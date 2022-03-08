News
Russia Says Humanitarian Corridors Will Open, But Kyiv Remains Skeptical
Russia has said it will open humanitarian corridors on March 8 to allow civilians to evacuate several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, but Ukraine greeted the plan with skepticism since similar pledges by Moscow provided for evacuations only to Russia and its close ally, Belarus.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv is fighting and the West is reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
The announcement came after a third round of talks between the two sides ended with a top Ukrainian official saying there had been minor progress toward establishing safe corridors.
The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would not comment on the latest Russian proposal, saying only that Moscow’s plans can be believed only if a safe evacuation begins, given the failure of previous attempts to lead civilians to safety.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the corridors would open from 9 a.m. on March 8. Russia is declaring a "regime of silence" for the humanitarian corridors, the ministry said, according to Interfax.
It listed evacuation routes from Kyiv as well as the encircled Black Sea port of Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy. But all the routes again lead through Belarus or Russia, a proposition that Ukraine has already rejected. In Mariupol, an estimated 200,000 people -- nearly half the population of 430,000 -- were hoping to flee.
The UN's humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, addressed the Security Council on March 7 and urged safe passage for people to go “in the direction they choose.”
Establishing the corridors has been a point of contention between the two sides, and the failure of earlier attempts has thousands trapped inside cities as they're bombarded with Russian shelling and artillery.
After talks ended, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said there had been no results that would improve the situation in general, but he stressed that talks would continue.
Vladimir Medinsky, leader of the Russian delegation, also said talks would continue, but indicated the talks had been difficult.
“Frankly speaking, our expectations from the talks did not come true, and we hope that next time we will be able to make a significant step forward,” he said.
WATCH: Thousands of people are trying to flee the Ukrainian city of Irpin for the capital, Kyiv, almost 25 kilometers away. Ukrainian forces have blown up bridges near the city to stop advancing Russian tanks. Current Time filmed local residents trying to escape Russian shelling and flee in any way possible.
Ukraine's military, meanwhile, said on March 8 that it has managed to slow down the Russian attack, saying that although "the enemy is continuing an offensive operation, the pace of advance of its troops has slowed significantly."
The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said that early on March 8, Ukrainian forces were still defending their positions in the southern, eastern, and northern sectors on the country and that Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv were still in Ukrainian hands.
The statements could not be independently verified.
WATCH: RFE/RL has acquired drone footage said to be of Russian truck-mounted Grad rockets being launched in Ukraine's Kyiv region on March 5. The footage is understood to have been shot by volunteers assisting the Ukrainian military. The group would not give a more specific location for security reasons.
At the UN, Griffiths told a Security Council meeting that his office has sent a team to Moscow to coordinate with the Russian military to try to scale-up the delivery of humanitarian aid.
Griffiths said the UN and its partners have already provided food to hundreds of thousands of people, and the World Food Program “is setting up supply-chain operations to deliver immediate food and cash assistance to 3-5 million people inside Ukraine.”
In addition, the Ukrainian Red Cross has distributed hygiene and food kits, warm clothing, and medicine to thousands of people.
The United Nations estimates that more than 1.7 million Ukrainians, mostly women, children, and the elderly, have fled the violence that erupted following Russia's invasion on February 24. More than 1.2 million of those refugees have crossed into neighboring Poland, including 141,500 on March 7, the Polish border guard said on March 8.
In Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, would meet on March 10 in the resort city of Antalya and that he would also attend the meeting.
The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed Lavrov's attendance, adding that the agreement for the three-way meeting was reached during a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "on the initiative of the Turkish leader."
Kuleba confirmed Ankara's statement and said he was ready for talks with Lavrov.
"It is currently planned for the 10th. Let's see if [Lavrov] flies to Antalya, then I'll fly, too. Let's sit down and talk," Kuleba said.
Speaking during a press briefing, Kuleba reiterated that Kyiv "will not give up any principled position for our state."
Turkey, a member of NATO, has close ties with both Kyiv and Russia and has repeatedly called for an end to fighting that broke out after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
On March 7, Russian forces opened fire on the city of Mykolayiv, 480 kilometers south of Kyiv. Rescuers said they were putting out fires in residential areas caused by rocket attacks.
Shelling also continued in the suburbs of Kyiv, including Irpin, which has been cut off from electricity, water, and heating for three days. Residents tried to flee Irpin and Bucha, another Kyiv suburb, as they were pounded by air strikes.
The commander of Ukraine's armed forces, General Valery Zaluzhny, said Ukrainian forces had shot down a Russian jet over Kyiv and a second Russian plane was shot down in an air battle near the city.
