Heavy Fighting Continues In Ukraine's East, As Russia Targets More Energy Facilities
Ukrainian forces repelled multiple Russian attacks in the east, the military said on November 18, as Moscow continued to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing shortages and interruptions in the supply of electricity and gas at the onset of the winter season.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said the military fought off Russian offensives in eight locations in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk and Belohoryivka and Pervomaiske, Vodyane, and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address on November 17 that 10 million Ukrainians were left without power after a fresh wave of missile strikes by Russia.
At least seven people were killed in the strikes, with the number expected to rise.
"We are doing everything to normalize the supply," Zelenskiy said.
Ukraine's air defenses managed to shoot down six cruise missiles and five drones, he added.
Ukrainian specialists working around the clock have restored power to about 70 percent of consumers in a number of regions in central Ukraine, authorities said, but cautioned that work is being slowed down by land mines planted by retreating Russian forces in the Kherson region.
The national electricity company noted that a wave of Russian rocket attacks on November 15 damaged 15 energy facilities and that as a result thousands of kilometers of main high-voltage lines are not working.
In eastern Ukraine, Russia “launched a massive attack on gas production infrastructure," said the chief of the state energy company Naftohaz, Oleksiy Chernishov. He did not elaborate.
WATCH: The Ukrainian Army is using heavy artillery and drones to try and take control of the Svatove-Kreminna highway inside Ukraine's Luhansk region.
Meanwhile, investigators in Ukraine's recently liberated southern Kherson region uncovered 63 bodies with signs of torture after Russian forces left, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said on national television.
A top Ukrainian human rights investigator on November 17 released a video of what he said was a torture chamber used by Russian forces in Kherson, including a small room in which he said up to 25 people were kept at a time.
Dmytro Lubinets, the parliament's human rights commissioner, shared the video on social media.
Late on November 17, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Commander in Chief General Valery Zaluzhny, according to a readout of the call provided by his spokesperson.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, and CNN
Thousands Rally In Montenegro Calling For Early Elections
PODGORICA -- More than 10,000 people protested in front of the Montenegrin parliament on November 17 to demand snap elections and the withdrawal of a law on presidential powers.
The protest was organized by the Ima Nas (We Are Numerous) movement, which has the backing of President Milo Djukanovic's Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) and its allies.
People from all parts of Montenegro took part in the rally, holding banners reading, "We are here for Montenegro, for the EU," and, "We want an election.” They also waved Montenegrin national flags, as well as EU and U.S. flags.
There were no incidents at the event, which took place amid a heavy police presence.
Speakers who addressed the crowd made accusations against the parties that hold a majority in parliament, led by the pro-Russian Democratic Front, the Democrats, and the Citizens' Movement of Ura, which have been refusing to call early elections for the past two months and which have yet to form a new government.
Nikola Janovic of the Democratic Party of Socialists repeated the request of the opposition to hold new elections.
"Let the citizens put everyone in their place and let Montenegro be free again after these elections,” Janovic said. “The humiliation of this country must stop."
Montenegro is a NATO member and a candidate to join the European Union.
The country of 620,000 people proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2006, but about one-third of its population identify as Serbs and some believe Montenegro should not be a separate country.
Nebojsa Mrvaljevic of the Forum of Free Citizens and the organizer of the protest said that the petition for holding snap parliamentary elections has been signed by 30,000 citizens so far.
Among the politicians who took part in the rally were officials from the opposition DPS, the Social Democratic Party, the Social Democrats, and the Liberal Party.
By amending the law on presidential powers, the current parliamentary majority is trying to transfer part of Djukanovic’s powers on the nomination of candidates to parliament.
The opposition sees the call for snap parliamentary elections as a way out of the political crisis Montenegro is in after the collapse of two governments since the beginning of the year.
With reporting by AFP
Iran Must Cooperate With Uranium Probe, Says IAEA Board Resolution
The United Nations atomic watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on November 17 passed a resolution ordering Iran to cooperate urgently with the agency's investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites, diplomats said.
The resolution drafted by the United States, Britain, France, and Germany says "it is essential and urgent" that Iran explain the origin of the uranium particles and more generally give the International Atomic Energy Agency all the answers it requires.
While the resolution was not the first the board has passed against Iran on the issue -- another was adopted in June -- its wording was stronger and hinted at a future diplomatic escalation.
To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Ukraine's Energy Company Says Power Restored To Some Areas Of Country
Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenerho says its specialists have restored power to about 70 percent of consumers in a number of regions in central Ukraine.
Ukrenerho repair crews are inspecting high-voltage lines in the Kherson region, the company's press service said on November 17. It said the speed of work is held back by mines.
