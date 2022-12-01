Baltic Ministers: Ambivalent Outcome Of Ukraine War Won’t Bring Security To Europe

Ukraine must win and Russia must lose and those guilty of war crimes and criminal orders need to face justice, say Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis and Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu, who spoke to RFE/RL on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest on November 29-30. Ministers said that the failure to hold Moscow to account for its occupations of other countries and armed conflicts that it initiated has enabled it to act against its neighbors without restraint. Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu told RFE/RL that his country might be provided with lethal weapons by NATO amid the high security threat it faces from the war in neighboring Ukraine.