Despite ample, concrete evidence of Russian attacks on civilian areas documented by reporters, including RFE/RL correspondents on the ground, Moscow denies targeting civilian areas, calling its campaign a "special military operation."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, the BBC, and dpa
All Of The Latest News
U.S. Senator Backs Transfer Of Russian-Made Fighter Jets From NATO Countries To Ukraine
A U.S. senator is pushing for the transfer of fighter aircraft to Ukraine from Poland and other NATO and Eastern European countries.
Senator Bob Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey) wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on March 7 calling for Washington to commit to replace any donated jets with upgraded Western aircraft.
"I will support efforts in the Senate to implement measures to compensate our allies that provide their aircraft for Ukraine's defense," Menendez wrote.
Menendez, who is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, wrote the letter after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded for European countries to provide Russian-made planes that Ukrainian pilots know how to fly.
The State Department is working with Poland and consulting with other NATO allies, a spokesperson said.
"This is Poland's sovereign decision to make. We have in no way opposed Poland transferring planes to Ukraine," the spokesperson said, according to Reuters.
Washington is considering how it could resupply aircraft to Poland, if Warsaw decided to send its Russian-made warplanes to Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on March 6.
Many lawmakers have appealed for Washington to do all it can to get aircraft to Ukraine, including letting countries that send Russian-made MiGs to quickly obtain U.S.-made F-16s to replace them.
The White House said it did not oppose planes being sent to Ukraine but saw logistical challenges to it.
"It is not as easy as just moving planes around," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.
Based on reporting by Reuters
U.S., European Allies Vow Further Sanctions On Russia But Shy Away From Banning Oil Imports
The leaders of the United States, France, Germany, and Britain have vowed to further punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on March 7.
But a ban on the import of Russian oil did not appear imminent despite mounting pressure from U.S. lawmakers to cut off the source of revenue for Russian President Vladimir Putin's government.
U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a videoconference call on March 7 and "affirmed their determination to continue raising the costs on Russia for its unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.
But the statement did not mention the prospect of a ban on Russian oil and gas imports, which would be especially painful for Germany. Scholz said before the call that Russian energy imports were "essential" to Europeans' daily lives, cautioning against banning Russian oil and gas as it could put Europe's energy security at risk.
Biden has said "nothing is off the table" when asked if oil could be the next target, but White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that while discussions are ongoing, Biden has not made a decision.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak warned that a ban on Russian oil imports would have "catastrophic" consequences for the global market.
“The surge in prices will be unpredictable -- more than $300 per barrel, if not more," Novak said, according to TASS.
Novak added that it would be "impossible" to quickly replace Russian oil on the European market.
"It will take more than one year and it will be much more expensive for European consumers," he said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat-California) said in a letter to her colleagues on March 6 that “the House is currently exploring strong legislation” to further isolate Russia because of its attack on Ukraine. That could include a ban on imports of Russian oil and energy products, she said.
Reports also said U.S. officials may be considering easing sanctions against Venezuela, which could free up more crude oil and ease concerns about reduced supplies from Russia.
Oil prices were already high before Russia’s attack on Ukraine. They have soared recently on worries that the invasion will upend already tight supplies.
Russia is one of the world’s largest energy producers, and the United States last year imported more than 20 million barrels of crude and refined products a month on average from Russia. That is about 8 percent of U.S. liquid fuel imports, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Stocks in Europe and the United States tumbled over the discussions about a possible ban on oil imports from Russia. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dove 2.4 percent, the broad-based S&P 500 sank 3 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.6 percent.
The losses came amid rising worries about inflation and potential additional sanctions against Russia following continued escalation of the war in Ukraine.
Stocks in the financial, travel, and automobile sectors suffered losses across Europe as major indices declined, while mining and energy stocks surged higher.
Major indices in Europe and on Wall Street fell after the price of a barrel of U.S. oil hit $130 before dropping to about $120 per barrel in trading on March 7.
Brent Crude, the international standard, was up 4 percent at $122.88 per barrel after topping $139 in earlier trading.
With reporting by AFP, AP, Reuters, and TASS
Jailed Tajik Rights Defender Izzat Amon Faces Additional Charge
DUSHANBE -- A noted Tajik rights defender who was sentenced to nine years in prison in October on fraud charges that he has rejected faces an additional fraud charge.
Izzat Amon's relatives told RFE/RL on March 7 that the activist may face up to 12 years in prison if found guilty.
A source in the Interior Ministry confirmed to RFE/RL that a resident of the southern city of Bokhtar had filed a lawsuit against Amon, accusing the rights defender of stealing $10,000 through an unspecified fraudulent action.
