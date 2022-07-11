Russia's Grain Blockade Costing Ukrainian Farmers Serious 'Bread'
As the Russian Navy continues to block Ukraine's Black Sea ports, the logistical expense of delivering grain to Europe is costing Ukraine's agricultural industry billions of dollars. Alternative shipping routes via Romania and Poland are more challenging and expensive. For Ukrainian grain to compete on the market, local farmers have been forced to dramatically decrease prices. Ukraine continues to struggle to find solutions for the nearly 20 million tons of grain sitting in storage.