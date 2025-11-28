What Do Russia's Burning Refineries Mean For The War In Ukraine?

More than half of Russia's major oil refineries -- many deep inside the country -- are going up in flames, hit by Ukrainian drone attacks. So could this new wave of strikes actually change the course of the war? Oil and gasoline shortages are visible now in Russia, with export revenues down nearly a fifth from last year, and ordinary Russian citizens are feeling the pain. But Russia still takes in billions in oil and gas revenue annually and has shown resilience to external forces. So how much will the growing wave of Ukrainian long-range attacks actually affect the war?