a five-term member of the Iranian parliament, has been criticized many times by Iranian Christians for being close to the authorities of the Islamic republic.
In an earlier statement, the Council of United Iranian Churches condemned the "systematic suppression of women and human rights violations in Iran" and demanded "freedom, justice and equal rights for all Iranians."
The council also stated that "like many people of our country who protested in the streets with unparalleled courage after Mahsa's death, we oppose the imposition of the mandatory hijab (head scarf) on the people of Iran, who have religious, ethnic, cultural and ideological diversity. We know that they are a definite violation of human rights.
The protests, which are demanding more freedoms and women's rights, pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
