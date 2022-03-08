Russia Says Humanitarian Corridors Will Open, But Kyiv Remains Skeptical

Russia has said it will open humanitarian corridors on March 8 to allow civilians to evacuate several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, but Ukraine greeted the plan with skepticism since similar pledges by Moscow provided for evacuations only to Russia and its close ally, Belarus.

Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv is fighting and the West is reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.

The announcement came after a third round of talks between the two sides ended with a top Ukrainian official saying there had been minor progress toward establishing safe corridors.



The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would not comment on the latest Russian proposal, saying only that Moscow’s plans can be believed only if a safe evacuation begins, given the failure of previous attempts to lead civilians to safety.



The Russian Defense Ministry said the corridors would open from 9 a.m. on March 8. Russia is declaring a "regime of silence" for the humanitarian corridors, the ministry said, according to Interfax.



It listed evacuation routes from Kyiv as well as the encircled Black Sea port of Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy. But all the routes again lead through Belarus or Russia, a proposition that Ukraine has already rejected. In Mariupol, an estimated 200,000 people -- nearly half the population of 430,000 -- were hoping to flee.



The UN's humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, addressed the Security Council on March 7 and urged safe passage for people to go “in the direction they choose.”



Establishing the corridors has been a point of contention between the two sides, and the failure of earlier attempts has thousands trapped inside cities as they're bombarded with Russian shelling and artillery.



After talks ended, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said there had been no results that would improve the situation in general, but he stressed that talks would continue.



Vladimir Medinsky, leader of the Russian delegation, also said talks would continue, but indicated the talks had been difficult.



“Frankly speaking, our expectations from the talks did not come true, and we hope that next time we will be able to make a significant step forward,” he said.

WATCH: Thousands of people are trying to flee the Ukrainian city of Irpin for the capital, Kyiv, almost 25 kilometers away. Ukrainian forces have blown up bridges near the city to stop advancing Russian tanks. Current Time filmed local residents trying to escape Russian shelling and flee in any way possible.

Ukraine's military, meanwhile, said on March 8 that it has managed to slow down the Russian attack, saying that although "the enemy is continuing an offensive operation, the pace of advance of its troops has slowed significantly."



The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said that early on March 8, Ukrainian forces were still defending their positions in the southern, eastern, and northern sectors on the country and that Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv were still in Ukrainian hands.



The statements could not be independently verified.

WATCH: RFE/RL has acquired drone footage said to be of Russian truck-mounted Grad rockets being launched in Ukraine's Kyiv region on March 5. The footage is understood to have been shot by volunteers assisting the Ukrainian military. The group would not give a more specific location for security reasons.



At the UN, Griffiths told a Security Council meeting that his office has sent a team to Moscow to coordinate with the Russian military to try to scale-up the delivery of humanitarian aid.



Griffiths said the UN and its partners have already provided food to hundreds of thousands of people, and the World Food Program “is setting up supply-chain operations to deliver immediate food and cash assistance to 3-5 million people inside Ukraine.”



In addition, the Ukrainian Red Cross has distributed hygiene and food kits, warm clothing, and medicine to thousands of people.



The United Nations estimates that more than 1.7 million Ukrainians, mostly women, children, and the elderly, have fled the violence that erupted following Russia's invasion on February 24. More than 1.2 million of those refugees have crossed into neighboring Poland, including 141,500 on March 7, the Polish border guard said on March 8.



In Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, would meet on March 10 in the resort city of Antalya and that he would also attend the meeting.



The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed Lavrov's attendance, adding that the agreement for the three-way meeting was reached during a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "on the initiative of the Turkish leader."



Kuleba confirmed Ankara's statement and said he was ready for talks with Lavrov.



"It is currently planned for the 10th. Let's see if [Lavrov] flies to Antalya, then I'll fly, too. Let's sit down and talk," Kuleba said.



Speaking during a press briefing, Kuleba reiterated that Kyiv "will not give up any principled position for our state."



Turkey, a member of NATO, has close ties with both Kyiv and Russia and has repeatedly called for an end to fighting that broke out after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.



On March 7, Russian forces opened fire on the city of Mykolayiv, 480 kilometers south of Kyiv. Rescuers said they were putting out fires in residential areas caused by rocket attacks.



Shelling also continued in the suburbs of Kyiv, including Irpin, which has been cut off from electricity, water, and heating for three days. Residents tried to flee Irpin and Bucha, another Kyiv suburb, as they were pounded by air strikes.



The commander of Ukraine's armed forces, General Valery Zaluzhny, said Ukrainian forces had shot down a Russian jet over Kyiv and a second Russian plane was shot down in an air battle near the city.



Despite ample, concrete evidence of Russian attacks on civilian areas documented by reporters, including RFE/RL correspondents on the ground, Moscow denies targeting civilian areas, calling its campaign a "special military operation."

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, the BBC, and dpa