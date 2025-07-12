Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Ukrainian Artillery Crew Battles Russian Drones In Donetsk Region

(file photo) Ukrainian servicemen fire a howitzer towards Russian troops in the Donetsk region.
(file photo) Ukrainian servicemen fire a howitzer towards Russian troops in the Donetsk region.

As warfare on Ukraine’s front lines evolves, Ukrainian artillery crews continue to hold the defenses in the war-torn Donetsk region amid relentless Russian drone attacks.

RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service visited a unit operating a Soviet-era Akatsiya artillery system near the Russian-occupied salt-mine town of Soledar.

“It’s been working like clockwork since the war started,” said Yehor, a soldier in the unit.

Under Siege By Russian Drones, Ukrainian Troops Hold Near Soledar
Embed
Under Siege By Russian Drones, Ukrainian Troops Hold Near Soledar

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:42 0:00

Since the early days of the invasion -- when Ukrainian artillery pounded kilometers-long columns of Russian armored vehicles -- the Russian military has changed its tactics.

Now, they advance in small groups, forcing Ukrainian artillery units to stay alert and responsive.

“They probe our defenses in different directions. When they fail, they just move to another spot,” one Ukrainian soldier told RFE/RL.

In addition to infantry assaults, the growing use of FPV (first-person view) drones presents a constant threat. These drones now have greater range and enhanced strike capabilities, the crew said.

Showing RFE/RL the unit’s anti-drone means, a Ukrainian soldier known by the call sign "Docent" said the camouflage in such conditions is essential.

“Our colleagues’ vehicle was attacked by up to 30 FPV drones in a single day,” he added.

With continuous Russian infantry attacks, drone modernization race, and recent uncertainty of further US military support, Ukrainian artillerymen say the daily grind now can be exhausting.

However, determined to protect their families, they believe the defense is the only way to bring the peace closer.

"I want to go back to my wife and kids, I want to go on vacation like other people and go on picnics with my family, not to the [trenches] with my brothers-in-arms," Yehor said.

"I have a son and a daughter. They are they reason to fight," another soldier added. "I want peace for them, but it’s a long process."

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

    RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service has seen its audience grow significantly since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 and is among the most cited media outlets in the country. Its bold, in-depth reporting from the front lines has won many accolades and awards. Its comprehensive coverage also includes award-winning reporting by the Donbas.Realities and Crimea.Realities projects and the Schemes investigative unit.

  • 16x9 Image

    Serhiy Horbatenko

    Serhiy Horbatenko has worked for RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service since 2015 and was awarded by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy with an Order of Merit for his coverage of Russia's invasion. He previously worked as a journalist for Public Television of the Donbas; as a regional representative for the commissioner for human rights of the Ukrainian parliament in the Donetsk region; and as an editor at the TV channels TOR and C + (Slovyansk). He is a graduate of Donbas State Pedagogical University.

  • 16x9 Image

    Mykyta Peretiatko

    Mykyta Peretiatko is a multimedia journalist with RFE/RL's Central Newsroom.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

Recommended

XS
SM
MD
LG