Amon's relatives say the case is fabricated.
Amon led the Center for Tajiks in Moscow for many years before he was deprived of Russian citizenship and forced to return to Dushanbe in March last year at the request of Tajik authorities, who accused the activist of financial fraud.
Amon's supporters and relatives dismissed the charges as politically motivated before he was convicted and sentenced in October.
Activists and rights groups say President Emomali Rahmon, who has ruled Tajikistan since 1992, has used various levers of power to suppress rights groups and dissent.
Amon’s nonprofit organization in Moscow has helped Tajik migrant workers find jobs, obtain work and residency permits, and get legal advice.
U.S. Clothing Brand Levi's Suspends Operations In Russia
Iconic U.S. jeans and clothing maker Levi's says it is suspending operations in Russia over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Levi Strauss & Co said in a statement on March 7 that the suspension also halts any new investments in Russia, while the company added that it was pledging more than $300,000 "in response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, which is driving growing numbers of refugees into countries across Eastern Europe."
Levi's joins a growing number of organizations and businesses that have halted operations in Russia over the war, which has seen more than 1.7 million refugees pour across Ukraine's borders into neighbors such as Poland, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova.
The exodus of companies has hit a broad cross-section of industries in Russia.
Other clothing and retail firms to have halted operations because of the invasion include Puma, H&M, Zara, and Ikea.
Food Running Low In Occupied Ukrainian City Of Kherson, According To Local Resident
Russian Oligarchs Express Concerns Over War In Ukraine, Call For It To End
Russian oligarchs have expressed concerns over Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine as Western countries continue to slap billionaires close to the Kremlin with more sanctions over the war.
Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, who has been known for his close ties with President Vladimir Putin, said on Twitter on March 7 that the war in Ukraine must be stopped as soon as possible.
"We need peace as soon as possible, as we have already passed the point of no return...The entire world will be different, Russia will be different as well," Deripaska’s tweet said.
Also on March 7, in a statement addressed to workers of a steel factory in the city of Novolipetsk (NLMK), another Russia tycoon, Vladimir Lisin, said that lost lives in Ukraine were a tragedy that was hard to justify.
Lisin, NLMK's chairman and the facility’s main shareholder, called for peaceful diplomatic efforts to solve the conflict and expressed hope that the war will be stopped soon.
Wealthy Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov announced on March 6 that he is no longer a billionaire as he has lost large amounts of money after sanctions were imposed against him and Russia over the war in Ukraine. He also asked reporters not to call him an oligarch.
Last week, Tinkov and three other Russian tycoons -- Mikhail Fridman, Pyotr Aven, and Aleksei Mordashov -- who were also targeted by Western sanctions -- publicly called for a cessation of hostilities.
On March 7, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new sanctions against 10 Russians, whom he called "complicit" in the "unjustified" invasion of Ukraine.
"This includes former and current senior government officials, oligarchs, and supporters of the Russian leadership," he said at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
Trudeau added that the names of the sanctioned people came from a list compiled by jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
With reporting by Interfax and Reuters
Third Round Of Talks Between Ukraine, Russia Begin With Humanitarian Corridor As Main Topic
A third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators have begun as the two sides seek a path to end Moscow's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor.
Establishing a humanitarian corridor to allow civilians to flee several cities that have come under heavy shelling by Russian troops is expected to be one of the main topics in the talks on March 7 after earlier attempts to create safe passageways failed.
The location of the talks has not been disclosed, but it is expected they will take place near the border between Belarus and Ukraine.
Russia had announced a limited cease-fire and the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities on March 7. But the evacuation routes led to Russia and its ally, Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others, including French President Emmanual Macron.
The United Nations estimates that more than 1.7 million Ukrainians, mostly women, children, and the elderly, have fled the violence that erupted following Russia's invasion on February 24. More than 1 million of those refugees have crossed into neighboring Poland.
Russian TV Channels Hacked To Show Independent Coverage Of War In Ukraine
Several Russian television channels have been hacked and had their programming substituted with coverage of the war in Ukraine by independent broadcasters Current Time and Dozhd TV, outlets blocked in Russia by the authorities.
Twitter accounts historically associated with Anonymous, the amorphous online activist community that first grabbed global attention about a decade ago, claimed it was behind the hacker attack.
Among the television channels impacted were Russian streaming services Wink and Ivi, a service similar to Netflix, and live broadcasts at the TV channels Rossia-24, Channel One, and Moscow 24, the hackers' group said on Twitter.
