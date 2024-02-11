Ukraine Says It Downed 40 Out Of 45 Drones Launched In Latest Russian Onslaught

KYIV -- Russia’s military launched another wave of drones across Ukraine overnight, including the capital, the Ukrainian military and officials said early on February 11.

The latest attacks followed a deadly drone strike a day earlier on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the east of the country and close to the border with Russia.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.

The ongoing Russian attacks come as Kyiv faces a potential disruption in military supplies from the United States, its biggest backer, as Republican lawmakers block a $61 billion aid package over demands for deep changes in U.S. border policy.

The Ukrainian Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app that its air-defense systems destroyed 40 out of 45 Russia-launched Shahed attack drones overnight, many of which reportedly targeted port infrastructure in the south of the country.

"The air alert in the capital lasted almost two hours," Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram.

Popko said all drones over Kyiv had been destroyed on their approach. No casualties or damages were reported in or around Kyiv, according to first reports.

Air-defense systems destroyed 26 Russia-launched Shahed drones over several southern regions, Ukraine’s southern military command said on Telegram, adding that the Mykolayiv region near the Black Sea suffered some of the heaviest attacks.

At least one civilian was injured in the southern Ukraine attack, the military said.

"The priority for the enemy was again the coastal strip of infrastructure and agro-industrial facilities," the military said.

Residential buildings and a gas pipeline in Mykolayiv suffered damaged from falling debris from a downed drone and the subsequent blast wave, the military command said.

Four drones were shot down over the Black Sea port of Odesa, the military said.

A day earlier, at least eight people were killed and several others wounded in a round of Russian drone strikes and shelling that also damaged port infrastructure critical for Ukraine's food exports, the military and regional officials said.

A drone strike on a fuel depot in the eastern city of Kharkiv killed seven people, including three children, and wounded another three, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram early on February 10.

Also on February 10, Ukraine announced another dismissal in the Defense Ministry amid a reshuffle after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the military needed a "reset."

Ukraine's First Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Pavlyuk has been dismissed from his post. No replacement was announced.

Zelenskiy on February 9 appointed Major General Anatoliy Barhilevych as Ukraine's new chief of the General Staff in another major personnel change after naming Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy as commander in chief.

Syrskiy, who on February 8 was named by Zelenskiy to take over the lead of the armed forces from General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said in a post on Telegram that "a clear and detailed planning of the actions of all military administration bodies" was needed.

Syrskiy is regarded as the architect of the most important Ukrainian victory of the war, the counteroffensive in the eastern Kharkiv region in September 2022 that chased Russian forces out of the cities of Kupyansk and Izyum.

The change in the leadership of the armed forces comes at a crucial time for Ukraine, which has failed to recapture significant territory from Russia since late 2022.