The company noted that on November 15 Russian rockets damaged 15 energy facilities, and as a result thousands of kilometers of main high-voltage lines are not working.
More than 1,000 Ukrenerho specialists are working around the clock to restore the power system, it said.
To read the original story from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Sent To Tiny One-Man Cell
Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny has been transferred to a one-man cell, according to a post on November 17 on his social media account.
Navalny was placed in solitary confinement, also called a "punishment cell," on November 1 but could only be held there for 15 days, according to the post on Instagram.
He said his new confinement is "a regular cramped cell, like the punishment cell, except that you can have not one but two books and use the prison kiosk, albeit on a very limited budget."
To read the original story from AP, click here.
U.S. Imposes New Sanctions Over Iran Sanctions Evasion, Targets Chinese Firms
The United States has imposed sanctions on over a dozen companies based in China, Hong Kong, and the United Arab Emirates that Washington accused of facilitating the sale of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum products to buyers in East Asia.
The latest U.S. move against Iranian oil smuggling comes as efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal have stalled and ties between the Islamic republic and the West are increasingly strained as Iranians keep up anti-government protests.
To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iranian Authorities Prevent Commemoration Of Victims Of 2019 Crackdown
Iranian authorities have prevented the commemoration of victims of a bloody crackdown on antigovernment protests in November 2019 as the third anniversary of the events coincided with nationwide protests triggered by the death of a 22-year-old woman in September after she was detained by Iran's morality police.
Relatives of two people who were shot and killed during the November 2019 protest -- Pejman Gholipur, 18, and Pouya Bakhtiari, 27 -- were arrested ahead of the commemoration, according to reports from Iran.
Gholipur’s parents as well as his brother were arrested in Gilan on November 17, according to the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir. Security agents also seized their mobile phones and published a message on Instagram about the cancellation of the commemoration for Gholipur.
Bakhtiari's sister said security agents cut off Internet access for all Bakhtiari family members and locked them in their house to prevent them from attending the commemoration for their relative.
Gholipur and Bakhtiari were among hundreds of demonstrators who were killed during the 2019 protests, which were triggered by a sudden rise in the price of gasoline.
Gholipur and Bakhtiari had joined the protests that spread to more than 100 Iranian cities and towns and lasted for days. The protests quickly turned political, with many chanting against the Iranian clerical establishment and its leaders.
An estimated 1,500 people were killed by security forces, according to Reuters. The majority of the protests lasted four days; however, spillover clashes lasted until July 2020.
Widespread strikes continued on November 17 elsewhere in Iran, including in the cities of Sari, Sanandaj, Zarghan, and others, according to videos received by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
It was the third consecutive day of strikes by shopkeepers and businesses despite a widening crackdown as protests that flared over Mahsa Amini’s death entered a third month. Amini died after she was taken into custody by morality police allegedly for improperly wearing a head scarf, or hijab. Her family and supporters say she was severely beaten. Iranian authorities have blamed her death on "underlying diseases."
In videos from the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad, security agents try to force shopkeepers who have closed their shops in protest to reopen. In one of these videos, officers are seen throwing tear gas at protesters.
The videos published on social media from the Iranian Kurdish city of Bukan show the large presence of people in the streets and intense clashes with security agents.
It was not possible to verify the authenticity of the videos, which have been widely distributed on social media.
The Norway-based Hengaw rights group reported a massive protest in western Iranian city of Sanandaj on November 16. The organization confirmed the death of at least two protestors in the Kurdish city.
The protests, which are demanding more freedoms and women's rights, pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 300 people, including 40 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Says Seven Killed In 'Terrorist Attack' In Izeh Amid Protests
Iranian state media say seven people were killed and 10 injured in a November 16 "terrorist attack" in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh.
Iran's state news agencies described the incident as a terrorist attack while referring to the dead as martyrs. State media reported that a 9-year-old boy, identified as Kian Pirfalak, was among those killed.
But activists and relatives of Pirfalak blamed security forces for his killing, which occurred as protests over the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini intensified on the third anniversary of the November 2019 bloody unrest over fuel price hikes.
The opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that a large number of protesters were killed in Izeh on November 16 while blaming the Islamic republic's security forces for the killings.
In a video showing Pirfalak's body published online, one of his relatives said he was shot by the "security forces of the Islamic republic" and killed while he was riding in a car with his father.
Meanwhile, the official government news agency IRNA published a statement saying the extremist group Islamic State (IS) had claimed responsibility for the attack in Izeh.