"We are involved in the biggest Anonymous op ever seen. That being said, we are worried that some governments will indeed see us as a threat and create some scenario to make us look bad (false flag). We only want peace, not war," the group said on Twitter.
The streaming platforms and television channels are now back broadcasting without the hackers' interference.
It is not the first hacking attack on Russian media outlets during Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Last week, Anonymous said it hacked several Russian media outlets, including the state TASS news agency, Kommersant, Izvestia, Fontanka, Forbes, and RBK.
Before that, on February 26, the official website of the Kremlin, the office of Russian President Vladimir Putin (Kremlin.ru), was down following reports of denial-of-service attacks on various other Russian government and state media websites.
Anonymous claimed it was behind that hacking attack as well.
Russian authorities have intensified pressure on media outlets, threatening them for their reporting about the invasion on topics such as the heavy resistance being put up by Ukrainian forces despite Russia's overwhelming military power.
Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has ordered media to only publish information provided by official sources. It has also forbidden media organizations from describing Russia’s unprovoked actions as an invasion or a war, instead insisting they are called "special military operations."
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty suspended its operations in Russia on March 5 after local tax authorities initiated bankruptcy proceedings against its Russian entity right after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new law that allows for prison sentences of up to 15 years for people who distribute "false news" about the Russian Army..
Major international broadcasters, including BBC News, CNN, Bloomberg News, Canadian national broadcaster CBC, and Germany's ARD and ZDF have also decided to suspend their operations.
The Agentstvo Telegram channel said on March 7 that, in all, at least 150 journalists have fled Russia since the start of Moscow's full-scale military attack on Ukraine on February 24.
Ukrainian Town Says Mayor And Two Associates Killed By Russian Forces While Delivering Aid
Russian forces have shot and killed the mayor of the Ukrainian town of Hostomel, local officials say, as he was distributing bread to residents trapped by Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The town council of Hostomel, northwest of the capital, Kyiv, said in a post on Facebook that Yuriy Prylypko, and two of his associates, Ivan Zorya and Ruslan Karpenko, were shot dead as they tried to help those still in the town.
With its nearby airfield, Hostomel has been fought over since the beginning of the war on February 24. Most of the original 16,000 inhabitants have fled.
Separately on March 7, the regional prosecutor’s office in the south of Ukraine said that Russian military forces opened fire at an anti-Russia demonstration in the town of Nova Kakhovka the previous day, killing one protester and wounding seven other demonstrators.
Unknown Attackers Burn Activist's Car In Russia's Kalmykia
ELISTA, Russia -- Unknown attackers have burned a car belonging to rights activist and vlogger Maksim Tsedenov in Russia's Republic of Kalmykia in an arson attack that he says is linked to his activities.
Tsedenov told RFE/RL that the arson attack took place in Kalmykia's capital, Elista, over the weekend.
"Police are looking into the possibility that I burned my car myself seeking to get insurance money. But I am confident that the attack is linked to my civic position and video blogs, criticizing the authorities," Tsedenov said.
Tsedenov also said that traffic police suspended his driver's license for three years recently for two alleged violations of traffic regulations, which he rejects.
He added that he kept his car next to the home of his friend, which is where it was attacked by unknown arsonists on March 5.
"After the September elections, the hunt began for me, and I decided to produce fewer materials in order to save resources until the next elections. I took a car loan because I was expecting the birth of two children. I wanted to drive my pregnant wife around and also to work as a taxi driver," Tsedenov added.
Last August, in the Rostov region that neighbors Kalmykia, unknown arsonists destroyed the house of an opposition activist and blogger, Sergei Shalygin, who was a candidate in an election for the Aksai city council at the time.
Biden To Discuss Ukraine With French, German, British Leaders
U.S. President Joe Biden is due to hold a video conference on March 7 with the leaders of France, Germany, and Britain to discuss "the latest developments regarding Russia and Ukraine," the White House said.
The call with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will take place at 10:30 a.m. EST as Washington pushes its allies on a possible Russian oil ban amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on a visit to Europe, said the United States and its allies are having a “very active discussion” about banning the import of Russian oil.
On March 7, oil prices spiked to their highest levels since 2008 amid market supply fears.
In the first few minutes of trade, Brent crude reached $139.13 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate hit $130.50, both benchmarks striking their highest since July 2008.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Kyrgyz NEXT TV Reporters Questioned Over Report On War In Ukraine
BISHKEK -- Two journalists from NEXT television in Kyrgyzstan have been questioned by the State Committee for National Security over a recent report from the media outlet on Russia's invasion of Ukraine that officials alleged may have incited interethnic hatred.
