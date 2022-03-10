How Russia's Media War Leaves People Oblivious To Ukraine Destruction

Accessibility links

As Russia wages a brutal war against Ukraine, targeting civilian areas and drawing global condemnation, many people living in Russia and Russian-occupied Crimea consume false narratives promoted by Kremlin-controlled media. Calling the invasion a war and not a "special military operation" is a criminal offense under Russian law. When RFE/RL spoke to people in Crimea, part of Ukraine seized by Russia in 2014, there was ignorance about what is going on. The interviews in this report were conducted before RFE/RL was forced to halt its operations in Russia and Crimea on March 6, amid intense government pressure to stop independent reporting there.