However, the BBC monitoring service said some supporters of IS called the group's claim of responsibility fake.
Later, the state news agency IRNA removed the statement without offering any explanation.
The opponents of the Islamic republic accuse the government of attempting to divert public opinion from the protests.
Officials have blamed Western governments and intelligence services for the unrest, which was sparked by the death of Amini while she was in police custody for an alleged dress-code violation relating to how she was wearing a head scarf.
They have not presented any evidence to back up their claims.
Authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 300 people, including 40 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
WNBA Star Griner Begins Serving Sentence In Russian Prison
WNBA Star Griner Begins Serving Sentence In Russian Prison

U.S. women's basketball star Brittney Griner has begun serving her nine-year sentence for drug possession at a Russian prison, her lawyers and agent said on November 17. Griner has been relocated to a penitentiary in Mordovia, about 350 kilometers east of Moscow. "Brittney is doing as well as could be expected and trying to stay strong as she adapts to a new environment," her lawyers said in a statement.
Dutch Court Sentences Two Russians, One Ukrainian To Life In Prison In MH17 Shoot-Down
A court in the Netherlands has convicted and sentenced to life in prison two Russians and one pro-Moscow Ukrainian separatist in the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine.
The three men, who were tried in absentia along with a fourth suspect, were convicted of murder by the Dutch court for their role in the shooting down of the passenger plane. The court acquitted the fourth suspect for lack of evidence as it issued its long-awaited ruling on November 17.
Ukraine welcomed the ruling, while Moscow called it "scandalous" and said it would not extradite its citizens.
The downing of flight MH17 in July 2014 killed all 283 passengers and 15 crew members onboard the flight, which had taken off from Schiphol Airport outside Amsterdam. The victims came from more than a dozen countries, although more than two-thirds of them were Dutch citizens.
WATCH: We take a look at what investigators say actually happened over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014.
"Only the most severe punishment is fitting to retaliate for what the suspects have done, which has caused so much suffering to so many victims and so many surviving relatives," presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said, reading a summary of the ruling.
The three men convicted were former Russian intelligence agents Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinskiy, and Leonid Kharchenko, a Ukrainian separatist leader. Russian Oleg Pulatov, the only suspect represented by defense lawyers at the trial, was acquitted.
The three men, who are believed to be in Russia, were all found to have helped to arrange the transport into Ukraine of the Russian military BUK missile system that was used to shoot down the plane. Prosecutors said the convicted men have two weeks to file an appeal.
The ruling also said the missile that shot down flight MH17 was a Russian-made BUK missile supplied from Russia and fired from a field near Pervomaisk. Steenhuis said the court believed Russia had overall control at the time of the separatist forces in eastern Ukraine.
The court also awarded damages to the families of more than 16 million euros ($16.5 million), but it is unclear just who would pay that sum.
The verdict comes more than eight years after the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was blown out of the sky. The midair explosion and crash on July 17, 2014, happened amid a conflict between pro-Russia rebels and Ukrainian forces.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Twitter that holding the "masterminds" accountable was also crucial "as the feeling of impunity leads to new crimes." Punishment for all of Russia's atrocities then and now is inevitable, he added.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told Reuters earlier the ruling sent a strong signal that "every war crime committed by the Russians will be documented, investigated, and brought to a conclusion no matter how much time it takes."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed the verdict as "a solid step" toward justice, but he said more work lies ahead to hold those responsible to account.
The verdict "reflects the Netherlands' firm commitment to establish the truth and pursue accountability in this case," he said in a statement.
Russia called the ruling politically motivated and said the court was under "unprecedented pressure" from Dutch politicians, prosecutors, and media.
"We deeply regret that the District Court of The Hague has neglected the principles of impartial justice for the sake of the current political situation, thus inflicting a serious blow to the reputation of the entire judicial system of the Netherlands," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
Moscow said the trial in the Netherlands could go down in history as "one of the most scandalous in the history of legal proceedings with its extensive list of oddities, inconsistencies, and dubious arguments of the prosecution."
With reporting by Current Time, Reuters, AFP, and AP
Kazakhstan Detains Group Planning 'Riots' Ahead Of Vote
Authorities in Kazakhstan have detained seven people suspected of planning to organize "riots" during this weekend's presidential election, the security service said on November 17.
"The National Security Committee, with the assistance of prosecutors, suppressed the activities of a criminal group involved in planning and organizing mass riots on November 20 of this year," the security services said in a statement.
The statement said the group was not only organizing large-scale riots but also planning to attack administrative buildings and law enforcement offices using arms and projectiles. Weapons confiscated include Kalashnikov assault rifles, sawn-off shotguns, ammunition, and materials for Molotov cocktails as well as walkie-talkies, it said.