Station owner Ravshan Jeenbekov said on March 7 that two other reporters for the channel will be questioned later in the day over a report it aired in which an interviewee alleged the existence of an agreement between Bishkek and Moscow to send troops to Ukraine to assist Russian armed forces.
Last week, a court in Bishkek sent NEXT's chief editor, Taalai Duishembiev, to pretrial detention for two months over the report, which quoted the exiled former chief of the Committee for National Security of neighboring Kazakhstan, Alnur Musaev, as saying that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan had agreed to support Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by sending troops to help Russia.
There has been no evidence of Tajik or Kyrgyz troops fighting in Ukraine since the invasion was launched on February 24.
Jeenbekov has rejected the charge, insisting that the report quoted Musaev directly while giving other people's views on the issue, as well.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry rejected the report and has called on local media outlets to base their reporting on the ongoing war in Ukraine solely on official government statements.
Also on March 7, Bishkek police spokesman Baikazy Aitikul told RFE/RL that police have begun fining owners of cars that have a "Z" symbol on their vehicles to express their support for Russian troops in Ukraine.
Many Russian armored vehicles, tanks, and other equipment are marked with that letter, though it is not clear why. Some say it could be for "Za pobedy" or "For Victory" in Russian. Other say it may be for "Zapad" or "West" in Russian.
Aitikul added that the sign is illegal as it was never approved by traffic laws and the fine for having such a sign is 5,500 soms ($56).
On March 5, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, who met with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow that day, called Russia a strategic partner with "especially privileged ties based on mutual trust and understanding on bilateral level and in frames of integrational unions and international organizations."
In neighboring Uzbekistan, authorities started summoning journalists for questioning over their reports about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Several journalists told RFE/RL that they were instructed to be "unbiased and neutral" while covering the war due to the situation in Ukraine being "sensitive."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service
'Truth Is On Our Side': Ukrainian Artillery Unit Targets Russian Forces
Iranian Spokesperson Sees 'Significant' Progress In Talks With U.S. On Prisoner Swap
Tehran says there has been significant progress in talks with the United States on an agreement to swap prisoners.
Iran is holding a number of dual nationals, including several Iranian-Americans, amid accusations by rights activists and others that Tehran is using the detainees to extract concessions from other countries.
"These negotiations have progressed significantly and we are waiting for them to be summed up," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a news conference on March 7.
Iran and the United States have exchanged prisoners in the past, including in June 2020, when Washington freed Iranian scientist Majid Taheri, detained for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran, as Tehran set free U.S. Navy veteran Michael White, who had been sentenced to 13 years in prison for allegedly insulting Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and posting private information online.
According to a review by the Voice of America's Persian Service of U.S. Justice Department databases, 16 Iranians are currently in U.S. detention or are on supervised pretrial release for proven or alleged federal crimes.
With reporting by Reuters
Hearing At UN's Top Court Over Russia's Ukraine Genocide Claim Ends As Moscow Boycotts
The International Court of Justice says it will rule "as soon as possible" after ending a hearing into a legal move by Kyiv to stop an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops despite Moscow's rejection of the proceedings.
The United Nations' top court opened the case on March 7 and heard arguments from Ukraine. It had scheduled a second session for March 8 to give Russia a chance to present its case, but Moscow boycotted the proceedings, leaving a conspicuously empty row of seats reserved for its lawyers in the Hague-based chamber.
Ukraine is seeking a court order for Russia to “immediately suspend the military operations” Moscow launched on February 24 “that have as their stated purpose and objective the prevention and punishment of a claimed genocide" in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, where Russia-backed separatists have been fighting government forces since 2014.
Kyiv calls the claims a fabricated pretext Russian President Vladimir Putin is using for the invasion.
"The fact that Russia's seats are empty speaks loudly. They are not here in this court of law; they are on a battlefield waging an aggressive war against my country," Ukrainian envoy Anton Korynevych said.
Russia, "lay down your arms and put forward your evidence," he said.
The court president, American judge Joan E. Donoghue, said Russia had informed the tribunal that it did not intend to participate in the oral proceedings, which the court called a "regrettable" decision.
Legal analysts say that even if the court grants the request Ukraine is seeking, Russia is unlikely to act on it and stop its attack, which has sent more than 1.5 million Ukrainians fleeing to neighboring countries.
Russian Demand On Sanctions Introduces Uncertainty At Iran Nuclear Talks
Russia's demand for guarantees that sanctions it faces over the Ukraine conflict will not hurt its trade with Tehran has raised uncertainty at talks to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
An Iranian official quoted on March 7 by Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency said that Russia's demands are "not constructive,” while Iran's top security official said the outlook for the talks now "remains unclear."
