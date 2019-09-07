Ukraine, Russia Reportedly Prepare Prisoner Swap

Russian state TV has broadcast footage of buses leaving Lefortovo prison in Moscow, with multiple reports saying they are carrying individuals for a major prisoner swap with Ukraine.

Interfax reported that the buses had arrived at Vnukovo Airport, where a plane with Ukrainian government markings has also landed.

Nikolai Polozov, a lawyer who heads the defense team for 24 Ukrainian sailors captured last year by Russia near the Kerch Strait, said on Facebook, "Now we can say the process is under way."

AFP quoted Polozov as saying that "according to my information, they were put on a bus. All 24 of them."

He said he expected the sailors to arrive in Ukraine "in the next few hours."

There is no word on the identities of other prisoners possibly involved in the exchange.