The former Soviet republic on November 20 is set to hold a snap presidential election expected to cement incumbent President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev's grip on power months after nationwide protests against fuel prices turned violent and left more than 200 dead.
The unrest occurred in January after a peaceful demonstration in the western region of Manghystau over a fuel price hike tapped into deep-seated resentment of the country's leadership, leading to widespread antigovernment protests.
Thousands of people were detained by officials during and after the protests, which Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have provided no evidence.
Human rights groups have provided evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
Kazakh authorities in recent weeks have detained or sentenced opposition activists on various charges related to activities linked to the upcoming election.
With reporting by AFP
Russia's Use Of Land Mines In Ukraine Poses Threat, Says Monitor
Russia's Use Of Land Mines In Ukraine Poses Threat, Says Monitor

Russia's use of land mines in Ukraine, including newly produced models, threatens to overturn progress made on the issue over the past 25 years, a monitor said on November 17. Moscow has been developing new anti-personnel mines and has used ones made as recently as 2021 in its war in Ukraine, the Landmine Monitor said. The monitor said the use of land mines in Ukraine -- and also in Myanmar -- marred the 25th anniversary of the Mine Ban Treaty, which was created in Ottawa in 1997. Its annual report identified 277 civilian casualties of mines and explosive remnants of war in Ukraine in the first nine months of 2022 -- a near fivefold increase on the 58 recorded in 2021.
Dutch Judges To Give Long-Awaited Flight MH17 Verdict
Dutch Judges To Give Long-Awaited Flight MH17 Verdict

A Dutch court gives its verdict on November 17 in the trial of four men over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 above Ukraine in 2014, as tensions soar over Russia's invasion eight years later. The suspects -- Russians Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky, and Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko -- will not be in court as they have refused to attend the 2.5-year trial. All 298 passengers and crew were killed when the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was hit over separatist-held eastern Ukraine by what investigators say was a missile supplied by Moscow. Prosecutors have demanded life sentences for the suspects on charges of murder and causing an aircraft to crash, although the men are unlikely to serve time if convicted.
Russia's Media Watchdog Blocks Novaya Gazeta Website In Russia
Russia's Media Watchdog Blocks Novaya Gazeta Website In Russia

Russia's media watchdog blocked access to the website of independent news site Novaya Gazeta on November 17. Novaya Gazeta suspended publication on its website, social media, and in print in March in response to strict new censorship laws introduced by Russia. In July, the Roskomnadzor media regulator also blocked the website of a new Novaya Gazeta website that was launched in Europe by staff affiliated with the newspaper, and in September a court revoked Novaya Gazeta's media license.
Iranian Lawyer Hassan Asadi Zeidabadi Arrested Amid State Crackdown On Protests
Iranian Lawyer Hassan Asadi Zeidabadi Arrested Amid State Crackdown On Protests

Lawyer and rights activist Hassan Asadi Zeidabadi has been arrested amid Iran's state crackdown on protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, RFE/RL's Radio Farda reports. Zeidabadi's wife, Atefeh Khalafi, said on social media that her husband was arrested on November 16 by the intelligence branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Several thousand have been arrested in past weeks, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, artists and others. The outspoken Zeidabadi was previously jailed for five years over his peaceful activism.
Biden Disputes Ukrainian Leader's Comments That Missiles That Landed In Poland Weren't Ukrainian
U.S. President Joe Biden on November 17 disputed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's comment that missiles that landed in Poland were not of Ukrainian origin.
"That's not the evidence," Biden told reporters at the White House upon returning from a trip to Asia.
Biden's statement followed comments by NATO chief and Poland that the November 15 blast in Polish territory was likely caused by a Ukrainian air-defense missile.
"From the information that we and our allies have, it was an S-300 rocket made in the Soviet Union, an old rocket, and there is no evidence that it was launched by the Russian side," Polish President Andrzej Duda said on November 16. "It is highly probable that it was fired by Ukrainian antiaircraft defense."
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also said it was likely to have been a Ukrainian air-defense missile fired to shoot down incoming missiles on November 15 during what Kyiv said was Russia's most intensive wave of missile attacks on cities across Ukraine since the start of the war in February.
Nevertheless, Stoltenberg said Russia, not Ukraine, was still to blame for starting the war with its February invasion.
"This is not Ukraine's fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels.
Speaking on November 17, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also said Russia bore responsibility for the blast in Poland.