Iranian state news agency IRNA said later on March 7 that Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, returned from the talks in Vienna to Tehran for consultations.
Enrique Mora, the European Union's top envoy to the talks, said Iran and the United States must make political decision within days to prevent a failure of the talks.
Iran said "expert level talks" would continue in Vienna, but Mora said that was not the case.
"Just to clarify. There are no longer 'expert level talks.' Nor 'formal meetings.' It is time, in the next few days, for political decisions to end the #ViennaTalks. The rest is noise."
If the talks collapse, it would raise the possibility of Tehran's nuclear program coming even closer to being able to produce a nuclear weapon. It could also prompt Western countries to impose more harsh sanctions on Iran, further escalating oil prices.
Moscow raised its demand last week when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on March 4 that Moscow would insist on "written guarantees at the minimum level of [the U.S.] Secretary of State" before backing a new nuclear deal with Iran.
Lavrov's announcement came shortly after Tehran said it had agreed to a road map with the UN nuclear agency to resolve issues holding up negotiations with world powers in Vienna aimed at restoring the stalled 2015 nuclear deal.
Once a deal is reached, sanctions on Iranian oil sales are expected to be lifted, but it will take several months to restore oil flows.
By postponing the revival of the agreement between Iran and the Western powers, and delaying Iran's return to the oil market, Tasnim said Russia was seeking to raise crude prices and increase its own energy revenue. It did not cite a source for that assessment.
Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's powerful Supreme National Security Council, said on Twitter on March 7 that his country was seeking “creative ways” to restore the deal.
“Vienna participants act & react based on interests and it’s understandable,” Shamkhani said. “Our interactions…are also solely driven by our people’s interests. Thus, we’re assessing new elements that bear on the negotiations and will accordingly seek creative ways to expedite a solution.”
He later said the prospect of a deal “remains unclear due to Washington's delay in making political decision” and the “rapid access to a strong deal requires new initiatives from all parties.”
On March 6, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Lavrov's demand “irrelevant,” saying the nuclear deal and sanctions on Moscow over the war in Ukraine were “totally different.”
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that “peaceful nuclear cooperation” between China, Iran, and Russia shouldn't be limited by sanctions.
“So far Russia had shown a constructive approach for reaching a collective agreement in Vienna and we interpret what they say in this framework,” he said, speaking in Tehran. "We will wait for them to give us more details in Vienna.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also weighed in, vowing that Tehran “will not allow any foreign factor to affect the national interests of the country in the Vienna talks,” according to the state-run IRNA news agency.
Talks to restore the deal that the United States withdrew from in 2018 have been ongoing in Vienna since April and have been mediated by France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, and China.
Negotiators on all sides have signaled that a potential deal is close as the head of the UN nuclear watchdog agreed to a timetable for Iran to answer the watchdog's long-standing questions about Tehran's program.
With reporting by Reuters
Ukraine Reports Tentative Progress At Talks; Russia Says Its Expectations Were Not Met
A third round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv has ended with Ukrainian negotiators noting small positive developments in the area of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor.
Establishing humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee several cities has been a point of contention between the two sides, with earlier attempts failing, leaving thousands trapped inside cities as they're bombarded with Russian shelling and artillery.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said the talks produced “small positive moves related to continuation of the logistics of the humanitarian corridors.”
He said some changes will be made so that people “suffering of the Russian Federation’s aggression” can be provided with “more effective assistance.”
But he also said there had been no results that would improve the situation in general, but he stressed that talks would continue.
Vladimir Medinsky, leader of the Russian delegation, also said talks would continue, but said little else positive after the third round.
"The discussion of political aspects continued, but it is going on not so easily, and it is too early to talk about anything positive,” Medinsky said. “Frankly speaking, our expectations from the talks did not come true, and we hope that next time we will be able to make a significant step forward.”
Russia had earlier announced a limited cease-fire and the establishment of safe corridors to allow civilians to flee some besieged Ukrainian cities on March 7. But the evacuation routes led to Russia and its ally, Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others, including French President Emmanuel Macron.
The United Nations estimates that more than 1.7 million Ukrainians, mostly women, children, and the elderly, have fled the violence that erupted following Russia's invasion on February 24. More than 1 million of those refugees have crossed into neighboring Poland.
The previous cease-fires fell apart as the Russian military continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets, including one that Ukrainian officials called an immoral stunt and Macron characterized as an act of "hypocrisy" by Moscow.
