Medical teams at a Ukrainian military hospital fight to save lives, performing amputations and removing shrapnel without fuss -- but it's the psychological wounds that are most troubling, says the chief surgeon. Doctors work 12-hour shifts in theory but often stay longer if there are a lot of urgent cases. "I'm just doing my job," says Andriy, a doctor from Kyiv. "All of us do what's needed. We're just doing our duty."