Addressing reporters at an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok, Blinken said he had spoken again with his Ukrainian counterpart on the probe but added: "Whatever its final conclusion, we already know the party ultimately responsible for this tragic incident: Russia."
"I have no doubt that it was not our missile," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was quoted as saying on November 16. "I believe that this was a Russian missile, based on our military reports," he said on Ukrainian television.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's General Staff said on November 17 that Ukrainian forces had repelled attacks on the Donetsk towns of Avdiyivka and Bilohorivka.
Meanwhile, missile strikes were reported accross Ukraine by officials.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said new Russian missile strikes on November 17 targeted gas production facilities and a missile plant, the Interfax Ukraine news agency reported.
"Missiles are flying over Kyiv right now. Now they are bombing our gas production [facilities]; they are bombing our enterprises in Dnipro and Yuzhmash [missile factory]," Shmyhal was quoted as saying. Russia has increasingly resorted in recent weeks to aerial attacks aimed at energy infrastructure in parts of Ukraine it doesn't hold.
Odesa regional Governor Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram that a Russian missile strike hit the southern Odesa region for the first time in weeks.
Marchenko said an infrastructure target was hit while warning about the threat of a "massive missile barrage on the entire territory of Ukraine." He called on residents in the region to remain in bomb shelters.
Separately, UN Secretary-General António Guterres on November 17 welcomed an extension of a four-month-old deal to ensure the safe delivery of export of grain, foodstuffs, and fertilizers from Ukraine through the Black Sea just days before it was set to expire.
Guterres says the United Nations is also "fully committed" to removing obstacles that have impeded the export of food and fertilizer from Russia, which is one of two agreements struck between the two countries and Turkey in July. The deals signed in Istanbul are aimed to help bring down prices of food and fertilizer and avoid a global food crisis.
In Photos: Days after their liberation by Ukrainian forces, residents of the southern port city of Kherson are facing shortages of water and electricity as authorities step up efforts to deliver humanitarian aid.
In another development, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy said on November 17 that investigators in the recently liberated southern Kherson region have uncovered 63 bodies with signs of torture after Russian forces left the area.
"Now, 63 bodies have been discovered in the Kherson region, but we must understand that the search has only just started so many more dungeons and burial places will be uncovered," the press service of the Interior Ministry quoted Monastyrskiy as saying.
Monastyrskiy said law enforcement bodies had uncovered 436 instances of war crimes during Russia's occupation. Eleven places of detention had been discovered, including four where torture had been practiced.
Ukrainian forces entered the strategic southern city of Kherson on November 11 following the retreat of Russian forces.
The White House hailed Russia's withdrawal from Kherson as an "extraordinary victory" for Ukraine.
With reporting by Current Time, Reuters, and AP
U.S. Centcom Says Iranian-Made Drone Hit Pacific Zircon Tanker Off Oman
An attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman on November 15 was carried out by an Iranian-made drone, U.S. Central Command said in a statement, adding that a multilateral maritime operation led by a British Royal Navy frigate had responded to the area. An Israeli official had blamed Iran for the strike on the Pacific Zircon tanker managed by Israeli-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping. The company said there was minor damage to the hull but no injuries or spillage of the gas oil cargo. A White House official earlier said the United States was "confident that Iran likely conducted" the hit using an unmanned aerial vehicle. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
U.S. Charges Two Russians Behind Popular Z-Library Website
U.S. Charges Two Russians Behind Popular Z-Library Website

Two Russians have been charged with copyright piracy and fraud for running the globally popular Z-Library website, which offered free downloads of millions of books, the Justice Department announced on November 16. The announcement came days after the FBI seized Z-Library's Internet domains, effectively shutting down global access to its massive database of e-books of all types, from popular literature to university texts. The Justice Department said the two behind the website, Russian nationals Anton Napolsky and Valeriia Ermakova, were arrested in Argentina, where they are based, at the request of the United States.
Agreement Reached To Extend Black Sea Grain Deal By 120 Days
A deal allowing Ukraine to export grain from three Black Sea ports has been extended for four months, the United Nations said on November 17.
The UN said there were no changes to the initiative. The Russian side allowed the extension of the agreement "without any change in the deadlines or scope," the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said.
"The Black Sea Grain Initiative is extended for 120 days," Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Twitter.
Kubrakov said in an earlier tweet that Ukraine had requested the grain agreement be extended for one year and include the port of Mykolayiv.
The requests were not granted as the extension was negotiated between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the United Nations.
The deal, which had been set to expire on November 19, established a safe shipping corridor in the Black Sea and inspection procedures to address concerns that cargo vessels meant for grain might carry weapons or launch attacks.