The issue won’t be solved via “corridors which are being threatened right away (by Russia),” Macron said in an interview on French news broadcaster LCI.
Saying that “we are going to protect people by bringing them to Russia” is “hypocritical,” he added. “This is cynicism" that is “unbearable,” he said.
A spokesman for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukrainian citizens should be allowed to leave their homes through Ukrainian territory, calling the Russian offer "completely immoral" while accusing Moscow of trying to "use people's suffering to create a television picture."
"These are citizens of Ukraine. They should have the right to evacuate to the territory of Ukraine," the spokesman said, accusing Russia of deliberately hampering previous evacuation attempts.
In Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, would meet on March 10 in the resort city of Antalya and that he would also attend the meeting.
WATCH: A Ukrainian artillery unit fired at Russian forces north and northwest of the capital, Kyiv, on March 6. Speaking with RFE/RL correspondent Maryan Kushnir, one Ukrainian soldier voiced his determination to repel Russia's invasion, saying: "We are defending our children."
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed Lavrov's attendance, adding that the agreement for the three-way meeting was reached during a telephone conversation between Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "on the initiative of the Turkish leader."
The meeting, which has not yet been confirmed by Kuleba, would mark the first contact between the top Russian and Ukrainian diplomats since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.
Russian forces continued their offensive on March 7, opening fire on the city of Mykolayiv, 480 kilometers south of Kyiv. Rescuers said they were putting out fires in residential areas caused by rocket attacks.
Shelling also continued in the suburbs of Kyiv, including Irpin, which has been cut off from electricity, water, and heating for three days. Residents tried to flee Irpin, and Bucha, another Kyiv suburb, as they were pounded by air strikes.
Despite ample, concrete evidence of Russian attacks on civilian areas documented by reporters, including RFE/RL correspondents on the ground, Moscow denies targeting civilian areas, calling its campaign a "special military operation."
WATCH: Shells rained down on Ukrainian civilians as they fled from Russian troops advancing on the town of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv. Cameraman Andriy Dubchak captured the moment a shell landed on March 6, killing at least three people, including two children. (WARNING: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.)
Zelenskiy on March 7 renewed his appeal to Western leaders to give Kyiv military aircraft. He has also pressed his demand for foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Zelenskiy said in a video address that “the world is strong enough to close our skies."
NATO has ruled out such a closure over fears that a direct confrontation with Russia could spark a world war.
Kyiv has also appealed to the West to toughen sanctions.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, the BBC, and dpa
U.S., European Partners Mull Ban On Russian Oil Imports
The United States and its European partners are considering banning Russian oil imports, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on March 6.
Washington is “in very active discussions with our European partners about banning the import of Russian oil to our countries, while of course, at the same time, maintaining a steady global supply of oil.”
Blinken, speaking in an interview on U.S. broadcaster NBC, did not provide any details on what the new measures would be but did not rule out any action.
Blinken's comments came as gasoline prices in the United States have surged to their highest levels since 2008.
The national average for a gallon of gas was just over $4 on March 6, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Consumers are paying 40 cents more than a week ago, and 57 cents more than a month ago, AAA said.
On average, the United States imported more than 20 million barrels of crude and refined products a month from Russia last year. That is about 8 percent of U.S. liquid fuel imports, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
After Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the United States slapped sanctions on exports of technologies to Russia's refineries and the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, which has effectively been suspended by Germany.
So far, however, it has stopped short of targeting Russia's oil and gas exports as the Biden administration weighs up the impacts on global oil markets and U.S. energy prices.
Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom still "carries out the supply of Russian gas for transit through the territory of Ukraine in the regular scale and according to the requirements of European consumers," according to Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov, quoted by Interfax.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
Netflix, TikTok, American Express Suspend Services In Russia Over Attack On Ukraine
Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia over Russia's crackdown on reporting about Russia's war in Ukraine.
The suspensions followed a decision earlier on March 6 by the U.S. charge card company American Express to drop its operations in the country due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
TikTok blocked new video posts and live-streaming, while Netflix said it was suspending its service but didn't provide additional details. The U.S.-based Netflix had already halted its acquisitions and its production of original programs in Russia.
TikTok said its action was aimed at keeping its employees and users safe and to comply with the country's new "fake news" regulations.
“In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,” the company said on March 6 in an update to a statement issued two days earlier.
Netflix did not cite a specific reason for suspending its services. It said the decision reflected “circumstances on the ground." The company had said previously that it would not air Russian state TV channels.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to uphold the Kremlin line on Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The Russian president on March 5 signed a law calling for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who distribute "false news" about the activities of the Russian armed forces and "discrediting the use of Russian troops."
