Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
All RFE/RL websites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Ukraine Restores Power To Thousands After Mass Outages Caused By Russian Strikes

Much of the Ukrainian capital was without power and water after the October 10 Russian attack.
Much of the Ukrainian capital was without power and water after the October 10 Russian attack.

Ukrainian power workers restored electricity to nearly 1 million people in Kyiv and other areas, as officials braced for further Russian air strikes that have already severely damaged power generation and gas supplies.

The Black Sea port city of Odesa, meanwhile, suffered moderate power outages overnight on October 11 after a Russian strike similar to the one a day earlier that plunged wide swathes of the Ukrainian capital into darkness.

As Russia’s all-out war nears its 44th month, officials have warned that Russia intends to exhaust the country by targeting critical energy infrastructure with the onset of cold weather across Ukraine.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko described the October 10 attack as “one of the largest concentrated strikes” against the country’s energy grid. Kyiv was badly hit, and at least 20 people were wounded.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed the strikes had targeted energy facilities supplying Ukraine’s military, saying it had used hypersonic missiles and strike drones against them.

Utility workers restored power to more than 800,000 Kyiv residents on October 11, the country’s largest private energy company, DTEK, said.

“The main work to restore the power supply” had been completed, the company said in a post to Telegram, but warned of some localized outages.

Explainer: The New Air War In Ukraine
Embed
Explainer: The New Air War In Ukraine

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:09 0:00

Kyiv officials said surface transport -- tram and trolleybus service – had resumed operations.

Odesa, Ukraine’s main Black Sea port, was hit by Russian drones early October 11, causing some power outages, Oleg Kiper, the head of regional military administration, said.

At least one person was reported wounded in the attacks.

In the northern region of Chernihiv, a second utility worker working to restore electricity died after being hit in a Russian “double tap” drone strike -- where a second air strike targets emergency or utility workers responding to an initial strike.

Russia has frequently employed double tap strikes throughout its war.

Four more workers were wounded in the attack, said Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the regional military administration.

Ukrainian officials have pleaded with Western allies to increase their supplies of air defense weaponry.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked Washington to supply more Patriot air defense systems, which are considered the only system capable of intercepting Russian missiles.

"It is precisely the civilian and energy infrastructure that is the main target of Russia's strikes ahead of the heating season," Zelenskyy said in a post to X on October 10.



With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian and Russian services
  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.

If you are in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia or the Russia-controlled parts of Ukraine, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.

To find out more, click here.

Recommended

XS
SM
MD
LG