It took effect in August, unblocking grain shipments to countries in Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia. Ukraine and Russia are key global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil, and other food to those countries, and Russia was the world's top exporter of fertilizer before it launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called the 120-day extension a "key decision in the global fight against the food crisis."
Russia confirmed the extension but said it expected progress on removing obstacles to the export of Russian food and fertilizers.
"All these issues must be resolved within 120 days for which the 'package deal' is extended," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply moved" to learn that the parties had come to an agreement on the extension.
The Turkish Defense Ministry said the decision to extend the deal came after two days of talks in Istanbul between delegations from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and the UN that were held in a "positive and constructive" atmosphere.
Russia had voiced dissatisfaction with the deal facilitating exports of Russian grain and fertilizer, hinting it might not approve an extension. It briefly suspending its part of the deal last month, citing risks to its ships following what it alleged was a Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea fleet.
Although Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine did not target food exports, many shipping and insurance companies have been reluctant to deal with Moscow.
Guterres said the UN was "fully committed" to removing hurdles to shipping food and fertilizer from Russia.
With reporting by AP
U.S. General Sees Little Chance Ukrainian Military Can Turn Recent Successes Into Broader Victory
The top U.S. general on November 16 said the chances of any near-term military victory for Ukraine are not high unless the Russian military completely collapses, which he said is unlikely.
General Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that while the Ukrainian military has had important successes in Kharkiv and Kherson, Russia occupies 20 percent of Ukraine and still has significant combat power inside the country's territory.
"The military task of kicking the Russians physically out of Ukraine is a very difficult task, and it's not going to happen in the next couple of weeks," Milley said, speaking at a joint news conference at the Pentagon with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
A political solution involving a Russian withdrawal is still possible, he said, noting that Russia could end the fight now, but it won't.
Russia intends to "continue fighting into the winter as best as we can tell," Milley said.
Milley and Austin addressed reporters after a virtual meeting between dozens of defense ministers representing countries in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. Austin said the meeting was the group's seventh this year and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov took part.
"The free world is with us until we win," Reznikov said on Twitter after the meeting. "Ukrainian strength now: increased economic potential, better training for the Ukrainian Army, modern logistics."
He thanked the partners for their support and "new initiatives" and noted he expects significant results before the next meeting in Germany.
The countries in the contact group have supported Ukraine by sending billions of dollars in military hardware and have offered training, advising, and intelligence support.
There was an "absolute sense of emergency, absolute sense of determination" on the part of all member countries that attended meeting, the top U.S. general said. "The cohesion and coherence of the organization is complete and the resolve is high."
Milley reiterated that the United States and other nations in the contact group would support Ukraine in defending itself for as long as it takes. Milley also repeated the U.S. position that it is up to Ukraine to decide how and when to negotiate with the Russians.
"Ukraine will continue to endure. Ukraine is not going to back down," Milley said. “The Ukrainian people are hard. They are tough, and most of all they are free and they want to remain free. Ukraine is going to continue to take the fight to the Russians."
Ukraine has vowed to keep the pressure on Russian forces until it reclaims control of all occupied territory. Ukrainian forces recaptured the strategic southern city of Kherson over the weekend, raising optimism about Kyiv's broader military prospects heading into winter.
Austin said winter fighting favors the Ukrainians in part because contact group members have sent enormous amounts of winter gear. The Russians, on the other hand, will have difficulties getting the winter gear they need to support their troops because supplies have been limited by economic sanctions and supply lines have been damaged.
Russia is currently taking time to regroup their forces while they conduct what Milley called a "campaign of terror" to inflict maximum suffering on the Ukrainian civilian population in order to defeat Ukrainian morale.
A barrage of missiles on November 15 was likely the largest wave of missiles seen since beginning of the war, Milley said, adding that the Russians are striking Ukrainian civilian infrastructure that has little or no military purpose.
He said the attacks cause unnecessary suffering within the civilian population and said the Pentagon has assessed that more than a quarter of the Ukrainian civilian population is without power.
"The deliberate targeting of the civilian power grid causing excessive collateral damage and unnecessary suffering of civilian population is a war crime," he said.
With reporting by C-SPAN, Reuters, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Ukrainian President Says He Met CIA Head In Kyiv
Ukrainian President Says He Met CIA Head In Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he met in Kyiv with U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns, who is in the region to discuss the war in Ukraine. "We had a meeting with him.... [we] talked about all the issues that are important to Ukraine," Zelenskiy told a televised news conference, saying the two men had discussed what he called Russia's nuclear threat. Burns visited Kyiv on November 15 as Russia attacked the city with missiles. The CIA head spent time in a bomb shelter before the two men met, Zelenskiy said. Burns met President Vladimir Putin's spy chief in Turkey the day before for the first known high-level, face-to-face U.S.-Russian contact since the invasion of Ukraine began.
