Ukrainian Woman Recounts Beating, Humiliation At Russian Filtration Camp

Olena Strukalyova says she was forced to remove her clothes and saw a man being brutally beaten at a Russian filtration camp, which civilians from occupied areas of Ukraine had to pass through before being taken to Russia. Ukraine estimates that 1.6 million of its citizens have been through these camps, while Russia puts the number even higher. Strukalyova, from Mariupol, says she was vetted several times before crossing into Russia -- she then immediately traveled to Georgia.