Charity Retrieves Ukrainian Children From Russia

A charity has brought back 31 Ukrainian children who had been forcibly taken to Russia. The natives of Ukraine's Kherson and Kharkiv regions got off a bus on April 8 in Kyiv and were reunited with their families. The repatriation was arranged by Save Ukraine, an organization helping internally displaced people in Ukraine. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow's commissioner for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, over the illegal deportations of Ukrainian children.