Kazakh Activist Sentenced To 15 Days In Jail Days Before Early Presidential Election
A court in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, has sentenced noted opposition activist Aset Abishev to 15 days in jail just days before this weekend's early presidential election. Abishev’s sentence was handed down on November 16 after the court found him guilty of violating laws on public gatherings. Opposition and rights activists have complained in recent days that Kazakh authorities have ratcheted up pressure on them as the November 20 vote nears. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Autopsy Says American Investor Known For Russian Nightclub Died Of 'Blunt Force Injuries' Due To Fall
WASHINGTON -- An American stockbroker who made a fortune in the Russian market in the 1990s and 2000s and later co-founded a posh Moscow nightclub before leaving the country died of blunt force injuries suffered as a result of a fall from a Washington, D.C. building.
The findings, released on November 16 by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME), confirm that Dan Rapoport died on August 14 after falling from a height, but do not conclusively explain the circumstances leading up to his death.
Washington police told RFE/RL that an investigation into his death had ended and declined further comment. Earlier this year, a police spokeswoman told RFE/RL that foul play was not suspected, but that final conclusions were pending the autopsy.
Rapoport's untimely death triggered much speculation because he had voiced support for ardent Kremlin foe Aleksei Navalny before leaving Russia and, while living in Kyiv in recent years, had been a vocal supporter of Ukraine and an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Washington metropolitan police found Rapoport's body on August 14 on the sidewalk outside 2400 M Street, a nine-story apartment building in the northwest part of the city.
The medical examiner's report said Rapoport, 52, died of “multiple blunt force injuries due to fall from height” and described the death as “sudden/unexplained.” The report also said the manner of his death was “undetermined.”
The OCME said no other information would be immediately released.
A preliminary police report said officers responded to a report of a “jumper” on the evening of August 14, and the man, later identified as Rapoport, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.
The apartment building has an open rooftop with a pool, running track, and seating area for residents.
The police report said officers found $2,620 in cash on Rapoport when they discovered his body on the sidewalk, along with headphones, a cracked cell phone, a Florida driver’s license, and other items.
He was wearing flip-flops, perhaps indicating he had been at the pool on the roof prior to falling.
Brianna Burch, a police spokesperson, told RFE/RL in August that there did not appear to be anyone with Rapoport at the time and there were no listed witnesses. In follow-up correspondences with RFE/RL through early November, the police continued to say they did not suspect foul play.
Rapoport had recently moved back to Washington after spending several years working in finance in Ukraine. He told RFE/RL in an interview in Washington in June that business had been tough due to the country’s high political risk and war with Russia.
While some friends said they did not believe he would have committed suicide, others said he had appeared depressed.
Go-To Location
A native of Latvia and a fluent Russian speaker, Rapoport emigrated with his family to the United States in 1980. After graduating from a U.S. university, he moved to Russia in the early 1990s as a wave of privatizations swept across the country.
The sale of former state-owned companies created a booming stock market, minting a new generation of millionaires, Russian and foreign.
Rapoport was respected within Russian financial circles, where he worked for more than a decade at a local brokerage called CenterInvest, making his way up to managing partner. He claimed his clients included some of the nation's wealthiest tycoons.
In 2007, he opened a swanky nightclub in downtown Moscow called Soho Rooms, which became the go-to location for Moscow’s elite.
In 2012, he left Russia and returned to the United States, saying the stock brokerage industry that had made him a fortune "had died" as commission fees shrunk with improvements in technology.
But in a media interview prior to his departure, he also criticized the direction Russia had taken under Putin and expressed support for Navalny, who was jailed last year on what Western governments say were trumped-up charges.
“It has really become unbearable to live in Russia,” Rapoport told media outlet FinParty in June of that year. “We are all now dependent on one ruler. If this person decides that you will give birth to his child, then you will give birth, and if he decide to put you in prison, then you will serve time.”
He told FinParty that he would give up his American citizenship and return to Russia if Navalny became president, saying the opposition leader was sincere in his desire to fight corruption.
“He is a real hero of our time and deserves respect,” Rapoport said of Navalny.
Rapoport’s frustration with Russia and his decision to leave may have been triggered by pressure on his businesses, friends and family have said.
Under Putin, the raiding of profitable businesses by -- or with the help of -- the nation’s security services has flourished. Rapoport allegedly lost his stake in Soho Rooms when his partners teamed up with security officials.