TikTok, which is part of the Chinese tech company ByteDance, said its messaging service, a feature of the app, will not be affected. It also said it would continue to "evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully resume our services with safety as our top priority."
TikTok spokeswoman Hilary McQuaide was quoted by AP as saying the TikTok app in Russia now appears in view-only mode and won't let people post or see new videos or livestreams. They can still see older videos but not if they came from outside the country, she said.
American Express's decision follows the decisions of Visa, Mastercard, and PayPal to suspend their Russian operations.
"In light of Russia's ongoing, unjustified attack on the people of Ukraine, American Express is suspending all operations in Russia," the company said in a statement on its website.
"We are also terminating all business operations in Belarus," American Express said.
American Express said its globally issued cards would no longer work in Russia at merchants or automatic bank tellers. In addition, cards issued by Russian banks in Russia would no longer work outside the country on American Express's network.
The invasion has drawn condemnation from around the world and sweeping sanctions imposed by Western countries taking aim at Russia's economy.
Pope Frances used his weekly address on March 6 to call for an end to the fighting.
"War is madness. Please stop," Pope Francis said, adding that "rivers of blood and tears" were flowing in Ukraine's war.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, RFE/RL's Russian Service, and AFP
Bolshoi Conductor Resigns As Russia's War In Ukraine Continues Taking Toll On Cultural Institutions
The music director and principal conductor at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater has announced his resignation over pressure to take a position on the Ukraine conflict.
Tugan Sokhiev on March 6 became the latest high-profile figure to quit his post over his loyalties.
Sokhiev said in a statement he was resigning "with immediate effect" from his post at the Moscow theater as well as his equivalent position at Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse, France.
Sokhiev was appointed by the Bolshoi in 2014. He was brought in as part of moves to improve the theater's image after scandals including a 2013 acid attack on its then-artistic director Sergei Filin.
He was born in Vladikavkaz in North Ossetia, the same region of the North Caucasus that star conductor Valery Gergiev comes from, and he is considered Gergiev's protege.
Gergiev was fired on March 1 from his position as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic. The 68-year-old's dismissal came after he did not respond to demands by the orchestra that he distance himself from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Sokhiev said he decided to resign after "being forced to face the impossible option of choosing between my beloved Russian and beloved French musicians."
He cited opposition from authorities in Toulouse to his planned staging of a Franco-Russian music festival there, saying they "want me to express myself for peace."
Sokhiev became music director of the Toulouse orchestra in 2008 and continued to work with the orchestra after joining the Bolshoi.
Sokhiev did not say whether he backs or opposes Russia's actions in Ukraine but said he has never supported and "will always be against any conflicts in any shape and form."
The Bolshoi's director-general, Vladimir Urin, told TASS he was saddened by Sokhiev's decision.
"I'm very sorry. His departure is a serious problem for the Bolshoi Theater. It's unclear how the situation will develop from now."
With reporting by AFP, dpa, and TASS
Russian Shelling Kills Ukrainian Civilians Fleeing Irpin
UN Nuclear Watchdog Alarmed By Developments At Ukrainian Nuclear Plant Seized By Russian Forces
Ukraine has informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that management at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant is under orders from the commander of Russian forces controlling the site.
The IAEA said in a statement that its director-general, Rafael Grossi, is “extremely concerned” about the latest developments.
According to IAEA safety guidelines, the operating staff “must be able to fulfill their safety and security duties and have the capacity to make decisions free of undue pressure.”
Grossi said the situation that Ukraine has reported at Zaporizhzhya “contravenes” this guideline, which is one of what the IAEA calls the “seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety and security.”
The IAEA also said Ukraine’s nuclear regulator has told the Vienna-based nuclear watchdog that it is having problems communicating with staff operating Zaporizhzhya, contravening another of the pillars.
Russian forces at the plant have switched off some mobile networks and the Internet "so that reliable information from the site cannot be obtained through the normal channels of communication," the IAEA statement said. Mobile phone communication was still possible, but with poor quality, it added.
“I’m extremely concerned about these developments that were reported to me today," Grossi said.
The IAEA’s board of governors convened a meeting on March 2 to address the safety, security, and safeguards implications of the situation in Ukraine.
Grossi warned two days later that several of the so-called pillars had already been put at risk when the power station caught fire after being shelled and seized by Russian forces on the night of March 3-4.
"In order to be able to operate the plant safely and securely, management and staff must be allowed to carry out their vital duties in stable conditions without undue external interference or pressure,” Grossi said in the statement on March 6.
With reporting by Reuters
Kazakh Rally Condemns Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