"Our flight to Washington is in 12 hours. It's sad to leave Russia, but for thoughtful people, living here has become unbearable and disgusting," Rapoport wrote on his Facebook page on June 13, 2012.
When Rapoport moved to Washington, where he said his parents lived, he set up a company called Rapoport Capital to advise and assist technology startups as well as venture capital funds on fundraising options.
In 2016, four years after leaving Russia, Rapoport set up an office in Kyiv and opened a private equity fund. It was tough going. Ukraine’s economy struggled amid an ongoing war with Russia-backed separatists in two eastern regions and the slow implementation of Western-backed reforms.
In social-media posts over the ensuing years, he was a vocal supporter of Ukraine and an outspoken critic of Putin.
Rapoport gained a degree of publicity in January 2017 after The New York Times reported that the daughter and son-in-law of newly elected President Donald Trump had purchased a mansion owned by him and his first wife. The mansion was located in an exclusive neighborhood of the U.S. capital.
In 2018, the open-source investigative organization Bellingcat reported that Rapoport, who was Jewish, had been the creator of a fictional persona named David Jewberg, who was frequently quoted in Ukrainian media as a senior Pentagon analyst.
With reporting by Todd Prince in Washington, D.C. and Mike Eckel in Prague
Defiant Iranians Continue Protests As New Death Sentences Handed Down
Iranian protestors staged fresh demonstrations with shopkeepers and businesses striking for the second consecutive day as the judiciary issued three more death sentences to follow through on government pledges to deal harshly with the unrest sparked by the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The Norway-based Hengaw rights group said on November 16 that there was a "widespread strike" in Mahsa Amini's hometown of Saqez, as well as in Baneh, Sanandaj, Kermanshah, Marivan, and Bukan in Iran's Kurdistan province.
Reports received by RFERL’s Radio Farda showed that workers at the Esfahan Steel Company, Iran's third-largest steel producer, were also on strike for a second consecutive day.
In Tehran, there were reports of a fierce clash -- including gunshots -- in a market in Tehran's Shadabad neighborhood as security forces tried to keep shopkeepers in a steel market from striking.
Amini died on September 16 after being arrested by Iran's notorious morality police for “improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. Authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 300 people, including 40 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a third month.
The judiciary said on November 16 that a court had handed down three more death sentences to people for their participation in what it called "riots."
Five Iranian protesters have now been sentenced to death in the past three days.
While court officials have pointed out that the sentences can be appealed, the group Iran Human Rights called on the international community to "strongly warn" of the consequences of executing protesters.
"Underlining the Islamic Republic's history of using the death penalty to create societal fear, Iran Human Rights warns of the possibility of hasty executions without any prewarning," the group said.
The protests, which are demanding more freedoms and women's rights, pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kazakhstan Bans Russian 'Sex Trainer' Following Outcry Over Plan To Hold Sessions In Almaty
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Kazakh authorities have banned Russian citizen and sex trainer Aleksandr Kirillov from the Central Asian country following online protests in Kazakhstan against his plans to offer training in Almaty on what he called "seducing Kazakh girls."
The Almaty city police department said on November 16 that Kirillov had been barred from entering Kazakhstan for one year. Department officials told RFE/RL that the decision was made due to online protests by Kazakh citizens.
Kirillov, who calls himself sex trainer Alex Lesley, had advertised his training session online. There were no details on how many people had signed up.
Kirillov was at the center of a scandal in 2018 when he and his associate, a Belarusian escort and self-described sex trainer Anastasia Vashukevich, also known as Nastya Rybka, were arrested in the Thai beach resort of Pattaya while giving a class in sexual relationships. They spent about nine months in jail on charges of soliciting to provide sexual services before being released and deported in 2019.
Months before the arrests, Vashukevich was the focus of a geopolitical scandal when Kremlin foe Aleksei Navalny published an exposé based largely on photos and video she had posted on social media.
The photos and videos appeared to show her on a yacht with Kremlin-connected tycoon Oleg Deripaska and Sergei Prikhodko, a Russian deputy prime minister at the time and a longtime former foreign policy aide to President Vladimir Putin.
Vashukevich claimed to have recordings of Deripaska talking about interference in the 2016 U.S. election that resulted in victory for Donald Trump, but never released them and suggested in comments after her detention that she would not do so.
In September, the United States charged Deripaska with violating sanctions imposed on him over Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The United States accused him of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to arrange to have his partner flown to the United States twice to give birth to his children.
Prikhodko died aged 64 in January last year of an unspecified illness.
